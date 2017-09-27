Miami announces that they are under FBI investigation

Miami’s name did not pop up in any of the three complaints that were released by the U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of New York on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop anyone from connecting the dots and figuring out that the university, a member of the coaching staff and a player that the school has been recruiting were involved.

“We have confirmed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office that, at this time, it is investigating a potential tie to one member of our coaching staff and a student recruit,” the statement read.

Miami is not named in the report, and neither is the assistant coach or the student recruit, although it is believed that the recruit is Nassir Little, who Miami found themselves in a bidding war for, according to the documents.