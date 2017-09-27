More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Five-star 2018 prospect decommits from Auburn

By Rob DausterSep 27, 2017, 10:12 AM EDT
The fallout from the bombshell that the FBI dropped on college basketball is only just beginning.

It will be significant, however.

And on the recruiting front, it started on Wednesday. E.J. Montgomery, a five-star big man that was committed to Auburn in the Class of 2018, will be reopening his recruitment.

“We are going to open EJ’s recruitment back up,” his father told Scout.com. “He hasn’t really gone through the process of being recruited and he wants to experience that.”

Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person was arrested on Monday night after he was accused of receiving bribes from a runner for an agent and a financial advisor to steer Auburn center Austin Wiley to them. He was also accused of funneling money from that agent to the player and his family.

Rick Pitino is done.

On Tuesday evening, roughly ten hours after his program was referenced in an FBI complaint that resulted in the arrest of four assistant coaches, two Adidas executives, an employee for an agent, an AAU coach and a financial advisor, Pitino released a statement saying that “these allegations came as a complete shock to me” and “I am committed to taking whatever steps are needed to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.”

Those may be the last words that he would utter as an employed basketball coach.

Pitino was expected to be fired on Wednesday morning, according to sources that confirmed reports from ESPN and Yahoo, the fallout from a pair of scandals too much for one of the most powerful men in the sport to endure. His boss, athletic director Tom Jurich, was fired as well, according to multiple reports.

A press conference with interim Louisville President Greg Postel will be held at 1 p.m. Pitino and Jurich will not be there. An official announcement is expected at that time.

A Hall of Famer that has been in charge of the Louisville program for 16 seasons, Pitino’s demise came as a direct result of a bombshell investigation report released by the U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York. Four assistant coaches and six influencers in the college basketball world were arrested, and while none of them were members of the Louisville staff, the program still managed to find a way into the mess.

Jim Gatto, a powerful Adidas executive, was one of the men that was arrested, in part because of a scheme that was devised to funnel $100,000 from Adidas to the family of a player that can easily be identified as Brian Bowen. That payment was made “at the request of at least one coach from [Louisville],” and another Louisville assistant was recorded as part of a conversation in which a Class of 2019 prospect was paid to commit to the Cardinals. During that conversation, per the release from the FBI, it was made clear: Louisville “was already on probation with the NCAA” and that “they would have to be particularly careful with how they passed money” to the player.

Why was Louisville on probation with the NCAA?

Because from 2010-14, a member of Pitino’s coaching staff, Andre McGee, was caught paying for strippers and sex workers for underage recruits and members of the Louisville team. The NCAA investigation into those allegations resulted in not only probation for the Louisville program, but, pending appeal, the vacation of Louisville’s 2012 trip to the Final Four and their 2013 National Title.

That came on the heels of an incident in 2010 where Karen Sypher, a woman who received a seven-year prison sentence for trying to extort Pitino over an affair the two had.

But this scandal is different.

With Sypher, Pitino strayed outside of his marriage. I’m not condoning that, but his personal life is his personal life, and in the end he was the victim of an extortion scheme, even if, as the ‘victim’, he was thoroughly humiliated in the eye of the public.

Pitino has told anyone and everyone that he was completely in the dark regarding sex-for-pay scandal that the NCAA ruled on earlier this year. I believe him. Even after the results of the FBI’s investigation were made public, I believe him. His deniability in that case is entirely plausible, and while it shouldn’t shield him from NCAA punishment – the rules are the rules – in my mind, he got a pass for that. He’s too smart to do what McGee did, and if he did decide it was a good idea to buy sex workers for underage recruits, he certainly would not have gone about it the way McGee went about it. When it comes to prostitutes, you pay up for discretion. The girls McGee brought around he knew from hanging around the barbershop.

That’s not excusing Pitino.

But the salacious details of his personal life and the outright, blatant, institutional level of cheating that came to the forefront on Tuesday are two different things.

Here’s the truth: The reason that the NCAA changed their policy on head coach plausible deniability is precisely because of what Louisville did in that Las Vegas hotel room. Members of Pitino’s coaching staff facilitated a six-figure payment to at least one recruit through a shoe company. Pitino was not attached to it; the boss doesn’t get involved with the street-level dealings. No head coaches do, even if they implicitly or tacitly endorse it.

This is the dirty part of college basketball the NCAA has been trying to rid the game of.

Louisville is guilty. Pitino’s staff is guilty. That means Pitino is guilty.

It’s that simple.

He had to go.

And that’s sad to me.

Here’s why:

Pitino is one of the best to ever do it in the college basketball ranks. Hell, he may be the best coach of this generation. I don’t think that’s overstating it.

He’s won two national titles, one with Kentucky and one with Louisville. He’s won 770 games. He’s been to seven Final Fours. He may be the most important and divisive figure in the state that loves college basketball more than any other. He made Kentucky great again after a scandal in the late-80s involving then-Kentucky coach Eddie Sutton that left the program with two years worth of postseason bans. He made Louisville great again after the forgettable end of Denny Crum’s tenure, a four-year stretch where the Cardinals failed to win 20 games in a season.

And his career will be remembered as nothing more than an incident on a restaurant table, hookers in a dorm and the money paid to a player in a Vegas hotel room.

He’s not retiring. He’s being to be forced out of the game that he meant so much to, a pariah at both of the programs that he made relevant, that he took from the doldrums and led to a national title.

And that’s a shame.

West Virginia’s Ahmad ineligible for first half of season

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 27, 2017, 10:19 AM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia forward Esa Ahmad must sit out the first half of the 2017-18 season after failing to meet NCAA eligibility requirements.

West Virginia announced the move in a statement Tuesday.

As a sophomore, Ahmad was second in scoring for the Mountaineers last season at 11.3 points per game. He was third in rebounds at 4.3 per contest.

Larranaga’s attorney says allegations ‘do not apply to our much loved Coach L’

AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez
By Travis HinesSep 26, 2017, 11:55 PM EDT
Despite not being named in the federal court documents released Tuesday, it would appear the University of Miami is a part of an investigation into corruption in college basketball.

The Hurricanes were not mentioned by name in the report, but it does reference a school that fits Miami’s profile as a “private research institution located in Florida” with  “approximately 16,000 students and over 2,600 faculty members.” That institution, referenced as University-7 in the report, is accused of being the beneficiary of a plan to use $150,000 to “assist one or more coaches at University-7 in securing” a commitment from a “top high school basketball player expected to graduate in 2018,” according to documents.

Ten people were arrested in connection with the investigation, including four current assistant coaches from around the country.

Miami coach Jim Larranaga’s attorney denied his client’s involvement in any of the allegations.

“We are reviewing the allegations but I assure you they do not apply to our much loved Coach L,” Stuart Grossman told the Palm Beach Post in an email. “I just can’t comment further. It’s so difficult to respond to shrouded allegations.”

Federal investigators suggested Tuesday that the public part of the investigation is just now beginning to unfold.

“We have your playbook,” New York FBI Assistant Director in Charge William Sweeney said Tuesday at a news conference. “Our investigation is ongoing, and we are conducting additional interviews as we speak.”

Rick Pitino: ‘These allegations come as a complete shock to me’

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterSep 26, 2017, 11:35 PM EDT
5 Comments

On Tuesday evening, ten hours after a criminal investigation into corruption in college basketball yielded a thinly-veiled reference to a $100,000 payment that was brokered by Louisville coaches from Adidas to current Louisville freshman Brian Bowen, head coach Rick Pitino finally released a statement commenting on the latest scandal to rock his program.

“These allegations come as a complete shock to me,” the statement, released by Pitino’s attorney, read. “If true, I agree with the U.S. Attorney’s Office that these third-party schemes, initiated by a few bad actors, operated to commit a fraud on the impacted universities and their basketball programs, including the University of Louisville. Our fans and supporters deserve better and I am committed to taking whatever steps are needed to ensure those responsible are held accountable.”

Cue the eyerolling.

After the scandal involving Karen Sypher in 2010 and the drama with the NCAA stemming from an investigation into the hookers that a former assistant coach provided Louisville players in 2015, it’s safe to say that this will likely end up being Rick Pitino’s last scandal.

Corruption ‘scandal’ is, unfortunately, business as usual for college hoops

By Rob DausterSep 26, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT
8 Comments

The U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of New York dropped a bombshell on the college basketball world Tuesday morning.

Ten people, including four assistant coaches at major programs, financial planners, agents and decision-makers at Adidas, were arrested on fraud and corruption charges.

And frankly, those ten people are not the big deal.

This is a network of influencers that got caught up in the fallout when a financial planner that became a cooperating witness after he was caught by the Securities and Exchange Commission misusing more than $2.3 million of professional athlete’s money that he was charged with investing.

That financial planner, who is named Louis Martin Blazer III, and a runner named Christian Dawkins  allegedly worked with these four assistant coaches to line up potential clients for the agency that Dawkins worked for. “Worked with” is a friendly way to phrase it; Dawkins and Blazer, along with another financial planner, would allegedly line up bribes for the coaches in order for them to exert their influence on the athletes they coach. For a measly $2,000, you can (allegedly) get a meeting with a prospective client during a team’s road trip to West Virginia!

That’s not all that was in the three complaints that were filed on Tuesday.

Blazer was also in the room, along with an undercover FBI agent, when an alleged deal was struck between Jim Gatto, a powerful executive with Adidas, and Louisville coaches that – again, allegedly – facilitated the commitment of Brian Bowen, a five-star prospect, to the Cardinals. Louisville is sponsored by Adidas.

But that’s not what makes this burgeoning scandal such a black eye for the sport of college basketball.

This, from a still-undercover FBI agent, is: “Because this affidavit is being submitted for the limited purpose of establishing probable cause, it does not include all of the facts that I have learned during the court of the investigation.”

This, from U.S. Attorney Joon Kim, is, too: “Our investigation is ongoing. And we are currently conducting interviews.”

The FBI already has recordings. They have video tapes. They had an undercover agent embedded with Blazer sitting in on these meetings. They have hard evidence. This isn’t sloppy. There is no guess work here. There is a reason the Feds almost always get a conviction.

What else do they know?

What other coaches do they have on tape?

What other deals do they have on video?

Because the hard truth is this: Dawkins did not deal with just four coaches. Gatto did not deal only with Louisville. This may only be the beginning, and those that were arrested today haven’t even been interrogated yet. Blazer likely won’t end up being the only person involved in this investigation to become a witness.

The question now is whether or not this is something that the public at-large is going to be able to come to grips with. None of this information is new. We’ve known that shoe companies play a role in where many of the elite talents end up going to college. We’ve known that agents have relationships with different coaching staffs and AAU programs. And we’ve known that the NCAA’s artificial attempts to put a stop to basic economic principles – supply and demand, capitalism – and human instinct – greed – were always doomed to fail.

Now look at the schools that have been caught up in this scandal already. Book Richardson was an assistant coach at Arizona, who is a preseason top-three team in college basketball. USC, where Tony Bland is an assistant coach, is a preseason top-ten team. Lamont Evans is now an assistant coach at Oklahoma State, but he was previously at South Carolina, who is tied up in the complaints just five months after reaching their first Final Four. Auburn, a school that has a scandal-plagued history with the NCAA, is where Chuck Person is employed by Bruce Pearl, who has his own NCAA history to deal with.

And that is before we get into Louisville, an historically-great program with a Hall of Fame head coach that is currently, as we speak, in the midst of an appeal regarding the NCAA sanctions they were given for a scandal that involved an assistant coach paying for hookers and strippers for recruits. That could end up costing Louisville their 2012 Final Four and their 2013 National Title.

North Carolina isn’t mentioned in any of the complaints, but they are the reigning champions and currently facing their own NCAA ordeal, one that could cost them the 2005 national title.

This is college basketball

This is how it works.

And for those involved, this is only the start.

In the immortal words of Lester Freamon, when you follow the money, you don’t know where it’s going to take you.