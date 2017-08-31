Houston, Kelvin Sampson receive over 1,000 commitments for Hurricane Harvey clothing drive

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson has received an overwhelming show of support from the college basketball community following his call for help after Texas was rocked by flooding from hurricane Harvey.
With Sampson asking other college basketball coaches to send 20 t-shirts and 10 boxes of shoes each to help in flood recovery efforts, the basketball community responded in a huge way. According to Sampson, Houston has received over 1,000 commitments on Twitter alone for help in the clothing drive.
Sampson took to Twitter again on Thursday afternoon, this time to thank everyone who helped with the viral clothing drive.
“With more than 1,000 commitments from Twitter alone, we have reached our capacity to effectively distribute these donations. Our coaches, student-athletes and staff will begin distributing to groups in Houston and throughout this area as soon as possible,” Sampson said.
“At a time when so many people are struggling, it is comforting to see the love and feel the support that mankind so often displays in times of crisis.”
Since Houston and Sampson have overwhelmed with promises of clothes and shoes, they are now asking that future donations be made to either the Red Cross or the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund that is being administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation.
Sampson’s full letter can be read below.