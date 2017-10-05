More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Fran McCaffery’s son, a four-star prospect, commits to Iowa

By Travis HinesOct 5, 2017, 7:54 PM EDT
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery didn’t even need to leave his living room to get his latest commitment.

McCaffery’s son Patrick, a consensus top-50 recruit in the Class of 2019, made joining his father’s program official Thursday, committing to the Hawkeyes.

“it may come as a big surprise,” Patrick wrote on social media, “but i have decided to commit to play for my father at the University of Iowa!! Go hawks”

Patrick becomes the second McCaffery boy to commit to Fran’s program. Connor joined Iowa this year as a freshman, though he’ll redshirt this season while playing baseball for the Hawkeyes.

Patrick is a 6-foot-7 combo forward with range, athleticism and skill. He’s no simple legacy recruit as he’s a potential major-impact player, ranked as high as 30th overall in his class by both Rivals and ESPN.

Beyond that, Patrick McCaffery’s path to high-level recruit has been inspiring. He was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in March of 2014, and had surgery to remove a malignant tumor before being declared cancer-free in June of that year. He, playing alongside his brother, averaged 13.8 points per game as a sophomore last year for his state champion Iowa City High team.

Report: Pitino received 98 percent of cash in Louisville’s deal with adidas

AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley
By Travis HinesOct 5, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT
It turns out that adidas’ last deal with Louisville was mostly just a deal with coach Rick Pitino, at least in the money that changed hands.

Pitino received 98 percent of cash provided by the apparel company in its deal with the school, according to a report from the Louisville Courier-Journal.

In 2015-16, Pitino received $1.5 million from adidas from his personal services agreement while only $25,000 went to the athletic department, according to the Courier-Journal, which obtained the contract under a public records request. In 2014-15, Pitino again received $1.5 million, but the school pocketed just $10,000.

That deal, which was reportedly worth $39 million over five years,  between adidas and Louisville expires this July, at which time a 10-year, $160 million contract kicks in. How much of the money, reportedly $79 million in cash over 10 years with the rest of the balance coming in gear, provided by the new agreement would go to coaches is uncertain, according to the Courier-Journal.

Adidas’ agreements with Louisville are under new and intensified scrutiny after 10 people were charged after a federal probe into corruption in college basketball. One of those was adidas employee Jim Gatto, who is accused of conspiring to pay $100,000 to the family of a recruit in order to facilitate him attending Louisville. That recruit is presumed to be Brian Bowen, who later committed and enrolled at the school.

Pitino was effectively fired by the school last week amid the fallout from the scandal.

 

Big West Conference Preview: Is this UC Irvine’s league to lose?

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonOct 5, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT
Beginning in September and running up through November 10th, the first day of the regular season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2017-2018 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.

Today, we are previewing the Big West.

Today, we are previewing the Big West.

While basketball out west tends to be associated with a “run and gun” style of play, the key to winning the Big West in recent years has been what teams have been able to do on the defensive end of the court. In three of the last four seasons the team that has either tied for or won the Big West regular season title has led the league in adjusted defensive efficiency (all games) according to Ken Pomeroy’s numbers. However, there are a lot of holes to fill on rosters acorss the conference.

Nine of the eleven players on the Big West’s first and second team all-conference squads have moved on, and many of the usual suspects at the top of the league have questions to answer in the backcourt. Those factors should make for an interesting title race this winter.

One team that has the ability to contend is UC Irvine, which under head coach Russell Turner has won at least 20 games in each of the last five seasons. The Anteaters, who won the Big West regular season title last year, has to account for the loss of their top three scorers in Big West POY Luke Nelson, fellow guard Jaron Martin and center Ioannis Dimakopoulos. Guards Eyassu Worku and Max Hazzard will need to step up, and inside forwards Brandon Smith, Tommy Rutherford and Elston Jones will all have the opportunity to contribute as well.

Defending Big West tournament champion UC Davis has the conference’s best returning player in senior Chima Moneke, who was named Big West Newcomer of the Year and is the lone first team all-conference selection still in the league. With Moneke, guard Siler Schneider and Pepperdine transfer A.J. John, head coach Jim Les has some talent to work with. But if the Aggies are to contend they, like a few other teams in the conference, will need guards such as Saddleback College transfer TJ Shorts II to hit the ground running.

Long Beach State, which annually prepares for conference play with a rigorous non-conference slate, may have the best front court tandem in the Big West in senior Gabe Levin and junior Temidayo Yussuf. Yussuf was a second team All-Big West selection last season and Levin, who began his college career at Loyola Marymount, appeared on his way to meriting a postseason mention before going down with a season-ending knee injury in late January.

Yussuf and Levin will be key for a team that has some major holes to fill on the perimeter, with Justin Bibbins transferring to Utah and Evan Payne moving on as well. Gonzaga transfer Bryan Alberts should help matters, and the same can be said for junior college transfers Breamon Richard and Deishuan Booker. Cal-State Fullerton, which won ten conference games last season, has to account for the loss of three starters including first team all-conference guard Tre’ Coggins, but head coach Dedrique Taylor has some talent to work with as well. That includes Big West Freshman of the Year Jackson Rowe and guards Khalil Ahmad and Kyle Allman.

Hawai’i returns four starters from last season’s team, and the return of Mike Thomas to the court will help Eran Ganot’s squad as well. Thomas, who averaged 7.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in 2015-16, redshirted last season after suffering a wrist injury. With their postseason ban rescinded last season, the Rainbow Warriors no longer have that hanging over the program. Losing Noah Allen is a big deal, but look for Hawai’i to make a move after finishing tied for fourth last season.

Cal Poly may be the team most capable of jumping from the bottom half of the conference into contention, with three of the team’s top four scorers from a season ago back led by guards Victor Joseph and Donovan Fields. UC Riverside welcomes back guards Chance Murray and Dikymbe Martin, with the latter being one of the conference’s top freshmen last season. CSUN lost four of its top six scorers, most notably guard Kendall Smith, with seniors Tavrion Dawson and Micheal Smith being the key returnees.

The lone head coaching change occurred at UCSB, with Joe Pasternack being hired to take over a program that won six games last season. Look for Nevada transfer Leland King II, who began his career at Brown, to figure prominently in the Gauchos’ plans along with forward Jarriese Blackmon and guards Gabe Vincent and Clifton Powell.

PRESEASON BIG WEST PLAYER OF THE YEAR: F Chima Moneke, UC Davis

Moneke was the Big West’s best newcomer last season, and his play throughout the conference tournament was one reason why the Aggies were able to earn their first-ever trip to the NCAA tournament. The 6-foot-6 Australian averaged 14.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per game as a junior, shooting 52.7 percent from the field.

THE REST OF THE PRESEASON ALL-BIG WEST TEAM:

  • G Gabe Vincent, UCSB: Vincent averaged 14.8 ppg last season, and if he can become more efficient he’ll be a more productive player.
  • G Dikymbe Martin, UC Riverside: As a freshman, Martin averaged 9.4 points and 2.6 assists per game and was one of the top newcomers in the Big West.
  • G/F Tavrion Dawson, CSUN: Dawson averaged 14.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season, and the Matadors will need him to do even more in 2017-18.
  • F Temidayo Yussuf, Long Beach State: Yussuf (9.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg) joins Chima Moneke as the only first or second-team All-Big West selections who are back on campus.

PREDICTED FINISH

1. UC Irvine
2. UC Davis
3. Cal-State Fullerton
4. Hawai’i
5. Long Beach State
6. Cal Poly
7. UC Riverside
8. CSUN
9. UCSB

Big South Conference Preview: Nick McDevitt, UNC Asheville just keep winning

AP Photo/Chuck Burton
By Rob DausterOct 5, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT
Beginning in September and running up through November 10th, the first day of the regular season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2017-2018 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.

Today, we are previewing the Big South Conference.

Today, we are previewing the Big South Conference.

At some point, a big school is going to figure out that UNC Asheville head coach Nick McDevitt is better at his job than most coaches are at their’s. After reaching the NCAA tournament in 2015-16, McDevitt lost his two best freshman – Dylan Smith and Dwayne Sutton – to Arizona and Louisville, respectively. In 2016-17, despite losing those two, McDevitt’s Bulldogs won three more conference games and a share of the Big South regular season title.

Better yet, McDevitt returns almost his entire rotation from that team, which includes a pair of first-team all-conference performers in Ahmad Thomas and MaCio Teague. With veterans like Kevin Vannatta and Alec Wnuk back and Donovan Gilmore, a transfer from College of Charleston, eligible up front, there’s no reason to believe UNCA will do anything other than push for the league title once again.

After reaching the NCAA tournament a season ago, Winthrop very nearly lost head coach Pat Kelsey to UMass, but after agreeing to a deal and having a press conference scheduled to announce the hire, Kelsey backed out and returned to the Eagles. He’s going to have his work cut out for him repeating last year’s success, as Keon Johnson, who averaged 22 points, is gone, along with four of their top seven from last year. But Xavier Cooks is back, and Kelsey will have a veteran-laden roster around him.

If Winthrop takes a step back, look for Liberty to take a step forward in the conference standings. They finished 14-4 in the Big South and return a number of key pieces, including Ryan Kemrite, a fifth-year senior a,d Lovell Cabbil. Ritchie McKay will also have a couple of younger players looking for bigger roles, namely Myo Baxter-Ball, but their ceiling will be determine by the health of Caleb Homesley. He was averaging 12.9 points, 6.3 boards and 2.9 assists when he tore his ACL, the second such injury he’s suffered, in December.

Another contender to keep an eye on will be Campbell, who got Chris Clemons back for his junior season. The 5-foot-9 Clemons was the third-leading scorer in the country a year ago, but it is his supporting cast that makes the Camels promising. A year ago, they were young, with the majority of their rotation being freshmen and sophomores. Now, guys like Marcus Burk and Cory Gensler are sophomores, while there is still a nice blend of veterans on the roster; Shane Whitfield, Mogga Lado, Andrew Eudy.

Radford will also be an interesting team to track. They return everyone of consequence from a team that went 8-10 in the league last season. Charleston Southern is going to be interesting with Christian Keeling, who averaged 17 points and seven boards as a freshman, returning with Cortez Mitchell, but losing Armel Potter to transfer was a blow. Gardner-Webb would have had a shot had they not lost LaQuincy Rideau to a transfer during the offseason. Ande Fox and Jamal Wright are both good young pieces for High Point, but it won’t be easy replacing three of their top four scorers.

Presbyterian is going to be hoping that a change in leadership will change the fortunes of the program, former Wofford assistant Dustin Kerns has taken the reins. Longwood won three games last season and lost their two best players this offseason.

PRESEASON BIG SOUTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chris Clemons, Campbell

This one was easy. Clemons, a dynamic 5-foot-9 scoring guard, was the nation’s third-leading scorer a year ago, checking in at 25.1 points per game. The Camels finished last season just 7-11 in Big South play, but they did make a run to the final of the Big South tournament and they do return essentially their entire rotation.

THE REST OF THE PRESEASON ALL-BIG SOUTH TEAM

  • Xavier Cooks, Winthrop: Cooks proved to be one of the most versatile bigs in the league last season, averaging 16.5 points, 9.1 boards, 2.8 assists and 1.7 blocks for the Eagles as they reached the NCAA tournament.
  • MaCio Teague, UNC Asheville: No one is better at finding under-the-radar talent than Nick McDevitt, and he worked his magic again, as Teague averaged 15.4 points as a freshman with the Bulldogs.
  • Ahmad Thomas, UNC Asheville: Thomas was not only the leading scorer for last year’s regular season co-champions, but he also, at 6-foot-3, might have been the best perimeter defender in the conference.
  • Christian Keeling, Charleston Southern: As a 6-foot-4 freshman, Keeling averaged 17.4 points and 7.1 boards for the Buccaneers.

PREDICTED FINISH

1. UNC Asheville
2. Liberty
3. Campbell
4. Winthrop
5. Radford
6. High Point
7. Gardner-Webb
8. Charleston Southern
9. Presbyterian
10. Longwood

Michael Porter Jr., other freshmen, set high hopes at Missouri

Michael Porter Jr., Missouri Athletics
Associated PressOct 5, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kevin Puryear was fresh off welcoming Cuonzo Martin to Columbia when his attention turned to who might be coming to Missouri with his new coach.

Little did the junior know at that point that his school, the one that had won just 18 games over his first two seasons, was about to put together a Kentucky-like class of freshmen that will hopefully help the Tigers climb out of the Southeastern Conference basement — at least.

It was a class highlighted by the arrival of prep All-American Michael Porter Jr., but that was just the beginning.

One after another, the pieces fell into place for Missouri and Martin. All in all, the Tigers brought in five talented freshmen following last season — Porter Jr., his younger brother Jontay, forward Jeremiah Tilmon and guards Blake Harris and C.J. Roberts.

Suddenly the program decimated by three straight last-place finishes in the SEC feels reborn. And the youngsters have restored hope to a once-proud basketball program, even to the Tigers themselves.

“I was like everybody else, just watching (the signings),” said Puryear, who was second on the team in scoring a year ago as a sophomore. “My first couple of years were rough, so to have some kind of good hype around us instead of the negative talk is good to have.”

Only one of the freshmen five were committed to Missouri prior to Martin’s arrival. Roberts, a 6-foot guard from Texas, had signed with the Tigers during his senior year of high school but was unsure about sticking with his Missouri commitment following former coach Kim Anderson’s firing .

Then Washington fired coach Lorenzo Romar in March along with Huskies assistant coach Michael Porter Sr., the father of the top prep prospect in the country.

Porter Jr. was committed to Washington after having moved to the northwest for his senior season of high school. However, once his father was fired, the 6-foot-10 forward had a good idea that he was headed back home.

The Porter family had lived in Columbia for six years before their move to Washington, during which time Porter Sr. worked on the women’s basketball staff. After he was hired by Martin to return to Missouri, Porter Jr. followed suit — joining his dad and two sisters, who were already members of the women’s basketball team that’s coached by his aunt, Robin Pingeton.

“It’s been awesome, coming back here,” Porter Jr. said. “All of my best friends are here, so it was great coming back and hanging out with them all the time.”

When Porter Jr. wasn’t busy preparing to return home to his friends during the spring, he was working to assemble as much talent as possible with the Tigers. That included convincing another former Washington commit, Harris, to join him in Columbia — along with Tilmon.

Roberts saw the talent arriving and eventually reaffirmed his commitment to Missouri under Martin, but the final piece to the Tigers’ version of the Fab Five didn’t arrive until August.

That’s when Porter Jr’s little brother, 6-foot-11 forward Jontay, reclassified and skipped what would have been his senior year of high school to join his brother and father on the Missouri team.

The result has been an overhauled roster, more-energetic practices and — finally — a sense of hope for the Tigers, who were 8-46 in the SEC over the last three seasons.

“Every college basketball player’s dream is to compete for a national championship,” Puryear said. “We’re trying to go all the way with this thing, and we’re glad to have (the freshmen).”

Padgett: Louisville hoops team gaining ‘sense of normalcy’

AP Photo
Associated PressOct 5, 2017, 11:50 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — David Padgett seemed to enjoy the change of pace.

The interim Louisville men’s basketball coach got a chance to answer more questions about basketball than the hoard of legal turmoil surrounding the program he now runs. The university’s involvement in a federal investigation has brought on a drastic change in both Padgett’s life and the direction of the basketball program — all in just over a week.

“We’re returning to some sense of normalcy,” Padgett said Wednesday, “and we’re getting there because we’ve been able to practice and focus on the hardwood.”

Padgett is adapting on the fly since being named as Louisville’s interim replacement for coach Rick Pitino, who was placed on unpaid administrative leave Sept. 27 after the school acknowledged its involvement in the investigation .

There has been a constant stream of questions about the probe, Pitino, athletic director Tom Jurich and freshman Brian Bowen. And the inquiries won’t stop anytime soon. But on the fourth official practice day, Padgett was happy to discuss what’s happening on the court rather than the drama off of it.

“It’s been a good couple of days,” Padgett said, “things are starting to slow down. I’m starting to sleep a little bit, which is good. … We’re moving in the right direction.”

At 32, Padgett is the youngest head coach in NCAA Division I and admittedly green in many phases. He’s coming off his first year as a Louisville assistant after two seasons as its director of basketball operations.

For the moment, Padgett is also on his own.

Louisville’s athletic board voted Monday to proceed with firing Pitino after 16 seasons as coach. Jurich was placed on paid administrative leave and the school’s trustee board will review his status at its Oct. 18 meeting.

Cardinal assistants Kenny Johnson and Jordan Fair are still on staff and allowed on campus. But acting athletic director Vince Tyra said they’re not participating as the school reviews the investigation.

“That’s something I’m working on,” said Tyra, named on Tuesday to replace Jurich.

“At this point David is a one-man band and he’s out there trying to do what he can, and that’s part of the issue. You can do that for a practice or two, but that’s not a good recipe. And I’ve got to solve that.”

Padgett has a support system close by after his parents flew in from Nevada after his promotion. His father Pete, who coached Padgett in high school, has offered advice.

“I just need him to be my dad,” Padgett said.

Through the first few practices, Padgett had gained the Cardinals’ attention and respect with his booming baritone voice and familiarity with the roster.

Louisville returns 7-footer Anas Mahmoud and guard Quentin Snider, both seniors, and junior forward Deng Adel. The three are team captains, and Padgett said they’ve shown good leadership with recruits such as 6-11 Malik Williams.

Padgett said that’s necessary as he works to keep Louisville focused on basketball.

“I’m a players’ coach,” Padgett said. “There’s going to be times when I have to get on them, and the job of every assistant coach in the world is when the head coach gets on you, someone’s got to pick you back up.

“I think that dynamic changes a little bit, but that’s just something we kind of work on as we go.”

One notable absence is the 6-7 Bowen, who is still enrolled at Louisville. The player’s name was not released by federal prosecutors, but details in the criminal complaint make it clear investigators were referring to the high school All-American.

Bowen has hired an attorney, Miami-based Jason Setchen, but the lawyer has not returned messages from The Associated Press.

University interim President Greg Postel did not name Bowen in his remarks last week, said a “student-athlete” is being held out of practice and games until allegations are resolved.