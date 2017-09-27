Notre Dame adds 2018 four-star forward Nate Laszewski

Notre Dame pulled in its fourth commitment in the Class of 2018 on Wednesday as four-star forward Nate Laszewski pledged to the Fighting Irish.

The 6-foot-9 Laszewski is regarded as the No. 69 overall prospect in the Rivals national rankings as he’s the highest-rated prospect of the four currently pledged to Notre Dame. After a productive spring and summer on the circuit, Notre Dame is getting a hard-working forward in Laszewski, who also took official visits to Wake Forest and North Carolina.

Skilled enough to stretch the floor a little bit, Laszewski will try to help replace the production of forward Bonzie Colson, who will be exhausting his eligibility after this season.

Laszewski joins four-star guards Prentiss Hubb, Robby Carmody and Dane Goodwin in Notre Dame’s Class of 2018 haul as