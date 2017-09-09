VIDEO: Kansas coach Bill Self enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame

Kansas head coach Bill Self was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday night.

Leading off the night’s festivities as the first speaker, the 54-year-old Self gave a solid speech detailing his family, friends and rise through the coaching ranks at stops including Oral Roberts, Tulsa, Illinois and Kansas.

Self has helped the Jayhawks to 13 consecutive Big 12 regular season championships a national championship and two Final Four appearances.

Brought to the stage by former boss and Hall of Famer Larry Brown, Self thanked numerous coaches, former players and family during his speech, including moments reflecting on working for Leonard Hamilton and Eddie Sutton. North Carolina head coach Roy Williams also had a brief video praising Self for his career achievements.

Among the personal highlights Self included were his playing days at Oklahoma State, including a shoutout to former colleague and San Antonio Spurs general manager R.C. Buford. Self also reflected on his parents, sister, wife, daughter and son, talking at one point about the past five years with his son Tyler playing for him at Kansas.

One of 11 inductees on the night, Self is the fifth Hall of Fame coach from the University of Kansas, joining James Naismith, Phog Allen, Larry Brown and Roy Williams. Of the eight head coaches in the history of Kansas men’s basketball, five have now been inducted into the Hall of Fame.