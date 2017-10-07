More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Kelly Kline/Under Armour)

Report: Arizona commit Jahvon Quinerly hires lawyer amid FBI investigation on college hoops

By Scott PhillipsOct 7, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
Arizona five-star point guard commit Jahvon Quinerly has hired an attorney for his family but they have not been contacted by any federal authorities after the FBI investigation into college basketball began a few weeks ago.

One of four college coaches arrested by the FBI included Arizona assistant coach Emanuel “Book” Richardson. Although not directly named in FBI documents, Quinerly is believed to “Player-5” in the probe. The documents allege that Richardson paid Player-5 a $15,000 bribe who, “verbally committed to attending” (Arizona) “on or about August 9, 2017,”

Quinerly publicly made a commitment to Arizona on Aug. 8, so that timeline would seem to make sense.

When asked by reporters Saturday at the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Mini-Camp if he had accepted money, Quinerly said, “I have no comment.”

According to a report by ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, Quinerly and his family have hired Alan Milstein, who is notable for representing former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett when he tried to fight the NFL’s age minimum in 2004.

Rhode Island lands four-star 2018 forward Jermaine Harris

By Scott PhillipsOct 7, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT
Rhode Island pulled in a top-100 recruit in the Class of 2018 on Friday as four-star forward Jermaine Harris committed to the Rams in a video on Periscope.

The 6-foot-8 Harris is another impressive commitment from Rhode Island and head coach Dan Hurley as he lands yet another high-major prospect to play for him in the Atlantic 10. Regarded as the No. 76 overall prospect in the Rivals’ Class of 2018 national rankings, Harris was one of the more productive frontcourt players in the Under Armour Association this spring and summer as he averaged 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for D.C. Premier.

Hurley has done a great job of bringing frontcourt talent into Rhode Island the past few years as Harris has a chance to be a high-caliber A-10 player over the next several years. After recently losing frontcourt players like Hassan Martin and Kuran Iverson, Harris will be counted on to be among the next crop of stars to keep Rhode Island in the perennial postseason picture.

Harris is the fourth commitment in the Rhode Island recruiting class of 2018 as he joins guards Amir Harris and Tyrese Martin and wing Dana Tate in the Rams’ haul.

 

N.C. State lands four-star 2018 big man Ian Steere

By Scott PhillipsOct 7, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
N.C. State added a promising piece to its future on Friday as four-star Class of 2018 big man Ian Steere pledged to the Wolfpack.

The 6-foot-9 Steere was previously committed to Creighton, but he opted out of the commitment recently to play closer to his native North Carolina. Committing to N.C. State makes sense for Steere as the Wolfpack are a local option that also happen to have Steere’s high school teammate, Immanuel Bates, committed as well.

An emerging inside presence on both ends of the floor, Steere is a plus athlete who has the size to play with anyone in the ACC.

Regarded as the No. 104 overall big man in the Class of 2018, Steere joins Bates, another four-star prospect, in N.C. State’s Class of 2018 recruiting haul. Considering that new head coach Kevin Keatts also has Devon Daniels and C.J. Bryce sitting out a transfer year during 2017-18 and he’ll have four new talented players at his disposal for next season.

CAA Preview: This is the year for Charleston to take control of the league race

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images
By Rob DausterOct 6, 2017, 3:09 PM EDT
Beginning in September and running up through November 10th, the first day of the regular season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2017-2018 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.

Today, we are previewing the CAA.

The CAA has been UNC Wilmington‘s league over the course of the last three seasons, as Kevin Keatts built the Seahawks into a powerhouse. They won a share of the league’s regular season title in his first two season’s on campus before winning the outright league title this past year. Throw in two straight NCAA tournament appearances – where the Seahawks gave both Duke and Virginia a run for their money in the opening round – and it’s no surprise that Keatts landed himself a job in the ACC.

It also should come as no surprise that UNCW looks like they will take a bit of a step back in C.B. McGrath’s first season at the helm. Chris Flemmings, the Player of the Year in 2016, and C.J. Bryce, the Player of the Year in 2017, both left the program, Flemmings to graduation and Bryce to N.C. State along with Keatts. With two other starts gone along with the man who built the roster to fit his style of play, McGrath is going to have his work cut out for him this year.

What that means is that the top of the CAA is going to be wide open this year, and on paper it seems as if two teams are in the driver’s seat to take over the title of ‘CAA’s Best’.

The obvious pick is College of Charleston, who finished last season just a game off of UNCW’s pace. The Cougars return essentially everyone from last year’s team, including the best one-two punch in the conference in Joe Chealey and Jarrell Brantley. Throw in rising sophomore Grant Riller, who was one of the best newcomers in the league a season ago, and Earl Grant’s club as plenty of firepower to go along with being the league’s best defensive team last year, according to KenPom.

I firmly expect Elon to be in the mix for the CAA title as well. Like Charleston, the Phoenix essentially bring back their entire roster, led by junior forward Tyler Seibring. The difference, however, is that Charleston simply has more firepower. Seibring could end up being the CAA Player of the Year if he can lead this group to a league title. Charleston has two players that could end up being the league POY and a third that is a sleeper to finish as a first-team all-conference player.

If there is a sleeper to win the league, it’s probably Towson. The Tigers bring back Mike Morsell and DeShaun Morman, but replacing Arnaud William Adala Moro and John Davis is going to be a difficult thing to do. Beyond that, the CAA is tough to project. Northeastern lost T.J. Williams, who came out of nowhere to be arguably the best player in the conference last season, but they return a number of veteran players, get some guys back from injury and add Tomas Murphy, the youngest brother of Alex and Erik.

Hofstra brings back the league’s best scorer (Justin Wright-Foreman) and best rebounder (Rokas Gustys), and Delaware has some young talent on the roster, led by last year’s Freshman of the Year Ryan Daly, but then the rest of the league gets pretty ugly. William & Mary is going into full rebuilding mode with Omar Prewitt and Daniel Dixon gone. Drexel still is in full rebuild mode, while James Madison loses just about everyone not named Jackson Kent or Ramone Snowden.

PRESEASON CAA PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Joe Chealey, Charleston

Chealey was the best player for the Cougars a season ago, and that isn’t going to change this season. A senior point guard on a team that returns, essentially, everyone from a group that finished second in the CAA a year ago, Chealey is the easy pick for Preseason Player of the Year.

THE REST OF THE PRESEASON ALL-CAA TEAM

  • Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra: Wright-Foreman should end up leading the CAA in scoring this season. The Pride should end up being better than they were a year ago with the amount of talent that is returning.
  • Tyler Seibring, Elon: The Phoenix return all five starters, but the most notable is Seibring, a 6-foot-8 junior who will likely end up being the CAA Player of the Year if Elon can find a way to win the league.
  • Devontae Cacok, UNCW: UNCW lost a ton this offseason but they did return Cacok, who is one of the most dominant interior presences in the mid-major ranks. He’ll be asked to do a lot more this season.
  • Jarrell Brantley, Charleston: Brantley was a first-team all-CAA player last season and he’ll be back, which is a major reason why the Cougars seem to be the favorite to win the CAA this year.

PREDICTED FINISH

1. Charleston
2. Elon
3. Towson
4. UNCW
5. Hofstra
6. Northeastern
7. Delaware
8. William & Mary
9. James Madison
10. Drexel

Conference USA Preview: Is Middle Tennessee State still the team to beat?

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsOct 6, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT
Beginning in September and running up through November 10th, the first day of the regular season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2017-2018 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.

Today, we are previewing Conference USA.

Conference USA has been a one-bid league the past few seasons but the league has also been vastly underrated in the national landscape. Case in point: C-USA has three consecutive seasons with a NCAA tournament win, even though all three teams were high double-digit seeds.

Middle Tennessee remains the darling of the league following two straight appearances in the Round of 32. Talented forwards JaCorey Williams and Reggie Upshaw have moved on but C-USA Player of the Year candidate Giddy Potts is back on the perimeter along with promising sophomore point guard Tyrik Dixon. Transfers have been an important part of roster-building for the Blue Raiders and former Alabama wing Nick King will be a valuable wing scorer for this team as well. If Brandon Walters can become a productive piece in the middle then Middle Tennessee should once again be a huge threat in league and postseason play.

With a ferocious perimeter back in the fold, hopes are high that Louisiana Tech can make a leap after last season’s second-place finish. The sophomore backcourt tandem of DaQuan Bracey and Jalen Harris are both back after strong freshman seasons while senior wing Jacobi Boykins is a big-time shooter and Player of the Year threat in the league. If the Bulldogs get a solid contribution from its frontcourt, led by center Joniah White, they could be a major contender.

Old Dominion defended at an elite level last season but they had a tough time with consistent offense. The good news is the Monarchs return some serious talent in point guard Ahmad Caver and brothers Brandon and B.J. Stith. Wake Forest transfer Greg McClinton is an intriguing addition and the freshman class, including redshirt Xavier Green and shooter Micheal Hueitt Jr. could help put up points.

With one of the league’s best frontcourts, UAB will once again be a dangerous team in C-USA. Two-time conference Defensive Player of the Year William Lee returns for his senior season along with double-figure scorer Chris Cokley. If point guard Nick Norton returns to form from a torn ACL, the Blazers should be a threat at the top of the standings. UTEP was the only C-USA to beat Middle Tennessee last season as they went 13-4 to close out the season. Senior guard Omega Harris is a big-time scorer while senior big man Matt Willms returns after leading the conference in field goal percentage.

Things looked really good for Western Kentucky when they had five-star center Mitchell Robinson, but he’s gone and the team lost its most talented player. Rick Stansbury still brings in a ton of transfers as Lamonte Bearden (Buffalo), Darius Thompson (Virginia) and Dwight Coleby (Kansas) are all joining the roster. Conference Player of the Year threat Jon Davis returns at guard for Charlotte but the 49ers need to get more out of an unproven frontcourt. Guard Andrien White and wing Austin Ajukwa also return to form a veteran core.

Marshall is another solid team in an emerging league as they’re coming off of a 20-win season. Player of the Year candidate Jon Elmore is back at guard while athletic guard C.J. Burks is another player to watch. The rest of the scoring on from the Thundering Herd will come from mostly new pieces. Rice was gutted by transfers when former head coach Mike Rhoades left for VCU but junior Connor Cashaw has a chance to emerge as a go-to threat. Senior transfer A.J. Lapray brings perimeter shooting while the freshman class has some talented additions.

UTSA took a gigantic step forward in head coach Steven Henson’s first season and he adds more reinforcements to try to make an additional leap in the second season. The backcourt of sophomores Byron Frohnen and Giovanni De Nicolao could put up a lot of points. Scholarship reductions are starting to get lifted at Southern Miss, meaning the Golden Eagles should have more depth in the coming seasons. Jack-of-all-trades guard Cortez Edwards returns and sophomore big man Tim Rowe should help if he can stay healthy. 

Florida Atlantic lost seven players to transfer as they need to find more consistent help around senior guard Gerdarius Troutman. College of Charleston transfer Payton Hulsey is an intriguing addition who could help. New head coach Grant McCasland leads the charge at North Texas as the Mean Green are hoping the promising backcourt of Ryan Woolridge and A.J. Lawson continues to grow. FIU is hoping to improve on last season’s disappointing campaign but head coach Anthony Evans, who could be coaching for his job, saw most of last year’s roster leave.

PRESEASON CONFERENCE USA PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Giddy Potts, Middle Tennessee

A senior shooting guard who can create his own shot against most defenses, Potts is a 42 percent career three-point shooter capable of knocking them down from all over the floor. A key piece in the Blue Raiders making it to the Round of 32 the past two seasons, Potts is experienced veteran and a reliable scorer.

THE REST OF THE PRESEASON CONFERENCE USA TEAM

  • Jon Elmore, Marshall: Putting up big numbers in D’Antoni’s high-octane offense, Elmore averaged 19.7 points, 5.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest as a sophomore.
  • Jon Davis, Charlotte: An ironman junior who played 35 minutes a game last season, the 6-foot-3 Davis put up 19.6 points, 4.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.
  • Jacobi Boykins, Louisiana Tech: Making C-USA’s all-defense team while improving his all-around offense, the 6-foot-6 senior averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season.
  • William Lee, UAB: Perhaps the league’s best long-term talent, the 6-foot-9 senior is springy enough to block shots and skilled enough to knock down perimeter shots.

PREDICTED FINISH

1. Middle Tennessee
2. Louisiana Tech
3. Old Dominion
4. UAB
5. UTEP
6. Western Kentucky
7. Charlotte
8. Marshall
9. Rice
10. UTSA
11. Southern Miss
12. Florida Atlantic
13. North Texas
14. FIU

Louisville’s two remaining assistant coaches placed on administrative leave

Robin Marchant/Getty Images
By Rob DausterOct 6, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT
Louisville announced on Friday that the only two remaining assistant coaches on the staff, Jordan Fair and Kenny Johnson, have been placed on paid administrative leave as the school continues to investigate their involvement in allegations made in last week’s FBI complaint.

Fair had been with the program for just over a year after being hired away from Oldsmar Christian, a high school in Florida. Johnson was with Louisville as an assistant since 2014, when he was hired away from another Adidas school, Indiana.

Louisville head coach Rick Pitino was put on unpaid leave on Sept. 27.

“We are in the process of executing our due diligence as it relates to an ongoing investigation and feel that this an appropriate step at this time,” Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra said. “Our university will continue to fully cooperate with federal authorities in their investigation.”