Arizona’s Rawle Alkins out 8-to-12 weeks with broken foot

Arizona will be without sophomore guard Rawle Alkins for the next eight to 12 weeks after he had surgery to repair a fractured bone in his right foot, the school announced

The 6-foot-4 Alkins was one of the most productive freshmen in the Pac-12 last season as he was expected to be a key part for a national title contender this season. Alkins suffered the injury during voluntary workouts on Tuesday afternoon with the team.

Alkins put up 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Wildcats last season while shooting 37 percent from three-point range. Opting to return to school after testing the NBA Draft waters, Alkins was expected to be paired with junior Allonzo Trier to form one of the best backcourts in the country.

With Alkins now likely out until at least December, Arizona will rely more on senior point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright.