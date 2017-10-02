Louisville board votes to begin Rick Pitino’s termination

The University of Louisville Athletic Association’s board voted on Monday to begin the process to terminate men’s basketball head coach Rick Pitino “for cause.”
The unanimous vote to attempt to terminate Pitino for cause would mean that the school wouldn’t have to pay their former head coach his $44 million buyout.
“The board requested of me and authorized me to initiate the process to terminate for cause, as defined in Coach Pitino’s employment contract,” Louisville’s interim President Greg Postel said after the meeting.
Following an FBI crackdown into college basketball corruption last week, Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave after he was allegedly tied to a plan to bring McDonald’s All-American Brian Bowen to Louisville using $100,000 with cash coming from adidas executive Jim Gatto.
While Pitino is not directly named in the FBI’s release, he is reportedly “Coach-2” in the FBI complaint. “Coach-2” is mentioned nine times in the report, including three phone calls with an adidas executive in the days leading up to Bowen’s commitment.
Pitino told the Louisville Courier-Journal on Monday that he had “[zero] to do with it and I’ll be vindicated.”
According to WDRB.com, attorneys for Pitino officially served a breach of contract notice to Louisville on Monday. Since the school believes it is firing Pitino for cause while only paying for 10 days of additional salary, Pitino is going for a lot more money.
Expect a long legal battle for the millions of dollars in Rick Pitino’s Louisville buyout.
The Ball family is back in the news.
After becoming the first high school basketball player to receive his own signature shoe this summer, LaMelo Ball won’t play organized basketball for Chino Hills this season.
LaVar Ball will instead take the 16-year-old junior and home-school him while training him at home. Ball told Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times that it was the best move for the five-star point guard and UCLA commit.
“It’s good for Melo,” LaVar told Sondheimer. “Less distractions. He just needs to focus.”
Although LaMelo won’t be playing high school basketball this season, it still appears as though he’ll be playing on the AAU circuit this spring and summer as LaVar would still be able to coach and control that situation.
“They’ll have to sit back and wait,” LaVar said to Sondheimer.
With the Balls basically becoming a Kardashian-like family in the sports and entertainment sphere, this is probably the right move for LaMelo at this point. Normal high school juniors don’t have reality shows, signature shoes and expensive sports cars, so this seems like a normal move for the Ball family at this point.
From a basketball standpoint, Sondheimer also reported that LaMelo still intends to sign with UCLA, but it is still unclear how the NCAA feels about the signature shoe and LaMelo’s association with the family-run Big Baller Brand.
Florida pulled in its first commitment in the Class of 2018 on Monday as Class of 2018 five-star point guard Andrew Nembhard pledged to the Gators on Twitter.
A poised floor general and solid passer with good size and instincts, the 6-foot-4 Nembhard reclassified from the Class of 2019 earlier this year. The No. 26 overall prospect in the Rivals.com national rankings, the Canadian point guard is a strong first commitment for Florida in this class as he’ll help offset the loss of senior Chris Chiozza.
Nembhard is also an important pledge for head coach Mike White as he’s perhaps the strongest point guard that the coach has recruited to date. With the Gators coming off of an Elite Eight appearance and returning plenty of talent this season, it looks like White could have things going pretty well at Florida over the next few years.
Louisville freshman Brian Bowen has retained an attorney to fight his indefinite suspension after the FBI revealed evidence that the McDonald’s All-American was paid improperly to attend Louisville, according to a report from Tim Sullivan of the Louisville Courier-Journal.
Bowen has hired Miami-based attorney Jason Setchen to fight the case as Setchen has experience dealing with college basketball scandals before. When DeQuan Jones was suspended from Miami after the Nevin Shapiro case in 2011, Setchen helped Jones re-gain his eligibility as Miami. After Miami originally announced a season-long suspension for Jones for the 2011-12 season, that was later reduced to 10 games with the help of Setchen.
There are some major differences in those two cases. While not named directly in the FBI’s report released last week, Bowen’s recruitment — and subsequent payment from adidas and Louisville — is broken down in great detail to the point where it was known that Bowen was the recruit. When Louisville began practice on Saturday, they also confirmed that Bowen was indefinitely suspended from the team as he is unable to currently practice with the team. Bowen remains on campus and is still enrolled at the school.
And while Jones was accused of taking $10,000 for going to Miami from Shapiro, a former Miami booster, you have to tack on another zero with Bowen’s case. Bowen’s infraction has also already cost Rick Pitino his job, so nothing about this Louisville case is looking good at the current moment.
The loss of a five-star freshman like Bowen will certainly hurt Louisville on the court as he’s a productive perimeter threat capable of scoring or handling the ball. Bowen might have taken the proper steps to try to rejoin the team at some point this season, but the Cardinals should likely prepare to play without him for the foreseeable future.
Today’s episode features interviews with Gary Parrish of CBS Sports. In Rob Dauster’s conversation with Parrish, the pair discuss the process with which a reporter will be able to dig up a story like the corruption scandal that exploded in college basketball this week. Then, Louisville beat writer Jeff Greer joins the show to break down everything that is happening and has happened with Louisville over the course of the last six days.
Louisville said that former basketball coach Rick Pitino will remain on unpaid leave “until the conclusion of the investigation currently underway by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in collaboration with the FBI or until April 30, 2018,” according to a document the school released on Monday.
The document, obtained by WDRB in Louisville, says that the school believes that Pitino is in violation of his contract due to being involved in a scheme to funnel $100,000 from Adidas to the family of Louisville freshman Brian Bowen.
Pitino is reportedly ‘Coach-2’ in the FBI complaint, and Coach-2 is mentioned nine times, including the three phone calls that he had with an Adidas executive that was arrested in the days leading up to Bowen’s commitment. An Adidas-affiliated AAU coach said that “all [Pitino] has to do is pick up the phone and call, and they’re taking care of us,” in the complaint.
Pitino told the Louisville Courier-Journal on Monday that he had “[zero] to do with it and I’ll be vindicated.”