Butler may sell alcohol at Hinkle Fieldhouse this season

By Travis HinesSep 13, 2017, 5:38 PM EDT
Butler basketball games could soon be more of a party.

The school hopes to sell beer at Bulldogs games at Hinkle Fieldhouse this season, having applied for an alcohol permit, the Indianapolis Star reported.

“Butler has communicated this plan to those who live near campus,” Butler athletic director Barry Collier said in a statement, “and the permit application has been supported by the Butler Tarkington Neighborhood Association.

“Butler is committed to maintaining the exciting and positive gameday experience that our fans and their families enjoy for all contests that take place on our campus.”

The Bulldogs already sell alcohol in limited locations at Hinkle Fieldhouse, but the permit would allow them to sell it arena-wide from concessions stands.

Once a rarity, beer at college sporting events in a growing trend. Minnesota, Florida and Texas, among a number of others have added alcohol sales in recent years. Given the money that would seem likely to be generated, it’s a trend that will probably become even more pervasive in college athletics.

Cheers.

VIDEO: LaVar Ball surprises longtime handyman with new truck

By Rob DausterSep 13, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT
LaVar Ball gets roundly criticized for the brash, crazy and sometimes hateful things that he’s said in the media in an effort to build up his family’s brand, both the shoe company they own and the fame he strives for.

And deservedly so.

Some of what he does is, simply put, wrong.

But credit where credit is due: This is a pretty cool gesture from LaVar. From the Facebook page of Michael Henry, an LA car dealer:

“Lavar Ball gets a lot of negative press for the brash and sometimes downright crazy things he says and does,” Henry wrote. “I had the pleasure of selling him a truck that he bought for his long time handyman Felipe [whose] truck went out of commission days before. He and his family were asked to come to Carmax to come see his wife Tina. To their surprise, a 2017 Toyota Tundra was waiting for them and the moment was priceless. You will definitely see Lavar Ball in a different light after watching this video.”

Felipe has worked for the Ball family for 15 years, according to ESPN.com, who spoke to LaVar.

Not only did LaVar get Felipe a new truck, but he gave him a job as a property manager for the Big Baller Brand.

I’m conditioned to be cynical of anything that a celebrity does. I’m sure I’m not the only one that sees something like this — something someone as business savvy as LaVar Ball knows will go viral — and immediately assumes that it is a marketing ploy.

Because it probably is.

But look at Felipe’s reaction. Whether or not LaVar did this to get attention isn’t the point here. He made that man’s day when he didn’t have to, and that is a really nice gesture.

Georgetown’s pathetic schedule is a symptom of larger, systemic issues in college basketball

By Rob DausterSep 13, 2017, 11:59 AM EDT
On Tuesday, Georgetown released the worst non-conference schedule that I’ve seen in 10 years of covering college basketball.

It’s atrocious. By one metric, it’s the second-worst non-conference schedule in the KenPom era, which dates all the way back to 2002. They play seven teams that ranked 320th or lower in KenPom last season. That’s hard to do.

But, as I wrote yesterday, it’s happening for a reason: the Hoyas are trying to stack up wins in a year where new head coach Patrick Ewing knows they aren’t going to be very good. It’s better to finish around .500 in a year where you go 3-15 in the Big East than it is to play a tough schedule and win just eight games. In three years, when it comes time to decide whether or not the Hoya legend should be on the hot seat, no one is going to be thinking about how tough the schedule was. They’re going to be referencing his win-loss record.

Gary Parrish over at CBS Sports wrote a similar column, but he made a salient point that needs to be addressed: This kind of scheduling is at the core of what’s ailing college basketball.

Considering just how many Division I basketball teams there are, the number of relevant college basketball games during November and December are miniscule. There are a few exempt events around Thanksgiving, events that are played at neutral sites in exotic locales with almost no one in the crowd, and maybe two dozen marquee games played between top 25 teams, but the overwhelming majority of games that are played prior to the start of the conference season by the best teams in the country are completely non-competitive.

Part of it is so that these coaches can point to their streak of winning 20 games in a season to try and earn an extension. But the more relevant part of it is because the university needs to sell season ticket packages; generally speaking, athletic directors require college basketball coaches to schedule seven or eight home games, and the only way to get that many home games when every high major program in the country is dealing with this same issue is to load up on buy games.

In other words, pay a team that has no chance of winning a game in your building somewhere between $50,000-$100,000 to fly into town, taking a beating and then head home, check in hand.

Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and Louisville each did that six times last season. Kansas four times. Michigan State seven times. We can go on and on.

That’s the way that the system works, and it’s where the idea of “exploitation” within college athletics really comes into play.

I don’t love using that word in regards to some of the unfair rules and operating procedures of the NCAA. I believe many college athletes on scholarship are getting a pretty good deal. I also believe that many, maybe even a majority, are getting less than they deserve. I can say that I believe a full cost-of-attendance scholarship, a sizable stipend and the removal of amateurism rules is what would actually be fair while saying that there’s enough value in getting a college education paid for to make “exploitation” too strong in most cases.

But when it comes to buy games?

It’s uncomfortable on both sides of the aisle.

On the one hand, the players on the power conference rosters are playing relatively value-less games because their school needs to be able to provide a supply for season ticket holders to spend their money on, which means there’s enough of a budget to pay a visiting team $75,000 but not enough of a budget to pay the players wearing the home team’s uniform for their play?

On the other hand, the low- and mid-major programs across the country turn their fall into a barnstorming tour designed to generate funding for the athletic department throughout the year. Many of the teams that have the wildest non-conference schedules come from notoriously under-funded HBCU programs. Take a look at the non-conference schedule Texas Southern will be playing this season:

Nov. 11 @ Gonzaga
Nov. 13 @ Washington State
Nov. 16 @ Ohio State
Nov. 18 @ Syracuse
Nov. 21 @ Kansas
Nov. 24 @ Clemson
Nov. 30 @ Oakland
Dec. 2 @ Toledo
Dec. 11 @ Oregon
Dec. 14 @ Baylor
Dec. 16 @ Wyoming
Dec. 18 @ TCU
Dec. 23 @ BYU

If the checks for those 13 games average $77,000, an entirely plausible number, then Mike Davis will have generated $1 million for his university in 42 days.

And if you think that’s bad, how about this: Long Beach State head coach Dan Monson, who routinely plays one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country, has a clause in his contract that says he gets a cut of all of those game checks.

Yikes.

Now look, this isn’t all bad for the players. Playing at Gonzaga or at Syracuse is probably much better than playing home games in front of, what, a couple thousand people? It’s an opportunity to prove themselves in front of pro scouts — and college coaches they may be able to transfer up and play for — and given the rise of online classes, they may not actually be missing all that much school at the end of the day. There is also an issue for programs in the midwest and mountain regions, as there simply aren’t all that many potential opponents locally. As one former HBCU assistant told NBC Sports, “as long as they aren’t cutting corners on travel they probably eat better on the road than they do at home.”

But the larger point remains the same.

Davis and his team just spent six weeks on the road, generated hundreds of thousands of dollars, and the players got … a chance to prove themselves on a bigger and better food than they eat at home while their head coach gets to pocket some of that money?

That’s exploitation.

And it’s bad for the game of college basketball.

The question is whether or not it is fixable, and I just don’t know if it is.

Should Division I cut the bottom 16-20 conferences? Does it make sense for Abilene Christian to be competing at the same level as Duke? But if the NCAA does eliminate those leagues and create a Division I-AA, would it ruin the charm of the NCAA tournament?

What if the power conferences instead opted to expand their conference schedules to, say, 24 or 26 games? That would certainly increase the number of relevant games early in the season, and in the leagues with more than 12 teams — which is every high major conference not named the Big 12 or the Big East — it would create more balanced schedules, but then you run into the issue of playing home conference games during December, when these schools are in the middle of finals and the students are not on campus. What is conference play in college basketball without a rowdy student section?

There is no easy answer.

But that doesn’t mean that the way the current system is set up makes sense.

LSU adds top-25 forward to 2018 class

By Travis HinesSep 12, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT
Will Wade continues to attract top-tier talent to Baton Rouge.

Naz Reid, a top-25 recruit in the 2018 class, committed to Wade and the Tigers in a social media post Tuesday.

“Now as my journey continues, I want to thank my family, all those who supported me and all the coaches who recruited me,” Reid said in a video message. “And now I will be announcing that my new home at the Louisiana State University.”

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward chose LSU over offers from the likes of Arizona, Kansas, Louisville and Maryland, among others. He joins Ja’Vonte Smart, a four-star combo guard, as Wade’s first two pledges of 2018. And that’s on top of getting Tremont Waters, a four-star point guard, in the 2017 class.

Adding such high-level talent at the start of his tenure is a fantastic early sign for Wade’s tenure at LSU. The SEC may struggle to stay relevant as a whole nationally, but in order to compete with the likes of Kentucky and Florida, the Tigers will need to make serious talent upgrades from the Johnny Jones era, beyond just securing a talent like Ben Simmons without enough around him to even earn an NCAA tournament spot.

Nebraska’s Isaac Copeland eligible immediately

By Rob DausterSep 12, 2017, 2:59 PM EDT
Nebraska’s Isaac Copeland has received a waiver to play immediately for the Cornhuskers this season, a source confirmed to NBC Sports.

Copeland transferred out of the Georgetown program at the end of the first semester last season. After averaging double-figures as a sophomore, the former five-star recruit’s minutes dwindled with the Hoyas as a junior. He played in just six games before leaving the team.

This is massive news for Nebraska, as head coach Tim Miles looks to get his program back on the right track in his sixth season in Lincoln. He reached the NCAA tournament in his second year with the Huskers, but has yet to win more than six Big Ten games or finish above .500 in the last three seasons. With Ed Morrow graduating, Nebraska had a hole at the power forward spot that they needed to fill.

Georgetown’s non-conference schedule is terrible

By Rob DausterSep 12, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT
In his first season as the head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas, Patrick Ewing has managed to cobble together an atrocious non-conference schedule.

Just look at this mess:

Sun. 11/12: Jacksonville
Wed. 11/15: Mount St. Mary’s
Sat. 11/18: Maryland-Eastern Shore
Sat. 11/25: at Richmond
Tues. 11/18: Maine
Sun. 12/3: Coppin State
Fri. 12/7: Howard
Sat. 12/9: North Carolina A&T
Sat. 12/16: Syracuse
Wed. 12/20: North Texas State
Sat. 12/23: Alabama A&M

Can it be anymore obvious what Georgetown is trying to do here?

They have a young team that wasn’t very good last season with a coach working in the college ranks for the first time this year. Play as poor of a schedule as possible, win a few games at the start of the year, build some confidence and try not to get embarrassed during Big East play.

Because that’s more or less what the Hoyas are aiming for here.

There is no way that schedule is going to be enough to get Georgetown into the NCAA tournament. Even if they win every game, you’re probably not looking at a single NCAA tournament team. Syracuse lost six of their top seven scorer and could finish as a bottom four team in the ACC. Richmond is, what, a top six team in the Atlantic 10?

They’re not even going to play mid-major teams to worry about. Mount St. Mary’s lost five players to transfer from last year’s tournament team. UMES went 14-20 last year. Jacksonville went 5-9 in their league. Howard went 10-24. Coppin State went 8-24 last season. Maine went 7-23. N.C. A&T went 3-27. Alabama A&M went 2-29. I don’t know what North Texas State is other than the fact that it’s not North Texas or Texas State, meaning it’s not a Division I program.

Do you really expect that will be enough to entice the selection committee to pick you?:

Or that it will prepare a team to make the kind of run through Big East play that will be necessary to earn a bid? (Hint: The answer to both those questions is no.)

And all of this comes after the Hoyas pulled out of the PK80 Invitational, Phil Knight’s tournament out in Oregon over Thanksgiving, and after Ewing essentially ended any talk of the Maryland-Georgetown rivalry becoming a thing.

What is there to be excited for if you are a Hoya fan?

I understand the notion of having to build up to something.

I do.

But the Hoyas already have enough issues drawing people to the Verizon Center for games. I know. I lived in D.C. for 10 years. The Verizon Center can feel empty when there are 13,000 Georgetown fans there.

It may take six games to get 13,000 fans to walk into that arena for a Georgetown game this season.

That’s what happens when you don’t play anyone. It’s what happens when, as a coach, you essentially punt on your season before it begins.