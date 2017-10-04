More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
ACC Preview Podcast

By Rob DausterOct 4, 2017, 11:38 AM EDT
Rob Dauster was joined by Raphielle Johnson and Scott Phillips to pour over the ACC and make a handful of bold – and not so bold – predictions about the league.

As always with these podcasts, please rate and review them in Apple Podcasts or Stitcher, any place you can get these podcasts for free. The ratings and the reviews help us in the metrics in those apps. Last week, I shared with you the moment that made me fall in love with college basketball, and what we're asking of you all is to share with us the moment that made you love the sport in the reviews that you leave on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. We will read the best ones on the pod, and to date they have been great.

If you’re into reading, here is the full ACC breakdown.

Here is a timecode for when each team gets discussed:

Boston College: 1:42
Clemson: 4:03
Duke: 7:11
Florida State: 14:38
Georgia Tech: 18:20
Louisville: 21:10
Miami: 27:10
North Carolina: 32:40
N.C. State: 36:58
Notre Dame: 39:57
Pitt: 44:21
Syracuse: 45:45
Virginia: 48:18
Virginia Tech: 53:13
Wake Forest: 56:06

Big Sky Conference Preview: Will North Dakota repeat as league champs?

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Rob DausterOct 4, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT
Beginning in September and running up through November 10th, the first day of the regular season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2017-2018 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.

Today, we are previewing the Big Sky Conference.

The Big Sky has, in recent history, been dominated by Montana and Weber State, two of the best mid-major programs out west, but in two of the last three seasons, the conference has seen someone else win the conference.

In 2015, it was Eastern Washington that won the regular season and tournament title.

Last year, it was North Dakota that pulled off a dual-league title, but it will be tough for the Fighting Hawks to pull off a repeat of that feat. Not only did they lose Quinton Hooker to graduation, but Corey Baldwin and Drick Bernstine, who is a graduate transfer at Washington State, are gone as well. Geno Crandall should be in a position to embrace the role of superstar on this roster, and the likes of returnees Cortez Seales and Connor Avants along with transfer Marlon Scott (Creighton), Dale Jones (Iowa) and Jafar Kinsey (Robert Morris via JuCo) give Brian Jones a talent infusion.

In a league with no clear-cut favorite, UND will certainly be in the mix.

The most entertaining team in the league may end up being Montana State simply due to the presence of Tyler Hall. A 6-foot-4 scoring guard, Hall averaged 23.1 points last season while shooting better than 43 percent from three. The Bobcats return seven of their top eight scorers from a season ago – notably Harald Frey, last year’s newcomer of the year – while adding Keljin Blevins, a 6-foot-6 forward who started for Southern Miss in 2015-16. Hall is good enough to carry MSU to a win on any given night, and he’s only now becoming an upper-classmen.

Both Montana and Weber State will contend for the league title as well. The Wildcats are going to have to find someone to replace Jeremy Senglin, who was significantly underrated from a national perspective, but they may have the guy with Jerrick Harding, a 6-foot-1 lefty lead guard that averaged 9.3 points in just over 17 minutes as a freshman. Zach Braxton is back to anchor the front line, along with Utah transfer Brekkot Chapman, while freshman Doc Nelson should provide some firepower off the bench in a role similar to what Harding played last year.

Montana will be led by Oregon transfer Ahmad Rorie, who had some blow-up games as a sophomore. In a league with a number of good-to-great guards, Rorie may actually be the best point guard of the bunch. Four of the Grizzlies’ five leading scorers returning, including Michael Oguine, while Washington transfer Donaven Dorsey and Cal-St. Fullerton transfer Jamar Akoh will be eligible.

Idaho will be a team to keep an eye on. They’re not one of the traditional powers in the league, but once Victor Sanders opted to return to school after flirting with the professional ranks, Idaho will return everyone of significance from a team that went 12-6 in league play, including their Big Sky Player of the Year favorite.

After that, there seems to be a bit of a drop off in the league. Eastern Washington will return some talent, namely Latvian forward Bogdan Bliznyuk, but replacing the production of Jacob Wiley would be too much for any mid-major program. Sacramento State does get Marcus Graves and Justin Strings back, but they lacked depth before losing Nick Hornsby and Eric Stuteville. Jordan Davis had a monster season for Northern Colorado a year ago, and getting Anthony Johnson, their leading scorer in 2015-16, back healthy will be key. Portland State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah and Idaho State all finished near the bottom of the league last season and lost their leading scorers.

PRESEASON BIG SKY PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tyler Hall, Montana State

Tyler Hall has a chance to be the mid-major darling of college hoops this season. A rising junior, Hall has already scored 1,317 points in his two seasons with the Bobcats, including posting better than 23 points a night as a sophomore. A 6-foot-4 guard that shot 43 percent from three on more than eight attempts per game, Hall had eight games last season where he went for more than 30 points, including a 42-point outburst against Milwaukee. I’m not saying he’s Damian Lillard, but like the former Weber State star, Hall has a chance to go from the Big Sky to the first round of the NBA Draft before it’s all said and done.

THE REST OF THE PRESEASON ALL-BIG SKY FIRST TEAM

  • Ahmad Rorie, Montana: The former Oregon point guard had a promising first season with the Grizzlies, and he should only get better as the Grizzlies add a pair of talented transfers to a roster anchored by the redshirt junior.
  • Victor Sanders, Idaho: Sanders is the second-leading returning scorer in a league that featured six players that averaged better than 20 points last season. The 6-foot-5 senior will anchor an Idaho team that returns essentially everyone from a team that finished tied for third.
  • Bogdan Bliznyuk, Eastern Washington: Bliznyuk actually led EWU in scoring as a junior, bettering the best player in the conference last season, Jacob Wiley. A skill, 6-foot-6 wing, Bliznyuk is also a talented playmaker.
  • Geno Crandall, North Dakota: Crandall played second fiddle to Quinton Hooker the last two seasons, but with Hooker gone, Crandall should step into a starring role for a UND team with real Big Sky title aspirations.

ONE TWITTER FEED TO FOLLOW: @bigskybball

PREDICTED FINISH

1. Montana State
2. North Dakota
3. Idaho
4. Montana
5. Weber State
6. Eastern Washington
7. Northern Colorado
8. Sacramento State
9. Southern Utah
10. Portland State
11. Northern Arizona
12. Idaho State

John Calipari says players should be allowed representation, earn income off their likeness

Getty Images
By Rob DausterOct 4, 2017, 12:56 PM EDT
The question I’ve been asked the most over the last week is how we can fix what’s wrong with college basketball.

And, believe it or not, my opinion on the matter is no different than that of John Calipari.

To start, let the players have an agent.

“Players should be allowed representation just like they have in baseball,” Calipari said, according to FanRag Sports. “They don’t need a new model because there’s already a model in place. That’s what they do in baseball.”

Agents have this nefarious connotation when it comes to college sports, but the truth of the matter is that an agent is simply a representative for a player that helps that athlete navigate the business side of professional athletics. That’s literally their job, and their incentives line up with the player that employs them – if the agent is getting 4 percent of every dollar a client makes, the bigger the salary the bigger that 4 percent ends up being.

Cal also discusses putting an end to amateurism, which, like it or not, is the reason we are here in the first place.

“Players should be able to earn income because of their name, their signature, and their likeness,” he added. “If a uniform is sold with a player’s name on it, the player should get a percentage on it. If they want to go out and sign autographs, let them sign autographs. The money should be deferred. They should be able to sign a shoe contract too, but the money should be deferred unless it’s used by the parents of the player for transportation or expenses to come and see the kid’s play. They’re not professionals if that happens and it probably eliminates a lot of stuff.”

I don’t know that I’d even go as far as forcing the payments to be deferred, but this would at least be a step in the right direction.

And, quite frankly, it would solve all of the problems that are never going to go away under the current model.

Basketball ref sues Kentucky Sports Radio over harassment

AP Photo
Associated PressOct 4, 2017, 12:23 PM EDT
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A college basketball referee filed a federal lawsuit against a Kentucky media company on Tuesday, accusing it of creating conditions that led to the harassment of him and his family after he worked an NCAA Tournament game between Kentucky and North Carolina in March.

In his suit, John Higgins blamed Kentucky Sports Radio for helping incite death threats that frightened him and his family and defamatory messages on social media and in phone messages that disrupted his roofing business in suburban Omaha. The harassment came after Higgins worked Kentucky’s loss to the eventual champion Tar Heels in a regional final.

Kentucky coach John Calipari was critical of the officiating in his postgame comments, a theme that was picked up on by commentators for Kentucky Sports Radio after the game.

The suit alleges intentional infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy, tortious interference with a business and civil conspiracy. Higgins, who is seeking at least $75,000, declined comment.

Higgins, his wife Carol and his business, Weatherguard Inc., are listed as plaintiffs. Kentucky Sports Radio and two of its operators, Matthew Jones and Drew Franklin, are listed as defendants.

In a tweet and posting on the KSR website, Jones said, “The Higgins lawsuit against KSR is frivolous and without any legal merit whatsoever. We will defend it and expect a favorable result quickly.”

A video showing contact information for Higgins and posted on the KSR website was partly responsible for sparking the harassment, the suit said.

“After defendants’ publication of Mr. Higgins’ business and contact information, as well as their encouragement and enticement to thousands of people to utilize the contact information, Weatherguard received over 3,000 phone calls during the two days after the game, of which approximately 75 percent were from Kentucky area codes,” the suit said.

Higgins’ business also received a flood of bogus negative online reviews, causing his Google rating to plummet. Higgins’ website got more than 28,000 hits in the days after the game, and he was forced to take the company’s Facebook page down.

A sheriff’s investigator in Sarpy County, where Higgins’ business is located, said in April that he had identified 450 phone calls or messages and another 200-300 messages on social media or in emails that were “of a threatening nature.” The sheriff’s department provided extra patrols around Higgins’ office, and Omaha police did the same near Higgins’ residence.

The lawsuit said Higgins and his family had a bodyguard with them when Higgins was in Phoenix for the Final Four.

NBA GMs: Age-limit is not the most important rule change needed

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Rob DausterOct 4, 2017, 11:25 AM EDT
NBA.com’s annual GM survey is usually a fun way to get a pulse on the way that the people within and running the NBA feel about the NBA.

Frankly, this year’s poll is not all that enlightening. GMs think the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James and Gregg Popovich are all really good.

Shocking, I know.

But there was an interesting nugget buried all the way at the bottom of the page. The GMs were asked about what rule they believe needed to be changed the most. Playoff seeding topped the list. The Draft Lottery system, which has since been amended, was second. The draft combine was next. Then the advance-the-ball rule. Then enforcing double dribbles, changing the goaltending rules, addressing the issue of fouling flailing jumpshooters and intentional fouls.

Only after all of that did the GMs list the age minimum, the rule that has created the one-and-done era of college basketball.

I’m not sure what this actually means. On the one hand, it can be looked at as the GMs are at least thinking about the fact that the current structure of the age limit rule is not ideal. But seeing where it pops up on this list – behind changing goaltending rules and enforcing double-dribbles, which I never really realized was a thing – makes me wonder just how much of a priority it is.

Over Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, was vocal about identifying the age limit as something that the NBA is targeting for change. I wrote about it at the time. It was a big thing.

And it still may be a big thing. Frankly, it’s surprising that it has taken this long for the NBA to try and find a way to take ownership of the developmental ranks of basketball. But it is interesting where it lands in the mind of these GMs.

Maybe it’s not as pressing of an issue as we once thought?

VIDEO: Grayson Allen destroys teammate with a dunk in practice

By Rob DausterOct 4, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT
Grayson Allen was recently named the only captain for Duke this season, which makes sense given the fact that every other Blue Devils rotation player will be a freshmen or a sophomore.

And to celebrate that honor, he promptly ended the career of one of his teammates with this vicious dunk in practice.

A healthy Grayson Allen – both physically and mentally – is a very, very good basketball player. There’s a reason we have him as a first-team all-american this preseason. Whether or not he remains healthy is yet to be seen, but he sure does look that way right now, doesn’t he?

Was this dunk better than the one he threw down on UNLV last season?