A&M’s Caldwell suspended for 5 games after arrest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M’s J.J. Caldwell has been suspended for the first five games of the season for violating school policy.
The school did not elaborate on the reason for his suspension, but Brazos County court records indicate that he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated in May. That case was dismissed Sept. 20.
Caldwell will be able to practice during his suspension and will be eligible to return on Nov. 24 against Pepperdine.
The point guard redshirted last season after he was ruled ineligible by the NCAA.
Ohio State, Cincinnati schedule series for first time in nearly 100 years
It seems as if at least two people listened to me, as Ohio State and Cincinnati agreed to play a home-and-home series for, essentially, the first time ever. The Buckeyes and the Bearcats have not played during the regular season since 1921. They will now play in 2018-19 and 2019-20, as the two best basketball programs in the state square off.
(Why aren’t Xavier and Dayton mentioned as possibly the best program in Ohio? Hmm … I don’t know. Maybe if you guys played each other to determine who was better we wouldn’t be at this crossroads.)
Credit to new Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann for getting this done. Throw in that he’s gotten about 17 players – OK, maybe less than that – to commit to the Buckeyes, and it’s been a great start to his Ohio State tenure.
“This is a great thing for Ohio, for basketball in Ohio and for the fans of these great universities,” UC head coach Mick Cronin said. “I want to thank everyone involved in making this happen. We are very excited about reopening our arena next season. Supporting this and agreeing to play Cincinnati in a home-and-home series is a first class move by Ohio State, Coach (Chris) Holtmann and the OSU administration.”
“We have great respect for the UC program and Coach (Mick) Cronin,” Holtmann said. “The idea of challenging ourselves in the non-conference while also providing an attractive game for our collective fan bases certainly made sense to us. We understand the challenge of opening the season on the road vs. a high-caliber opponent with a younger team provides some risk but we felt like it was the right decision at this time.
“We will continue to work to put together a challenging and attractive non-conference schedule in the future within the constraints of the Big Ten schedule as well as the games that have already been contracted,” Holtmann said.
The Perry Ellis All-Stars: Yes, these guys are all still in school
MVP Grayson Allen, Duke: Allen’s junior year packed enough drama for an entire career, but here he is again. It seems like a millennia ago that Allen went from little-used reserve to Final Four star back in 2015 as a freshman, which even prompted some early entry discussions back then. He’s gone from the darling of a national title winning team to an All-American to a pariah within the sport, and he still has a year of eligibility remaining. Allen’s career and legacy will be one that’s debated for generations, which is fitting because that’s how long it feels like he’s been suiting up for Coach K.
Svi Mykhailiuk, Kansas: This is the most truly atypical selection for the Perry Ellis All-Stars, even if it does come from the alma mater of the team’s namesake. Mykhailiuk has been around forever, but he’s never redshirted, he’s never transferred and – here’s the kicker – he’s only 20 years old, four months younger than Josh Jackson and four months older than current Kansas freshman Billy Preston. Mykhailiuk, a Ukrainian national, became the youngest player to ever appear in the Big 12 when he joined the Jayhawks as a 17-year-old in 2014. He’s like that child star you’re shocked to find out is still in his 20s. Like Haley Joel Osment (yeah, that dude is only 29).
Jalan West, Northwestern State: When Jalan West started his college season, Barack Obama was still in his first term as president, Charlie Sheen was in the midst of a public meltdown and the No. 1 pick in this past June’s NBA draft, Markelle Fultz, was 13 years old. I’m saying the dude has been around awhile. West sat out his first season of 2011-12 due to academic eligibility issues, blew out his knee in the first game of 2015-16 and then suffered another knee injury last August. The NCAA granted him a waiver to make one last go of it, his seventh season at Northwestern State. What a run.
Cullen Neal, St. Mary’s: Back in November 2012, Neal committed to St. Mary’s, but ultimately followed his father to New Mexico, where the elder Neal was head coach. Then he made the nearly unprecedented decision to leave his dad and the school behind, transferring to Ole Miss after graduating with two years of eligibility remaining. But things did not go was well as he expected in Oxford, and Neal became the first-ever two-time grad transfer, ending his career where it was supposed to start – in Moraga with the Gaels.
Jevon Carter, West Virginia: Carter took over for Perry Ellis as the oldest-looking man – or the man with the worst hairline – in college basketball. He’s finally a senior and may end up being the Big 12 Player of the Year, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s time for Carter, who became synonymous with hero-ball after the way the the Mountaineers went out of the 2017 NCAA tournament, to come on home:
SECOND-TEAM PERRY ELLIS ALL STARS
Devonte’ Graham, Kansas: It feels like Graham has been in the national consciousness for a decade. He’s a rising senior and a potential all-american on a Kansas team that seems destined to win another Big 12 title, which comes six years after he became a national talking point when he was forced to go to prep school because Appalachian State wouldn’t release him from a Letter of Intent.
Jalen Brunson, Villanova: It’s hard to believe, but Brunson is only a junior. After a tumultuous recruitment that involved his father’s arrest and a near-commitment to Big 5 rival Temple, Brunson helped lead Villanova to a national title as a freshman in 2016, a win that already feels like it happened a decade ago.
Al Freeman, N.C. State: Freeman started his career back in 2013 at Baylor, where an injury forced him to redshirt his first season. He became a consistent contributor for Scott Drew for the next three years before deciding to head east and graduate transfer to the Wolf Pack after he saw his role reduced as a junior.
Marcus Lee, Cal: Lee was a five-star prospect in the Class of 2013, enrolling at Kentucky alongside Julius Randle and the Harrison twins. After spending two years being the trendy pick to be a breakout superstar for the Wildcats, Lee left Lexington and returned back to the west coast, where he will now try to anchor a depleted Cal roster.
Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame: Colson is another all-american that feels like he’s been around for ages. I still remember his breakout performance against Jahlil Okafor in 2015 when Notre Dame snagged themselves an upset-win over the Blue Devils. For comparison’s sake, that game was the last game that Rasheed Sulaimon ever played for Duke.
Grayson Allen picked as captain of Duke’s basketball team
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Grayson Allen has regained his position as a captain of Duke’s basketball team.
Team spokesman Cory Walton confirmed Monday that Allen has been selected as a team captain.
Allen was one of three team captains last season but was stripped of that role after he was caught tripping an opponent for the third time in a calendar year. The incident in the Dec. 21 game against Elon in Greensboro also resulted in an indefinite suspension that lasted for one game.
Allen is the only player on this year’s team who averaged more than eight minutes last season. The Blue Devils lost four key players to the NBA early and two additional players transferred.
Allen’s captaincy was first reported by The Athletic website.
LaVar Ball pulls LaMelo out of Chino Hills to home-school and train him
After becoming the first high school basketball player to receive his own signature shoe this summer, LaMelo Ball won’t play organized basketball for Chino Hills this season.
LaVar Ball will instead take the 16-year-old junior and home-school him while training him at home. Ball told Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times that it was the best move for the five-star point guard and UCLA commit.
“It’s good for Melo,” LaVar told Sondheimer. “Less distractions. He just needs to focus.”
Although LaMelo won’t be playing high school basketball this season, it still appears as though he’ll be playing on the AAU circuit this spring and summer as LaVar would still be able to coach and control that situation.
“They’ll have to sit back and wait,” LaVar said to Sondheimer.
With the Balls basically becoming a Kardashian-like family in the sports and entertainment sphere, this is probably the right move for LaMelo at this point. Normal high school juniors don’t have reality shows, signature shoes and expensive sports cars, so this seems like a normal move for the Ball family at this point.
From a basketball standpoint, Sondheimer also reported that LaMelo still intends to sign with UCLA, but it is still unclear how the NCAA feels about the signature shoe and LaMelo’s association with the family-run Big Baller Brand.
Florida lands five-star 2018 guard Andrew Nembhard
Florida pulled in its first commitment in the Class of 2018 on Monday as Class of 2018 five-star point guard Andrew Nembhard pledged to the Gators on Twitter.
A poised floor general and solid passer with good size and instincts, the 6-foot-4 Nembhard reclassified from the Class of 2019 earlier this year. The No. 26 overall prospect in the Rivals.com national rankings, the Canadian point guard is a strong first commitment for Florida in this class as he’ll help offset the loss of senior Chris Chiozza.
Nembhard is also an important pledge for head coach Mike White as he’s perhaps the strongest point guard that the coach has recruited to date. With the Gators coming off of an Elite Eight appearance and returning plenty of talent this season, it looks like White could have things going pretty well at Florida over the next few years.