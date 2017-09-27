More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

So what’s next for the now-fired Rick Pitino?

By Rob DausterSep 27, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT
Rick Pitino 'effectively fired' as Louisville head coach Five-star 2018 prospect decommits from Auburn Larranaga's attorney says allegations 'do not apply to our much loved Coach L'

Rick Pitino is one of the most brilliant x’s-and-o’s tacticians that we have seem in the college basketball ranks in the modern era.

He’s also damn near untouchable at this point.

Pitino was fired on Wednesday morning, the end result of a two-year stretch where he couldn’t escape the scandals tied to his program. First, it was an assistant coach buying strippers and sex workers for underage recruits and members of the team. Then, on Tuesday, the FBI dropped a bombshell, linking a program that was easily identifiable as Louisville to a recruit that was easily identifiable as Brian Bowen that received $100,000 from Adidas to enroll.

And with that, Pitino had to go.

There was no other option.

So what happens with Pitino?

His legacy is tarnished. Permanently. There’s no coming back from this, even if there’s a good chance that he and the University end up in a legal battle over the remaining seven years and $55 million on his contract, or what is reported to be $44 million buyout. His plausible deniability ran out when a member of his staff was recorded by an undercover FBI agent involving himself in the pay-for-play deals, which were brokered roughly six weeks after the NCAA decided that they were going to take down the banner that Pitino hung in 2013.

I’ve been told that there is a chance Pitino could get back into the business, that this does not necessarily mean the end for him as a college basketball coach, but it is still probably too early to speculate on that. For starters, the man just lost a job that he was at for 16 years, that he expected to retire from at the end of a contract that would pay him in the mid-eight figures before it was all said and done. The idea that anyone, including Pitino, has even considered the possibility of what comes next is foolish. If someone says they know what he’s thinking, they’re don’t know what they’re talking about.

And that’s before the NCAA investigation.

Pitino was the head coach of a program that was caught by the FBI facilitating a $100,000 payment to a player! Two years after he was the head coach of a program had an assistant providing underage recruits and players with strippers and sex workers! A member of his staff was quoted by the U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of New York as saying they had to be careful because the program was on probation and they could not get caught!

Something is going to come from that.

The NCAA is not going to leave that alone.

And while there may be a point in time in a year or two where Pitino would want to coach again, will he even be allowed to do so?

Maybe TV is the answer, then. ESPN hired Bobby Knight. They hired Bruce Pearl. Pitino would be good on TV.

And that may end up being the answer … if Pitino actually wants to work again anytime soon.

Who knows whether that is the case.

Rick Pitino ‘effectively fired’ as Louisville head coach

By Rob DausterSep 27, 2017, 11:11 AM EDT
So what's next for the now-fired Rick Pitino? Five-star 2018 prospect decommits from Auburn Larranaga's attorney says allegations 'do not apply to our much loved Coach L'

Rick Pitino is done.

On Tuesday evening, roughly ten hours after his program was referenced in an FBI complaint that resulted in the arrest of four assistant coaches, two Adidas executives, an employee for an agent, an AAU coach and a financial advisor, Pitino released a statement saying that “these allegations came as a complete shock to me” and “I am committed to taking whatever steps are needed to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.”

Those were the last words that he would utter as an employed basketball coach.

Pitino was placed on administrative leave and “effectively fired” on Wednesday morning, his lawyer told the Louisville Courier-Journal, the fallout from a pair of scandals too much for one of the most powerful men in the sport to endure. His boss, athletic director Tom Jurich, was expected to receive the same fate, according to multiple reports.

A press conference with interim Louisville President Greg Postel will be held at 1 p.m. Pitino and Jurich will not be there. An official announcement is expected at that time.

A Hall of Famer that has been in charge of the Louisville program for 16 seasons, Pitino’s demise came as a direct result of a bombshell investigation report released by the U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York. Four assistant coaches and six influencers in the college basketball world were arrested, and while none of them were members of the Louisville staff, the program still managed to find a way into the mess.

Jim Gatto, a powerful Adidas executive, was one of the men that was arrested, in part because of a scheme that was devised to funnel $100,000 from Adidas to the family of a player that can easily be identified as Brian Bowen. That payment was made “at the request of at least one coach from [Louisville],” and another Louisville assistant was recorded as part of a conversation in which a Class of 2019 prospect was paid to commit to the Cardinals. During that conversation, per the release from the FBI, it was made clear: Louisville “was already on probation with the NCAA” and that “they would have to be particularly careful with how they passed money” to the player.

Why was Louisville on probation with the NCAA?

Because from 2010-14, a member of Pitino’s coaching staff, Andre McGee, was caught paying for strippers and sex workers for underage recruits and members of the Louisville team. The NCAA investigation into those allegations resulted in not only probation for the Louisville program, but, pending appeal, the vacation of Louisville’s 2012 trip to the Final Four and their 2013 National Title.

That came on the heels of an incident in 2010 where Karen Sypher, a woman who received a seven-year prison sentence for trying to extort Pitino over an affair the two had.

But this scandal is different.

With Sypher, Pitino strayed outside of his marriage. I’m not condoning that, but his personal life is his personal life, and in the end he was the victim of an extortion scheme, even if, as the ‘victim’, he was thoroughly humiliated in the eye of the public.

Pitino has told anyone and everyone that he was completely in the dark regarding sex-for-pay scandal that the NCAA ruled on earlier this year. I believe him. Even after the results of the FBI’s investigation were made public, I believe him. His deniability in that case is entirely plausible, and while it shouldn’t shield him from NCAA punishment – the rules are the rules – in my mind, he got a pass for that. He’s too smart to do what McGee did.

That’s not excusing Pitino.

But the salacious details of his personal life and the outright, blatant, institutional level of cheating that came to the forefront on Tuesday are two different things.

Here’s the truth: The reason that the NCAA changed their policy on head coach plausible deniability is precisely because of what Louisville did in that Las Vegas hotel room. Members of Pitino’s coaching staff facilitated a six-figure payment to at least one recruit through a shoe company. Pitino was not attached to it; the boss doesn’t get involved with the street-level dealings. No head coaches do, even if they implicitly or tacitly endorse it.

This is the dirty part of college basketball the NCAA has been trying to rid the game of.

Louisville is guilty. Pitino’s staff is guilty. That means Pitino is guilty.

It’s that simple.

He had to go.

And that’s sad to me.

Here’s why:

Pitino is one of the best to ever do it in the college basketball ranks. Hell, he may be the best coach of this generation. I don’t think that’s overstating it.

He’s won two national titles, one with Kentucky and one with Louisville. He’s won 770 games. He’s been to seven Final Fours. He may be the most important and divisive figure in the state that loves college basketball more than any other. He made Kentucky great again after a scandal in the late-80s involving then-Kentucky coach Eddie Sutton that left the program with two years worth of postseason bans. He made Louisville great again after the forgettable end of Denny Crum’s tenure, a four-year stretch where the Cardinals failed to win 20 games in a season.

And his career will be remembered as nothing more than an incident on a restaurant table, hookers in a dorm and the money paid to a player in a Vegas hotel room.

He’s not retiring. He’s being to be forced out of the game that he meant so much to, a pariah at both of the programs that he made relevant, that he took from the doldrums and led to a national title.

And that’s a shame.

West Virginia’s Ahmad ineligible for first half of season

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 27, 2017, 10:19 AM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia forward Esa Ahmad must sit out the first half of the 2017-18 season after failing to meet NCAA eligibility requirements.

West Virginia announced the move in a statement Tuesday.

As a sophomore, Ahmad was second in scoring for the Mountaineers last season at 11.3 points per game. He was third in rebounds at 4.3 per contest.

Five-star 2018 prospect decommits from Auburn

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
By Rob DausterSep 27, 2017, 10:12 AM EDT
West Virginia's Ahmad ineligible for first half of season

The fallout from the bombshell that the FBI dropped on college basketball is only just beginning.

It will be significant, however.

And on the recruiting front, it started on Wednesday. E.J. Montgomery, a five-star big man that was committed to Auburn in the Class of 2018, will be reopening his recruitment.

“We are going to open EJ’s recruitment back up,” his father told Scout.com. “He hasn’t really gone through the process of being recruited and he wants to experience that.”

Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person was arrested on Monday night after he was accused of receiving bribes from a runner for an agent and a financial advisor to steer Auburn center Austin Wiley to them. He was also accused of funneling money from that agent to the player and his family.

Larranaga’s attorney says allegations ‘do not apply to our much loved Coach L’

AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez
By Travis HinesSep 26, 2017, 11:55 PM EDT
Despite not being named in the federal court documents released Tuesday, it would appear the University of Miami is a part of an investigation into corruption in college basketball.

The Hurricanes were not mentioned by name in the report, but it does reference a school that fits Miami’s profile as a “private research institution located in Florida” with  “approximately 16,000 students and over 2,600 faculty members.” That institution, referenced as University-7 in the report, is accused of being the beneficiary of a plan to use $150,000 to “assist one or more coaches at University-7 in securing” a commitment from a “top high school basketball player expected to graduate in 2018,” according to documents.

Ten people were arrested in connection with the investigation, including four current assistant coaches from around the country.

Miami coach Jim Larranaga’s attorney denied his client’s involvement in any of the allegations.

“We are reviewing the allegations but I assure you they do not apply to our much loved Coach L,” Stuart Grossman told the Palm Beach Post in an email. “I just can’t comment further. It’s so difficult to respond to shrouded allegations.”

Federal investigators suggested Tuesday that the public part of the investigation is just now beginning to unfold.

“We have your playbook,” New York FBI Assistant Director in Charge William Sweeney said Tuesday at a news conference. “Our investigation is ongoing, and we are conducting additional interviews as we speak.”

Rick Pitino: ‘These allegations come as a complete shock to me’

By Rob DausterSep 26, 2017, 11:35 PM EDT
On Tuesday evening, ten hours after a criminal investigation into corruption in college basketball yielded a thinly-veiled reference to a $100,000 payment that was brokered by Louisville coaches from Adidas to current Louisville freshman Brian Bowen, head coach Rick Pitino finally released a statement commenting on the latest scandal to rock his program.

“These allegations come as a complete shock to me,” the statement, released by Pitino’s attorney, read. “If true, I agree with the U.S. Attorney’s Office that these third-party schemes, initiated by a few bad actors, operated to commit a fraud on the impacted universities and their basketball programs, including the University of Louisville. Our fans and supporters deserve better and I am committed to taking whatever steps are needed to ensure those responsible are held accountable.”

Cue the eyerolling.

After the scandal involving Karen Sypher in 2010 and the drama with the NCAA stemming from an investigation into the hookers that a former assistant coach provided Louisville players in 2015, it’s safe to say that this will likely end up being Rick Pitino’s last scandal.