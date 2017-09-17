Mitchell Robinson to leave Western Kentucky, workout for NBA Draft

With the recent commitment of Buddy Boeheim in the Class of 2018, many around college basketball have speculated that Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim would stay in his current position for at least a few more years.

The 72-year-old Boeheim recently signed a contract extension with the Orange this offseason after previous coach-in-waiting Mike Hopkins took the head coaching job at Washington.

At the Garden State Basketball Clinic at Immaculate Conception High School late this week, Boeheim confirmed to reporter Adam Zagoria that he would be staying through at least the duration of his son, Buddy’s, career at Syracuse. Boeheim has previously stated that he has five or six more years left, but in speaking directly of Buddy’s career, this is a bit different.

“I’m not leaving my son there,” Boeheim said to Zagoria.

With Buddy Boeheim being a senior in high school this season, it means at least another five years of Jim coaching at Syracuse — and that could be even longer depending on Buddy’s trajectory with the school.

“He might redshirt, too,” Jim Boeheim jokingly said of his son to Zagoria.

The news of Boeheim wanting to coach his son at Syracuse isn’t surprising, but it does mean something if Boeheim is directly saying that he wants to be done when Buddy is finished playing college hoops. If Buddy plays all four years, that would put the older Boeheim at around 78 years old when he might retire.

Obviously, a lot can happen in the next five years, but it does seem that Jim Boeheim has a plan when it comes to finishing out his career and a lot of it will have to do with coaching his son.