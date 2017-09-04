More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Kentucky, John Calipari raise more than $1 million in Hurricane Harvey telethon

By Rob DausterSep 4, 2017, 12:21 PM EDT
Kentucky’s basketball team, in conjunction with television station WKYT, raised more than $1 million for Hurricane Harvey relief during a three-hour telethon on Sunday.

Players and coaches answered calls during the telethon, and a number of famous former players — including John Wall, Karl-Anthony Towns and De’Aaron Fox, among others — called in to help the cause.

“I have not been able to stop thinking about everyone who has been affected by Hurricane Harvey,” Calipari said. “Every time I turn on the TV, I’m stunned at the images of devastation in Texas. It hits home for me because of the players we’ve had come from that area, including Andrew and Aaron Harrison, De’Aaron Fox and now Jarred Vanderbilt. Thankfully their families are safe, but there are a whole lot of people down there who aren’t as fortunate.”

According to a release from Kentucky, 100% of the proceeds will be sent to the Red Cross.

Kentucky and Calipari have a great track record when it comes to raising money in the aftermath of a disaster. They raised more than $1 million after the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti, and helped raise more than $500,000 for Hurricane Sandy relief.

Arkansas senior basketball player Arlando Cook arrested

Associated PressSep 4, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas senior forward Arlando Cook has been arrested on accusations of first-degree assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Cook was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 2:48 a.m. Saturday and was released just before noon on a $1,250 bond. Jail records do not indicate if Cook has an attorney.

A Fayetteville police report says officers found Cook punching a man who appeared to be unconscious outside of a restaurant. The report says the altercation involved a dispute over a woman. Officers say Cook had watery and bloodshot eyes and spelled of alcohol.

In a statement, Arkansas coach Mike Anderson described the allegations as “unacceptable behavior.”

The 6-foot-8-inch Cook averaged 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game as a junior after transferring to Arkansas from Connors (Okla.) State College.

Cincinnati loses senior big man Quadri Moore to transfer

By Scott PhillipsSep 2, 2017, 10:45 AM EDT
Cincinnati will be without senior big man Quadri Moore this season as he has opted to transfer to a new program, according to a release from the school.

The 6-foot-8 Moore was a reserve for the Bearcats the last three seasons as he never averaged more than 8.2 minutes per game. Once regarded as a top-150 recruit coming out of high school, Moore could never crack the Cincinnati rotation during his three seasons with the school.

This past season, Moore averaged 2.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per game as he’ll likely have to sit out the 2017-18 season before completing his final year of eligibility elsewhere. While Moore was never able to crack the rotation for a perennial NCAA tournament team, it’ll be intriguing to see where he ends up because Moore could still be a solid contributor at a lower-level program.

DePaul loses prized recruit Tyger Campbell as he re-opens his recruitment

By Scott PhillipsSep 2, 2017, 9:10 AM EDT
DePaul took a major blow to its recruiting efforts as Class of 2018 four-star point guard Tyger Campbell announced that he’s opening up his recruitment.

At one point a prized recruit, who was seen as a turning point in DePaul recruiting, the 6-foot-0 Campbell will now explore all of his options in the next few months. Regarded as the No. 66 overall prospect in the Class of 2018, Campbell helped national high school powerhouse La Lumiere to a national championship this past season as the team’s starting point guard.

DePaul hired former La Lumiere head coach Shane Heirman as an assistant coach this spring and it helped lead to the commitment of Campbell in early May. Now that Campbell has decommitted and the Blue Demons also lost out on five-star Class of 2017 wing Brian Bowen, it’ll be interesting to see if Heirman can rebound when it comes to bringing in worthwhile talent.

Heirman has done a nice job of securing some of his former La Lumiere players via the transfer market, as Northern Illinois big man Marin Maric and Illinois transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands both could be beneficial to DePaul, but it’ll be interesting to see how Heirman does recruiting high school talent to the Blue Demons since he has now whiffed on two key former players.

DePaul still has a commitment from three-star guard John Diener in the Class of 2018 as they’ll look to rebound from this disappointing news.

Duke lands commitment from Cameron Reddish

By Rob DausterSep 1, 2017, 8:18 PM EDT
For the third time since August and the fourth time since May, Duke has landed a commitment from a player considered to be the best in their class.

Trevon Duval and Marvin Bagley III pledged to the Blue Devils in the Class of 2017. Two weeks ago, Tre Jones became the highest-rated prospect in the Class of 2018 to commit to a school when he announced that he would be following in the footsteps of his brother, Tyus, to play the point for Coach K.

And on Friday night, Cameron Reddish, a top four prospect — and potentially the top player — in the Class of 2018, announced that he will be joining Jones in Durham. A natural wing, Reddish is more likely to fill the void left by Grayson Allen and Gary Trent next season than he is to play the role of small-ball four that Jayson Tatum, Brandon Ingram and Justise Winslow did before him.

Reddish ultimately picked the Blue Devils over Kentucky, Villanova, UCLA and UConn, as the Blue Devils are once again loading up their roster with one-and-done prospects.

He also happens to be another example of a recruit Mike Kryzewski brought in that has been in the news for reasons other than basketball.

There was Duval, who had major eligibility question marks stemming from time that he spent at Advanced Preparatory Institute, which was where Prime Prep’s basketball team ended up. That same school was the reason that Emmanuel Mudiay and Terrance Ferguson opted to go overseas instead of risk the NCAA declaring them ineligible.

Then there was Bagley. He had just as many academic red flags stemming from multiple transfers during his high school career, and that was before he made the decision to enroll in college a year early. He is still waiting word on whether or not he will be eligible to play this season.

Using the term ‘red flag’ is probably too strong with Reddish. He was caught by TMZ’s cameras in August leaving a restaurant with LeBron James and Rich Paul, the founder of Klutch Sports Group. To be clear, Reddish is doing nothing wrong taking that meeting so long as he’s paying for his own food and his own drink — players are allowed to talk to and have a relationship with NBA agents as long as they aren’t signing anything or being represented in any capacity by that agent — and frankly, the way that agents are viewed as villains in the world of NCAA sports is absurd. Reddish, in all likelihood, is going to be heading off to the NBA after one year at Duke to sign a contract that could be worth more than $10 million. Why, again, is it wrong with that player having a relationship with a professional who makes a living guiding kids just like him into the deep waters of the NBA?

If anything, this is more of an issue at the NBA level than the college level. The NBA has investigated whether or not LeBron has any ownership in Klutch Sports before. They found nothing, but it does seem as if he is an active recruiter for the agency.

Which, again, does not mean that Reddish doing anything wrong.

Frankly, it’s quite normal.

But it is another example of Duke finding themselves in the midst of the business of basketball at this level that tends to make the ‘They should be students first!!’ types uncomfortable.

That’s who Duke is these days.

Pretending otherwise would be silly.

And if they weren’t they would not be entering this season as the preseason No. 1 team in the country, just like they did last year and, at this rate, just like they will next season.

If you want Coach K to get that sixth national title, you probably won’t be complaining about it, either.

Former St. John’s guard Sid Wilson transfers to UConn

By Rob DausterSep 1, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT
UConn has landed a commitment from St. John’s transfer Sidney Wilson.

Wilson is a four-star prospect that was originally in the Class of 2018, but the 6-foot-6 wing reclassified and enrolled with the Johnnies this summer. The experiment did not go well, and eventually the school and the player opted to part ways. There were too many “distractions,” as one source put it, with the New York native being back in the city for college.

When Wilson picked the Johnnies, UConn was one of the finalists. Like Taurean Thompson’s transfer from Syracuse to Seton Hall, there wasn’t much of a surprise in how this one turned out.

Wilson will have to sit out the 2017-18 season, but he’ll be eligible for 2018-19, just like he would have had he remained in the Class of 2018.