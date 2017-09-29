More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
LaVar Ball says he was offered $200,000 ‘every summer’

By Rob DausterSep 29, 2017, 11:41 AM EDT
LaVar Ball joined the CBS Sports Flagrant 2 podcast to talk about the burgeoning NCAA bribery scandal and, of course, LaVar had something worthwhile to say:

Every summer. They keep coming every summer to get me to say ‘yes.’ They offered you money, they offered to take care of the AAU team (LaVar runs), they’re gonna give everybody uniforms, everybody shoes. I mean, it’s just, any kind of way.

But see the word got out that LaVar don’t need that. Someone even had a false accusation that said, ‘Oh LaVar asked me for $200,000.’ I was like, ‘Wow, that’s funny.’ What am I gonna do with $200,000? After I’ve bought a car and paid some bills I’m stuck right where I’m at. So $200,000 ain’t gonna do nothing.

Here’s the important thing to note: the Ball family is in a position where $200,000 doesn’t help them all that much.

Good for them.

Honestly.

I’ll never knock a man for find a way to support his family.

But how many families in America are in that position? Not many. More importantly, how many of these elite high school basketball players come from families that couldn’t use $200,000? That’s a part of this story that hasn’t been talked about enough. When you come from an impoverished back ground and that $200,000 — or the two or three grand that kids in the FBI complaints mentioned — get offered to you, are you really going to say no?

I doubt it.

LaVar Ball is doing great for himself, but his current position in life is not the norm.

Pearl, Auburn face cloud of uncertainty as season approaches

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 29, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT
Bruce Pearl’s efforts to infuse a once-moribund Auburn basketball program have been derailed after his associate head coach’s arrest as part of a nationwide federal bribery investigation of college basketball.

Chuck Person, one of the greatest players in Auburn history, faces fraud charges as part of the probe that has led to the arrests of four college basketball assistants , an Adidas executive and Louisville placing head coach Rick Pitino and longtime Cardinals athletic director Tom Jurich on administrative leave.

The excitement of selling out season tickets, arrival of top recruits and possible NCAA Tournament bids have been replaced with uncertainty as the Tigers fan base await any potential fallout to Pearl or the program.

With practice set to begin Friday, some fans have already been granted refunds on season tickets, which had sold out for the fourth consecutive year and fifth time in Auburn history.

“They had sold out tickets in September and you’re talking about Auburn basketball,” said SEC Network analyst Dane Bradshaw, who played for Pearl at Tennessee. “So the momentum was obviously sky-high, higher than it’s been as long as I’ve been following SEC basketball for Auburn. Obviously that momentum took a big blow here.”

It remains unclear how a big blow it is for the school.

Pearl has canceled scheduled public appearances the last couple of days and neither the coach nor Auburn athletic officials have commented on the situation. The university has announced that Person is suspended without pay.

Louisville placed Pitino and Jurich on administrative leave . Like Pearl, Pitino wasn’t named in an indictment. They both have resumes tainted by NCAA violations, though Pearl has served his penalty while Louisville’s case is ongoing.

Pearl’s three-year show cause penalty for recruiting violations — and subsequent lies to investigators — while at Tennessee expired in August 2014, more than five months after his hiring by Auburn.

Pitino and Louisville, by contrast, are still appealing NCAA sanctions handed out in June following a sex scandal that unfolded nearly two years ago — and could cost the school its 2013 national title.

Documents state Person received $91,500 in bribes to steer Auburn players to financial advisor Martin Blazer and Rashan Michel, a former NBA referee turned high-end clothier, once they turn pro.

Person said he gave $18,500 of the bribe money to the families of two recruits, according to the federal documents. In the documents, Person touted a recruit who was the “ninth-ranked kid in the country” and would only “play a year and a half” at Auburn before turning pro. He arranged a meeting with the player, Blazer and Michel.

The player wasn’t named, but center Austin Wiley joined the team last December and was a five-star recruit.

Pearl, who proclaimed to Auburn fans at his introductory news conference that “I’m back,” quickly made clear then his expectations for the future but didn’t dodge questions about his past either.

“We will play for championships,” he said after his hiring.

Athletic director Jay Jacobs said he “would not have even considered him” if he hadn’t felt Peal’s apologies were sincere.

Jacobs and Pearl agreed not to contest the show-cause penalty so he could possibly hit the recruiting trail earlier. Pearl said he decided not to appeal initially, in 2011, because “it would lessen my position of accountability.”

Bradshaw, who has stayed in touch with Pearl and has “a great relationship” with him, said it appears the coach still has the confidence of Jacobs. He said the unknown is the immediate issue Pearl and his staff must confront with recruits and current players.

He said Auburn must brace for a season-long story line if it does stick by Pearl.

“Because the NCAA can take so long, it can become an exhausting PR distraction for your team and your athletic department,” Bradshaw said. “As the athletic department and the administration make the decision to support Bruce, if that’s the case, then they have to be willing to ride this out and understand that it could be a year of the story throughout the basketball season.”

Follow John Zenor on Twitter @jzenor

OK State fires assistant tied to hoops scandal

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
Associated PressSep 29, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT
Oklahoma State has fired Lamont Evans for cause after the top assistant to new coach Mike Boynton was ensnared in the federal investigation of basketball recruiting at seven universities.

The school announced that Evans was terminated in a one-sentence statement Thursday.

Evans is accused of accepting $2,000 a month in bribes to funnel athletes to certain agents, including “one and done” players that are talented enough to jump to the NBA after one season.

Evans had been suspended by the university and surrendered to federal marshals early Wednesday. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Charles Goodwin later in the day. He did not enter a plea, but is due to appear in court again in New York’s Southern District on Oct. 10.

Corruption scandal threatens eligibility for college players

AP Photo
Associated PressSep 29, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal fraud and bribery scandal shaking college basketball has led to a key question of what will happen to recruits who received money linked to attending certain schools.

It could mean the permanent loss of college eligibility for some players for violating a core NCAA rule prohibiting improper benefits. But there’s also the chance that some ineligible players could go through the NCAA’s reinstatement process and eventually play after sitting out some games.

“Some of them will possibly not play depending on how large the benefits or inducements were,” said Michael L. Buckner, a Florida-based attorney who has worked on infractions cases. “Others, it’s going to impact them some, some of them may have to be withheld (from games). But I think overall, they’re going to have that stigma that they were involved in this fraud and corruption scandal.”

The case went public Tuesday, with federal prosecutors announcing that 10 men — including a top Adidas executive and four assistant coaches at power-conference programs — were charged with using hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to influence star athletes’ choice of schools, shoe sponsors and agents.

Prosecutors also said at least three top high school recruits were promised payments of as much as $150,000, using money from Adidas, to attend two universities sponsored by the company. Court papers didn’t name those schools but contained enough details to identify them as Louisville and Miami.

Prosecutors have made it clear that the investigation is ongoing, too, meaning it could widen in scope. And that has Don Jackson, an Alabama-based attorney who has worked on numerous college eligibility cases, saying the case is “going to break new ground.”

Consider: NCAA guidelines for improper benefits violations of at least $700 recommend an athlete sit out at least 30 percent of the season and repay the value to charity as conditions for reinstatement.

“Those rules are out of the window of this case,” Jackson said, “because no one ever envisioned a $100,000 benefit.”

The scandal has led Louisville — already on probation for violations tied to an escort’s allegations that she and other escorts were hired to have sex parties and strip for recruits and players — to put Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on administrative leave . Pitino wasn’t named in the complaints released by prosecutors.

One of the coaches arrested, Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans, was fired Thursday. He is accused of taking $2,000 a month in bribes to funnel athletes to certain agents.

In addition, Louisville interim president Greg Postel said Wednesday that one student-athlete has been informed he will not practice or play for the university until the investigation is resolved. Postel and court documents didn’t name the athlete but the complaint had enough details to make clear investigators were referring to 6-foot-7 freshman Brian Bowen.

The process typically requires a school to declare an athlete ineligible pending an investigation into a concern, then go to the NCAA’s Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement. Improper benefits violations of at least $100-$200 can lead to athletes being held out of games, with the suspension growing as the value increases.

Jackson said there are plenty of variables in that process, such as an athlete being unaware a family member took payments, that leave openings for each athlete to salvage his playing eligibility. There’s also the possibility that the NCAA could offer an athlete limited immunity in exchange for full cooperation in its own investigation separate from the federal probe, which could allow him to play college basketball at another school.

“If the student-athlete received money, knew it was a violation and accepted it anyway, it’s more likely that he could be sanctioned in a potentially harsh way,” Jackson said. “And if he lies about it, then he’s going to be charged with … an unethical-conduct charge, which could render him permanently ineligible.”

Buckner said the burden also falls on school compliance staffers to go back and review the recruitment of high-profile prospects who have arrived on campus or any other athletes with connections to the people named in the criminal complaints.

“Now that it’s been nationally publicized, all schools are under notice now,” Buckner said.

“What’s sad is for these young men who are just starting off their journey toward being men, that they’ve been led astray by adults in their lives,” Buckner said. “Whether it be families, their coaches, agents, apparel representatives, anyone that was involved in this alleged corruption and fraud – they’ve led these young men down the wrong path.”

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter @aaronbeardap

Congressional committee requests briefing on college basketball bribery scandal

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
By Rob DausterSep 29, 2017, 10:42 AM EDT
The college basketball bribery scandal has now reached congress, as two members of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee have asked for a briefing from the companies that appear in the FBI complaints, as well as the NCAA.

“The federal government’s investigation into sports companies and basketball coaches at numerous colleges across the nation is extremely troubling and puts into serious question the NCAA’s ability to oversee its own institutions,” Rep. Greg Walden (R-Or.) and Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) said in a statement released jointly on Thursday. “In addition to any criminal activities, these allegations raise concerns about the effects of these predatory schemes on youth athletes and how hidden financial connections between advertisers and endorsers influence young consumers.”

Four assistant coaches from major programs as well as a runner for a prominent agent, two executives at Adidas, a pair of financial planners and a suit designer were among those arrested. The burgeoning scandal has already cost Louisville head coach Rick Pitino and Athletic Director Tom Jurich their jobs, while an associate AD at Alabama resigned on Wednesday.

Reports: Louisville players backing assistant David Padgett for interim role

By Rob DausterSep 28, 2017, 10:52 PM EDT
Part of the issue for Louisville in their search for a replacement for Rick Pitino is that it’s still unclear who, precisely, was involved in the complaints that were unveiled by the FBI on Tuesday.

There are two unnamed members of the staff mentioned in the complaint. There were reports on Thursday morning that one of those unnamed coaches is Pitino himself.

The other?

Well, we don’t know. I can make an educated guess – I’m not going to here – but I don’t know for sure, and I don’t know that interim Louisville president Greg Postel does, either.

Which puts him in a tough spot.

Louisville had to clean house. They had to get rid of Pitino and they had to get rid of Tom Jurich if, for no other reason than the optics. The death penalty isn’t out of the question here. They need the NCAA believe that they’re trying to make changes, and given that at least one member of Pitino’s coaching staff is also implicated in this, can they really promote from within?

Because that’s what it seems like the players want.

According to reports from multiple members of the Louisville media corps, David Padgett, who is currently an assistant coach on the Louisville staff and is the guy who has a modest reputation as a recruiter, is the guy that the players on the team want to take over. In a situation like this, you want the guy the players want to play for. You want the guy that can keep a team that legitimately has ACC title and Final Four potential motivated, because a winning season is an easy way to put a bandaid on what has been a catastrophic two-year run for the Cardinals.

Whether that is what will actually happen is unclear.

We talked about the other candidates yesterday. Sources have told NBC Sports that Scott Davenport, a former Louisville assistant, is firmly in the mix, while other reports indicate that Tom Crean is not likely to take the job and that Padgett is the front-runner.

This is a complicated decision, one that is not going to be made by the person that is going to be the long-term boss of whoever ends up getting hired. Remember, there is an interim president and no AD at Louisville.

An interim coach may be the way to go.

And, assuming Padgett is clean, promoting from within would be the easy way to do so.