Mitchell Robinson to leave Western Kentucky, workout for NBA Draft

The saga of Mitchell Robinson’s college career is finally, mercifully over.
I think.
And yes, that’s about the fifth time that I’ve written both of those sentences.
On Sunday night, Robinson, a top ten prospect in the Class of 2017 and a potential lottery pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, told Scout.com that he will be skipping college to workout and prepare for the NBA Draft. This comes just three weeks after Robinson re-enrolled at Western Kentucky. He had to re-enroll at Western Kentucky because, after attending a couple of weeks of summer school classes, he left school and asked for a release to transfer from the program.
He visited Kansas. He visited LSU. He visited New Orleans. He considered just sitting out the season before entering the NBA Draft, those summer school classes meant that he was a transfer that needed to redshirt, but eventually made his way back to Western Kentucky.
And, as of now, it appears that his career as an amateur basketball player is over.
We’ll see how long that lasts.
With the recent commitment of Buddy Boeheim in the Class of 2018, many around college basketball have speculated that Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim would stay in his current position for at least a few more years.
The 72-year-old Boeheim recently signed a contract extension with the Orange this offseason after previous coach-in-waiting Mike Hopkins took the head coaching job at Washington.
At the Garden State Basketball Clinic at Immaculate Conception High School late this week, Boeheim confirmed to reporter Adam Zagoria that he would be staying through at least the duration of his son, Buddy’s, career at Syracuse. Boeheim has previously stated that he has five or six more years left, but in speaking directly of Buddy’s career, this is a bit different.
“I’m not leaving my son there,” Boeheim said to Zagoria.
With Buddy Boeheim being a senior in high school this season, it means at least another five years of Jim coaching at Syracuse — and that could be even longer depending on Buddy’s trajectory with the school.
“He might redshirt, too,” Jim Boeheim jokingly said of his son to Zagoria.
The news of Boeheim wanting to coach his son at Syracuse isn’t surprising, but it does mean something if Boeheim is directly saying that he wants to be done when Buddy is finished playing college hoops. If Buddy plays all four years, that would put the older Boeheim at around 78 years old when he might retire.
Obviously, a lot can happen in the next five years, but it does seem that Jim Boeheim has a plan when it comes to finishing out his career and a lot of it will have to do with coaching his son.
Louisville remained hot on the recruiting trail as the Cardinals landed a commitment from Class of 2019 four-star guard David Johnson on Friday night.
The 6-foot-4 Johnson is a local product as he comes from nearby Trinity High School. Johnson is Louisville’s first commitment in the Class of 2019.
Regarded as the No. 80 overall prospect in the Rivals national 2019 rankings, Johnson is a versatile perimeter player who should fit in nicely with what the Cardinals are bringing in over the next few classes.
In the Class of 2018, Louisville already owns perimeter commitments from five-star Anfernee Simons and four-star Courtney Ramey, so Johnson should be able to slide in and play alongside those guys when he enters the program.
Louisville has been doing very well on the recruiting trail over the last few months as they also secured a late spring commitment in the Class of 2017 from McDonald’s All-American Brian Bowen.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Assault charges against suspended South Carolina guard Rykym Felder have been dismissed.
Columbia Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said Felder’s charges were dropped by the city prosecutor. Felder had been charged with third-degree assault and battery stemming from a bar fight. It was Felder’s second arrest since joining the Gamecocks.
Felder is a 5-foot-10 point guard from Brooklyn, New York, who played a pivotal role in the Gamecocks’ Final Four run last spring. He was expected to have a significant role in the backcourt since the team lost three starting guards in Sindarius Thornwell, Duane Notice and P.J. Dozier.
Felder played in 36 of 37 games last season. He had 15 points in South Carolina’s 88-81 upset of No. 2 seed Duke in the NCAA Tournament.
Immanuel Bates, one of the best shot-blockers in the high school ranks, announced that he has committed to N.C. State at a press conference on Friday afternoon.
Bates is a 6-foot-9, 200 pound center that is regarded as one of the best shot-blockers in the high school ranks and a borderline top 100 prospect.
He is the first commitment for N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts in the Class of 2018, picking the Wolfpack over Georgetown, South Carolina and Georgia Tech.
