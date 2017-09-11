More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

UTEP lands graduate transfer Keith Frazier

By Scott PhillipsSep 11, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
UTEP added well-traveled graduate transfer wing Keith Frazier for the 2017-18 season. A former McDonald’s All-American and five-star prospect, Frazier started his career at SMU before moving on to North Texas for one season.

A 6-foot-5 scorer, Frazier twice averaged double-figures at SMU before leaving to go the Mean Green. Last season for North Texas, Frazier averaged 8.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 35 percent from the field.

If Frazier can re-gain his scoring touch with some more efficient shooting then he could help an experienced group at UTEP that could use some more scoring punch. Senior guard Omega Harris is back along with center Matt Willms and junior forward Paul Thomas to form a team that should be among the best in Conference USA next season.

Indiana gets commitment from 2018 forward Jake Forester

By Scott PhillipsSep 11, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT
Indiana pulled in its fourth commitment in the Class of 2018 by landing three-star forward Jake Forrester on Monday.

The 6-foot-8 Forrester is regarded as the No. 142 overall prospect in the Rivals 2018 national rankings as he gives the Hoosiers and head coach Archie Miller additional size and athleticism in the frontcourt.

Since taking over the Indiana job, Miller has already secured four commitments in the 2018 class, along with pulling former 2018 big man Race Thompson into school for the 2017-18 season. While it is certainly a long time before we see a lot of these guys get significant minutes, Miller is laying down the foundation of Indiana’s future with his first five commitments as he can now focus Indiana’s recruiting attention on closing out the class strong and also going after future groups.

Forrester joins four-star forwards Jerome Hunter and Damezi Anderson along with four-star guard Robert Phineee in the Indiana Class of 2018 recruiting haul.

UConn lands four-star 2018 guard James Akinjo

By Scott PhillipsSep 11, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
UConn scored a commitment from one of the summer’s biggest stock risers as Class of 2018 point guard James Akinjo pledged to the Huskies on Monday.

The 6-foot-0 guard is considered the No. 113 overall prospect in the Rivals 2018 national rankings as Akinjo just completed an official visit to UConn this weekend.

Playing with the Oakland Soldiers in the Nike EYBL, Akinjo saw his numbers explode this summer at Peach Jam as he helped lead the Soldiers to the title in the event. After putting up decent numbers in the spring (10.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game), Akinjo averaged 18.8 points, 6.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game during eight games in the toughest tournament in the country.

That solidified Akinjo as a high-major priority and the Huskies are getting a late bloomer who competed at a very high level the past few months. Akinjo is UConn’s first pledge in the Class of 2018 as he’s an important commitment. With the Huskies loading up on mainly frontcourt prospects in the Class of 2017 — including recent St. John’s transfer Sid Wilson — head coach Kevin Ollie desperately needed more guards for the future of his roster.

Akinjo takes care of the need for a lead guard as he’s a solid addition for UConn.

Michigan State lands fifth commitment in the Class of 2018

Pat Carter/Getty Images
By Rob DausterSep 11, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT
Michigan State has landed a commitment from Aaron Henry, the fifth member of their 2018 recruiting class.

Henry is an Indianapolis native that had a terrific spring and summer, rising up recruiting rankings and vaulting himself into the picture for Big Ten programs.

At 6-foot-5, Henry is a terrific athlete that can guard either forward spot. He is developing as an offensive weapon, but he’s already a finisher at the rim that is capable of making shots from the perimeter.

Michigan State now has five four-star recruits committed to the program. None of them are of the caliber of Miles Bridges or Jaren Jackson, but Tom Izzo’s bread-and-butter tends to be the guys a little lower in the ranks that develop over the course of three or four years into all-league players.

That’s what he has with this class.

Study: Roughly 60 percent of transfers leave Division I basketball

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
By Rob DausterSep 11, 2017, 12:13 PM EDT
The discussion of transfers in college basketball seemingly reached a crescendo last week, as the Division I Transfer Working Group updated us on some of their latest discussions and set social media on fire.

They are considering eliminating permission to contact legislation. They are discussing the ramifications of eliminating a sit-out year for first-time transfers. There may be changes coming to the graduate transfer rule.

And through it all, no one can seem to actually get the facts of the issues at hand correct.

(I did, however. Right here on this podcast.)

Are you sick of talking about transfers yet?

Hope not.

Because there’s something else that needs to be mentioned.

Over the weekend, Eli Boettger published the most comprehensive study of transfer movement over on Athletic Director U. If this is something that intrigues you, I highly suggest that you give it a read. There’s a lot in there.

The most interesting nugget is buried about halfway into the study: “Nearly 60% of transfers, instead of joining other D-I teams, have left D-I basketball completely since the 2012 offseason.” The number, exactly, is 58.77%, meaning that of the roughly 800 transfers that have popped up annually in each of the last five or six years, roughly 480 of them — or three out of every five — end up transferring out of Division I basketball.

And that’s to say nothing of the players that transfer down a level, from the ACC to the Atlantic or from the Atlantic 10 to the CAA or the CAA to the MEAC.

“The idea that college basketball players tend to transfer to better teams is almost entirely a myth,” the study reads, and that confirms a thought that I, and many others, have had about the “transfer epidemic” for a long time: the overwhelming majority of players transferring are leaving school to go down a level. For whatever reason, they ended up at a school where they were never going to find a way to get playing time, so they decided to transfer out and find someplace at the lower level where they will be able to see the amount of minutes and shots they desire.

There is one potential flaw I see in the study. When Boettger is evaluating “better teams”, he is doing so based off of winning percentage. But that doesn’t necessarily capture it perfectly. For example, Elijah Long transfer out of Mount St. Mary’s, who went 20-16 last year, and into Texas, coming off of an 11-22 season. That’s a transfer to a better team.

So what the study doesn’t show is how many of the 41.23% of Division 1-to-Division I transfers leave to go to a higher level of basketball, which is the crux of the concern many have for the current and future transfer market. High-majors mining low- and mid-majors for talent they missed on during the initial recruiting process.

I reached out to Boettger about this. Since 2012, there have been 4,360 players that have transferred out of a Division I basketball program. Of those 4,360, only 375 have been “up-transfers”, players leaving a lower league for a team in a more high-profile conference.

Specifically, there have been just 246 players from outside a Power 6 conference (ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC) to transfer into a Power 6 program, and just 129 more players to transfer from one of the bottom 20 conferences into the AAC, Atlantic 10, Mountain West, WCC, Conference USA and Missouri Valley*.

In other words, only 8.6 percent of the players that have transferred since 2012 — the “transfer epidemic era”, if you will — have left their school for a program at a higher level.

The chart, via Boettger, is below. The left side is the where the transfer left, and the top is where the transfer ended up.

*(For simplicity’s sake, these six leagues represent mid-majors in the chart below.)

Missouri lands four-star 2018 guard Torrence Watson

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsSep 9, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Missouri continued its local recruiting momentum on Friday night as four-star Class of 2018 guard Torrence Watson pledged to the Tigers on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4 Watson was previously committed to Ohio State but he opted to open up his recruitment in late August. The native of St. Louis decided to stay in-state for his college commitment the second time around as he becomes the Tigers’ third commitment in the Class of 2018.

Watson joins three-star guard Javon Pickett and three-star junior college forward K.J. Santos as the Tigers have done a great job of stockpiling talent since the spring arrival of new head coach Cuonzo Martin.

A noted scorer, Watson averaged 29 points and seven rebounds per game as a junior at Whitfield High School.