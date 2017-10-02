Suspended Louisville freshman Brian Bowen retains attorney to seek reinstatement

Louisville freshman Brian Bowen has retained an attorney to fight his indefinite suspension after the FBI revealed evidence that the McDonald’s All-American was paid improperly to attend Louisville, according to a report from Tim Sullivan of the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Bowen has hired Miami-based attorney Jason Setchen to fight the case as Setchen has experience dealing with college basketball scandals before. When DeQuan Jones was suspended from Miami after the Nevin Shapiro case in 2011, Setchen helped Jones re-gain his eligibility as Miami. After Miami originally announced a season-long suspension for Jones for the 2011-12 season, that was later reduced to 10 games with the help of Setchen.

There are some major differences in those two cases. While not named directly in the FBI’s report released last week, Bowen’s recruitment — and subsequent payment from adidas and Louisville — is broken down in great detail to the point where it was known that Bowen was the recruit. When Louisville began practice on Saturday, they also confirmed that Bowen was indefinitely suspended from the team as he is unable to currently practice with the team. Bowen remains on campus and is still enrolled at the school.

And while Jones was accused of taking $10,000 for going to Miami from Shapiro, a former Miami booster, you have to tack on another zero with Bowen’s case. Bowen’s infraction has also already cost Rick Pitino his job, so nothing about this Louisville case is looking good at the current moment.

The loss of a five-star freshman like Bowen will certainly hurt Louisville on the court as he’s a productive perimeter threat capable of scoring or handling the ball. Bowen might have taken the proper steps to try to rejoin the team at some point this season, but the Cardinals should likely prepare to play without him for the foreseeable future.