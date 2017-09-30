More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Dawn Staley says South Carolina hasn’t been invited to President Trump’s White House

By Scott PhillipsSep 30, 2017, 10:50 AM EDT
Every women’s college basketball champion since 1983 has been invited to visit the White House and meet with the President, according to the USA Today.

Except for South Carolina and head coach Dawn Staley this year.

Speaking with the Associated Press on Friday night, Staley said that her champion Gamecocks have yet to receive an invitation from President Donald Trump’s White House despite numerous other athletic teams recently being involved in the visitation process. The past five Presidents have invited women’s college basketball champions to the White House in an event that has become a standard yearly procedure.

While President Trump famously rescinded an invitation to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Twitter last week, the Stanley Cup-champion Pittsburgh Penguins were also invited to the White House by Trump. The Chicago Cubs and New England Patriots have also visited with President Trump since he took office.

Both the Warriors and Penguins won titles at least a month after South Carolina’s win over Mississippi State in April.

Men’s college basketball national champion North Carolina tried to make “eight or nine dates” work to visit President Trump at the White House, according to a team spokesman last week. Clemson’s football title team has also visited with President Trump since winning the national title, so the President’s staff has also been aggressive about getting college teams to visit.

Except for the South Carolina women’s team.

“We haven’t gotten an invitation yet and that in itself speaks volumes,” Staley said to the Associated Press. “We won before those other teams won their championships. I don’t know what else has to happen.”

When South Carolina won its national championship, Staley said she would be open to visiting President Trump at the White House.

After the way some things have happened during President Trump’s tenure in office, Staley isn’t so sure the team would visit now if they were invited. Staley told the AP that those comments about visiting the White House came before, “some things transpired over the last few months. I haven’t talked to anyone about it. I got bigger fish to fry than worry about an invitation.”

Staley also serves as the current head coach of the USA women’s basketball team after she won three gold medals as a player with USA Basketball in the Olympics.  During the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Staley was selected to be the flagbearer for the United States during the opening ceremony — considered a tremendous honor for an American athlete.

Kentucky freshman Jarred Vanderbilt out three months with foot injury

By Scott PhillipsSep 30, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT
Kentucky freshman forward Jarred Vanderbilt is expected to miss the first three months of the season with a left foot injury, according to a release from the school. Vanderbilt will require surgery on the foot as he’ll likely return in January.

A McDonald’s All-American coming out of high school, the 6-foot-8 Vanderbilt is one of the more versatile freshmen in the country this season as he was expected to provide defense, athleticism and some secondary ball handling and passing to the Wildcats this season.

“I just want to let the Big Blue Nation know I’m going to be fine and looking forward to coming back better than ever,” Vanderbilt said in the release. “I’ve had some setbacks before and I’ve come back from all of them. After talking with my doctor and my family, I feel good about the plan they have in place for me. I’m anxious to get this right and return to my team so I can put this behind me for good. I can’t wait to get back to my brothers and help us compete for a national championship this season.”

Vanderbilt suffered the injury on Friday during team skill instruction. The injury is concerning because Vanderbilt has an injury history with his legs and feet. Vanderbilt missed time before his senior season after breaking the fifth metatarsal in his left foot and also missed time this summer following an injury to his right ankle in the Jordan Brand Classic.

Kentucky should be able to withstand the loss of Vanderbilt, since they are so deep in their frontcourt, but this loss will surely hurt their depth and Vanderbilt’s individual development.

Texas lands three-star 2018 forward Jaxson Hayes

Jaxson Hayes
By Scott PhillipsSep 30, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
Texas landed its third commitment in the Class of 2018 on Friday as fast-rising forward Jaxson Hayes pledged to the Longhorns.

A native of Cincinnati, the 6-foot-9 Hayes exploded as a high-major recruit this summer as he selected the Longhorns over a visit to Xavier and a recent scholarship offer to Kentucky. A late-blooming forward who had a late growth spurt, Hayes has good speed and mobility for his size as he becomes an intriguing prospect at the college level thanks to his 7-foot-3 wingspan. Hayes is the son of Cincinnati Bengals tight ends coach Jonathan Hayes.

Hayes joins four-star wing Gerald Liddell and three-star Brock Cunningham in the Texas Class of 2018 recruiting haul. The group brings a lot of size and athleticism to the Texas frontcourt.

Rick Pitino: ‘I will take ownership of my decisions’

By Rob DausterSep 29, 2017, 5:23 PM EDT
Rick Pitino released a statement on Friday afternoon, minutes before David Padgett was introduced as the interim head coach in his absence, accepting blame for what happened in his program on his watch without admitting that he knew what was going on.

“There’s been a lot of turmoil the last few days and I’ve intentionally avoided making any public statements – primarily because so few facts are known,” Pitino the statement read. “But I wish to make a few now. First, I want to thank all my players from Providence, UK and Louisville. Your support means more to me than I can possibly express.

“Second, to the many friends and fans who reached out to me in the last few days: I owe a thousand thanks and an apology for the disappointment you must have.

“Third, as I’ve previously stated, I had no knowledge of any payments to any recruit or their family. But I was the head coach and I will take ownership of my decisions. The University took the action they thought was necessary and I will do the same.

“Finally, Tom Jurich is the best athletic director in the country, and thanks to him I coached Louisville basketball for over sixteen years where we witnessed many great things. From conference USA, AAC, Big East and now the ACC. I am proud of our many accomplishments and appreciate the continued support of the Louisville community. Again, a thousand thanks.”

David Padgett named Louisville’s interim head coach

By Rob DausterSep 29, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT
Louisville announced on Friday, roughly 48 hours after Rick Pitino lost his job, that assistant coach and former Cardinal player David Padgett has been promoted to interim head coach for the 2017-18 season.

Padgett said during Friday’s press conference that he will be deciding on a coaching staff next week after an interim athletic director is put into place. He also said that he was not mentioned in the FBI complaint that was released on Tuesday, meaning that he is not Coach-1. Earlier on Friday, a local radio show reported that Coach-1 is assistant coach Jordan Fair.

Today was the first day that the NCAA allows college basketball teams to officially begin practicing.

Padgett, as has been reported by multiple outlets in Louisville and confirmed by NBC Sports, was the popular pick amongst the players on the team to replace Pitino.

An assistant coach with IUPUI for three season, Padgett spent his first two years with Louisville as the Director of Basketball Operations. He was promoted to a full-time assistant prior to the 2016-17 seasons after Ralph Willard left the coaching staff.

This is probably the smartest move Louisville could have made. Padgett has the backing of the locker room. He may be in over his head running a top 15 team in college basketball as a 32-year old interim coach, but at the very least you should expect the players on that roster to play hard for him. Given the timing of everything that has happened – the FBI complaints were released 72 hours before practices could start and Pitino was fired a day later – and the fact that there is no athletic director or permanent president in place, the idea of hiring a coach for the longterm before practices began seemed unlikely, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding Louisville’s position with the NCAA.

If, say, Chris Mack or Shaka Smart wanted the job right now, they’ll want it come March as well.

The one risk is that the Cardinals are promoting from within what has proven to be an athletic department that cannot be trusted. Padgett was on a staff that the FBI can prove has cheated. While he might not have been named, it’s hard to say with 100 percent certainty that he wasn’t involved.

My understanding, and the feeling in the coaching industry, is that Padgett was not the one involved in the FBI complaint. Who knows if that will prove to be true.

So Louisville is taking a risk.

But any decision they made here would have been a risk.

And Padgett seems to make the most sense.

Pearl, Auburn face cloud of uncertainty as season approaches

Associated PressSep 29, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT
Bruce Pearl’s efforts to infuse a once-moribund Auburn basketball program have been derailed after his associate head coach’s arrest as part of a nationwide federal bribery investigation of college basketball.

Chuck Person, one of the greatest players in Auburn history, faces fraud charges as part of the probe that has led to the arrests of four college basketball assistants , an Adidas executive and Louisville placing head coach Rick Pitino and longtime Cardinals athletic director Tom Jurich on administrative leave.

The excitement of selling out season tickets, arrival of top recruits and possible NCAA Tournament bids have been replaced with uncertainty as the Tigers fan base await any potential fallout to Pearl or the program.

With practice set to begin Friday, some fans have already been granted refunds on season tickets, which had sold out for the fourth consecutive year and fifth time in Auburn history.

“They had sold out tickets in September and you’re talking about Auburn basketball,” said SEC Network analyst Dane Bradshaw, who played for Pearl at Tennessee. “So the momentum was obviously sky-high, higher than it’s been as long as I’ve been following SEC basketball for Auburn. Obviously that momentum took a big blow here.”

It remains unclear how a big blow it is for the school.

Pearl has canceled scheduled public appearances the last couple of days and neither the coach nor Auburn athletic officials have commented on the situation. The university has announced that Person is suspended without pay.

Louisville placed Pitino and Jurich on administrative leave . Like Pearl, Pitino wasn’t named in an indictment. They both have resumes tainted by NCAA violations, though Pearl has served his penalty while Louisville’s case is ongoing.

Pearl’s three-year show cause penalty for recruiting violations — and subsequent lies to investigators — while at Tennessee expired in August 2014, more than five months after his hiring by Auburn.

Pitino and Louisville, by contrast, are still appealing NCAA sanctions handed out in June following a sex scandal that unfolded nearly two years ago — and could cost the school its 2013 national title.

Documents state Person received $91,500 in bribes to steer Auburn players to financial advisor Martin Blazer and Rashan Michel, a former NBA referee turned high-end clothier, once they turn pro.

Person said he gave $18,500 of the bribe money to the families of two recruits, according to the federal documents. In the documents, Person touted a recruit who was the “ninth-ranked kid in the country” and would only “play a year and a half” at Auburn before turning pro. He arranged a meeting with the player, Blazer and Michel.

The player wasn’t named, but center Austin Wiley joined the team last December and was a five-star recruit.

Pearl, who proclaimed to Auburn fans at his introductory news conference that “I’m back,” quickly made clear then his expectations for the future but didn’t dodge questions about his past either.

“We will play for championships,” he said after his hiring.

Athletic director Jay Jacobs said he “would not have even considered him” if he hadn’t felt Peal’s apologies were sincere.

Jacobs and Pearl agreed not to contest the show-cause penalty so he could possibly hit the recruiting trail earlier. Pearl said he decided not to appeal initially, in 2011, because “it would lessen my position of accountability.”

Bradshaw, who has stayed in touch with Pearl and has “a great relationship” with him, said it appears the coach still has the confidence of Jacobs. He said the unknown is the immediate issue Pearl and his staff must confront with recruits and current players.

He said Auburn must brace for a season-long story line if it does stick by Pearl.

“Because the NCAA can take so long, it can become an exhausting PR distraction for your team and your athletic department,” Bradshaw said. “As the athletic department and the administration make the decision to support Bruce, if that’s the case, then they have to be willing to ride this out and understand that it could be a year of the story throughout the basketball season.”

Follow John Zenor on Twitter @jzenor