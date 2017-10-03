Grayson Allen picked as captain of Duke’s basketball team

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Grayson Allen has regained his position as a captain of Duke’s basketball team.
Team spokesman Cory Walton confirmed Monday that Allen has been selected as a team captain.
Allen was one of three team captains last season but was stripped of that role after he was caught tripping an opponent for the third time in a calendar year. The incident in the Dec. 21 game against Elon in Greensboro also resulted in an indefinite suspension that lasted for one game.
Allen is the only player on this year’s team who averaged more than eight minutes last season. The Blue Devils lost four key players to the NBA early and two additional players transferred.
Allen’s captaincy was first reported by The Athletic website.
The Perry Ellis All-Stars: Yes, these guys are all still in school
MVP Grayson Allen, Duke: Allen’s junior year packed enough drama for an entire career, but here he is again. It seems like a millennia ago that Allen went from little-used reserve to Final Four star back in 2015 as a freshman, which even prompted some early entry discussions back then. He’s gone from the darling of a national title winning team to an All-American to a pariah within the sport, and he still has a year of eligibility remaining. Allen’s career and legacy will be one that’s debated for generations, which is fitting because that’s how long it feels like he’s been suiting up for Coach K.
Svi Mykhailiuk, Kansas: This is the most truly atypical selection for the Perry Ellis All-Stars, even if it does come from the alma mater of the team’s namesake. Mykhailiuk has been around forever, but he’s never redshirted, he’s never transferred and – here’s the kicker – he’s only 20 years old, four months younger than Josh Jackson and four months older than current Kansas freshman Billy Preston. Mykhailiuk, a Ukrainian national, became the youngest player to ever appear in the Big 12 when he joined the Jayhawks as a 17-year-old in 2014. He’s like that child star you’re shocked to find out is still in his 20s. Like Haley Joel Osment (yeah, that dude is only 29).
Jalan West, Northwestern State: When Jalan West started his college season, Barack Obama was still in his first term as president, Charlie Sheen was in the midst of a public meltdown and the No. 1 pick in this past June’s NBA draft, Markelle Fultz, was 13 years old. I’m saying the dude has been around awhile. West sat out his first season of 2011-12 due to academic eligibility issues, blew out his knee in the first game of 2015-16 and then suffered another knee injury last August. The NCAA granted him a waiver to make one last go of it, his seventh season at Northwestern State. What a run.
Cullen Neal, St. Mary’s: Back in November 2012, Neal committed to St. Mary’s, but ultimately followed his father to New Mexico, where the elder Neal was head coach. Then he made the nearly unprecedented decision to leave his dad and the school behind, transferring to Ole Miss after graduating with two years of eligibility remaining. But things did not go was well as he expected in Oxford, and Neal became the first-ever two-time grad transfer, ending his career where it was supposed to start – in Moraga with the Gaels.
Jevon Carter, West Virginia: Carter took over for Perry Ellis as the oldest-looking man – or the man with the worst hairline – in college basketball. He’s finally a senior and may end up being the Big 12 Player of the Year, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s time for Carter, who became synonymous with hero-ball after the way the the Mountaineers went out of the 2017 NCAA tournament, to come on home:
SECOND-TEAM PERRY ELLIS ALL STARS
Devonte’ Graham, Kansas: It feels like Graham has been in the national consciousness for a decade. He’s a rising senior and a potential all-american on a Kansas team that seems destined to win another Big 12 title, which comes six years after he became a national talking point when he was forced to go to prep school because Appalachian State wouldn’t release him from a Letter of Intent.
Jalen Brunson, Villanova: It’s hard to believe, but Brunson is only a junior. After a tumultuous recruitment that involved his father’s arrest and a near-commitment to Big 5 rival Temple, Brunson helped lead Villanova to a national title as a freshman in 2016, a win that already feels like it happened a decade ago.
Al Freeman, N.C. State: Freeman started his career back in 2013 at Baylor, where an injury forced him to redshirt his first season. He became a consistent contributor for Scott Drew for the next three years before deciding to head east and graduate transfer to the Wolf Pack after he saw his role reduced as a junior.
Marcus Lee, Cal: Lee was a five-star prospect in the Class of 2013, enrolling at Kentucky alongside Julius Randle and the Harrison twins. After spending two years being the trendy pick to be a breakout superstar for the Wildcats, Lee left Lexington and returned back to the west coast, where he will now try to anchor a depleted Cal roster.
Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame: Colson is another all-american that feels like he’s been around for ages. I still remember his breakout performance against Jahlil Okafor in 2015 when Notre Dame snagged themselves an upset-win over the Blue Devils. For comparison’s sake, that game was the last game that Rasheed Sulaimon ever played for Duke.
LaVar Ball pulls LaMelo out of Chino Hills to home-school and train him
After becoming the first high school basketball player to receive his own signature shoe this summer, LaMelo Ball won’t play organized basketball for Chino Hills this season.
LaVar Ball will instead take the 16-year-old junior and home-school him while training him at home. Ball told Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times that it was the best move for the five-star point guard and UCLA commit.
“It’s good for Melo,” LaVar told Sondheimer. “Less distractions. He just needs to focus.”
Although LaMelo won’t be playing high school basketball this season, it still appears as though he’ll be playing on the AAU circuit this spring and summer as LaVar would still be able to coach and control that situation.
“They’ll have to sit back and wait,” LaVar said to Sondheimer.
With the Balls basically becoming a Kardashian-like family in the sports and entertainment sphere, this is probably the right move for LaMelo at this point. Normal high school juniors don’t have reality shows, signature shoes and expensive sports cars, so this seems like a normal move for the Ball family at this point.
From a basketball standpoint, Sondheimer also reported that LaMelo still intends to sign with UCLA, but it is still unclear how the NCAA feels about the signature shoe and LaMelo’s association with the family-run Big Baller Brand.
Florida lands five-star 2018 guard Andrew Nembhard
Florida pulled in its first commitment in the Class of 2018 on Monday as Class of 2018 five-star point guard Andrew Nembhard pledged to the Gators on Twitter.
A poised floor general and solid passer with good size and instincts, the 6-foot-4 Nembhard reclassified from the Class of 2019 earlier this year. The No. 26 overall prospect in the Rivals.com national rankings, the Canadian point guard is a strong first commitment for Florida in this class as he’ll help offset the loss of senior Chris Chiozza.
Nembhard is also an important pledge for head coach Mike White as he’s perhaps the strongest point guard that the coach has recruited to date. With the Gators coming off of an Elite Eight appearance and returning plenty of talent this season, it looks like White could have things going pretty well at Florida over the next few years.
The University of Louisville Athletic Association’s board voted on Monday to begin the process to terminate men’s basketball head coach Rick Pitino “for cause.”
The unanimous vote to attempt to terminate Pitino for cause would mean that the school wouldn’t have to pay their former head coach his $44 million buyout.
“The board requested of me and authorized me to initiate the process to terminate for cause, as defined in Coach Pitino’s employment contract,” Louisville’s interim President Greg Postel said after the meeting.
Following an FBI crackdown into college basketball corruption last week, Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave after he was allegedly tied to a plan to bring McDonald’s All-American Brian Bowen to Louisville using $100,000 with cash coming from adidas executive Jim Gatto.
While Pitino is not directly named in the FBI’s release, he is reportedly “Coach-2” in the FBI complaint. “Coach-2” is mentioned nine times in the report, including three phone calls with an adidas executive in the days leading up to Bowen’s commitment.
According to WDRB.com, attorneys for Pitino officially served a breach of contract notice to Louisville on Monday. Since the school believes it is firing Pitino for cause while only paying for 10 days of additional salary, Pitino is going for a lot more money.
Expect a long legal battle for the millions of dollars in Rick Pitino’s Louisville buyout.
Louisville freshman Brian Bowen has retained an attorney to fight his indefinite suspension after the FBI revealed evidence that the McDonald’s All-American was paid improperly to attend Louisville, according to a report from Tim Sullivan of the Louisville Courier-Journal.
Bowen has hired Miami-based attorney Jason Setchen to fight the case as Setchen has experience dealing with college basketball scandals before. When DeQuan Jones was suspended from Miami after the Nevin Shapiro case in 2011, Setchen helped Jones re-gain his eligibility as Miami. After Miami originally announced a season-long suspension for Jones for the 2011-12 season, that was later reduced to 10 games with the help of Setchen.
There are some major differences in those two cases. While not named directly in the FBI’s report released last week, Bowen’s recruitment — and subsequent payment from adidas and Louisville — is broken down in great detail to the point where it was known that Bowen was the recruit. When Louisville began practice on Saturday, they also confirmed that Bowen was indefinitely suspended from the team as he is unable to currently practice with the team. Bowen remains on campus and is still enrolled at the school.
And while Jones was accused of taking $10,000 for going to Miami from Shapiro, a former Miami booster, you have to tack on another zero with Bowen’s case. Bowen’s infraction has also already cost Rick Pitino his job, so nothing about this Louisville case is looking good at the current moment.
The loss of a five-star freshman like Bowen will certainly hurt Louisville on the court as he’s a productive perimeter threat capable of scoring or handling the ball. Bowen might have taken the proper steps to try to rejoin the team at some point this season, but the Cardinals should likely prepare to play without him for the foreseeable future.