More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

NCAA forms Commission on College Basketball headed by Condoleeza Rice

By Rob DausterOct 11, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mark Emmert, the President of the NCAA, released a statement on Tuesday announced that a ‘Commission of College Basketball’ has been formed.

Headed by former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, the commission will be tasked with finding a way to clean up the corruption in college basketball that has come to light as the result of last month’s bombshell FBI Investigation.

“The culture of silence in college basketball enables bad actors, and we need them out of the game,” Emmert said in the statement. “We must take decisive action. This is not a time for half-measures or incremental change.”

The commission will be tasked with three things. The first will be the relationship that entities such as agents, shoe companies and AAU programs have with Division I coaches and the athletes themselves. The second is the relationship that college basketball has with the NBA, specifically with the one-and-done rule. The third is whether or not the way the rules are currently written and enforced actually works.

“We need to do right by student-athletes,” the statement read. “I believe we can — and we must — find a way to protect the integrity of college sports by addressing both sides of the coin: fairness and opportunity for college athletes, coupled with the enforcement capability to hold accountable those who undermine the standards of our community.”

The commission will include, among others, former Georgetown coach John Thompson III, former Stanford coach Mike Montgomery, David Robinson, Grant Hill and a slew of college presidents and athletic directors.

 

Report: Oklahoma State received a subpoena from New York grand jury

AP Photo
By Rob DausterOct 11, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If you needed evidence that the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball isn’t over, you got it today.

The Oklahoman obtained a subpoena that was sent by a New York grand jury to Oklahoma State on September 27th requesting any documentation or communications that show “actual or potential NCAA rules violations” by a member of or a person connected to the men’s basketball program.

The grand jury is requesting all of the documentation be sent in by October 17th, with the punishment for a lack of action being a contempt of court charge.

The time frame for the subpoena dates all the way back to the start of 2014, which means that three different Cowboy head coaches will be caught up in the mix here: Travis Ford, who was fired in 2016; Brad Underwood, who left for Illinois last March; and Mike Boynton, who was hired to replace Underwood.

Thus far, the only member of the Oklahoma State coaching staff that has been arrested or linked to any wrong doing is Lamont Evans, who spent just over a year on the OSU staff. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach with South Carolina. At both schools, according to the FBI complaints filed on September 26th, Evans is alleged to have taken bribes from a financial advisor that was working with the FBI in exchange for using his influence with players that were destined for the professional ranks.

Evans is expected to be arraigned in a New York City courtroom tomorrow.

MAC Preview: Is the West where the MAC’s power lies?

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsOct 11, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More Previews

MAAC Preview: Can Monmouth finally break through into NCAAs? 2017-18 CBT Expert Picks Horizon League Preview: Can Oakland rebound from a first round tourney exit?

Beginning in September and running up through November 10th, the first day of the regular season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2017-2018 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.

Today, we are previewing the MAC.

The MAC is in a strange position entering the 2017-18 season. While the league’s East Division has been the dominating force among the league’s two divisions the past few years this year the West Division, led by Western Michigan, is receiving a bigger share of the preseason buzz.

Speaking of Western Michigan, they became the favorite as soon as senior guard Thomas Wilder opted to pull out of the 2017 NBA Draft. A top-100 player in college basketball this season, Wilder is the runaway favorite for Preseason MAC Player of the Year after leading the MAC in three-point shooting while putting up 19.3 points and 3.8 assists per game. Besides having a pro prospect on the roster, the Broncos have depth on the interior and some promising sophomores to keep tabs on. Centers Seth Dugan and Drake LaMont can be tough to contain and sophomores Brandon Johnson and Reggie Jones both showed flashes of strong play last season.

Staying in the West Division, Ball State is quietly coming off of back-to-back 20-win seasons as head coach James Whitford returns quite a bit of production. Junior guard Tayler Persons is a very strong mid-major floor leader while center Trey Moses and floor spacers like Francis Kiapway and Sean Sellers are back as well.

Buffalo is the preseason favorite for the East Division as they combine talented newcomers with solid veterans. All-league candidate C.J. Massinburg is back for his junior season at guard while forward Nick Perkins should also see a bigger role. The Bulls also received some solid additions with Missouri transfer Wes Clark in the backcourt and highly-touted JUCO prospect Jeremy Harris on the wing. With NCAA tournament experience from the upperclassmen on the roster, it wouldn’t at all be surprising to see Buffalo make another postseason run.

After making a surprising NCAA tournament appearance, Kent State has a chance for another strong season. All-MAC forward Jimmy Hall is gone by MAC Tournament MVP Jaylin Walker is back after a very good sophomore season. To maximize their potential, the Golden Flashes need production from newcomers Akiean Frederick and Jonathan Nwanko in the frontcourt.

Toledo has had a tough time winning close games the past two seasons as the Rockets return junior wing Jaelan Sanford and sophomore center Luke Knapke from the starting lineup. Junior forward Nate Navigato is an intriguing floor spacer and Toledo gets some transfer help from Tre’Shaun Fletcher (Colorado) and Willie Jackson (Missouri).

Losing Jaaron Simmons to Michigan was tough for Ohio but they still have a few starters coming back. Sophomore forward Jason Carter has the upside to be a major factor in the MAC while junior guard Jordan Dartis is one of the league’s best shooters.  Eastern Michigan gets back the league’s top big man in James Thompson IV as the double-double machine is only a junior. The Eagles lost a ton this offseason but senior wing Tim Bond is back and Robert Morris transfer Elijah Minnie is a player to watch in the frontcourt.

Bowling Green remains a young team but they have a lot of returning experience. Sophomore guards Dylan Frye and Rodrick Caldwell gave the Falcons a boost when they were inserted into the starting lineup last season while junior big man Demajeo Wiggins is an all-league threat.  

Hit hard by offseason transfers, Northern Illinois still returns some intriguing, but unproven, players. The frontcourt of juniors Jaylen Key and Levin Bradley could be solid and sophomore guard Eugene German gets backcourt help from JUCO All-American Dante Thorpe.  Akron now has former Illinois coach John Groce at the helm as they have eight newcomers on the roster. Junior guard and double-figure scorer Jimond Ivey returns and Oregon State graduate transfer Malcolm Duvivier should also help.

Despite having the scoring prowess of Marcus Keene last season, Central Michigan still floundered to 6-12 in the MAC as they lose Keene and Braylon Rayson. Sophomore forward David DiLeo and senior forward Cecil Williams could be a solid frontcourt but the Chippewas have to replace a ton of scoring while also improving defensively. Miami gets a new head coach in former Purdue assistant Jack Owens as he takes over a very depleted roster to begin the rebuild. Senior forward Logan McLane is a returning bright spot for the RedHawks.

MORE: 2017-18 Season Preview Coverage | Conference Previews | Preview Schedule

PRESEASON MAC PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Thomas Wilder, Western Michigan

One of the most complete guards in the country, Wilder is back for his senior season as he could be a sleeper pro prospect. Leading the MAC in three-point shooting, Wilder was also third in assist-turnover ratio, fourth in scoring and top-ten in assists and steals. The 6-foot-3 Wilder is capable of big scoring nights but also versatile enough to fill up the box score.

THE REST OF THE PRESEASON MAC TEAM

  • James Thompson IV, Eastern Michigan: Averaging a double-double during his freshman and sophomore seasons, this junior big man is one of the more underrated post players in the country.
  • Jaylin Walker, Kent State: Last year’s MAC Tournament MVP was strong down the stretch as he could be in for a big season if he improves his efficiency as a shooter.
  • Tayler Persons, Ball State: A former ASUN Freshman of the Year at Northern Kentucky, Persons lived up to the hype in the MAC, putting up 15.5 points, 4.9 assists and 3.9 boards per game last season.
  • CJ Massinburg, Buffalo: A junior guard with NCAA tournament experience, Massinburg had a great sophomore season as he put up 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

ONE TWITTER FEED TO FOLLOW: @HustleBelt

POWER RANKINGS

  1. Western Michigan
  2. Ball State
  3. Buffalo
  4. Kent State
  5. Toledo
  6. Ohio
  7. Eastern Michigan
  8. Bowling Green
  9. Northern Illinois
  10. Akron
  11. Central Michigan
  12. Miami

 

MAAC Preview: Can Monmouth finally break through into NCAAs?

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
By Travis HinesOct 11, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More Previews

MAC Preview: Is the West where the MAC’s power lies? 2017-18 CBT Expert Picks Horizon League Preview: Can Oakland rebound from a first round tourney exit?

Beginning in September and running up through November 10th, the first day of the regular season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2017-2018 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.

Today, we are previewing the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

There’s plenty of change in the MAAC this season, but the one that will be most visible could very well be the schedule. The league took steps in the offseason that they hope will help boost its members’ RPI. They’ve trimmed the conference schedule from 20 to 18 games, eliminating the true home-and-home round-robin in favor of pitting the top teams against each other and opening up non-conference opportunities (the top teams in the league are required to schedule top-250 RPI squads).

After seeing Monmouth put together back-to-back monster seasons without an NCAA tournament berth, it’s probably a good move for the MAAC to try to do what they can to improve an already strong league.

King Rice’s Hawks will face a tall task in trying to repeat their success of the last two seasons – and finally secure that NCAA tournament bid – after the graduation of MAAC player of the year Justin Robinson and second leading scorer Je’lon Hornbeak. Junior Micah Seaborn will be asked to step into the void, which means he’ll have to seriously improve his efficiency to keep Monmouth’s offense humming, especially with the Hawks having lost a good chunk of their shooting from last season.

After taking the league’s automatic NCAA tournament spot the last two years, Iona is in much the same spot as Monmouth – trying to replace program stalwarts. Jordan Washington, who had one of the highest usage rates in the country last year, is gone to graduation, as are guards Sam Cassell and Jon Severe. TK Edogi, a 6-foot-8 forward, moves from a small role at Tulsa to a potentially huge one with the Gaels, as does Massachusetts transfer Zach Lewis. The key for Tim Cluess’ squad is probably shoring up the defense. With Washington getting buckets inside, the Gaels were able to out-offense teams while their defense lagged well behind. The offense is likely to take a hit this season, so if the defense can make up some of the difference, Iona could be in the picture at the top of the league again.

Fairfield hasn’t finished in the top-three of the MAAC since 2012, but with Tyler Nelson back for his senior season, the Stags have a chance to push for a top spot in the league. Transfer losses of Curtis Cobb (UMass) and Jerry Johnson (Chattanooga) certainly hurt, but Nelson is the type of player that can help cover up a lot of issues. Plus, point guard Jerome Segura is adept at getting others involved, which may be the key as Nelson is sure to shoulder a heavy load, but won’t be able to do it all alone. Finding additional shooting will be critical for the Stags.

Niagara hasn’t made much noise in the MAAC in recent seasons, but the Purple Eagles have one of the top one-two combinations in the league in Matt Scott and Kahlil Dukes. Both need to improve their efficiency inside the arc, but it’s their 3-point shooting that helps move the needle. If the two of them are special, Niagara has a chance to do some damage.

MORE: 2017-18 Season Preview Coverage | Conference Previews | Preview Schedule

PRESEASON MAAC PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tyler Nelson, Fairfield

The 6-foot-3 guard returns for his senior season as the MAAC’s top scorer after averaging nearly 20 points per game last season. He’s a near-40 percent 3-point shooter as well as an important distributor for the Stags. Expect a huge minutes and usage load for Nelson – and the big stats to match.

THE REST OF THE PRESEASON MAAC TEAM:

  • Matt Scott, Niagara: Put up 17 points per game, but his 7 rebounds per game may be more impressive from a 6-foot-4 guard.
  • Jermaine Crumpton, Canisius: Crumpton is a 6-foot-6, 245-pound tank, but a skilled one who shot nearly four 3-pointers per game, hitting 42,9 percent of them, last season
  • Mitch Seaborn, Monmouth: Will be tasked with a big scoring role after the departures of Justin Robinson and Je’Lon Hornbeak.
  • Kahlil Dukes, Niagara: The former USC Trojan shot 41.4 percent from the 3-point line and 92.1 percent from the free-throw line while averaging better than 15 points per game.

PREDICTED FINISH

1. Iona
2. Monmouth
3. Niagara
4. Fairfield
5. Manhattan
6. St. Peter’s
7. Siena
8. Rider
9. Canisius
10. Marist
11. Quinnipiac

2017-18 CBT Expert Picks

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterOct 11, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

We are now less than four weeks away from the start of the college basketball season, which means that it is time for us to officially get our picks on the record.

Here, our writers pick who we think will win each league, the national title and the major awards:

 Big Ten Preview | ACC Preview | Atlantic 10 PreviewMountain West Preview
Perry Ellis All-Stars | Final Four Sleepers | Louisville | Villanova | West Virginia
The Enigma of Miles Bridges | NBC Sports Preseason All-American Team

Portland head coach Terry Porter brews beer for charity

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonOct 10, 2017, 9:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A college basketball coach who brews his own beer? That isn’t something you hear all that often, but in the case of Portland head coach Terry Porter he’s been using those skills to help those in need.

For the second straight year Porter has partnered with Gilgamesh Brewing to make “The Terry Porter,” and on October 22 he’ll be signing bottles of the beer at the New Seasons Market University Park location in Portland. Proceeds will be donated to the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital Foundation, with other items available for signing at the event as well.

As noted above this is not the first time that Porter and Gilgamesh have done this, with their first fundraiser for the Doernbecher taking place in January 2016.