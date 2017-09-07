Michigan State announces plans to honor Jud Heathcoate

Michigan State announced on Wednesday how they plan to honor legendary head coach Jud Heathcoate this season.
Throughout the year, the team will be wearing patches on their uniforms to honor Heathcoate, and on Feb. 10th, when the Spartans host the Boilermakers, Michigan State will hold the Jud Heathcoate Tribute Game. That date coincides with the annual former player reunion. Many of the alumni that played for and knew Heathcoate will be in attendance.
Heathcoate died on August 28th at the age of 90.
“Jud might be gone, but he will live on as a part of our basketball program and our university as we dedicate the upcoming season to his memory,” said head coach Tom Izzo. “Every time we take the court, the patches on the uniforms will remind us of the man who set a great foundation for anything we accomplish now. I can’t wait for that Tribute Game against Purdue. I look forward to seeing so many of his former players paying their respect to a man to whom they owe so much. I know that weekend will involve amazing stories, laughter and tears. Jud had some great battles against the Boilermakers, and I’m hopeful that Gene Keady, one of his closest friends in the profession, will be able to join us for that game.”
Like this:
LikeLoading...
The truth about the changes that are, and are not, coming to NCAA transfer rules
Over the course of the week, the idea of changes coming to the way that transfers work at the collegiate level has become a hot-button topic in the world of college sports.
There are discussions going on about whether or not to eliminate the mandatory redshirt season for transferring players. There are also discussions going on about potential changes to how tampering is legislated and whether or not to change how the graduate transfer rule is applied.
I have a lot of thoughts about all of this.
So let’s get into it:
1. Barring student-athletes from transferring is wrong and you’ll never convince me otherwise: Before we get into anything that has to do with how changes to the current rules will affect college basketball, let me make one point very clear: So long as these players are viewed through the prism of being a “student”-athlete, I am against putting up barriers to transferring.
The NCAA operates in a world where college football and college basketball, regardless of how big it has gotten, is an extracurricular activity. Their argument for this is that these players are amateurs. They are students first. They cannot be paid by the school, they cannot be paid by sponsors, they cannot be paid by boosters, they do not own the rights to their likeness, etc. If that is the case, then it is wrong to argue that they are not regular students when it comes time for them to change schools.
You cannot have it both ways.
Either they’re amateur students that should not be punished for choosing to pursue their education elsewhere, or they’re professionals that can be paid in more than just scholarship money and get disincentives to leaving — a mandatory redshirt year — built into their contracts with the school.
Pick one.
2. There is no change to the sit-out rule coming in the immediate future: As it stands, there is no current proposal or vote on the table to change the rule. This uproar is a direct result of a note near the bottom of a release from the NCAA updating the work being done by the Division I Transfer Working Group. The working group is asking the Committee on Academics to conduct a survey to research what the effects would be of allowing immediate eligibility for first-time transfers that reach a certain academic standard.
This is happening because people like me have been writing columns for years blasting the NCAA for the current transfer legislation. This is the NCAA doing their due diligence. It’s a step closer to getting the rule changed, but my guess is that, at minimum, this rule change will not occur while any player currently in college can take advantage of it.
3. The impact will be muted because of the academic requirement: The exact wording in the release the NCAA sent out is this: “That committee will be asked to review several concepts, [including] an academic transfer standard for all students that would tie one-time immediate eligibility for competition after transfer to a set of academic benchmarks instead of to in what sport the student-athlete competes.” (Emphasis mine.)
Why is this being glossed over in the discussion of the impact that this rule will have?
We have no idea what that academic standard will actually be. If it is, say, a 3.0 GPA while taking enough credits to put the player on track to graduate within four years, just how many of these potential transfers are actually going to be eligible to receive immediate eligibility? And, quite frankly, if we’re talking about “student”-athletes here, wouldn’t this be the perfect way to incentivize capitalizing on the education they are being paid with?
The biggest issue with the idea that these players are being paid in scholarship money is that they are not in a position to take advantage of that education. Maybe their high school education left them under-prepared for collegiate coursework. Maybe they are bunched into classes where the professors are more concerned with keeping the players eligible than they are with actually educating them. Maybe they are slotted into fake classes, like the scandals at North Carolina and Auburn.
This would create a tangible reward for actually learning the material and doing the coursework.
And while the cynic in me knows that there will be coaches that get those professors to weigh down grades to prevent their players from leaving, there would be a bigger issue at play: Is that really the guy you want in charge of the future of a group of college kids?
4. This may hurt low- and mid-majors, but they will be helped by the graduate transfer rule change: It’s already a nightmare the be the head coach of a program at the low- or mid-major level. I’ve written about this extensively in recent years. These coaches get punished for their ability to identify talent and develop players within their programs, whether it is a result of losing their best young players to a higher level or their best veterans through the graduate transfer rule. The quickest way for a mid-major coach to get a job at a higher level is to win big in the NCAA tournament. It’s hard to do that when a good season means that half your roster wants to leave to try and play in the ACC or the Big 12.
This rule change may make that even more difficult.
But you also need to remember that there will be changes to the graduate transfer rule coming, likely sooner than there is immediate eligibility for regular transfers. In an effort to limit the explosion of graduate transfers using that rule as a loophole to jump to a higher level, the NCAA is looking at two potential answers:
Forcing graduate transfers to count against a program’s scholarship numbers for however many years it would take to finish the graduate program they enroll in. If it would take that player two years to get that graduate degree, then that player would count against the new school’s 13 scholarships for two years even if he only plays for one year.
Graduate transfers would count against the APR score, punishing that school if the player does not complete the graduate degree or leave in good academic standing the way they would with an underclassmen that leaves school early.
Both of those options, if implemented, would reduce the number of graduate transfers on the market simply because the cost of taking them would increase.
5. It’s not going to be easy for high-majors, either: This change would be difficult for coaches at the highest level to deal with because of the expectations that comes with playing at those programs.
How many freshmen are going to be content playing five minutes a game their first year on campus? Will coaches be able to hold players accountable or punish them for poor play without risking burning a bridge? Would Marques Bolden still be at Duke or Sacha Killeya-Jones still be at Kentucky if they didn’t have to sit out a year by leaving? I don’t agree with everything in his column, but Evan Daniels broke down the fears of the coaches at that level here.
6. Players are punished because coaches know that too many coaches are scumbags: At the end of the day, this really is what it comes down to.
The heart of the argument laid out in Daniels’ column is that players must be punished if they want to transfer because coaches cannot trust other coaches not to tamper with kids currently on rosters. That’s really what it boils down to, and that couldn’t be sillier or more unfair.
But I also get it.
Talent acquisition is arguably the most valuable skill to have as a college basketball coach. You might be the most brilliant basketball mind in the history of the world, but you’re not going to win too many games if you’re coaching in the ACC with a bunch of guys that should be playing in the CAA. Would John Wooden be John Wooden if Sam Gilbert wasn’t there? Would Gregg Popovich be Gregg Popovich if the Spurs didn’t land Tim Duncan way back when? Would anyone care about John Calipari if he wasn’t the world’s best recruiter?
Now think about the salaries that coaches get at the highest level, or the amount of time you have to build up a struggling program. You might lose your seven-figure salary in three years if you don’t get players in to help you win. Of course you’re going to do everything you can to get those players, even if it requires recruiting kids in the handshake line.
That said, the onus should be on the coaches with the seven-figure salaries to be able to keep their team happy.
That is the job.
So maybe they’ll have to miss on a recruit or two because they cannot lie about what their role or their minutes will look like as freshmen. And maybe they’ll have to put a little more effort into keeping up relationships with the player and his family after he signs with the program. And maybe they’ll have to deal with losing a player they didn’t expect to lose every other year because that kid wants more playing time, or wants to play a more uptempo style, or wants to be allowed to shoot more threes.
I’m not here to say that it will be easier, but being good at a hard job is why they’re paid the big bucks.
And I don’t understand why anyone would argue in favor of making things easier for the rich coaches when it comes at a cost to the unpaid, amateur students providing the labor that allows those rich coaches to become rich.
Houston native Justise Winslow and his alma mater Duke are teaming up this weekend to help raise money for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Cameron Indoor Stadium will play host to games of knockout at Coach K court for a $10 contribution per person. The event will help support Robin’s House Family Foundation, the charity founded by Winslow and his mother, Robin Davis.
The foundation has raised nearly $90,000 for Hurricane Harvey victims to date. The event will run from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with prizes awarded to winners. Duke football hosts Northwestern at noon.
Winslow, now in his third season with the Miami Heat and expected to attend Saturday, was one of the key contributors to Duke’s 2015 NCAA tournament championship. He averaged 12.6 points and 6.5 assists in his lone season in Durham before being the 10th overall selection in the NBA Draft.
PHOTOS: Packages start to roll in for Kelvin Sampson’s Hurricane Harvey donation drive
We’ve written plenty about Kelvin Sampson and the donation drive he started at the University of Houston.
With the school finally back open and mail able to reach the university, the boxes full of donations are now pouring in. According to the school, they have already received more than 400 boxes of clothes, shoes, diapers and other necessities for the people left with nothing after the flooding in Houston following Harvey. More than 1,300 people or organizations have pledged to donate, and that is only based off of those that mentioned Houston or Coach Sampson when they tweeted about it.
The true number could end up being double that amount.
The school posted some pictures on Facebook of the shipments they’ve already received. With the now-$27 million that JJ Watt has raised as well, it’s been pretty powerful to see how the sports world has responded to help those in need after one of the worst hurricane disasters in U.S. history:
Field set for Never Forget Classic at the Prudential Center
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Seton Hall will face VCU and Florida will meet Cincinnati in the second annual Never Forget Tribute Classic.
The games will be held at the Prudential Center on Saturday, Dec. 9.
Florida is coming off an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament while Cincinnati reached the second round and Seton Hall and VCU were in the tournament.
The games are in support of the Partnership with Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund Renewed to Help Support the Education of Children Impacted By September 11 Attacks.
Established within one week of September 11, 2001, the Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund provides education assistance for postsecondary study to financially needy dependents of the people killed or permanently disabled in the terrorist attacks. The Fund has already delivered millions of dollars in scholarship support, and will continue to offer education assistance through the year 2030, ultimately delivering more than $100 million to affected family members.
Changes to transfer legislation can potentially change college basketball landscape
The transfer process for Division I student-athletes is one of the most hotly-contested debates in college sports. Every time there’s a coach or school that tries to impede a player’s ability to transfer to the school of his or her choice, there’s a public outcry. It used to be only the most draconian of restrictions drew public ire, but these days, that bar seems to be lowering.
There are certainly exceptions, but the college sports world – especially those without a stake in the system itself – seems to be moving toward more player freedom.
Now, the system itself may be moving further in that direction quicker than seemed possible.
There is a proposal “being solicited among (NCAA) members for feedback” that would allow players to transfer and play immediately once in their career, according to a report from 247 Sports’ Andrew Slater.
Players looking to transfer would need to meet a minimum GPA in order to qualify for immediate eligibility and any subsequent transfers would require a sit-out year, according to the report.
It’s obvious that should this proposal become rule, it would introduce potential chaos into a college basketball ecosystem that already is much maligned to what many call a “transfer culture.” It’s often derisively called “free agency,” but that could truly turn out to be reality in this scenario.
It’s also probably the fairest proposal out there short of cutting players in on the revenue sports like hoops and football generate.
The arguments for (mostly) unfettered player movement haven’t changed over the years. Coaches can change jobs with impunity and leave players behind with little recourse that doesn’t include sitting out. There’s inequity built into the amateur model that makes transfer restrictions in theory and practice especially harsh and punitive relative to the action.
Yes, if these rules are changed to allow players to move without penalty, things will get wild. They’ll get difficult. It will be chaotic
Those are all arguments against instituting such a free-for-all, but where that argument loses the thread, at least to me, is that they’ll be wild, difficult and chaotic for the people profiting from the system. This undoubtedly will cause major headaches for head coaches, assistant coaches, support staff and athletic departments. Those people, though, are already getting paid. And the people it will cause the most pain for – head coaches and athletic directors – are being compensated the most handsomely. Those salaries right now are buoyed by the fact the labor – players – aren’t paid. Having to juggle complex issues with a lot of moving parts and players with increased leverage doesn’t seem to be an out of line ask for coaches making millions of dollars. Or the ones “settling” for hundreds of thousands at the mid- and low-major level.
There’s no doubt that enacting a rule like this will lead to unintended consequences. All decisions do. There will be more tampering and icky ethical issues that come from this, in all likelihood. But, again, those participating in such behavior are likely to be those who are profiting from basketball and the players who play it. Restricting players’ options to rein in the behavior of coaches and recruiters is bad policy. If coaches don’t like whatever seedy stuff happens in their profession because of this rule, they could always blow the whistle.
Should this rule ever be enacted, it will be world-changing for college basketball. It’ll probably (almost certainly) be a boon for the schools up the food chain who can attract better players looking for better situations. Only in college sports would that type of upward mobility be derided rather than celebrated. And if such a change makes things tougher for the powers that be, that, as they say, is what the money is for.