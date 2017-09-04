Creighton lands Class of 2018 guard Marcus Zegarowski

Creighton landed one of the better perimeter shooters in the Class of 2018 on Monday as Marcus Zegarowski pledged to the Bluejays with an announcement on Twitter.
The younger brother of former Syracuse standout Michael Carter-Williams, the 6-foot-1 Zegarowski shot 41 percent from three-point range this past spring and summer as he was one of the most lethal perimeter options in the Nike EYBL.
A potent scorer, Zegarowski averaged 15.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game playing with Expressions Elite. Creighton and head coach Greg McDermott are always looking for floor-spacing options and Zegarowski should fit in nicely with the Bluejays once he arrives on campus.
Zegarowski is the third commitment to Creighton from the recruiting Class of 2018 as he joins four-star big man Ian Steere and four-star forward Christian Bishop.
West Virginia will be without freshman guard Brandon Knapper for the start of the season after he underwent knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus.
According to a release from the school, the 6-foot-0 guard had surgery on his right knee on Friday.
“Brandon has been looking forward to putting on a WVU uniform for years now,” West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said in the release. “We have all the confidence in Brandon that he will work diligently to get back on the court as soon as possible.”
Regarded as a three-star prospect coming out of high school, Knapper spent last season at Hargrave Military Academy as he was expected to be a backup to veterans like Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr. this season. Committed to the Mountaineers since September of 2014, Knapper is one of five freshmen joining the West Virginia roster this season.
West Virginia currently sits at No. 11 in the CBT preseason top 25 as they’re expected to be a major competitor in the Big 12 title race this season.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas senior forward Arlando Cook has been arrested on accusations of first-degree assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Cook was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 2:48 a.m. Saturday and was released just before noon on a $1,250 bond. Jail records do not indicate if Cook has an attorney.
A Fayetteville police report says officers found Cook punching a man who appeared to be unconscious outside of a restaurant. The report says the altercation involved a dispute over a woman. Officers say Cook had watery and bloodshot eyes and spelled of alcohol.
In a statement, Arkansas coach Mike Anderson described the allegations as “unacceptable behavior.”
The 6-foot-8-inch Cook averaged 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game as a junior after transferring to Arkansas from Connors (Okla.) State College.
Kentucky’s basketball team, in conjunction with television station WKYT, raised more than $1 million for Hurricane Harvey relief during a three-hour telethon on Sunday.
Players and coaches answered calls during the telethon, and a number of famous former players — including John Wall, Karl-Anthony Towns and De’Aaron Fox, among others — called in to help the cause.
“I have not been able to stop thinking about everyone who has been affected by Hurricane Harvey,” Calipari said. “Every time I turn on the TV, I’m stunned at the images of devastation in Texas. It hits home for me because of the players we’ve had come from that area, including Andrew and Aaron Harrison, De’Aaron Fox and now Jarred Vanderbilt. Thankfully their families are safe, but there are a whole lot of people down there who aren’t as fortunate.”
According to a release from Kentucky, 100% of the proceeds will be sent to the Red Cross.
Kentucky and Calipari have a great track record when it comes to raising money in the aftermath of a disaster. They raised more than $1 million after the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti, and helped raise more than $500,000 for Hurricane Sandy relief.
Cincinnati will be without senior big man Quadri Moore this season as he has opted to transfer to a new program, according to a release from the school.
The 6-foot-8 Moore was a reserve for the Bearcats the last three seasons as he never averaged more than 8.2 minutes per game. Once regarded as a top-150 recruit coming out of high school, Moore could never crack the Cincinnati rotation during his three seasons with the school.
This past season, Moore averaged 2.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per game as he’ll likely have to sit out the 2017-18 season before completing his final year of eligibility elsewhere. While Moore was never able to crack the rotation for a perennial NCAA tournament team, it’ll be intriguing to see where he ends up because Moore could still be a solid contributor at a lower-level program.
DePaul took a major blow to its recruiting efforts as Class of 2018 four-star point guard Tyger Campbell announced that he’s opening up his recruitment.
At one point a prized recruit, who was seen as a turning point in DePaul recruiting, the 6-foot-0 Campbell will now explore all of his options in the next few months. Regarded as the No. 66 overall prospect in the Class of 2018, Campbell helped national high school powerhouse La Lumiere to a national championship this past season as the team’s starting point guard.
DePaul hired former La Lumiere head coach Shane Heirman as an assistant coach this spring and it helped lead to the commitment of Campbell in early May. Now that Campbell has decommitted and the Blue Demons also lost out on five-star Class of 2017 wing Brian Bowen, it’ll be interesting to see if Heirman can rebound when it comes to bringing in worthwhile talent.
Heirman has done a nice job of securing some of his former La Lumiere players via the transfer market, as Northern Illinois big man Marin Maric and Illinois transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands both could be beneficial to DePaul, but it’ll be interesting to see how Heirman does recruiting high school talent to the Blue Demons since he has now whiffed on two key former players.
DePaul still has a commitment from three-star guard John Diener in the Class of 2018 as they’ll look to rebound from this disappointing news.