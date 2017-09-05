CBT Podcast: Is LaMelo Ball a celebrity or a basketball player?

Jeff Goodman of ESPN joins the podcast today to discuss LaMelo Ball’s future as a celebrity and whether or not he’ll end up ever playing college basketball. Cam Reddish’s commitment to Duke is also discussed, as is the passing of Rollie Massimino and Jud Heathcoate:
Division I transfer group considering eliminating permission to contact rules
A Division I working group that is currently evaluating changes to the NCAA’s transfer legislation is looking to hear from other members of the association in regards to potential changes that could be made to “improve the transfer environment for college athletes, coaches and teams.”
We’ve already written about some of these potential rule changes. One of the major talking points then involved graduate transfers. It’s not exactly a secret that high-major programs mine the smaller schools for players that have finished their degree with eligibility remaining, and one of the goals of this working group was to find a way to decentivize that method of program development.
Now, the topic has turned to permission to contact legislation.
The way the rules are currently structured, if a player wants to transfer he or she must receive permission from the current school to be contacted by the schools that he is interested in transferring to. If that doesn’t happen — if a school is ‘blocked’ — then the player will not be allowed to receive athletic aid if he or she makes the decision to enroll at that school. The Division I Student Athlete Advisory Committee is pushing to change that, to eliminate the tie between permission to contact and athletics aid.
Put simply, the working group is looking to survey administrators and coaches in an effort to determine whether or not players need to receive a release to be recruited as a transfer.
The major concern here would, of course, be the increase in potential tampering and ethical misconduct, but in college basketball, that kind of thing already exists en masse. That is never going to go away. As it stands, refusing to grant a player permission to contact to a school a coach believes tampered is the quickest way to get your name dragged through the headlines. When taking advantage of a rule is roundly criticized, that rule may not be one that makes much sense.
Creighton lands Class of 2018 guard Marcus Zegarowski
Creighton landed one of the better perimeter shooters in the Class of 2018 on Monday as Marcus Zegarowski pledged to the Bluejays with an announcement on Twitter.
The younger brother of former Syracuse standout Michael Carter-Williams, the 6-foot-1 Zegarowski shot 41 percent from three-point range this past spring and summer as he was one of the most lethal perimeter options in the Nike EYBL.
A potent scorer, Zegarowski averaged 15.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game playing with Expressions Elite. Creighton and head coach Greg McDermott are always looking for floor-spacing options and Zegarowski should fit in nicely with the Bluejays once he arrives on campus.
Zegarowski is the third commitment to Creighton from the recruiting Class of 2018 as he joins four-star big man Ian Steere and four-star forward Christian Bishop.
West Virginia guard Brandon Knapper out indefinitely following knee surgery
West Virginia will be without freshman guard Brandon Knapper for the start of the season after he underwent knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus.
According to a release from the school, the 6-foot-0 guard had surgery on his right knee on Friday.
“Brandon has been looking forward to putting on a WVU uniform for years now,” West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said in the release. “We have all the confidence in Brandon that he will work diligently to get back on the court as soon as possible.”
Regarded as a three-star prospect coming out of high school, Knapper spent last season at Hargrave Military Academy as he was expected to be a backup to veterans like Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr. this season. Committed to the Mountaineers since September of 2014, Knapper is one of five freshmen joining the West Virginia roster this season.
West Virginia currently sits at No. 11 in the CBT preseason top 25 as they’re expected to be a major competitor in the Big 12 title race this season.
Arkansas senior basketball player Arlando Cook arrested
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas senior forward Arlando Cook has been arrested on accusations of first-degree assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Cook was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 2:48 a.m. Saturday and was released just before noon on a $1,250 bond. Jail records do not indicate if Cook has an attorney.
A Fayetteville police report says officers found Cook punching a man who appeared to be unconscious outside of a restaurant. The report says the altercation involved a dispute over a woman. Officers say Cook had watery and bloodshot eyes and spelled of alcohol.
In a statement, Arkansas coach Mike Anderson described the allegations as “unacceptable behavior.”
The 6-foot-8-inch Cook averaged 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game as a junior after transferring to Arkansas from Connors (Okla.) State College.
Kentucky, John Calipari raise more than $1 million in Hurricane Harvey telethon
Kentucky’s basketball team, in conjunction with television station WKYT, raised more than $1 million for Hurricane Harvey relief during a three-hour telethon on Sunday.
Players and coaches answered calls during the telethon, and a number of famous former players — including John Wall, Karl-Anthony Towns and De’Aaron Fox, among others — called in to help the cause.
“I have not been able to stop thinking about everyone who has been affected by Hurricane Harvey,” Calipari said. “Every time I turn on the TV, I’m stunned at the images of devastation in Texas. It hits home for me because of the players we’ve had come from that area, including Andrew and Aaron Harrison, De’Aaron Fox and now Jarred Vanderbilt. Thankfully their families are safe, but there are a whole lot of people down there who aren’t as fortunate.”
According to a release from Kentucky, 100% of the proceeds will be sent to the Red Cross.
Kentucky and Calipari have a great track record when it comes to raising money in the aftermath of a disaster. They raised more than $1 million after the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti, and helped raise more than $500,000 for Hurricane Sandy relief.