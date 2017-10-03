Nike “never helped me get any player,” North Carolina’s Roy Williams says

North Carolina basketball is one of the biggest brands in college sports. They’ve won six NCAA national championships, been to 20 Final Fours and put dozens of players in the NBA. One of those players, Michael Jordan, just happens to be regarded as the best to have play the game, not to mention be the most important athlete ever in marketing.
That makes them a very important program to Nike, which outfits the school. In light of the scandal rocking college basketball at the moment, in which an adidas employee is accused of funneling money to a prospect’s family, all relationships between athletic departments and apparel companies are under scrutiny.
“They’ve never helped me get any player, never insinuated, never done anything,” Williams told ESPN.
“I’ve dealt with Nike and Jordan Brand since I came back here, but we never even discuss things like that. So I know it’s foreign to me.”
Certainly, to expect a coach at any school to say anything other than that regarding an apparel company would be pretty silly and naive. This is a chance, however, to explore the word “help” in terms of shoe company influence.
The FBI investigation and subsequent charges documents allege to expose a pretty blatant and, according to the justice department, illegal way apparel companies can “help” schools get players. Paying a player is as direct a way as it gets. But it’s not the only way.
What if Nike (or any shoe company) decides to expand the budget of a grassroots program it sponsors with a wink and a nod that the program pushing its kids to high-profile Nike (or any shoe company) college program would be a nice way to keep everybody happy (and paid).
Maybe the least nefarious way an apparel company can help is simply doing what they pay schools to do. Hook them up with cool gear.
I’d have to imagine that being one of just a handful of teams that rep Jordan Brand has to have some appeal to prospects. I know getting a pair of national championship Jordan shoes, of which only 25 were made, is pretty dang cool. That might “help” a prospect come to the conclusion North Carolina is the place for him.
USC Upstate coach Eddie Payne has resigned, citing health reasons after having a second ankle replacement over the summer, the school announced Tuesday.
The decision from Payne came after experiencing issues in his foot after USC Upstate’s first practice of the year Saturday.
“I was on my feet for four hours and the adrenaline was pumping,” he said in a statement, “but I started having a lot of pain that night.
“The pain got worse through the weekend.”
Payne went 227-241 in 15 seasons at Upstate, and compiled an overall career record of 484-474.
“For all student-athletes there comes a time for them to stop bouncing a ball, and the same is true of coaches,” USC Upstate athletic director Julio Freire said in a statement, “but this is not how Eddie would have scripted it.
“He is to be commended for the tremendous impact he has made on hundreds of young men, coupled with the unbelievable success while at the University of South Carolina Upstate and throughout his 43-year career.”
Kyle Perry, who has been an assistant for Payne for eight years, will take over as head coach on an interim basis. Upstate went 17-16 and finished fourth in the Atlantic Sun Conference last season.
“In basketball there’s no gray area,” Payne said. “You compete, you lay it all out there and you either win or you lose. I’ll miss the kids and the relationships. I won’t miss the referees.”
Arizona’s Sean Miller releases statement addressing corruption scandal
It’s been a week since the news of federal corruption charges upended the college basketball world. Arizona coach Sean Miller, whose staffer member Emanuel “Book” Richardson was arrested as part of the probe, finally has publicly addressed the situation, through a written statement.
“I was devastated to learn last week of the allegations made against Emanuel Richardson,” Miller said in a statement released by the school. “I have expressed to both (Arizona president) Dr. (Robert) Robbins and our athletic director Dave Heeke that I fully support the university’s efforts to fully investigate these allegations. As the head basketball coach at the University of Arizona, I recognize my responsibility to not only establish a culture of success on the basketball court and in the classroom, but as important, to promote and reinforce a culture of compliance.
“To the best of my ability, I have worked to demonstrate this over the past eight years and will continue to do so as we move forward.”
Richardson, who had been at Arizona since 2009, was immediately suspended while Arizona “initiated the dismissal process” after he was charged last week as part of the corruption investigation by the FBI that resulted in the immediate arrest of 10 people, including three other NCAA men’s basketball assistant coaches. Legendary coach Rick Pitino was fired last week by Louisville as part of the fallout of the wide-ranging scandal.
Miller had not publicly commented on the arrest or investigation until the release of the statement Tuesday evening.
2017-18 WCC Preview: Can St. Mary’s overtake Gonzaga?
Beginning in September and running up through November 10th, the first day of the regular season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2017-2018 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.
Today, we are previewing the West Coast Conference.
The WCC nearly got its first national championship last season since Bill Russell was running with San Francisco in the 1950s, but Gonzaga came up just short in the title game against North Carolina. The Bulldogs are turning over their roster this year with St. Mary’s nipping – and maybe more – at their heels.
Is this the year that St. Mary’s finally surpasses Gonzaga as the best team in the WCC?
Can BYU rebound from a couple of disappointing finishes and the loss of a key big man?
And how long will it be before the nation realizes just how good Gonzaga’s “other dudes” are?
FIVE THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW
1. Bulldog reload: Przemek Karnowski and Jordan Mathews are gone to graduation while fellow starter and WCC player of the year Nigel Williams-Goss left a year early for the NBA Draft. Williams-Goss wasn’t alone as Zach Collins went from from sixth man to NBA lottery pick after one year in Spokane. Still, Mark Few has plenty of talent, with Jonathan Williams and Josh Perkins ready to step into bigger roles along with sophomore big man Killian Tillie.
One of the biggest challenges for the ‘Zags will be replicating last year’s suffocating defense. Gonzaga was among – if not the – best on that end of the floor last season, due in no small part to their positional size at every position. They simply didn’t have a weakness. They were good in the paint, at the arc and kept opponents off the free-throw line. Will that change without Karnowski and Collins, who anchored the defense as two of the country’s best rim protectors? Williams has shown glimpses of being a capable shot-blocker, but rebuilding the defense without an eraser on the back end will be Few’s paramount task this season.
2. Gaels re-up: After winning 29 games a year ago, Randy Bennett’s program returns four starters and looks to be the class of the WCC. Jock Landale is a stud while Emmett Naar and Calvin Hermanson are all-league players. Which is to say nothing of New Mexico/Ole Miss transfer Cullen Neal joining the ranks. Everything is setup for the Gaels to have a monster season.
The biggest key for St. Mary’s is to insure that the continuity breeds growth rather than stagnation. There really isn’t an area or two that the Gaels can take massive steps forward – they were really good last year. What they need is continued – if incremental – improvement that is the thin line between “really good” and “Final Four contender.” Can they generate just a few more turnovers defensively? Can Naar rediscover his 2015-16 form? It’s all about refinement for St. Mary’s. Do what they already do very well, just a little better. And the rewards could be anything but small.
3. The man, the myth, the Landale: After being a bit player as a sophomore, Jock Landale exploded on to the scene last year, becoming an All-American after posting 16.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while shooting 61.1 percent from the field. Is his growth curve still pointing up, and if so, how good can he be this year? If the Gaels can put up gaudy win numbers, knock Gonzaga and its WCC perch and he logs big stats, could Landale be a national player of the year candidate?
The odds on Landale being able to repeat last year’s breakout performance – and maybe even improve upon it – seem high given his skillset. There’s no Hack-A-Jock option with him shooting 72.2 percent from the line, and double-teams are only marginally effective given his passing ability and the Gaels’ above-average 3-point shooting. Defenses will continue to key on him, no doubt, but slowing a 6-foot-11 center and 61-percent shooter who can pass over the top is especially difficult, particularly for WCC teams not named Gonzaga or BYU.
4. Cougars lingering: Eric Mika’s decision to forego his final two years of eligibility was a major loss for BYU, which looked to be returning a talented core. Instead, TJ Haws and Nick Emery will likely be asked to carry a major burden in the backcourt. BYU is solidly third in the league, but it’s hard to see them challenging either the Gaels or Bulldogs.
5. …and the rest: St. Mary’s, Gonzaga and BYU should all be interesting, to varying degrees, this season. The rest of the league? It’s pretty hard to get excited about that. The remaining seven schools are a tier or two below, with the majority having second-year coaches in rebuilding mode. It’s going to be hard for any of them to catch up to the league’s top three hoops programs, but they’re further behind right now than the league could like. San Francisco has the best chance to break through and change the narrative.
PRESEASON WCC PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jock Landale, St. Mary’s
The 6-foot-11 center went from bit player as a sophomore to All-American caliber as a junior, averaging 16.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while shooting 61.1 percent from the field. This season, Landale is the undisputed top player in the WCC and could help the Gaels end Gonzaga’s five-year run atop the league.
THE REST OF THE WCC FIRST TEAM
Johnathan Williams, Gonzaga: The Missouri transfer made a big impact for Gonzaga last year and will have a bigger role now.
Cullen Neal, St. Mary’s: A change of scenery will likely do him well after a disappointing year at Ole MIss following his transfer from New Mexico.
TJ Haws, BYU: A productive freshman year sets the bar pretty high for the BYU legacy.
Emmett Naar: Here’s betting on a big bounceback season after rough junior campaign.
FIVE MORE NAMES TO KNOW
Calvin Hermanson, St. Mary’s
KJ Feagin, Santa Clara
Olin Carter, San Diego
Josh Perkins, Gonzaga
Killian Tillie, Gonzaga
BREAKOUT STAR: Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
Gonzaga always seems to have a player made for this category, and this year is no different after Hachimura had a huge showing over the summer at the U19 World Cup. The 6-foot-9 forward from Japan averaged 19.5 points and 11.8 rebounds during the competition, exhibiting a high skill level and tons of promise. He should be able to slide into the ‘Zags frontcourt along Williams and Tillie and make an immediate impact.
COACH UNDER PRESSURE: Marty Wilson, Pepperdine
Marty Wilson won 18 games in back-to-back years at Pepperdine but dropped to nine last year, his sixth at Pepperdine. He’s the only coach who could even be considered here as there were four first-year coaches in 2016-17, and Gonzaga, St. Mary’s and BYU are as stable as stable gets.
ON SELECTION SUNDAY WE’LL BE SAYING …
It’s the same as it ever was, with Gonzaga and St. Mary’s in the Big Dance.
I’M MOST EXCITED ABOUT:
Can Jock Landale become a national star from Moraga?
FIVE NON-CONFERENCE GAMES TO CIRCLE ON YOUR CALENDAR
1. St. Mary’s: Jock Landale is the best player in the league, and the Gaels have the best roster.
2. Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have to reload, but Mark Few’s squad will be no slouches.
3. BYU: TJ Haws has big shoes to fill after his brother Tyler became a star at BYU, but he looked capable of doing so last year as a freshman.
4. San Francisco: The Dons won 20 games a year ago despite playing just one senior and one junior. Things are looking up in the bay.
5. Santa Clara: KJ Feagin makes the Broncos dangerous any night out.
6. San Diego: The Toreros return a bunch from last year’s group that went 13-18. Things should improve this year.
7. Pacific: The Tigers endured a seven-game losing streak and went just 4-14 in conference, but a more veteran group could lead to a higher win total this season.
8. Portland: The Pilots have nearly an entirely new roster this season after a last-place finish in Terry Porter’s first year.
9. Pepperdine: Nevada transfer Eric Cooper, Jr. should help, but the Waves aren’t looking at a lot of improvement from last year’s 9-22 team.
10.Loyola Marymount: The Lions are rebooting the roster amid a rebuild, and it could be tough sledding this winter.
Mike Krzyzewski: Issues in college basketball arise because ‘we don’t have a good model’
On Tuesday, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski spoke with the media for the first time since the FBI’s investigation into college basketball erupted into the public’s view last week, ripping the current model and advocating for wholesale changes to the sport.
Coach K is in favor of players being able to enter the NBA Draft out of high school and hinted at the idea that athletes should receive more compensation in college than they currently do.
But he also advocated for there being someone in charge of the sport of college basketball – a commissioner, if you will – because there needs to be a driving force that can bring together the NCAA, the NBA, the players’ union and the shoe companies to do what is best for the sport.
“The landscape of college basketball for the player, from middle school to high school to college to the pros, keeps changing,” Krzyzewski said during Duke’s media day. “We in college have not changed as much as the landscape has changed. We are not equipped right now to handle that. We don’t have a good model, a model that fits what’s happening in basketball, so college basketball’s going to have problems. Before these kids ever come to us, we are not the only ones recruiting these youngsters. Talent is being recruited all the time in every shape and form.”
He’s right, and the genesis of the issue is that athletes – the best of the best in the sport – are not allowed to tap into the value that they have.
In basketball, it’s a fairly simple task of identifying players that will end up being NBA basketball players. It may not be an exact science, and we may not be able to predict who will end up being Kevin Durant and who is going to turn into Jonathan Bender, but if you go back and look at the top 10 players in every recruiting class, the overwhelming majority of them – roughly 90% – end up playing in the NBA in some form or fashion. Some of them turn into international megastars that can sell shoes and jerseys and everything else to people around the world.
Agents want to get a 4 percent cut of those future earnings. Shoe companies want to be able to sell the signature shoe of the next LeBron. The incentive to invest in these players, above board or under the table, is never going to go away.
Only the NCAA refuses to admit it.
“There’s no progress, there’s absolutely no progress,” he said. “There is progress on what a player gets in college now, but that is only enforced upon the NCAA because of litigation.”
“Nobody has the solution, but a bunch of people have the ideas,” he added. “How do we figure that all out and who figures it out? There is no who, there is a group called the who but they don’t figure out this particular thing.”
“We are not running this the way a billion-dollar industry should be run. We try and put a circle into a square, that’s what men’s college basketball is. It’s not a bad circle, it’s a great one, but it can’t be done like a square.”
Only time will tell whether or not the changes that need to be made will get made.
“Last week was bad, doesn’t mean all of college basketball is bad,” Krzyzewski said. “It also doesn’t mean that it’s necessarily the tip of some iceberg. I don’t necessarily agree with that. I think the iceberg is really good.”
Arkansas freshman Garland out with medical condition
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas freshman guard Khalil Garland has not been cleared to practice to begin the preseason because of an undisclosed health condition.
Coach Mike Anderson says Garland is receiving treatment for the condition and that the school’s medical staff is “optimistic” the 6-foot-5 freshman will be cleared to return to the court at a later date.
Garland is one of four freshmen for the Razorbacks, who went 26-10 last season and reached the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years. He averaged 12.9 points per game as a senior in high school at Little Rock Parkview.
Arkansas opens its season against Samford on Nov. 10.