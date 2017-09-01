More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

Former St. John’s guard Sid Wilson transfers to UConn

By Rob DausterSep 1, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT
UConn has landed a commitment from St. John’s transfer Sidney Wilson.

Wilson is a four-star prospect that was originally in the Class of 2018, but the 6-foot-6 wing reclassified and enrolled with the Johnnies this summer. The experiment did not go well, and eventually the school and the player opted to part ways. There were too many “distractions,” as one source put it, with the New York native being back in the city for college.

When Wilson picked the Johnnies, UConn was one of the finalists. Like Taurean Thompson’s transfer from Syracuse to Seton Hall, there wasn’t much of a surprise in how this one turned out.

Wilson will have to sit out the 2017-18 season, but he’ll be eligible for 2018-19, just like he would have had he remained in the Class of 2018.

Houston, Kelvin Sampson receive over 1,000 commitments for Hurricane Harvey clothing drive

(AP Photo/Frank Victores)
By Scott PhillipsAug 31, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson has received an overwhelming show of support from the college basketball community following his call for help after Texas was rocked by flooding from hurricane Harvey.

With Sampson asking other college basketball coaches to send 20 t-shirts and 10 boxes of shoes each to help in flood recovery efforts, the basketball community responded in a huge way. According to Sampson, Houston has received over 1,000 commitments on Twitter alone for help in the clothing drive.

Sampson took to Twitter again on Thursday afternoon, this time to thank everyone who helped with the viral clothing drive.

“With more than 1,000 commitments from Twitter alone, we have reached our capacity to effectively distribute these donations. Our coaches, student-athletes and staff will begin distributing to groups in Houston and throughout this area as soon as possible,” Sampson said.

“At a time when so many people are struggling, it is comforting to see the love and feel the support that mankind so often displays in times of crisis.”

Since Houston and Sampson have overwhelmed with promises of clothes and shoes, they are now asking that future donations be made to either the Red Cross or the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund that is being administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

Sampson’s full letter can be read below.

Minnesota forward Eric Curry will miss the season with a knee injury

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsAug 31, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT
Minnesota will be without sophomore forward Eric Curry this season as the school announced a season-ending knee injury. The 6-foot-9 Curry suffered a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus tear and will have surgery.

“Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game, and we are certainly disheartened by the news,” Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino said in a release. “Eric had a tremendous summer, but I am positive he will continue to get better as he recovers from this setback.”

Curry was a key reserve during his freshman season with the Golden Gophers last season as he averaged 5.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per contest. Playing some of his best basketball against NCAA tournament teams like Purdue and Michigan during Big Ten play, Curry will be missed in Minnesota’s rotation as they try to compete for a conference title after last season’s surprising tournament bid.

Minnesota still returns all of last season’s key pieces outside of Akeem Springs, as they are currently ranked No. 13 in the NBCSports.com preseason top 25, but Curry had the potential to be an impact player during his sophomore season.

Former Louisville coach Denny Crum recovering in hospital after health scare

(Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsAug 31, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT
Legendary former Louisville coach Denny Crum is recovering in an Alaska hospital on Thursday after a health scare while fishing.

According to a report from Rick Howlett of WFPL, Susan Crum said that her husband became ill and had to be airlifted to Providence Hospital in Anchorage. Doctors suspect that Crum could have suffered from a mild stroke.

Thankfully, Crum is recovering, and his condition has improved to the point that he could be released from the hospital by this weekend, according to his wife.

A 30-year head coach at Louisville, Crum led the Cardinals to two national championships as he is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Crum retired in 2001 with a career record of 675-295 after making six Final Four appearances.

(H/t: Rick Howlett, WFPL

Will LaMelo Ball be eligible at UCLA now that he has his own signature shoe?

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterAug 31, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT
On Thursday, Big Baller Brand officially announced that LaMelo Ball, the youngest member of the Ball family, will have his own signature shoe called the ‘Melo Ball 1’.

The first question everyone asked: ‘How much does it cost?’

Only $395!

That’s a full $100 cheaper than the ZO2!

More importantly, particularly to those UCLA fans that are looking forward to watching Melo play for the Bruins at some point down the road, is whether or not the existence of this shoe and the Ball family’s ability to profit off of Melo’s name and likeness as a result – the shoe, quite literally, has the same name as him – will impact his collegiate eligibility.

By the NCAA’s traditional definition, Melo would no longer be an amateur athlete.

There’s a reason why Liangelo Ball, the middle son that is currently enrolled at UCLA, has not appeared in the family’s FaceBook reality TV show or in the video release for Melo’s shoe. It’s too late in the process to risk that.

Melo, however, has another two years before he has to worry about the NCAA’s arcane rules, and that’s a long way away in an era where Adam Silver is already talking about changing the one-and-done rule. Maybe, come 2019-2020, Melo won’t even have to spend a year in college before entering the NBA Draft.

If the rule isn’t changed by then, there will still be options for Melo. He can go to the G League for a year and then enter the NBA Draft. He can head overseas — maybe somewhere like China, where there is a huge basketball and shoe market — to play for a year. Hell, maybe the NCAA will look at this as Melo simply working for the family business, like all he’s doing is logging hours for Big Baller Brand the same way that he would be if LaVar owned a construction company and he was sheetrocking houses.

It doesn’t matter right now.

As I wrote two months ago, when the Balls invaded Vegas, Melo is already a celebrity. From a business perspective, there may be no better time than now to capitalize on that, to try and use it to sell sneakers.

That may mean he’s no longer an amateur athlete, but it should also put into perspective just how little college basketball means to the Ball family.

They got what they needed out of UCLA last year. Lonzo was a top two pick that ended up with the Lakers, LaVar is a household name and the family is turning into the basketball version of the Kardashians.

Do you really think they are all that worried about whether or not the NCAA will let Melo play three seasons down the road?

Big Baller Brand releases ‘Melo Ball 1’ shoe

Big Baller Brand
By Rob DausterAug 31, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT
LaMelo Ball now has a signature shoe of his own.

The youngest member of the Ball family, a 16-year old junior in high school, the Melo Ball 1 will cost $395, $100 less than the ZO2, Lonzo’s signature shoe:

All of this comes two days after the Balls released a trailer for ‘Ball in the Family,’ their new FaceBook reality show.

One thing you’ll notice here is that Liangelo Ball is missing. He doesn’t have a signature shoe. He wasn’t featured in the reality show or in the video posted announcing the release of Melo’s shoe. The reason for that is that the family does not want to do anything that would jeopardize his eligibility at UCLA this season.

The other concern is Melo’s eligibility as an amateur. If he has his own signature shoe that his family is selling, can he still play in college?

“We’ll worry about it when we get there. Who cares?” LaVar Ball told ESPN.com. “If he can’t play, then he can’t play. It doesn’t mean he’ll stop working out and getting better.”

“Maybe in two years they’ll change the rule and he’ll be able to the NBA straight out of high school.”