Reports: Louisville players backing assistant David Padgett for interim role

By Rob DausterSep 28, 2017, 10:52 PM EDT
Part of the issue for Louisville in their search for a replacement for Rick Pitino is that it’s still unclear who, precisely, was involved in the complaints that were unveiled by the FBI on Tuesday.

There are two unnamed members of the staff mentioned in the complaint. There were reports on Thursday morning that one of those unnamed coaches is Pitino himself.

The other?

Well, we don’t know. I can make an educated guess – I’m not going to here – but I don’t know for sure, and I don’t know that interim Louisville president Greg Postel does, either.

Which puts him in a tough spot.

Louisville had to clean house. They had to get rid of Pitino and they had to get rid of Tom Jurich if, for no other reason than the optics. The death penalty isn’t out of the question here. They need the NCAA believe that they’re trying to make changes, and given that at least one member of Pitino’s coaching staff is also implicated in this, can they really promote from within?

Because that’s what it seems like the players want.

According to reports from multiple members of the Louisville media corps, David Padgett, who is currently an assistant coach on the Louisville staff and is the guy who has a modest reputation as a recruiter, is the guy that the players on the team want to take over. In a situation like this, you want the guy the players want to play for. You want the guy that can keep a team that legitimately has ACC title and Final Four potential motivated, because a winning season is an easy way to put a bandaid on what has been a catastrophic two-year run for the Cardinals.

Whether that is what will actually happen is unclear.

We talked about the other candidates yesterday. Sources have told NBC Sports that Scott Davenport, a former Louisville assistant, is firmly in the mix, while other reports indicate that Tom Crean is not likely to take the job and that Padgett is the front-runner.

This is a complicated decision, one that is not going to be made by the person that is going to be the long-term boss of whoever ends up getting hired. Remember, there is an interim president and no AD at Louisville.

An interim coach may be the way to go.

And, assuming Padgett is clean, promoting from within would be the easy way to do so.

Tuesday’s bombshell proves college players have value, and now amateurism must end

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Rob DausterSep 28, 2017, 4:26 PM EDT
Brian Bowen was not a one-and-done player.

He ranks 19th in 247’s composite top 100 in the Class of 2017. He doesn’t show up on Jonathan Givony’s latest 2018 Mock Draft for ESPN. He’s not Marvin Bagley III. He’s not Michael Porter Jr. He’s not Deandre Ayton or Andrew Wiggins or LeBron James. He’s not on that level.

And Adidas thought that he was worth the $100,000 that it would cost to get him on Louisville’s roster.

Adidas had just invested $160 million into a contract with Louisville. They need Louisville to be good, and to protect that investment, they were willing to throw another hundred grand at a player that would help the Cardinals win games.

Nassir Little, who is thought to be Player-12 in the FBI complaints that were released on Tuesday, was in the middle of a bidding war between Miami and Arizona. Miami, who is sponsored by Adidas, wanted the shoe company to fund $150,000 to the family of the player to get him onto the Coral Gables campus, according to the complaints, but the slush fund that Adidas executive Jim Gatto uses to make those points was running low. He wanted to get the number down to $100,000 or $125,000, a problem considering a “rival apparel company” had already made an offer of $150,000 to get the player to Arizona.

Might the family be willing to wait until 2018, when money won’t be so tight? No, because, according to another Adidas executive, Merl Code, the family may be looking for $200,000 by then.

The four coaches that were arrested got caught accepting bribes from financial advisors and a runner for an agent in exchange for influence on where the future pros on their roster will eventually become clients. The future earning potential of the best in the college ranks is so great that it didn’t seem out of the ordinary for, say, Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person to be paid $91,500 to steer a pair of borderline first round picks to a financial advisor that was working with the FBI.

None of this is out of the norm.

No coach in the country thought that what they were doing was a federal crime. No one expected the FBI to start arresting shoe company executives for operating their business as usual. This is rampant in the college ranks for the simple fact that it’s how business has to get done.

I say all that to say this: The only way to truly eliminate the corruption in college basketball is to legalize the corruption.

Get rid of amateurism. Allow the athletes to profit off of their name and their image and their likeness. Let them sign with an agent. Let them be sponsored by the shoe companies. Let them get paid to sign autographs or have a local restaurant put their face on a billboard. Let a booster use the star point guard to help him sell cars.

It is the only possible way to save the sport of college basketball from collapsing in on itself.

Given what I mentioned earlier, there is no logical way to deny that college basketball players have value that goes beyond the jersey on their back. They have value to the shoe companies because the shoe companies want the programs they quite literally have billions of dollars invested in to be successful, and that is before you consider the potentially massive future profits if a player comes from nowhere to be the next Stephen Curry or Russell Westbrook.

They have value to the head coaches who makes millions of dollars when the players that they have are good enough to help them win games. Why are “recruiters” so important to a coaching staff? Because if you can’t get players, you don’t win titles, and winning titles is what gets you a contract extension, a job in a bigger league, an extra zero on your contract.

They have value to agents and financial advisors because even a small percentage of their future earnings is massive. If all it took was, say, $10,000 a month for two or three years to ensure that you got 4 percent of every dollar that James Harden earns in his career, you do everything you can to find that $10,000 a month.

Denying this exists flies in the face of simple economic principles like supply and demand or capitalism, or the simple fact that humans are greedy and they like money. The reason this black market exists is because of the NCAA’s arcane amateurism rules.

As our Travis Hines put it, when you outlaw something, you create outlaws.

At it’s core, what’s happening here really is simple: Adidas is sponsoring Bowen. Nike and Adidas are competing over whether or not they can sponsor Little. Agents and financial advisors are funneling money to coaches as a go-between to recruit college athletes because they themselves are not actually allowed to recruit the college athletes.

Want to make that go away?

Allow kids like Bowen – whose $100,000 sponsorship from Adidas is peanuts compared to some of the numbers throw around with bigger prospects – to sign with agents. Allow them to hire professionals whose entire purpose in life is to help athletes navigate the always-expanding business side of sports. Allow those agents to negotiate those sponsorship deals while the player is still in college.

That’s not going to totally eliminate the seedy side of recruiting by agents, but nothing ever is, not when there is that much money at stake. And it’s not going to rid the world of middlemen trying to profit off of these kids. It will make some things uncomfortable in a locker room when a star is getting paid six or seven figures and a scrub is asking him to pay for dinner.

But at least the kids will be getting what they’re worth.

And something as simple as a sponsorship won’t ruin the next Brian Bowen’s college experience and, potentially, his basketball career.

What Tuesday exposed is the market at work.

The NCAA needs to finally stop trying to fight it, because they’re never going to win.

Reports: Rick Pitino is unidentified ‘Coach-2’ in FBI complaint

By Rob DausterSep 28, 2017, 10:19 AM EDT
One of the major question marks left hanging over the Louisville program following the removal of Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich was who, exactly, were the coaches mentioned in the FBI complaints released on Tuesday.

Specifically, was either Coach-1 or Coach-2 Pitino?

And, according to CBS News and the Wall Street Journal, Pitino was the man written about as Coach-2, who was linked to a scheme to funnel money from Adidas to Brian Bowen, a top 25 recruit that enrolled at Louisville over the summer, and a top 2019 prospect that appears to be Balsa Koprivica.

Koprivica is a top ten prospect in the class that was considered a lean to Louisville. He recently transferred out of a Nike-affiliated high school program to Windermere Prep and switched from a Nike AAU team to 1 Family, an Adidas-sponsored AAU program that is run by Brad Augustine.

Augustine was one of the ten people arrested on Tuesday.

In the FBI complaint, Augustine is quoted as saying that he expects Adidas to help fund payments to Koprivica’s family because “no one swings a bigger d*** than [Pitino]” at Adidas. “All [Pitino] has to do is pick up the phone and call somebody, [and say] these are my guys, they’re taking care of us.”

The FBI complaint also indicated that Jim Gatto, an executive at Adidas, spoke over the phone with a phone number associated with Pitino three times in the days before Brian Bowen committed to Louisville. Bowen was alleged in the documents to have been paid $100,000 by Adidas in a scheme partially devised by the Louisville coaching staff to get him onto their campus.

Miami announces that they are under FBI investigation

AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez
By Rob DausterSep 27, 2017, 9:55 PM EDT
Miami’s name did not pop up in any of the three complaints that were released by the U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of New York on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop anyone from connecting the dots and figuring out that the university, a member of the coaching staff and a player that the school has been recruiting were involved.

“We have confirmed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office that, at this time, it is investigating a potential tie to one member of our coaching staff and a student recruit,” the statement read.

Miami is not named in the report, and neither is the assistant coach or the student recruit, although it is believed that the recruit is Nassir Little, who Miami found themselves in a bidding war for, according to the documents.

Arizona’s Rawle Alkins out 8-to-12 weeks with broken foot

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsSep 27, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT
Arizona will be without sophomore guard Rawle Alkins for the next eight to 12 weeks after he had surgery to repair a fractured bone in his right foot, the school announced

The 6-foot-4 Alkins was one of the most productive freshmen in the Pac-12 last season as he was expected to be a key part for a national title contender this season. Alkins suffered the injury during voluntary workouts on Tuesday afternoon with the team.

Alkins put up 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Wildcats last season while shooting 37 percent from three-point range. Opting to return to school after testing the NBA Draft waters, Alkins was expected to be paired with junior Allonzo Trier to form one of the best backcourts in the country.

With Alkins now likely out until at least December, Arizona will rely more on senior point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright.

Alabama staffer resigns amid links to FBI investigation, Collin Sexton

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
By Rob DausterSep 27, 2017, 9:02 PM EDT
Alabama has parted ways with a men’s basketball administrator Kobie Baker following an internal review, the school announced.

The school claimed that it did not find any NCAA violations during the review, however that does not appear to be accurate. According to reports, Baker’s firing came as a result of his appearance in the documents that were released by the FBI on Tuesday.

Baker is “Staff Member 1” in the FBI complaints. He is alleged to have accepted $15,000 in total from Martin Blazer, who is the cooperating witness in the complaint, in an effort to get players in the Alabama program to retain Blazer’s services as a financial advisor.

In late August, a meeting was set up between Baker, Blazer and a suit-designer that was arrested on Tuesday to meet with a highly-rated Alabama freshman at a restaurant in Atlanta. Collin Sexton, a top ten prospect in the Class of 2017 and a freshman at Alabama, is from Atlanta.

Baker was alleged to have received $10,000 from Blazer at that meeting.

Prior to his role with Alabama, Baker was an enforcement officer with the NCAA.