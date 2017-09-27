Alabama staffer resigns amid links to FBI investigation, Collin Sexton

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Alabama has parted ways with a men’s basketball administrator Kobie Baker following an internal review, the school announced.

The school claimed that it did not find any NCAA violations during the review, however that does not appear to be accurate. According to reports, Baker’s firing came as a result of his appearance in the documents that were released by the FBI on Tuesday.

Baker is “Staff Member 1” in the FBI complaints. He is alleged to have accepted $15,000 in total from Martin Blazer, who is the cooperating witness in the complaint, in an effort to get players in the Alabama program to retain Blazer’s services as a financial advisor.

In late August, a meeting was set up between Baker, Blazer and a suit-designer that was arrested on Tuesday to meet with a highly-rated Alabama freshman at a restaurant in Atlanta. Collin Sexton, a top ten prospect in the Class of 2017 and a freshman at Alabama, is from Atlanta.

Baker was alleged to have received $10,000 from Blazer at that meeting.

Prior to his role with Alabama, Baker was an enforcement officer with the NCAA.