Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

LSU adds top-25 forward to 2018 class

By Travis HinesSep 12, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT
Will Wade continues to attract top-tier talent to Baton Rouge.

Naz Reid, a top-25 recruit in the 2018 class, committed to Wade and the Tigers in a social media post Tuesday.

“Now as my journey continues, I want to thank my family, all those who supported me and all the coaches who recruited me,” Reid said in a video message. “And now I will be announcing that my new home at the Louisiana State University.”

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward chose LSU over offers from the likes of Arizona, Kansas, Louisville and Maryland, among others. He joins Ja’Vonte Smart, a four-star combo guard, as Wade’s first two pledges of 2018. And that’s on top of getting Tremont Waters, a four-star point guard, in the 2017 class.

Adding such high-level talent at the start of his tenure is a fantastic early sign for Wade’s tenure at LSU. The SEC may struggle to stay relevant as a whole nationally, but in order to compete with the likes of Kentucky and Florida, the Tigers will need to make serious talent upgrades from the Johnny Jones era, beyond just securing a talent like Ben Simmons without enough around him to even earn an NCAA tournament spot.

Nebraska’s Isaac Copeland eligible immediately

AP Photo/Nati Harnik
By Rob DausterSep 12, 2017, 2:59 PM EDT
Nebraska’s Isaac Copeland has received a waiver to play immediately for the Cornhuskers this season, a source confirmed to NBC Sports.

Copeland transferred out of the Georgetown program at the end of the first semester last season. After averaging double-figures as a sophomore, the former five-star recruit’s minutes dwindled with the Hoyas as a junior. He played in just six games before leaving the team.

This is massive news for Nebraska, as head coach Tim Miles looks to get his program back on the right track in his sixth season in Lincoln. He reached the NCAA tournament in his second year with the Huskers, but has yet to win more than six Big Ten games or finish above .500 in the last three seasons. With Ed Morrow graduating, Nebraska had a hole at the power forward spot that they needed to fill.

Georgetown’s non-conference schedule is terrible

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
By Rob DausterSep 12, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT
In his first season as the head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas, Patrick Ewing has managed to cobble together an atrocious non-conference schedule.

Just look at this mess:

Sun. 11/12: Jacksonville
Wed. 11/15: Mount St. Mary’s
Sat. 11/18: Maryland-Eastern Shore
Sat. 11/25: at Richmond
Tues. 11/18: Maine
Sun. 12/3: Coppin State
Fri. 12/7: Howard
Sat. 12/9: North Carolina A&T
Sat. 12/16: Syracuse
Wed. 12/20: North Texas State
Sat. 12/23: Alabama A&M

Can it be anymore obvious what Georgetown is trying to do here?

They have a young team that wasn’t very good last season with a coach working in the college ranks for the first time this year. Play as poor of a schedule as possible, win a few games at the start of the year, build some confidence and try not to get embarrassed during Big East play.

Because that’s more or less what the Hoyas are aiming for here.

There is no way that schedule is going to be enough to get Georgetown into the NCAA tournament. Even if they win every game, you’re probably not looking at a single NCAA tournament team. Syracuse lost six of their top seven scorer and could finish as a bottom four team in the ACC. Richmond is, what, a top six team in the Atlantic 10?

They’re not even going to play mid-major teams to worry about. Mount St. Mary’s lost five players to transfer from last year’s tournament team. UMES went 14-20 last year. Jacksonville went 5-9 in their league. Howard went 10-24. Coppin State went 8-24 last season. Maine went 7-23. N.C. A&T went 3-27. Alabama A&M went 2-29. I don’t know what North Texas State is other than the fact that it’s not North Texas or Texas State, meaning it’s not a Division I program.

Do you really expect that will be enough to entice the selection committee to pick you?:

Or that it will prepare a team to make the kind of run through Big East play that will be necessary to earn a bid? (Hint: The answer to both those questions is no.)

And all of this comes after the Hoyas pulled out of the PK80 Invitational, Phil Knight’s tournament out in Oregon over Thanksgiving, and after Ewing essentially ended any talk of the Maryland-Georgetown rivalry becoming a thing.

What is there to be excited for if you are a Hoya fan?

I understand the notion of having to build up to something.

I do.

But the Hoyas already have enough issues drawing people to the Verizon Center for games. I know. I lived in D.C. for 10 years. The Verizon Center can feel empty when there are 13,000 Georgetown fans there.

It may take six games to get 13,000 fans to walk into that arena for a Georgetown game this season.

That’s what happens when you don’t play anyone. It’s what happens when, as a coach, you essentially punt on your season before it begins.

Dayton lands four-star 2018 guard Dwayne Cohill

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsSep 11, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
Dayton and new head coach Anthony Grant made a solid statement in the Class of 2018 on Monday night as four-star guard Dwayne Cohill pledged to the Flyers on Twitter.

The 6-foot-3 native of Cleveland is the No. 92 overall prospect in the Rivals national 2018 rankings as he gives Grant a top-100 prospect during his first recruiting class.

Cohill is a scoring guard who is capable of playing multiple perimeter spots as he can handle the ball a little bit while also looking for his own offense.

Cohill is Dayton’s first commitment in the Class of 2018 as he represents a major start for their recruiting efforts in the future.

Indiana gets commitment from 2018 forward Jake Forrester

By Scott PhillipsSep 11, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT
Indiana pulled in its fourth commitment in the Class of 2018 by landing three-star forward Jake Forrester on Monday.

The 6-foot-8 Forrester is regarded as the No. 142 overall prospect in the Rivals 2018 national rankings as he gives the Hoosiers and head coach Archie Miller additional size and athleticism in the frontcourt.

Since taking over the Indiana job, Miller has already secured four commitments in the 2018 class, along with pulling former 2018 big man Race Thompson into school for the 2017-18 season. While it is certainly a long time before we see a lot of these guys get significant minutes, Miller is laying down the foundation of Indiana’s future with his first five commitments as he can now focus Indiana’s recruiting attention on closing out the class strong and also going after future groups.

Forrester joins four-star forwards Jerome Hunter and Damezi Anderson along with four-star guard Robert Phineee in the Indiana Class of 2018 recruiting haul.

UConn lands four-star 2018 guard James Akinjo

By Scott PhillipsSep 11, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
UConn scored a commitment from one of the summer’s biggest stock risers as Class of 2018 point guard James Akinjo pledged to the Huskies on Monday.

The 6-foot-0 guard is considered the No. 113 overall prospect in the Rivals 2018 national rankings as Akinjo just completed an official visit to UConn this weekend.

Playing with the Oakland Soldiers in the Nike EYBL, Akinjo saw his numbers explode this summer at Peach Jam as he helped lead the Soldiers to the title in the event. After putting up decent numbers in the spring (10.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game), Akinjo averaged 18.8 points, 6.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game during eight games in the toughest tournament in the country.

That solidified Akinjo as a high-major priority and the Huskies are getting a late bloomer who competed at a very high level the past few months. Akinjo is UConn’s first pledge in the Class of 2018 as he’s an important commitment. With the Huskies loading up on mainly frontcourt prospects in the Class of 2017 — including recent St. John’s transfer Sid Wilson — head coach Kevin Ollie desperately needed more guards for the future of his roster.

Akinjo takes care of the need for a lead guard as he’s a solid addition for UConn.