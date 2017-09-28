Reports: Rick Pitino is unidentified ‘Coach-2’ in FBI complaint

One of the major question marks left hanging over the Louisville program following the removal of Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich was who, exactly, were the coaches mentioned in the FBI complaints released on Tuesday.

Specifically, was either Coach-1 or Coach-2 Pitino?

And, according to CBS News and the Wall Street Journal, Pitino was the man written about as Coach-2, who was linked to a scheme to funnel money from Adidas to Brian Bowen, a top 25 recruit that enrolled at Louisville over the summer, and a top 2019 prospect that appears to be Balsa Koprivica.

Koprivica is a top ten prospect in the class that was considered a lean to Louisville. He recently transferred out of a Nike-affiliated high school program to Windermere Prep and switched from a Nike AAU team to 1 Family, an Adidas-sponsored AAU program that is run by Brad Augustine.

Augustine was one of the ten people arrested on Tuesday.

In the FBI complaint, Augustine is quoted as saying that he expects Adidas to help fund payments to Koprivica’s family because “no one swings a bigger d*** than [Pitino]” at Adidas. “All [Pitino] has to do is pick up the phone and call somebody, [and say] these are my guys, they’re taking care of us.”

The FBI complaint also indicated that Jim Gatto, an executive at Adidas, spoke over the phone with a phone number associated with Pitino three times in the days before Brian Bowen committed to Louisville. Bowen was alleged in the documents to have been paid $100,000 by Adidas in a scheme partially devised by the Louisville coaching staff to get him onto their campus.