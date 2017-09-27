Former NCAA enforcement officer resigns from Alabama basketball department

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Alabama has parted ways with a men’s basketball adminstrator following an internal review.

With the FBI investigating college basketball recruiting across the country, an internal review at Alabama led to Kobie Baker offering up his resignation.

The great part about Baker’s resignation? He used to work for the NCAA as an Assistant Director of Enforcement for Basketball Development. His specialty was monitoring and dealing with potential violations through outreach and education.

It doesn’t seem like Baker did his job properly at Alabama upon today’s resignation, as it will be interesting to see what caused this to happen.

Statement from Alabama AD Greg Byrne. Kobie Baker, who was over all areas of men's basketball administration, is out. pic.twitter.com/DIZuz0QTgO — Marq Burnett (@Marq_Burnett) September 27, 2017