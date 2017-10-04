More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

Syracuse lands commitment from four-star 2018 guard Jalen Carey

By Scott PhillipsOct 4, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Syracuse pulled in another big commitment to its Class of 2018 haul on Wednesday as four-star guard Jalen Carey committed to the Orange.

The 6-foot-4 Carey is considered the No. 49 overall prospect in the Rivals Class of 2018 national rankings as Syracuse is getting an aggressive guard who can score from multiple levels of the floor. Carey was impressive playing with the Playaz Basketball Club in the Nike EYBL this past spring as he averaged 18.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from three-point range.

With an ability to play at multiple perimeter spots, Carey is a nice fit in this Syracuse recruiting class as he joins five-star wing forward Darius Bazley and three-star wing shooter Buddy Boeheim. While the Orange might be a young team this season, they have a lot of promising pieces coming in with this recruiting class that should fit in nicely with the current pieces on the roster.

North Carolina lands five-star 2018 wing Nassir Little

By Scott PhillipsOct 4, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

North Carolina landed a huge commitment in the Class of 2018 on Wednesday as five-star wing Nassir Little pledged to the Tar Heels.

Only the second-five-star prospect to commit to North Carolina in the last four recruiting classes, Little is a monster grab for head coach Roy Williams and the Tar Heels.

But he comes with baggage.

Little had long been linked to Arizona and Miami, and the two schools were thought to be the leaders for his services. But both of those programs were mentioned in the FBI complaints released last week in what essentially amounted to a bidding war for a player identified only as ‘Player-12’. Little is believed to be that player.

Little’s former AAU program, 1Family, is involved in the college basketball corruption scandal as well. The program’s former director, Brad Augustine, was arrested last Tuesday.

The 1Family program responded by writing a letter defending Little on Twitter, expressing that Little and his family were innocent.

“The Little family did not ask for, nor were offered any money by any institution or individual,” 1Family’s announcement said. “They were completely unaware of any of the alleged offenses that may have mentioned or contained their son’s name. There is not a single player in our program, nor family member of any player, that had any knowledge or discussion about payments being made in regards to making a college decision.”

After a tremendous summer in which he shot up the national rankings, the 6-foot-7 Little is a consensus five-star prospect — rated as the No. 5 overall player in the Rivals national Class of 2018 rankings.

A versatile athlete who has a chance to develop into a really good defender, Little is a terror to defend in transition thanks to his size and burst off the floor. With good length and mobility, Little is a strong enough rebounder to play small-ball four if necessary while also being athletic enough to play on the wing and guard some smaller players. If he improves his perimeter skill level then he won’t be in school for very long.

North Carolina’s class gets a huge boost from the addition of a top-ten player like Little as he joins four-star guards Rechon Black and Coby White in the Class of 2018 recruiting haul. Little took official visits to North Carolina and Georgia Tech during the recruiting process while Arizona, Duke and Miami were his other finalists.

Michigan lands commitment from four-star 2018 center Colin Castleton

By Scott PhillipsOct 4, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Michigan landed its fifth commitment in the Class of 2018 on Wednesday as four-star center Colin Castleton committed to the Wolverines.

A native of Daytona Beach, Florida, the 6-foot-11 Castleton is regarded as the No. 120 overall prospect in the Rivals national Class of 2018 rankings. With shooting touch out to the perimeter and upside to develop in other areas of his game, Castleton is a very good fifth commitment for the Wolverines in the Class of 2018.

With the way that head coach John Beilein likes to space the floor, Castleton could be a nice fit for Michigan’s system as he could develop into a solid addition. Castleton is the fourth four-star prospect to commit to the Wolverines in this class, joining guard David Dejulius and forwards Brandon Johns and Ignas Brazdeikis. Three-star wing Adrian Nunez also committed to Michigan earlier this week as this is an impressive five-man group to build with.

As a junior at Father Lopez High School, Castleton averaged 23.3 points, 11 rebounds and 5.4 blocks per game.

Big Sky Conference Preview: Will North Dakota repeat as league champs?

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Rob DausterOct 4, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Beginning in September and running up through November 10th, the first day of the regular season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2017-2018 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.

Today, we are previewing the Big Sky Conference.

The Big Sky has, in recent history, been dominated by Montana and Weber State, two of the best mid-major programs out west, but in two of the last three seasons, the conference has seen someone else win the conference.

In 2015, it was Eastern Washington that won the regular season and tournament title.

Last year, it was North Dakota that pulled off a dual-league title, but it will be tough for the Fighting Hawks to pull off a repeat of that feat. Not only did they lose Quinton Hooker to graduation, but Corey Baldwin and Drick Bernstine, who is a graduate transfer at Washington State, are gone as well. Geno Crandall should be in a position to embrace the role of superstar on this roster, and the likes of returnees Cortez Seales and Connor Avants along with transfer Marlon Scott (Creighton), Dale Jones (Iowa) and Jafar Kinsey (Robert Morris via JuCo) give Brian Jones a talent infusion.

In a league with no clear-cut favorite, UND will certainly be in the mix.

RELATED: Scandal is business as usual | Proof players have value | Death Penalty?

The most entertaining team in the league may end up being Montana State simply due to the presence of Tyler Hall. A 6-foot-4 scoring guard, Hall averaged 23.1 points last season while shooting better than 43 percent from three. The Bobcats return seven of their top eight scorers from a season ago – notably Harald Frey, last year’s newcomer of the year – while adding Keljin Blevins, a 6-foot-6 forward who started for Southern Miss in 2015-16. Hall is good enough to carry MSU to a win on any given night, and he’s only now becoming an upper-classmen.

Both Montana and Weber State will contend for the league title as well. The Wildcats are going to have to find someone to replace Jeremy Senglin, who was significantly underrated from a national perspective, but they may have the guy with Jerrick Harding, a 6-foot-1 lefty lead guard that averaged 9.3 points in just over 17 minutes as a freshman. Zach Braxton is back to anchor the front line, along with Utah transfer Brekkot Chapman, while freshman Doc Nelson should provide some firepower off the bench in a role similar to what Harding played last year.

Montana will be led by Oregon transfer Ahmad Rorie, who had some blow-up games as a sophomore. In a league with a number of good-to-great guards, Rorie may actually be the best point guard of the bunch. Four of the Grizzlies’ five leading scorers returning, including Michael Oguine, while Washington transfer Donaven Dorsey and Cal-St. Fullerton transfer Jamar Akoh will be eligible.

Idaho will be a team to keep an eye on. They’re not one of the traditional powers in the league, but once Victor Sanders opted to return to school after flirting with the professional ranks, Idaho will return everyone of significance from a team that went 12-6 in league play, including their Big Sky Player of the Year favorite.

After that, there seems to be a bit of a drop off in the league. Eastern Washington will return some talent, namely Latvian forward Bogdan Bliznyuk, but replacing the production of Jacob Wiley would be too much for any mid-major program. Sacramento State does get Marcus Graves and Justin Strings back, but they lacked depth before losing Nick Hornsby and Eric Stuteville. Jordan Davis had a monster season for Northern Colorado a year ago, and getting Anthony Johnson, their leading scorer in 2015-16, back healthy will be key. Portland State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah and Idaho State all finished near the bottom of the league last season and lost their leading scorers.

MORE: 2017-18 Season Preview Coverage | Conference Previews | Preview Schedule

PRESEASON BIG SKY PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tyler Hall, Montana State

Tyler Hall has a chance to be the mid-major darling of college hoops this season. A rising junior, Hall has already scored 1,317 points in his two seasons with the Bobcats, including posting better than 23 points a night as a sophomore. A 6-foot-4 guard that shot 43 percent from three on more than eight attempts per game, Hall had eight games last season where he went for more than 30 points, including a 42-point outburst against Milwaukee. I’m not saying he’s Damian Lillard, but like the former Weber State star, Hall has a chance to go from the Big Sky to the first round of the NBA Draft before it’s all said and done.

THE REST OF THE PRESEASON ALL-BIG SKY FIRST TEAM

  • Ahmad Rorie, Montana: The former Oregon point guard had a promising first season with the Grizzlies, and he should only get better as the Grizzlies add a pair of talented transfers to a roster anchored by the redshirt junior.
  • Victor Sanders, Idaho: Sanders is the second-leading returning scorer in a league that featured six players that averaged better than 20 points last season. The 6-foot-5 senior will anchor an Idaho team that returns essentially everyone from a team that finished tied for third.
  • Bogdan Bliznyuk, Eastern Washington: Bliznyuk actually led EWU in scoring as a junior, bettering the best player in the conference last season, Jacob Wiley. A skill, 6-foot-6 wing, Bliznyuk is also a talented playmaker.
  • Geno Crandall, North Dakota: Crandall played second fiddle to Quinton Hooker the last two seasons, but with Hooker gone, Crandall should step into a starring role for a UND team with real Big Sky title aspirations.

ONE TWITTER FEED TO FOLLOW: @bigskybball

PREDICTED FINISH

1. Montana State
2. North Dakota
3. Idaho
4. Montana
5. Weber State
6. Eastern Washington
7. Northern Colorado
8. Sacramento State
9. Southern Utah
10. Portland State
11. Northern Arizona
12. Idaho State

John Calipari says players should be allowed representation, earn income off their likeness

Getty Images
By Rob DausterOct 4, 2017, 12:56 PM EDT
1 Comment

More College Hoops

ACC Preview: Duke’s back, but what do we make of Miami, Louisville and UNC? 2017-18 WCC Preview: Can St. Mary’s overtake Gonzaga? The Perry Ellis All-Stars: Yes, these guys are all still in school

The question I’ve been asked the most over the last week is how we can fix what’s wrong with college basketball.

And, believe it or not, my opinion on the matter is no different than that of John Calipari.

To start, let the players have an agent.

“Players should be allowed representation just like they have in baseball,” Calipari said, according to FanRag Sports. “They don’t need a new model because there’s already a model in place. That’s what they do in baseball.”

Agents have this nefarious connotation when it comes to college sports, but the truth of the matter is that an agent is simply a representative for a player that helps that athlete navigate the business side of professional athletics. That’s literally their job, and their incentives line up with the player that employs them – if the agent is getting 4 percent of every dollar a client makes, the bigger the salary the bigger that 4 percent ends up being.

Cal also discusses putting an end to amateurism, which, like it or not, is the reason we are here in the first place.

“Players should be able to earn income because of their name, their signature, and their likeness,” he added. “If a uniform is sold with a player’s name on it, the player should get a percentage on it. If they want to go out and sign autographs, let them sign autographs. The money should be deferred. They should be able to sign a shoe contract too, but the money should be deferred unless it’s used by the parents of the player for transportation or expenses to come and see the kid’s play. They’re not professionals if that happens and it probably eliminates a lot of stuff.”

I don’t know that I’d even go as far as forcing the payments to be deferred, but this would at least be a step in the right direction.

And, quite frankly, it would solve all of the problems that are never going to go away under the current model.

Basketball ref sues Kentucky Sports Radio over harassment

AP Photo
Associated PressOct 4, 2017, 12:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A college basketball referee filed a federal lawsuit against a Kentucky media company on Tuesday, accusing it of creating conditions that led to the harassment of him and his family after he worked an NCAA Tournament game between Kentucky and North Carolina in March.

In his suit, John Higgins blamed Kentucky Sports Radio for helping incite death threats that frightened him and his family and defamatory messages on social media and in phone messages that disrupted his roofing business in suburban Omaha. The harassment came after Higgins worked Kentucky’s loss to the eventual champion Tar Heels in a regional final.

Kentucky coach John Calipari was critical of the officiating in his postgame comments, a theme that was picked up on by commentators for Kentucky Sports Radio after the game.

The suit alleges intentional infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy, tortious interference with a business and civil conspiracy. Higgins, who is seeking at least $75,000, declined comment.

Higgins, his wife Carol and his business, Weatherguard Inc., are listed as plaintiffs. Kentucky Sports Radio and two of its operators, Matthew Jones and Drew Franklin, are listed as defendants.

In a tweet and posting on the KSR website, Jones said, “The Higgins lawsuit against KSR is frivolous and without any legal merit whatsoever. We will defend it and expect a favorable result quickly.”

A video showing contact information for Higgins and posted on the KSR website was partly responsible for sparking the harassment, the suit said.

“After defendants’ publication of Mr. Higgins’ business and contact information, as well as their encouragement and enticement to thousands of people to utilize the contact information, Weatherguard received over 3,000 phone calls during the two days after the game, of which approximately 75 percent were from Kentucky area codes,” the suit said.

Higgins’ business also received a flood of bogus negative online reviews, causing his Google rating to plummet. Higgins’ website got more than 28,000 hits in the days after the game, and he was forced to take the company’s Facebook page down.

A sheriff’s investigator in Sarpy County, where Higgins’ business is located, said in April that he had identified 450 phone calls or messages and another 200-300 messages on social media or in emails that were “of a threatening nature.” The sheriff’s department provided extra patrols around Higgins’ office, and Omaha police did the same near Higgins’ residence.

The lawsuit said Higgins and his family had a bodyguard with them when Higgins was in Phoenix for the Final Four.