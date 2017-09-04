Creighton lands Class of 2018 guard Marcus Zegarowski

Creighton landed one of the better perimeter shooters in the Class of 2018 on Monday as Marcus Zegarowski pledged to the Bluejays with an announcement on Twitter.

The younger brother of former Syracuse standout Michael Carter-Williams, the 6-foot-1 Zegarowski shot 41 percent from three-point range this past spring and summer as he was one of the most lethal perimeter options in the Nike EYBL.

A potent scorer, Zegarowski averaged 15.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game playing with Expressions Elite. Creighton and head coach Greg McDermott are always looking for floor-spacing options and Zegarowski should fit in nicely with the Bluejays once he arrives on campus.

Zegarowski is the third commitment to Creighton from the recruiting Class of 2018 as he joins four-star big man Ian Steere and four-star forward Christian Bishop.