Miami announces that they are under FBI investigation

Miami’s name did not pop up in any of the three complaints that were released by the U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of New York on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop anyone from connecting the dots and figuring out that the university, a member of the coaching staff and a player that the school has been recruiting were involved.
“We have confirmed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office that, at this time, it is investigating a potential tie to one member of our coaching staff and a student recruit,” the statement read.
Miami is not named in the report, and neither is the assistant coach or the student recruit, although it is believed that the recruit is Nassir Little, who Miami found themselves in a bidding war for, according to the documents.
Arizona will be without sophomore guard Rawle Alkins for the next eight to 12 weeks after he had surgery to repair a fractured bone in his right foot, the school announced
The 6-foot-4 Alkins was one of the most productive freshmen in the Pac-12 last season as he was expected to be a key part for a national title contender this season. Alkins suffered the injury during voluntary workouts on Tuesday afternoon with the team.
Alkins put up 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Wildcats last season while shooting 37 percent from three-point range. Opting to return to school after testing the NBA Draft waters, Alkins was expected to be paired with junior Allonzo Trier to form one of the best backcourts in the country.
With Alkins now likely out until at least December, Arizona will rely more on senior point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright.
Alabama has parted ways with a men’s basketball adminstrator following an internal review.
With the FBI investigating college basketball recruiting across the country, an internal review at Alabama led to Kobie Baker offering up his resignation.
The great part about Baker’s resignation? He used to work for the NCAA as an Assistant Director of Enforcement for Basketball Development. His specialty was monitoring and dealing with potential violations through outreach and education.
It doesn’t seem like Baker did his job properly at Alabama upon today’s resignation, as it will be interesting to see what caused this to happen.
Notre Dame pulled in its fourth commitment in the Class of 2018 on Wednesday as four-star forward Nate Laszewski pledged to the Fighting Irish.
The 6-foot-9 Laszewski is regarded as the No. 69 overall prospect in the Rivals national rankings as he’s the highest-rated prospect of the four currently pledged to Notre Dame. After a productive spring and summer on the circuit, Notre Dame is getting a hard-working forward in Laszewski, who also took official visits to Wake Forest and North Carolina.
Skilled enough to stretch the floor a little bit, Laszewski will try to help replace the production of forward Bonzie Colson, who will be exhausting his eligibility after this season.
Laszewski joins four-star guards Prentiss Hubb, Robby Carmody and Dane Goodwin in Notre Dame’s Class of 2018 haul as
Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun is returning to college basketball.
After helping UConn to three national championships during a 26-year run as the team’s former head coach, the 75-year-old Calhoun will be helping Division III St. Joseph as they prepare for the 2018-19 season.
Calhoun told ESPN’s Jeff Goodman that he will spend the next year recruiting in a consultant role. Former UConn assistant Glen Miller will assist Calhoun with the process. Although Calhoun is helping St. Joseph, he will not coach with them.
The arrangement for Calhoun was made in-part because of his friendship with St. Joseph athletic director Bill Cardarelli. Since Calhoun lives about 30 miles from the West Hartford campus, an agreement was made.
It’s hard to say how much of an impact Calhoun will have in his new role since he isn’t directly coaching, but he is a veteran with a great mind. Calhoun is also drawing a lot of attention to a new program and that could benefit the program right away.
Rick Pitino released a statement on Wednesday evening after Louisville placed him on administrative leave earlier in the day.
It doesn’t sound like the 16-year veteran head coach is going to go down easily. The statement — released by Pitino’s lawyers, Steve Pence, Kurt Scharfenberger and Bryan Cassis — implies that this could just be the beginning of this whole ordeal as Pitino could take this to court.
You can read the full statement below.