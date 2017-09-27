More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

Who will Louisville hire to replace Rick Pitino? It’s tougher than you think to answer

By Rob DausterSep 27, 2017, 4:16 PM EDT
More on the scandal

Louisville loses two 2018 recruits after recent incidents So what's next for the now-fired Rick Pitino? Rick Pitino 'effectively fired' as Louisville head coach

Answering the question of who the next head coach will be at Louisville is a difficult one.

Not because the program is going to be short of suitors – this is a top ten, if not a top five, job in college basketball – but because there is an unbelievable amount of uncertainty involved with the program at this time.

For starters, not only was Rick Pitino ‘effectively fired’ on Wednesday, his athletic director, Tom Jurich, was also placed on administrative leave. The man that made those decisions was Greg Postel, the interim president who said at a press conference today that the university hopes to have an answer to their AD and coach problems within 48 hours.

That is a short turnaround for an interim president to make a decision on who will be arguably the two most important employees at a university with the most profitable athletic department in the country.

And that is before you factor in that we still do not know what’s coming from the NCAA. Postseason bans are certainly not out of the question. Hell, we could be looking at a situation where the NCAA decides that the death penalty is warranted here.

Does the school want to hire the best candidate that they can get as soon as possible,, even if the man making those decisions isn’t the one that will be in charge for the long-term? Or do they want to hire an interim until the higher-ups get more settled? Would delaying the hire of a permanent coach until next spring create an issue as the NCAA situation gains clarity?

None of these questions are easy to answer.

But here are some thoughts on the potential candidates:

IF LOUISVILLE HIRES AN INTERIM COACH

Tom Crean: If Louisville opts to go the interim route, Crean seems like the obvious answer. He was fired in the spring by Indiana despite winning two of the last five Big Ten regular season titles. He’s well-regarded as one of the most prepared coaches in the country and considered by many to be an excellent x’s-and-o’s coach. It would be the easiest fix for a team that, even without Brian Bowen, looks to be a top 10-15 team in the country.

This would also, in theory, make sense for Crean. He would have a chance to re-prove himself as a coach after what happened with the Hoosiers. That’s a good way to showcase himself for whatever jobs happen to open up next spring, including this one. But is this something he’d be willing to take? He’s not desperate. He’s living that buyout life. If he wants a contract and not just an interim tag, and if this scandal goes as deep as some expect that it will, is this really the best option?

Thad Matta and John Thompson III are two more coaches living that buy out life, although they make much less sense. Part of the reason Matta is no longer employed by Ohio State is because he’s struggled with his health in recent years. And the thought of JT3’s Princeton Offense at Louisville is … yeah, that’s not going to work all that well. Very unlikely to happen.

Seth Greenberg and Fran Fraschilla: Greenberg and Fraschilla are both ex-coaches working cushy ESPN jobs, but the coaching bug never leaving once you catch it. Both of these commentators have plenty of experience on the sidelines.

David Padgett, Louisville assistant coach: Padgett would be the likely candidate should Louisville opt to promote from within for the season. Jordan Fair is a recent addition to the staff while Kenny Johnson’s name has been linked with some of the violations committed in the bombshell FBI investigation. Staying loyal to this staff may be a tough sell, but if it is going to be anyone, Padgett makes the most sense. According to reports, he already has been placed in charge of the day-to-day operations of the program.

Kenny Payne, Kentucky associate head coach and former Louisville player: Payne has long been angling for a shot at a head coaching gig, and the last former Kentucky coach to take over at Louisville had a pretty good run of success.

Scott Davenport, Bellarmine coach: Davenport was an assistant with Denny Crum and Pitino in the early part of his tenure. He is a very well-regarded coach at the Division II level, but it is unclear if the school would be willing to hire another coach with ties to Pitino.

IF LOUISVILLE HIRES AN OFFICIAL REPLACEMENT

Chris Mack, Xavier: This is as good of a fit as you are going to find. Mack is young (47 years old) and already successful, making seven NCAA tournaments, four Sweet 16s and an Elite 8 in eight years as a head coach. He’s from Ohio, coaches two hours up the road from Louisville in Cincinnati and has recruited the Midwest extensively in his career. He has never been entangled with the NCAA and he’s proven the ability to recruit high-level talent and develop lesser-known prospects. And, perhaps most importantly, Louisville is a job that might actually convince Mack to leave Xavier.

Gregg Marshall, Wichita State: On paper, Marshall has a top ten team capable of winning the AAC and getting to the Final Four. But his two best players are currently injured, Louisville is one of the view jobs where Marshall would be the big man on campus – read: not at a football school – and he would be able to receive a salary commensurate with what he’s currently getting from the Koch brothers and Wichita State.

Shaka Smart, Texas: Two years ago, this would have been the homerun hire. Smart has been at Texas for two seasons now and is coming off a year where he missed the NCAA tournament. The luster is off, which means Louisville might be able to get him at a discount. His style of play would fit in perfectly with the roster Louisville currently has.

If Louisville does not get the death penalty, nobody will ever again

By Rob DausterSep 27, 2017, 5:23 PM EDT
More on the scandal

Louisville loses two 2018 recruits after recent incidents Who will Louisville hire to replace Rick Pitino? It's tougher than you think to answer So what's next for the now-fired Rick Pitino?

At this point in the process, just 24 hours after an FBI bombshell detailing the systemic corruption in college basketball that culminated in the arrest of four assistant coaches, two Adidas execs, an AAU coach, a runner for an agent and a financial planner, it is far too early to know what kind of punishment is coming down the pipeline for any of the programs or people caught up in this mess.

That’s not a conversation that we can have until the full scope of the FBI’s investigation is clear.

Just how much did Sean Miller know about Book Richardson’s dealings with Christian Dawkins and the players that he recruited to Arizona? Just how much was Jim Larrañaga involved with the recruits that are involved with what appears to be Miami coaching staff members? What did Brad Underwood, who is now at Illinois, know about Lamont Evans’ dealings? How many of those deals were cut when Evans was still with Frank Martin at South Carolina? Is this the end of Bruce Pearl’s coaching career?

More importantly, of the people that have already been arrested, who is going to talk? Who is going to implicate other coaches? Which program is next in the NCAA’s crosshairs?

And even once all that is figured out, we then have to wait for this information to trickle all the way through the NCAA’s different committees and enforcement staffs.

What we can discuss, however, is the death penalty.

The NCAA has not handed out the death penalty to a program since 1987, when they did so to the SMU football program for repeated violations of the NCAA rule book. It hasn’t happened since then.

And if it doesn’t happen to Louisville basketball after what has come to light this week, it will never happen to another program ever again.

Louisville is currently on probation. They were put on probation by the NCAA in early June because of a scandal that came to light nearly two years ago to the day. A member of Rick Pitino’s coaching staff, Andre McGee, was hiring strippers and sex workers for underage recruits and members of the Louisville basketball team. The Cardinals were caught. Players were ruled retroactively ineligible. Wins were vacated and the 2012 Final Four and 2013 National Title banners will, pending an appeal, be taken down.

Six weeks after that ruling, a coach from a school that can be identified as a Louisville was caught on tape facilitating deals for a 2017 recruit that can be identified as Brian Bowen and a 2019 prospect to be paid six figures worth of money from Adidas to enroll at Louisville. That coach, in the process, was recorded saying that Louisville “was already on probation with the NCAA” and that “they would have to be particularly careful with how they passed money” to the players.

Six weeks.

That’s all the time it took Louisville to go from having a banner taken down for one of the most lewd and lascivious scandals in NCAA history to paying $100,000 for a player and facilitating a deal for another while “particularly careful” to avoid NCAA detection.

That resulted is athletic director Tom Jurich losing his job. Pitino lost his job. That Louisville coaching staff will, in all likelihood, end up losing their jobs.

I don’t know if that deserves the death penalty. Ending the program would be severely detrimental to the city of Louisville, where the Cardinals are the resident “pro” team, and would hurt the players currently on the roster more than anyone else caught up in this mess.

I don’t know if that is the right answer. If the university has already cleaned house, to they really need to eliminate the program all together? Will simply taking on a few more postseason bans and some more recruiting sanctions be enough? After all, Louisville has been hit the hardest by what might end up being the biggest scandal in the history of college basketball.

What I do know, however, is that if this isn’t enough to earn the death penalty, nothing ever will be.

Louisville loses two 2018 recruits after recent incidents

By Scott PhillipsSep 27, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
Louisville will have to start back from scratch when it comes to recruiting the Class of 2018 after two players decommitted on Wednesday.

Five-star guard Anfernee Simons decommitted from the Cardinals with an announcement on Twitter while four-star guard Courtney Ramey is also moving on from Louisville according to multiple reports.

Before these decommitments, Louisville was in great position in the Class of 2018 with the Simons and Ramey as a potential future backcourt. Now that head coach Rick Pitino is on his way out from Louisville, they have to figure out its next head coach before addressing recruiting for the future.

With Auburn also losing five-star forward E.J. Montgomery on Wednesday, it has been a busy day for recruiting. It wouldn’t be surprising if other recruits from schools linked to the FBI scandal decide to open things up as well.

2017-18 Season Preview: Programs on the Rise, Decline

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images
By Travis HinesSep 27, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT
Beginning in September and running up until November 10th, the first day of the season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2017-2018 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.

MORE: 2017-18 Season Preview Coverage | Conference Previews | Preview Schedule

College basketball is a zero sum game. For every winner, there’s a loser. For every ascendent program, there’s a descending one. Here, you’ll find five programs on their way up, and five headed the other way.

PROGRAMS ON THE RISE

Wichita State: At first glance, it wouldn’t appear that there’s a lot of room to move up for the Shockers given all they’ve accomplished over the last five years (five NCAA tournaments, an undefeated regular season and a Final Four being the highlights), but Wichita State remains on the come-up. The move from the Missouri Valley Conference, which after the defection of Creighton became destined for one-bid league status, to the American isn’t a radical move, but it’s an important one. It keeps the Shockers insulated against a bad conference tournament showing by upping their chances for quality RPI wins and will keep them in the national conversation throughout the winter months – rather than just as Selection Sunday approaches. Plus, every spring that passes with Marshall still in south central Kansas is further evidence that he’s not leaving unless the best of jobs comes along. Oh, and he’s got a top-10 team this year. The Shockers are solidifying themselves among the nation’s elite.

Alabama: The Tide have been pretty mediocre in Avery Johnson’s first two seasons as a college coach, going 37-30 overall and 18-18 in SEC play. This year, though, Alabama looks like a top-25 team after Johnson reeled in a top-10 recruiting class, headlined by potential lottery pick Collin Sexton along with top-100 prospects John Petty and Alex Reese. Alabama looks like it’s becoming a player on the national recruiting stage, and it’s setting up to make Tuscaloosa an interesting place for hoops.

Texas: The Longhorns shouldn’t be on a list like this given the money that their athletic department operates with and the fertile recruiting grounds within driving distance of Austin, but after things languished in the final years of Rick Barnes’ tenure and then cratered with an 11-22 season in Shaka Smart’s second year, it’s exactly where Texas is. Things are looking up, though, as Smart looks to be gaining a footing in the program, recruiting the likes Mohamed Bamba, Matt Coleman and the rest of a five-man 2017 recruiting class made up of top-100 players. Texas is back on its way to being Texas, which is to say a national power.

Northwestern: After going 0-for-program history, the Wildcats finally broke through with an NCAA tournament appearance last year, even winning a game before bowing out to Gonzaga on the Bulldogs’ way to the national championship game. They’re even in better position this year to make a run with nearly everyone from last year’s team returning, plus coach Chris Collins looks to be setting the program up for success in the future, having already secured commitments from two four-star recruits in 2018. Northwestern, much like their north side Chicago baseball neighbors, are finally selling something more than hope.

Ohio State: As much success as Thad Matta had in Columbus, it’s inarguable that the Buckeyes ran into tough times in the last few years, missing back-to-back NCAA tournaments and seeing a heralded recruiting class all transfer out of town. Matta’s one of the game’s best, but a move to Chris Holtmann helps secure the future for Ohio State. Holtmann helped Butler transition from the A-10 to the Big East without the Bulldogs ceding any ground. He’s an excellent fit from just about every perspective, and makes Ohio State’s return to the top of the Big Ten seem likely.

PROGRAMS ON THE DECLINE

Louisville: This one’s pretty obvious, isn’t it? Tuesday’s federal charges that apparently claimed that the Cardinals landed five-star prospect Brian Bowen courtesy of $100,000 payable to his family from adidas would make this “on the decline” designation fit by itself. Coupled with the fact Louisville hasn’t even made it yet through the NCAA appeals process for its prostitution scandal, yeah, this ain’t going in the right direction for the Cardinals. It’s hard to see how legendary coach Rick Pitino makes it through this with a job, and how the athletic department as a whole makes it through well enough to keep the basketball program among the country’s elite without a significant – and lengthy – hit.

Syracuse: Yeah, the Orange made the Final Four in 2016, but they did it after sneaking into the field after a 9-9 ACC season. On the years sandwiching that Final Four, Syracuse missed the tournament. Jim Boeheim’s 2017 recruiting class didn’t have a top-100 player in it and the Orange only have two of their top-seven scorers back from last year. Syracuse does have a top-25 commit in 2018, but there’s a lot of work to do in upstate New York.

Oklahoma State: There’s a lot to this one. Let’s start with the fact that Lamont Evans was one of the four assistants charged Tuesday as part of the FBI corruption investigation. Evans was hired in 2016 by Brad Underwood and then promoted to associate head coach by current head man Mike Boynton, Jr. this spring. So that’s not good. In more traditional trouble, the Cowboys have developed a reputation for being cheap on hoops. While mega-donor T.Boone Pickens lavishes the Oklahoma State football program, hoops is languishing. Underwood left reportedly due to feeling unappreciated financially (he was making about $1 million), and instead of going out and making a statement hire, they just elevated Boynton from assistant to head coach for the same annual salary as Underwood. So just a year after a universally praised move of hiring Underwood, Oklahoma State finds itself with an unproven coach, a damaging reputation for hoops prioritization and a part of perhaps the biggest scandal in college basketball in a generation or two. Not great.

Connecticut: Since winning the 2014 national championship, Kevin Ollie’s program has missed the NCAA tournament twice in three years. Last year, the Huskies lost the last four games of the regular season to end things with a thud. Their 2017 recruiting class didn’t feature a top-150 recruit, and it’s not a foregone conclusion that they’ll finish in the top-half of the American this year. Things are not trending in the right direction in Storrs.

Cal: The Bears opted for continuity when they elevated Wyking Jones from assistant to head coach after Cuonzo Martin skedaddled to Missouri. What’s continuing, though, isn’t all that pretty. Cal made just one NCAA tournament in three years under Martin, and this year it looks as though the Bears may finish in the cellar of the Pac-12. They do already have two top-100 recruits in the fold for 2018, but the immediate future looks difficult in Berkeley.

2017-18 College Basketball Season Preview: Impact Transfers

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
By Scott PhillipsSep 27, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT
Beginning in September and running up until November 10th, the first day of the season, College Basketball Talk will be unveiling the 2017-2018 NBCSports.com college hoops preview package.

MORE: 2017-18 Season Preview Coverage | Conference Previews | Preview Schedule

1. Malik Newman and Sam Cunliffe, Kansas (via Mississippi State and Arizona State): Former McDonald’s All-American Malik Newman is the big name here as he’ll become a major factor shooting the ball for Kansas as a starting guard. If Newman can also handle the ball besides Devonte’ Graham then he’ll elevate his pro stock as well. Cunliffe joins the Jayhawks at semester break as the flashy wing is talented but prone to stretches of inconsistent play.

2. Cameron Johnson, North Carolina (via Pitt): Landing the 6-foot-7 Johnson was a major coup for the Tar Heels as the former Pitt wing is the rare graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. Attempting to replace Justin Jackson’s production for North Carolina, Johnson averaged 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 41 percent from three-point range last season. Already familiar with the ACC, Johnson’s addition keeps the Tar Heels firmly near the top of the national rankings.

3. Cane Broome, Cincinnati (via Sacred Heart): Sitting out last season due to NCAA transfer rules, the 6-foot-1 Broome provides a valuable scoring punch to Cincinnati. Top 10 in the nation in scoring at 23.1 points per game during his sophomore season, Broome enters a Bearcat lineup that is talented and experienced as he could be the extra scorer this team needs to make the second weekend of the NCAA tournament.

4. Elijah Brown, McKyle McIntosh and Paul White, Oregon (via New Mexico, Illinois State and Georgetown): Plenty of familiar faces are gone from last season’s Final Four team at Oregon but head coach Dana Altman reloads at multiple spots. Elijah Brown, the son of former NBA head coach Mike Brown, is an experienced player at 6-foot-4 as he should be counted on as one of the team’s leading scorers. The 6-foot-7 McIntosh was a versatile wing forward who was one of Illinois State’s best players last season while former four-star recruit Paul White finally gets to play after sitting out to due injury and transfer rules.

5. Jaaron Simmons and Charles Matthews, Michigan (via Ohio and Kentucky): Simmons put up big numbers at point guard for Ohio the past two seasons as he helps ease the loss for valuable veteran guard Derrick Walton Jr. After barely making a splash during his one season at Kentucky, the 6-foot-6 Matthews sat out last season. The former four-star recruit gives the Wolverines athleticism and versatility.

6. Egor Koulechov and Jalen Hudson, Florida (via Rice and Virginia Tech): Adding the 6-foot-5 Koulechov was huge for Florida after he put up 18.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 47 percent three-point shooting last season for the Owls. While Koulechov should start immediately the 6-foot-6 Hudson should give a scoring lift from the wing off the bench.

7. Mark Alstork, Illinois (via Wright State): Illinois desperately needed experienced help on the wing to replace Malcolm Hill and Alstork should help after a strong all-around junior season. Putting up 19.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, Alstork was an all-Horizon League performer who also made 70 three-pointers and shot 84 percent from the free-throw line.

8. Cullen Neal, Saint Mary’s (via Ole Miss): An experienced Saint Mary’s team adds a 1,000-point career scorer in Neal as the 6-foot-4 guard should fit in nicely to help replace guard Joe Rahon. Capable of doing more than just putting up points, Neal won’t asked to be a go-to player on the Gaels and he can also give them some help as a secondary ball handler.

9. Markel Crawford, Ole Miss (via Memphis): Helping offset the loss of Neal at Ole Miss will be the 6-foot-4 Crawford. A consistent and productive scorer and rebounder from the perimeter, Crawford could pair nicely with Deandre Burnett and Terence Davis to form one of the better perimeter trios in the SEC.

10. Caleb and Cody Martin, Nevada (via N.C. State): These twins should set in and be a big part of the Nevada rotation immediately this season as head coach Eric Musselman has done well with transfers so far. While Caleb was the more productive of the 6-foot-7 forwards at N.C. State, Cody was a 42-percent three-point shooter as a sophomore.

11. Randy Onwuasor and Jeremy Combs, LSU (via Southern Utah and North Texas): New LSU head coach Will Wade acted quickly to secure some scoring help by landing Onwuasor, the nation’s fifth-leading scorer last season. Putting up 23.6 points per game, Onwuasor should help right away. Combs was also a double-figure scorer at North Texas before an ankle injury derailed his season.

12. Daniel Giddens, Alabama (via Ohio State): Alabama could be a surprise team this season as the 6-foot-11 big man could be main reason why. A former top-50 recruit who wasn’t particularly effective during his one season at Ohio State, Giddens has had a year off to develop and add strength as he’ll be a key member of the Crimson Tide frontcourt.

OTHER NAMES TO KNOW

Akoy Agau and Jimmy Whitt, SMU (via Georgetown and Arkansas): The 6-foot-8 Agau should get immediate minutes in the frontcourt while the 6-foot-3 Whitt is a former four-star recruit with three seasons left.

Lamonte Bearden, Dwight Coleby and Darius Thompson, Western Kentucky (via Buffalo, Kansas and Virginia): Rick Stansbury was hoping this group would complement five-star center Mitchell Robinson but it’s still a very talented group on its own. All three bring NCAA tournament experience.

Jeff Beverly, Hans Brase and Zoran Talley, Iowa State (via UTSA, Princeton and Old Dominion): Thin in the frontcourt last season, Iowa State brought in three double-figure scorers from lower levels in the hopes of finding help. The 6-foot-9 Brase could be the most stable if he’s fully healthy from a torn ACL.

Justin Bibbins, Utah (via Long Beach State): The 5-foot-8 guard earned All-Big West honors a season ago as he brings more stability at point guard for Utah.

Isaac Copeland, Duby Okeke and James Palmer Jr., Nebraska (via Georgetown, Winthrop and Miami): Nebraska is hoping for a turnaround with help from this group. Copeland is a former top-30 recruit while Okeke set the Winthrop blocks record. Palmer should help as a two-way wing.

James Daniel III, Tennessee (via Howard): College basketball’s leading scorer at 27.1 points per game two years ago, the 6-foot-0 Howard gets one final season to prove himself for a team that needs his scoring.

Allerik Freeman and Sam Hunt, N.C. State (via Baylor and North Carolina A&T): New head coach Kevin Keatts has been aggressive on the transfer market as he brought in these two experienced guards to play right away.

Austin Grandstaff, Marin Maric and Max Strus, DePaul (via Oklahoma, Northern Illinois and Lewis): DePaul got help on the wing with Grandstaff, a potentially elite shooter, and Strus, an athletic Division II All-American. Maric is an experienced graduate transfer big man who should play right away.

Kory Holden, South Carolina (via Delaware): The loss of Sindarius Thornwell and P.J. Dozier means that Holden will have to step up and produce right away. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 17.7 points per game as a sophomore two years ago.

Kaleb Johnson, Creighton (via Syracuse): The loss of Maurice Watson means there is a place for the former Syracuse guard as the 6-foot-3 Johnson brings stability alongside Marcus Foster and Khyri Thomas.

Jordan Johnson, UNLV (via Milwaukee): One of the nation’s leaders in assists at 8.1 per game during the 2015-16 season, Johnson has some intriguing weapons to play with at UNLV like McDonald’s All-American Brandon McCoy.

Nigel Johnson, Virginia (via Rutgers): Virginia desperately needed veteran experience on the perimeter as they get a double-figure scorer (11.3 points per game) who can also help on the defensive end.

Marcus Lee, Cal (via Kentucky): The former McDonald’s All-American will spend his final season at Cal after sitting out last season and three seasons at Kentucky. The bouncy 6-foot-11 forward will finally get consistent minutes.

Kendrick Nunn, Oakland (via Illinois): The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 15.5 points and 5.0 rebounds as a junior before transferring after running into legal problems. He joins an Oakland team with NCAA aspirations.

Dylan Osetkowski, Texas (via Tulane): Adding physicality and experience to the Texas frontcourt, the 6-foot-9 Osetkowski was an effective player at Tulane before drawing good reviews for his play in practice last season.

Kassius Robertson, Missouri (via Canisius): Another weapon to help Michael Porter Jr., this 6-foot-3 grad transfer guard shot over 40 percent from three-point range while averaging 15.1 points per game his last two seasons.

Derryck Thornton Jr., USC (via Duke): An up-and-down true freshman season at Duke had Thornton seeking a new home as he’ll be a solid addition to a deep USC rotation as a backup point guard.

Geno Thorpe, Syracuse (via South Florida): Syracuse once again dips into the graduate transfer market as Thorpe should be counted on to score after averaging 15.1 points and 4.6 assists per game last season.

Devin Watson, San Diego State (via San Francisco): The Aztecs have had problems scoring the past few years and the 6-foot-1 Watson should help in that department after putting up 20 points per game as a sophomore at San Francisco.

Duane Wilson, Texas A&M (via Marquette): Desperately needing stability at point guard, the Aggies brought in the veteran grad transfer point guard who logged plenty of minutes the past three seasons.

So what’s next for the now-fired Rick Pitino?

By Rob DausterSep 27, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT
More on the scandal

If Louisville does not get the death penalty, nobody will ever again Louisville loses two 2018 recruits after recent incidents Who will Louisville hire to replace Rick Pitino? It's tougher than you think to answer

Rick Pitino is one of the most brilliant x’s-and-o’s tacticians that we have seem in the college basketball ranks in the modern era.

He’s also damn near untouchable at this point.

Pitino was fired on Wednesday morning, the end result of a two-year stretch where he couldn’t escape the scandals tied to his program. First, it was an assistant coach buying strippers and sex workers for underage recruits and members of the team. Then, on Tuesday, the FBI dropped a bombshell, linking a program that was easily identifiable as Louisville to a recruit that was easily identifiable as Brian Bowen that received $100,000 from Adidas to enroll.

And with that, Pitino had to go.

There was no other option.

So what happens with Pitino?

His legacy is tarnished. Permanently. There’s no coming back from this, even if there’s a good chance that he and the University end up in a legal battle over the remaining seven years and $55 million on his contract, or what is reported to be $44 million buyout. His plausible deniability ran out when a member of his staff was recorded by an undercover FBI agent involving himself in the pay-for-play deals, which were brokered roughly six weeks after the NCAA decided that they were going to take down the banner that Pitino hung in 2013.

I’ve been told that there is a chance Pitino could get back into the business, that this does not necessarily mean the end for him as a college basketball coach, but it is still probably too early to speculate on that. For starters, the man just lost a job that he was at for 16 years, that he expected to retire from at the end of a contract that would pay him in the mid-eight figures before it was all said and done. The idea that anyone, including Pitino, has even considered the possibility of what comes next is foolish. If someone says they know what he’s thinking, they’re don’t know what they’re talking about.

And that’s before the NCAA investigation.

Pitino was the head coach of a program that was caught by the FBI facilitating a $100,000 payment to a player! Two years after he was the head coach of a program had an assistant providing underage recruits and players with strippers and sex workers! A member of his staff was quoted by the U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of New York as saying they had to be careful because the program was on probation and they could not get caught!

Something is going to come from that.

The NCAA is not going to leave that alone.

And while there may be a point in time in a year or two where Pitino would want to coach again, will he even be allowed to do so?

Maybe TV is the answer, then. ESPN hired Bobby Knight. They hired Bruce Pearl. Pitino would be good on TV.

And that may end up being the answer … if Pitino actually wants to work again anytime soon.

Who knows whether that is the case.