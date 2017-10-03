Mike Krzyzewski: Issues in college basketball arise because ‘we don’t have a good model’

On Tuesday, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski spoke with the media for the first time since the FBI’s investigation into college basketball erupted into the public’s view last week, ripping the current model and advocating for wholesale changes to the sport.
Coach K is in favor of players being able to enter the NBA Draft out of high school and hinted at the idea that athletes should receive more compensation in college than they currently do.
But he also advocated for there being someone in charge of the sport of college basketball – a commissioner, if you will – because there needs to be a driving force that can bring together the NCAA, the NBA, the players’ union and the shoe companies to do what is best for the sport.
“The landscape of college basketball for the player, from middle school to high school to college to the pros, keeps changing,” Krzyzewski said during Duke’s media day. “We in college have not changed as much as the landscape has changed. We are not equipped right now to handle that. We don’t have a good model, a model that fits what’s happening in basketball, so college basketball’s going to have problems. Before these kids ever come to us, we are not the only ones recruiting these youngsters. Talent is being recruited all the time in every shape and form.”
He’s right, and the genesis of the issue is that athletes – the best of the best in the sport – are not allowed to tap into the value that they have.
In basketball, it’s a fairly simple task of identifying players that will end up being NBA basketball players. It may not be an exact science, and we may not be able to predict who will end up being Kevin Durant and who is going to turn into Jonathan Bender, but if you go back and look at the top 10 players in every recruiting class, the overwhelming majority of them – roughly 90% – end up playing in the NBA in some form or fashion. Some of them turn into international megastars that can sell shoes and jerseys and everything else to people around the world.
Agents want to get a 4 percent cut of those future earnings. Shoe companies want to be able to sell the signature shoe of the next LeBron. The incentive to invest in these players, above board or under the table, is never going to go away.
Only the NCAA refuses to admit it.
“There’s no progress, there’s absolutely no progress,” he said. “There is progress on what a player gets in college now, but that is only enforced upon the NCAA because of litigation.”
“Nobody has the solution, but a bunch of people have the ideas,” he added. “How do we figure that all out and who figures it out? There is no who, there is a group called the who but they don’t figure out this particular thing.”
“We are not running this the way a billion-dollar industry should be run. We try and put a circle into a square, that’s what men’s college basketball is. It’s not a bad circle, it’s a great one, but it can’t be done like a square.”
Only time will tell whether or not the changes that need to be made will get made.
“Last week was bad, doesn’t mean all of college basketball is bad,” Krzyzewski said. “It also doesn’t mean that it’s necessarily the tip of some iceberg. I don’t necessarily agree with that. I think the iceberg is really good.”
2017-18 WCC Preview: Can St. Mary’s overtake Gonzaga?
Beginning in September and running up through November 10th, the first day of the regular season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2017-2018 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.
Today, we are previewing the West Coast Conference.
The WCC nearly got its first national championship last season since Bill Russell was running with San Francisco in the 1950s, but Gonzaga came up just short in the title game against North Carolina. The Bulldogs are turning over their roster this year with St. Mary’s nipping – and maybe more – at their heels.
Is this the year that St. Mary’s finally surpasses Gonzaga as the best team in the WCC?
Can BYU rebound from a couple of disappointing finishes and the loss of a key big man?
And how long will it be before the nation realizes just how good Gonzaga’s “other dudes” are?
FIVE THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW
1. Bulldog reload: Przemek Karnowski and Jordan Mathews are gone to graduation while fellow starter and WCC player of the year Nigel Williams-Goss left a year early for the NBA Draft. Williams-Goss wasn’t alone as Zach Collins went from from sixth man to NBA lottery pick after one year in Spokane. Still, Mark Few has plenty of talent, with Jonathan Williams and Josh Perkins ready to step into bigger roles along with sophomore big man Killian Tillie.
One of the biggest challenges for the ‘Zags will be replicating last year’s suffocating defense. Gonzaga was among – if not the – best on that end of the floor last season, due in no small part to their positional size at every position. They simply didn’t have a weakness. They were good in the paint, at the arc and kept opponents off the free-throw line. Will that change without Karnowski and Collins, who anchored the defense as two of the country’s best rim protectors? Williams has shown glimpses of being a capable shot-blocker, but rebuilding the defense without an eraser on the back end will be Few’s paramount task this season.
2. Gaels re-up: After winning 29 games a year ago, Randy Bennett’s program returns four starters and looks to be the class of the WCC. Jock Landale is a stud while Emmett Naar and Calvin Hermanson are all-league players. Which is to say nothing of New Mexico/Ole Miss transfer Cullen Neal joining the ranks. Everything is setup for the Gaels to have a monster season.
The biggest key for St. Mary’s is to insure that the continuity breeds growth rather than stagnation. There really isn’t an area or two that the Gaels can take massive steps forward – they were really good last year. What they need is continued – if incremental – improvement that is the thin line between “really good” and “Final Four contender.” Can they generate just a few more turnovers defensively? Can Naar rediscover his 2015-16 form? It’s all about refinement for St. Mary’s. Do what they already do very well, just a little better. And the rewards could be anything but small.
3. The man, the myth, the Landale: After being a bit player as a sophomore, Jock Landale exploded on to the scene last year, becoming an All-American after posting 16.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while shooting 61.1 percent from the field. Is his growth curve still pointing up, and if so, how good can he be this year? If the Gaels can put up gaudy win numbers, knock Gonzaga and its WCC perch and he logs big stats, could Landale be a national player of the year candidate?
The odds on Landale being able to repeat last year’s breakout performance – and maybe even improve upon it – seem high given his skillset. There’s no Hack-A-Jock option with him shooting 72.2 percent from the line, and double-teams are only marginally effective given his passing ability and the Gaels’ above-average 3-point shooting. Defenses will continue to key on him, no doubt, but slowing a 6-foot-11 center and 61-percent shooter who can pass over the top is especially difficult, particularly for WCC teams not named Gonzaga or BYU.
4. Cougars lingering: Eric Mika’s decision to forego his final two years of eligibility was a major loss for BYU, which looked to be returning a talented core. Instead, TJ Haws and Nick Emery will likely be asked to carry a major burden in the backcourt. BYU is solidly third in the league, but it’s hard to see them challenging either the Gaels or Bulldogs.
5. …and the rest: St. Mary’s, Gonzaga and BYU should all be interesting, to varying degrees, this season. The rest of the league? It’s pretty hard to get excited about that. The remaining seven schools are a tier or two below, with the majority having second-year coaches in rebuilding mode. It’s going to be hard for any of them to catch up to the league’s top three hoops programs, but they’re further behind right now than the league could like. San Francisco has the best chance to break through and change the narrative.
PRESEASON WCC PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jock Landale, St. Mary’s
The 6-foot-11 center went from bit player as a sophomore to All-American caliber as a junior, averaging 16.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while shooting 61.1 percent from the field. This season, Landale is the undisputed top player in the WCC and could help the Gaels end Gonzaga’s five-year run atop the league.
THE REST OF THE WCC FIRST TEAM
Johnathan Williams, Gonzaga: The Missouri transfer made a big impact for Gonzaga last year and will have a bigger role now.
Cullen Neal, St. Mary’s: A change of scenery will likely do him well after a disappointing year at Ole MIss following his transfer from New Mexico.
TJ Haws, BYU: A productive freshman year sets the bar pretty high for the BYU legacy.
Emmett Naar: Here’s betting on a big bounceback season after rough junior campaign.
FIVE MORE NAMES TO KNOW
Calvin Hermanson, St. Mary’s
KJ Feagin, Santa Clara
Olin Carter, San Diego
Josh Perkins, Gonzaga
Killian Tillie, Gonzaga
BREAKOUT STAR: Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
Gonzaga always seems to have a player made for this category, and this year is no different after Hachimura had a huge showing over the summer at the U19 World Cup. The 6-foot-9 forward from Japan averaged 19.5 points and 11.8 rebounds during the competition, exhibiting a high skill level and tons of promise. He should be able to slide into the ‘Zags frontcourt along Williams and Tillie and make an immediate impact.
COACH UNDER PRESSURE: Marty Wilson, Pepperdine
Marty Wilson won 18 games in back-to-back years at Pepperdine but dropped to nine last year, his sixth at Pepperdine. He’s the only coach who could even be considered here as there were four first-year coaches in 2016-17, and Gonzaga, St. Mary’s and BYU are as stable as stable gets.
ON SELECTION SUNDAY WE’LL BE SAYING …
It’s the same as it ever was, with Gonzaga and St. Mary’s in the Big Dance.
I’M MOST EXCITED ABOUT:
Can Jock Landale become a national star from Moraga?
FIVE NON-CONFERENCE GAMES TO CIRCLE ON YOUR CALENDAR
1. St. Mary’s: Jock Landale is the best player in the league, and the Gaels have the best roster.
2. Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have to reload, but Mark Few’s squad will be no slouches.
3. BYU: TJ Haws has big shoes to fill after his brother Tyler became a star at BYU, but he looked capable of doing so last year as a freshman.
4. San Francisco: The Dons won 20 games a year ago despite playing just one senior and one junior. Things are looking up in the bay.
5. Santa Clara: KJ Feagin makes the Broncos dangerous any night out.
6. San Diego: The Toreros return a bunch from last year’s group that went 13-18. Things should improve this year.
7. Pacific: The Tigers endured a seven-game losing streak and went just 4-14 in conference, but a more veteran group could lead to a higher win total this season.
8. Portland: The Pilots have nearly an entirely new roster this season after a last-place finish in Terry Porter’s first year.
9. Pepperdine: Nevada transfer Eric Cooper, Jr. should help, but the Waves aren’t looking at a lot of improvement from last year’s 9-22 team.
10.Loyola Marymount: The Lions are rebooting the roster amid a rebuild, and it could be tough sledding this winter.
Arkansas freshman Garland out with medical condition
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas freshman guard Khalil Garland has not been cleared to practice to begin the preseason because of an undisclosed health condition.
Coach Mike Anderson says Garland is receiving treatment for the condition and that the school’s medical staff is “optimistic” the 6-foot-5 freshman will be cleared to return to the court at a later date.
Garland is one of four freshmen for the Razorbacks, who went 26-10 last season and reached the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years. He averaged 12.9 points per game as a senior in high school at Little Rock Parkview.
Arkansas opens its season against Samford on Nov. 10.
Ohio State, Cincinnati schedule series for first time in nearly 100 years
It seems as if at least two people listened to me, as Ohio State and Cincinnati agreed to play a home-and-home series for, essentially, the first time ever. The Buckeyes and the Bearcats have not played during the regular season since 1921. They will now play in 2018-19 and 2019-20, as the two best basketball programs in the state square off.
(Why aren’t Xavier and Dayton mentioned as possibly the best program in Ohio? Hmm … I don’t know. Maybe if you guys played each other to determine who was better we wouldn’t be at this crossroads.)
Credit to new Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann for getting this done. Throw in that he’s gotten about 17 players – OK, maybe less than that – to commit to the Buckeyes, and it’s been a great start to his Ohio State tenure.
“This is a great thing for Ohio, for basketball in Ohio and for the fans of these great universities,” UC head coach Mick Cronin said. “I want to thank everyone involved in making this happen. We are very excited about reopening our arena next season. Supporting this and agreeing to play Cincinnati in a home-and-home series is a first class move by Ohio State, Coach (Chris) Holtmann and the OSU administration.”
“We have great respect for the UC program and Coach (Mick) Cronin,” Holtmann said. “The idea of challenging ourselves in the non-conference while also providing an attractive game for our collective fan bases certainly made sense to us. We understand the challenge of opening the season on the road vs. a high-caliber opponent with a younger team provides some risk but we felt like it was the right decision at this time.
“We will continue to work to put together a challenging and attractive non-conference schedule in the future within the constraints of the Big Ten schedule as well as the games that have already been contracted,” Holtmann said.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M’s J.J. Caldwell has been suspended for the first five games of the season for violating school policy.
The school did not elaborate on the reason for his suspension, but Brazos County court records indicate that he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated in May. That case was dismissed Sept. 20.
Caldwell will be able to practice during his suspension and will be eligible to return on Nov. 24 against Pepperdine.
The point guard redshirted last season after he was ruled ineligible by the NCAA.
The Perry Ellis All-Stars: Yes, these guys are all still in school
MVP Grayson Allen, Duke: Allen’s junior year packed enough drama for an entire career, but here he is again. It seems like a millennia ago that Allen went from little-used reserve to Final Four star back in 2015 as a freshman, which even prompted some early entry discussions back then. He’s gone from the darling of a national title winning team to an All-American to a pariah within the sport, and he still has a year of eligibility remaining. Allen’s career and legacy will be one that’s debated for generations, which is fitting because that’s how long it feels like he’s been suiting up for Coach K.
Svi Mykhailiuk, Kansas: This is the most truly atypical selection for the Perry Ellis All-Stars, even if it does come from the alma mater of the team’s namesake. Mykhailiuk has been around forever, but he’s never redshirted, he’s never transferred and – here’s the kicker – he’s only 20 years old, four months younger than Josh Jackson and four months older than current Kansas freshman Billy Preston. Mykhailiuk, a Ukrainian national, became the youngest player to ever appear in the Big 12 when he joined the Jayhawks as a 17-year-old in 2014. He’s like that child star you’re shocked to find out is still in his 20s. Like Haley Joel Osment (yeah, that dude is only 29).
Jalan West, Northwestern State: When Jalan West started his college season, Barack Obama was still in his first term as president, Charlie Sheen was in the midst of a public meltdown and the No. 1 pick in this past June’s NBA draft, Markelle Fultz, was 13 years old. I’m saying the dude has been around awhile. West sat out his first season of 2011-12 due to academic eligibility issues, blew out his knee in the first game of 2015-16 and then suffered another knee injury last August. The NCAA granted him a waiver to make one last go of it, his seventh season at Northwestern State. What a run.
Cullen Neal, St. Mary’s: Back in November 2012, Neal committed to St. Mary’s, but ultimately followed his father to New Mexico, where the elder Neal was head coach. Then he made the nearly unprecedented decision to leave his dad and the school behind, transferring to Ole Miss after graduating with two years of eligibility remaining. But things did not go was well as he expected in Oxford, and Neal became the first-ever two-time grad transfer, ending his career where it was supposed to start – in Moraga with the Gaels.
Jevon Carter, West Virginia: Carter took over for Perry Ellis as the oldest-looking man – or the man with the worst hairline – in college basketball. He’s finally a senior and may end up being the Big 12 Player of the Year, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s time for Carter, who became synonymous with hero-ball after the way the the Mountaineers went out of the 2017 NCAA tournament, to come on home:
SECOND-TEAM PERRY ELLIS ALL STARS
Devonte’ Graham, Kansas: It feels like Graham has been in the national consciousness for a decade. He’s a rising senior and a potential all-american on a Kansas team that seems destined to win another Big 12 title, which comes six years after he became a national talking point when he was forced to go to prep school because Appalachian State wouldn’t release him from a Letter of Intent.
Jalen Brunson, Villanova: It’s hard to believe, but Brunson is only a junior. After a tumultuous recruitment that involved his father’s arrest and a near-commitment to Big 5 rival Temple, Brunson helped lead Villanova to a national title as a freshman in 2016, a win that already feels like it happened a decade ago.
Al Freeman, N.C. State: Freeman started his career back in 2013 at Baylor, where an injury forced him to redshirt his first season. He became a consistent contributor for Scott Drew for the next three years before deciding to head east and graduate transfer to the Wolf Pack after he saw his role reduced as a junior.
Marcus Lee, Cal: Lee was a five-star prospect in the Class of 2013, enrolling at Kentucky alongside Julius Randle and the Harrison twins. After spending two years being the trendy pick to be a breakout superstar for the Wildcats, Lee left Lexington and returned back to the west coast, where he will now try to anchor a depleted Cal roster.
Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame: Colson is another all-american that feels like he’s been around for ages. I still remember his breakout performance against Jahlil Okafor in 2015 when Notre Dame snagged themselves an upset-win over the Blue Devils. For comparison’s sake, that game was the last game that Rasheed Sulaimon ever played for Duke.