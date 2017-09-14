More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

NCAA title game top scorer Booth returns healthy for Villanova

Associated PressSep 14, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Phil Booth can live with hitting only Villanova’s second-biggest buzzer beater in a national championship game.

Let’s throw it back to April 2016 in Houston.

“Five seconds to go in the half. Booth. He has time. Looks up, puts it up. And got it!” TBS announcer Jim Nantz said.

“Big time dagger. Booth!” analyst Bill Raftery said.

Just like that, Booth’s jumper at the horn cut North Carolina’s lead to 5 at halftime.

Nantz and Raftery are about as good as it gets in the broadcast booth, but let one of the stars of the game call this one.

“That was more of a scramble around. Clock went down. Josh (Hart) made a great block and I was just trying to find a spot. I was seeing guys coming down the court trying to catch guys in transition,” Booth said as he watched a highlight reel on YouTube . “I saw the clock running, so I had to make a play; either pass or shoot it, so I found a spot at the foul line.”

Kris Jenkins won the NCAA title with a 3 at the buzzer and stuffed trophy cases at Villanova’s state-of-the art complex.

But ask your friends at a local Nova hangout such as Kelly’s Taproom who was the leading scorer in that game, and you might win a round stumping them on Booth. Booth, now a 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior guard, averaged only 7 points that season and was scoreless in 12 minutes against Kansas in the regional final. Against the Tar Heels, Booth scored a career-high 20 on 6 of 7 shooting (two 3s) and 6 of 6 free throws.

“I didn’t really know or pay attention to how many points I had until I got to my phone and saw all the texts,” he said. “I had no idea. I just knew we won the game.”

Booth also knew he couldn’t play much more on a painful left knee that even ached in warmups against the Tar Heels. Booth has no idea how the knee was injured; he just knows it wasn’t the result of a direct hit and it started early in his sophomore year. He had surgery to repair a meniscus tear about a month after the national championship game and came back ready to help the Wildcats try and defend the title.

Booth felt an unrelated “flare up” on his left kneecap early last season and his year was cut to only three games. Booth against underwent surgery at the end of the season.

He missed Villanova repeat as Big East champions and was a helpless spectator when its season ended with a loss to Wisconsin in just the second game of the NCAA Tournament.

Booth is the only player wearing a suit, his hat backward and a T-shirt draped over his shoulder, in a Big East tournament championship photo that hangs in the hall of the basketball complex.

He’s a future pro if healthy, and considered the risk had he pushed through the pain last season. Booth did practice at the end of the season before he was shut down near the NCAA Tournament.

“It was all about the long-term thing. It could come back. It could not,” he said. “I decided to do the thing that was best for long-term playing.”

Booth, whose father, Phil Booth Sr., is a Philadelphia native who starred at Northeast High School and Coppin State University, and Jalen Brunson are the only returning players who started last season’s opener. Jenkins, Hart (a Lakers first-round draft pick) and Darryl Reynolds all left as part of the winningest senior class (129-17; 63-9 Big East) in program history. Donte DiVincenzo, Mikal Bridges, Omari Spellman and Jermaine Samuels, widely considered one of the top high school recruits in the nation, kept the Wildcats as Big East favorites and a preseason national championship contender.

Booth has finished his rehab but coach Jay Wright eased him back into workouts at the start of the semester. One day on, one day off. Wright, starting his 17th season at Villanova, said Booth will hit full speed with no restrictions next week.

“I’m as positive as I could possibly be right now,” Wright said. “He’s unique because I think he approached this with a long-term (view) to his career and his life.”

Booth insisted his knees are fine and he’s ready to help Villanova think long-term — all the way to the first weekend of April. His last basket against North Carolina put the Wildcats up 69-64 and had analyst Grant Hill raving: “How many times have we seen guys off the bench step in the finals and play big?!”

And that was on one bum knee.

With two good ones, Booth just may shine again in a title game.

Follow Dan Gelston on Twitter

Syracuse lands commitment from Class of 2019 guard

@BrycenGoodine
By Rob DausterSep 14, 2017, 11:49 AM EDT
Syracuse landed their first commitment in the Class of 2019 this week as Brycen Goodine, an explosive 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Rhode Island, pledged to the Orange.

Goodine is the third player from St. Andrews HS to commit to the Orange, following in the footsteps of Michael Carter-Williams and Demetris Nichols.

The Orange are in the midst of a rebuild, as they have lost six of their top seven players from last season now that Taurean Thompson has transferred out of the program. But with the addition of Goodine, and with top ten prospect Dareus Bazely committed in the Class of 2018, the future is looking bright.

Lonergan, George Washington reach settlement

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
By Travis HinesSep 13, 2017, 9:34 PM EDT
Mike Lonergan and George Washington have reached a settlement a year after he was fired amid a university investigation into his actions with players.

“Shortly after Mr. Lonergan was terminated he informed the university that he was considering legal action for breach of his employment contract with GW and for defamation,” a statement released Wednesday said, “because his termination was improper and without just cause and media reports about his termination contained factual errors and misinformation.

“GW denies Mr. Lonergan’s allegations, denies that the university or any of its employees acted wrongly or have any liability, and has no comment on the veracity of the media reports whose accuracy Lonergan disputes. Mr. Lonergan dn the university have reached a settlement that will avoid litigation and put this dispute behind them. The terms of the parties’ agreement are confidential.”

Lonergan’s firing in Sept. 2016, came after the school investigated allegations of verbal and emotional abuse toward players. Lonergan coached George Washington for five years, leading them to the NCAA tournament in 2014 and an NIT championship in 2016.

Maurice Joseph led the Colonials to a 20-15 record as the team’s interim coach last year, and signed a five-year contract with the school in March.

Butler may sell alcohol at Hinkle Fieldhouse this season

AP Photo/Michael Conroy
By Travis HinesSep 13, 2017, 5:38 PM EDT
Butler basketball games could soon be more of a party.

The school hopes to sell beer at Bulldogs games at Hinkle Fieldhouse this season, having applied for an alcohol permit, the Indianapolis Star reported.

“Butler has communicated this plan to those who live near campus,” Butler athletic director Barry Collier said in a statement, “and the permit application has been supported by the Butler Tarkington Neighborhood Association.

“Butler is committed to maintaining the exciting and positive gameday experience that our fans and their families enjoy for all contests that take place on our campus.”

The Bulldogs already sell alcohol in limited locations at Hinkle Fieldhouse, but the permit would allow them to sell it arena-wide from concessions stands.

Once a rarity, beer at college sporting events in a growing trend. Minnesota, Florida and Texas, among a number of others have added alcohol sales in recent years. Given the money that would seem likely to be generated, it’s a trend that will probably become even more pervasive in college athletics.

Cheers.

VIDEO: LaVar Ball surprises longtime handyman with new truck

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images
By Rob DausterSep 13, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT
LaVar Ball gets roundly criticized for the brash, crazy and sometimes hateful things that he’s said in the media in an effort to build up his family’s brand, both the shoe company they own and the fame he strives for.

And deservedly so.

Some of what he does is, simply put, wrong.

But credit where credit is due: This is a pretty cool gesture from LaVar. From the Facebook page of Michael Henry, an LA car dealer:

“Lavar Ball gets a lot of negative press for the brash and sometimes downright crazy things he says and does,” Henry wrote. “I had the pleasure of selling him a truck that he bought for his long time handyman Felipe [whose] truck went out of commission days before. He and his family were asked to come to Carmax to come see his wife Tina. To their surprise, a 2017 Toyota Tundra was waiting for them and the moment was priceless. You will definitely see Lavar Ball in a different light after watching this video.”

Felipe has worked for the Ball family for 15 years, according to ESPN.com, who spoke to LaVar.

Not only did LaVar get Felipe a new truck, but he gave him a job as a property manager for the Big Baller Brand.

I’m conditioned to be cynical of anything that a celebrity does. I’m sure I’m not the only one that sees something like this — something someone as business savvy as LaVar Ball knows will go viral — and immediately assumes that it is a marketing ploy.

Because it probably is.

But look at Felipe’s reaction. Whether or not LaVar did this to get attention isn’t the point here. He made that man’s day when he didn’t have to, and that is a really nice gesture.

Georgetown’s pathetic schedule is a symptom of larger, systemic issues in college basketball

Chris Coduto/Getty Images
By Rob DausterSep 13, 2017, 11:59 AM EDT
3 Comments
3 Comments

On Tuesday, Georgetown released the worst non-conference schedule that I’ve seen in 10 years of covering college basketball.

It’s atrocious. By one metric, it’s the second-worst non-conference schedule in the KenPom era, which dates all the way back to 2002. They play seven teams that ranked 320th or lower in KenPom last season. That’s hard to do.

But, as I wrote yesterday, it’s happening for a reason: the Hoyas are trying to stack up wins in a year where new head coach Patrick Ewing knows they aren’t going to be very good. It’s better to finish around .500 in a year where you go 3-15 in the Big East than it is to play a tough schedule and win just eight games. In three years, when it comes time to decide whether or not the Hoya legend should be on the hot seat, no one is going to be thinking about how tough the schedule was. They’re going to be referencing his win-loss record.

Gary Parrish over at CBS Sports wrote a similar column, but he made a salient point that needs to be addressed: This kind of scheduling is at the core of what’s ailing college basketball.

Considering just how many Division I basketball teams there are, the number of relevant college basketball games during November and December are miniscule. There are a few exempt events around Thanksgiving, events that are played at neutral sites in exotic locales with almost no one in the crowd, and maybe two dozen marquee games played between top 25 teams, but the overwhelming majority of games that are played prior to the start of the conference season by the best teams in the country are completely non-competitive.

Part of it is so that these coaches can point to their streak of winning 20 games in a season to try and earn an extension. But the more relevant part of it is because the university needs to sell season ticket packages; generally speaking, athletic directors require college basketball coaches to schedule seven or eight home games, and the only way to get that many home games when every high major program in the country is dealing with this same issue is to load up on buy games.

In other words, pay a team that has no chance of winning a game in your building somewhere between $50,000-$100,000 to fly into town, taking a beating and then head home, check in hand.

Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and Louisville each did that six times last season. Kansas four times. Michigan State seven times. We can go on and on.

That’s the way that the system works, and it’s where the idea of “exploitation” within college athletics really comes into play.

I don’t love using that word in regards to some of the unfair rules and operating procedures of the NCAA. I believe many college athletes on scholarship are getting a pretty good deal. I also believe that many, maybe even a majority, are getting less than they deserve. I can say that I believe a full cost-of-attendance scholarship, a sizable stipend and the removal of amateurism rules is what would actually be fair while saying that there’s enough value in getting a college education paid for to make “exploitation” too strong in most cases.

But when it comes to buy games?

It’s uncomfortable on both sides of the aisle.

On the one hand, the players on the power conference rosters are playing relatively value-less games because their school needs to be able to provide a supply for season ticket holders to spend their money on, which means there’s enough of a budget to pay a visiting team $75,000 but not enough of a budget to pay the players wearing the home team’s uniform for their play?

On the other hand, the low- and mid-major programs across the country turn their fall into a barnstorming tour designed to generate funding for the athletic department throughout the year. Many of the teams that have the wildest non-conference schedules come from notoriously under-funded HBCU programs. Take a look at the non-conference schedule Texas Southern will be playing this season:

Nov. 11 @ Gonzaga
Nov. 13 @ Washington State
Nov. 16 @ Ohio State
Nov. 18 @ Syracuse
Nov. 21 @ Kansas
Nov. 24 @ Clemson
Nov. 30 @ Oakland
Dec. 2 @ Toledo
Dec. 11 @ Oregon
Dec. 14 @ Baylor
Dec. 16 @ Wyoming
Dec. 18 @ TCU
Dec. 23 @ BYU

If the checks for those 13 games average $77,000, an entirely plausible number, then Mike Davis will have generated $1 million for his university in 42 days.

And if you think that’s bad, how about this: Long Beach State head coach Dan Monson, who routinely plays one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country, has a clause in his contract that says he gets a cut of all of those game checks.

Yikes.

Now look, this isn’t all bad for the players. Playing at Gonzaga or at Syracuse is probably much better than playing home games in front of, what, a couple thousand people? It’s an opportunity to prove themselves in front of pro scouts — and college coaches they may be able to transfer up and play for — and given the rise of online classes, they may not actually be missing all that much school at the end of the day. There is also an issue for programs in the midwest and mountain regions, as there simply aren’t all that many potential opponents locally. As one former HBCU assistant told NBC Sports, “as long as they aren’t cutting corners on travel they probably eat better on the road than they do at home.”

But the larger point remains the same.

Davis and his team just spent six weeks on the road, generated hundreds of thousands of dollars, and the players got … a chance to prove themselves on a bigger and better food than they eat at home while their head coach gets to pocket some of that money?

That’s exploitation.

And it’s bad for the game of college basketball.

The question is whether or not it is fixable, and I just don’t know if it is.

Should Division I cut the bottom 16-20 conferences? Does it make sense for Abilene Christian to be competing at the same level as Duke? But if the NCAA does eliminate those leagues and create a Division I-AA, would it ruin the charm of the NCAA tournament?

What if the power conferences instead opted to expand their conference schedules to, say, 24 or 26 games? That would certainly increase the number of relevant games early in the season, and in the leagues with more than 12 teams — which is every high major conference not named the Big 12 or the Big East — it would create more balanced schedules, but then you run into the issue of playing home conference games during December, when these schools are in the middle of finals and the students are not on campus. What is conference play in college basketball without a rowdy student section?

There is no easy answer.

But that doesn’t mean that the way the current system is set up makes sense.