Xavier extends Chris Mack’s contract

On the eve of Chris Mack’s becoming the program’s all-time winningest coach, Xavier has tacked on another year to his contract
Mack and the Musketeers announced a one-year contract extension Tuesday, keeping Mack under contract with the school through 2022-23.
“I am excited about the future of our program and proud to be the head coach of my alma mater,” Mack said in a statement released by the school. “Xavier is a special place. It is especially gratifying to receive the support from the entire Xavier Community and my hometown of Cincinnati.
“We have lofty goals for our basketball program and that ongoing support will be a big key to reaching our goals.”
Xavier is coming off an Elite Eight appearance in the seventh NCAA tournament berth in Mack’s eight seasons at the helm. He enters 2017-18 just 17 wins shy of taking the top spot in Xavier’s record book for most wins. He’s currently 186-91 overall at Xavier.
“There is plenty to celebrate, especially coming off of an Elite Eight season,” Xavier athletic director Greg Christopher said in a statement, “and the future looks even brighter. Chris is clearly the right leader for Xavier and I know that he and his staff are not satisfied. Chris has proven himself as one of the elite coaches in college basketball.”
Without a raise or a change in buyout language or dollars, the extension is pretty standard operating procedure for a coach with the ties to a university and the success that’s been achieved by Mack. He’s going to continue to be floated as a potential candidate to midwestern blue bloods – like he was with Ohio State and Indiana this year – but it keeps negative recruiting about his future to a minimum. Mack has the chops to win anywhere, but if he keeps doing it at this high level at his alma mater, it’s hard to picture anything but the most desirable of jobs prying him away sometime in the future.
Like this:
Like Loading...
A Division I working group that is currently evaluating changes to the NCAA’s transfer legislation is looking to hear from other members of the association in regards to potential changes that could be made to “improve the transfer environment for college athletes, coaches and teams.”
We’ve already written about some of these potential rule changes. One of the major talking points then involved graduate transfers. It’s not exactly a secret that high-major programs mine the smaller schools for players that have finished their degree with eligibility remaining, and one of the goals of this working group was to find a way to decentivize that method of program development.
Now, the topic has turned to permission to contact legislation.
The way the rules are currently structured, if a player wants to transfer he or she must receive permission from the current school to be contacted by the schools that he is interested in transferring to. If that doesn’t happen — if a school is ‘blocked’ — then the player will not be allowed to receive athletic aid if he or she makes the decision to enroll at that school. The Division I Student Athlete Advisory Committee is pushing to change that, to eliminate the tie between permission to contact and athletics aid.
Put simply, the working group is looking to survey administrators and coaches in an effort to determine whether or not players need to receive a release to be recruited as a transfer.
The major concern here would, of course, be the increase in potential tampering and ethical misconduct, but in college basketball, that kind of thing already exists en masse. That is never going to go away. As it stands, refusing to grant a player permission to contact to a school a coach believes tampered is the quickest way to get your name dragged through the headlines. When taking advantage of a rule is roundly criticized, that rule may not be one that makes much sense.
Jeff Goodman of ESPN joins the podcast today to discuss LaMelo Ball’s future as a celebrity and whether or not he’ll end up ever playing college basketball. Cam Reddish’s commitment to Duke is also discussed, as is the passing of Rollie Massimino and Jud Heathcoate:
Creighton landed one of the better perimeter shooters in the Class of 2018 on Monday as Marcus Zegarowski pledged to the Bluejays with an announcement on Twitter.
The younger brother of former Syracuse standout Michael Carter-Williams, the 6-foot-1 Zegarowski shot 41 percent from three-point range this past spring and summer as he was one of the most lethal perimeter options in the Nike EYBL.
A potent scorer, Zegarowski averaged 15.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game playing with Expressions Elite. Creighton and head coach Greg McDermott are always looking for floor-spacing options and Zegarowski should fit in nicely with the Bluejays once he arrives on campus.
Zegarowski is the third commitment to Creighton from the recruiting Class of 2018 as he joins four-star big man Ian Steere and four-star forward Christian Bishop.
West Virginia will be without freshman guard Brandon Knapper for the start of the season after he underwent knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus.
According to a release from the school, the 6-foot-0 guard had surgery on his right knee on Friday.
“Brandon has been looking forward to putting on a WVU uniform for years now,” West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said in the release. “We have all the confidence in Brandon that he will work diligently to get back on the court as soon as possible.”
Regarded as a three-star prospect coming out of high school, Knapper spent last season at Hargrave Military Academy as he was expected to be a backup to veterans like Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr. this season. Committed to the Mountaineers since September of 2014, Knapper is one of five freshmen joining the West Virginia roster this season.
West Virginia currently sits at No. 11 in the CBT preseason top 25 as they’re expected to be a major competitor in the Big 12 title race this season.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas senior forward Arlando Cook has been arrested on accusations of first-degree assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Cook was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 2:48 a.m. Saturday and was released just before noon on a $1,250 bond. Jail records do not indicate if Cook has an attorney.
A Fayetteville police report says officers found Cook punching a man who appeared to be unconscious outside of a restaurant. The report says the altercation involved a dispute over a woman. Officers say Cook had watery and bloodshot eyes and spelled of alcohol.
In a statement, Arkansas coach Mike Anderson described the allegations as “unacceptable behavior.”
The 6-foot-8-inch Cook averaged 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game as a junior after transferring to Arkansas from Connors (Okla.) State College.