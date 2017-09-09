VIDEO: Kansas coach Bill Self enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame

Kansas head coach Bill Self was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday night.
Leading off the night’s festivities as the first speaker, the 54-year-old Self gave a solid speech detailing his family, friends and rise through the coaching ranks at stops including Oral Roberts, Tulsa, Illinois and Kansas.
Self has helped the Jayhawks to 13 consecutive Big 12 regular season championships a national championship and two Final Four appearances.
Brought to the stage by former boss and Hall of Famer Larry Brown, Self thanked numerous coaches, former players and family during his speech, including moments reflecting on working for Leonard Hamilton and Eddie Sutton. North Carolina head coach Roy Williams also had a brief video praising Self for his career achievements.
Among the personal highlights Self included were his playing days at Oklahoma State, including a shoutout to former colleague and San Antonio Spurs general manager R.C. Buford. Self also reflected on his parents, sister, wife, daughter and son, talking at one point about the past five years with his son Tyler playing for him at Kansas.
One of 11 inductees on the night, Self is the fifth Hall of Fame coach from the University of Kansas, joining James Naismith, Phog Allen, Larry Brown and Roy Williams. Of the eight head coaches in the history of Kansas men’s basketball, five have now been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Missouri continued its local recruiting momentum on Friday night as four-star Class of 2018 guard Torrence Watson pledged to the Tigers on Twitter.
The 6-foot-4 Watson was previously committed to Ohio State but he opted to open up his recruitment in late August. The native of St. Louis decided to stay in-state for his college commitment the second time around as he becomes the Tigers’ third commitment in the Class of 2018.
Watson joins three-star guard Javon Pickett and three-star junior college forward K.J. Santos as the Tigers have done a great job of stockpiling talent since the spring arrival of new head coach Cuonzo Martin.
A noted scorer, Watson averaged 29 points and seven rebounds per game as a junior at Whitfield High School.
Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson has been repeatedly praised over the last week for help in relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey pummeled the city with flood waters.
Calling for t-shirts and shoes from other college athletic departments on Twitter, Sampson received over 1,300 commitments for aid as the push for help went viral.
The school and Sampson have seen an unbelievable response with boxes and letters coming in from all over the country.
The only problem is that Houston can’t distribute any of those boxes to the people who need them most until the NCAA allows them to do so.
In a report from Larry Seward of KHOU, the Cougars are awaiting NCAA clearance in order to distribute the clothing so that it doesn’t go to the wrong kind of people.
From Seward’s report:
“They don’t want us sending all this nice gear to the top recruit in Houston,” said Lauren Dubois, senior associate athletics director for UH. “But, obviously that is not our intention at all.”
Dubois said the program risks punishment if they give anything to potential recruits, their parents or youth leagues.
So, the university first offered everything to the Red Cross, Star of Hope and Hurricane Harvey relief. All had different needs.
The school is now asking legitimate charities to step in, take donations and give them away as those organizations see fit.
Houston has also asked the NCAA for a legislative relief waiver, according to Seward’s story, which would enable Sampson and Houston to give away the donations on their own.
Hopefully the NCAA will make the right decision and allow Houston to start to distribute this gear. While the NCAA hasn’t said “no” — and they’ll almost assuredly allow Sampson and the program to give away the donations — by waiting this long, they’ve made themselves look silly over a bureaucratic matter.
UPDATE: The NCAA publicly responded on Saturday morning on Twitter.
Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson joins the podcast to discuss the incredible work he, his staff and his university has done in generating clothing, shoe and diaper donations for the people affected by Hurricane Harvey. I also spend a few minutes waxing on about the potential changes to transfer legislation.
Marvin Bagley has been officially cleared by the NCAA to play for Duke this season.
The potential No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Bagley committed to Duke in August after reclassifying into the school late this summer.
The 6-foot-10 Bagley has a chance to be an All-American in what should be his only year of college basketball as he’ll likely start in the Duke front court and be a featured presence from Day 1. With Bagley joining, Duke is the No. 1 team in the current CBT top 25 as they bring in a loaded freshman class to includes other five-stars like point guard Trevon Duval, guard Gary Trent Jr. and big man Wendell Carter.
Bagley could be a double-double machine at the college level as the bouncy lefty is one of the more skilled big men to enter college basketball as a freshman in recent memory. With his ability to rebound, score on the interior and block shots, Bagley should help Duke on both ends of the floor.
If Bagley is able to knock down perimeter shots and show some ball-handling ability — which he has shown in the past at the high school level — then he could be in line to be a potential No. 1 pick in the next draft as he joins a deep freshman class in college basketball that includes Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr., Arizona’s Deandre Ayton and Texas’ Mohamed Bamba.
Buddy Boeheim, the son of legendary Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, committed to the Orange as a member of the Class of 2018 on Friday.
The 6-foot-5 Boeheim elevated himself into a legitimate three-star prospect with his strong play this spring and summer in the Nike EYBL. Boeheim averaged 12.2 points per game in EYBL play with the City Rocks as he shot 48 percent from three-point range. Spending his senior season at powerhouse Brewster Academy, Buddy has a chance to be a very solid rotation piece for the Orange.
Boeheim joins five-star wing forward Darius Bazley in the Syracuse Class of 2018 as this has the makings of a very good class for the Orange. Buddy’s commitment also means that Jim Boeheim, now 72 years old, will likely stay to coach his son over the next few years.