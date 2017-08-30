Kansas lands first commitment in 2018 class

Kansas landed their first commitment in the Class of 2018, as Silvio de Sousa, a 6-foot-9 forward from Angola, pledged to the Jayhawks over the weekend.
De Sousa is ranked as the No. 18 recruit in the class by Rivals. According to the Lawrence Journal-World, he committed to Kansas on Sunday evening, at the end of his official visit to Lawrence.
Technically, de Sousa is the only player currently in the class for Kansas, but he will join transfers Dedric Lawson, K.J. Lawson and Charlie Moore as newcomers in the 2018-19 season. All three players are currently redshirting with the Jayhawks after transferring into the program.
The five-star prospect picked Kansas over the likes of Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina and Syracuse, among others.
John Calipari, Rice basketball join in on Hurricane Harvey fundraising efforts
Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced on Tuesday that he will be hosting a telethon to raise money to support the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
The details have yet to be announced, but the telethon will take place on Sunday.
This is not the first time that Calipari has done something like this. He raised more than $1 million with a ‘Hoops For Haiti’ telethon following the devastating earthquake in that country, and two years later he helped raise $500,000 for Hurricane Sandy relief.
The Red Storm announced Tuesday that the freshman wing from New York would transfer, citing personal reasons.
“A lot has happened in my life over the last few years,” Wilson said in a statement released by the school. “These factors played a large part in my decision to stay close to home, but unfortunately I recently realized it was not what is best for me at this time to manage adversity in my life.
“I am grateful for the opportunity that St. John’s provided me and for the support of coach (Chris) Mullin and the rest of the staff throughout this difficult process. In order for me to grow as a person and basketball player, I feel that I need to begin something new to explore what is next in my life. Although I know the grass isn’t always greener, this is a risk I am willing to take for personal reasons.”
Wilson attended his first three years of high school in the Bronx before transfering to prep powerhouse Brewster Academy for his senior season. He averaged 17.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as Brewster won a national prep championship. He chose St. John’s over the likes of UConn, Texas, Florida and Syracuse as a consensus top-100 recruit in the 2017 class.
“We know this was not an easy decision for Sid, so we are supportive of him as he strives to find the right fit,” Mullin said in a statement. “He is a good person and talented player who we wish the best as he begins his new journey.”
St. John’s went 14-19 last season, Mullin’s second at his alma mater. Brian Trimble, a three-star guard from Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan., was the only other member of the Red Storm’s 2017 class, though the team returns much of last year’s youthful roster.
CBT Podcast: Syracuse and Indiana transfers, Kentucky offers and SMU’s hiring practices
Sam Vecenie joins Rob Dauster for a six pack of burning questions: How bad will Syracuse be without Taurean Thompson? Was Indiana in the wrong to cut Grant Gelon? How bad did Mitchell Robinson mess everything up? Is SMU playing dirty by hiring a recruit’s father? And is Kentucky’s failure to offer Louis King a bad sign for their 2017-18 team?
Wake Forest brings in Marshall grad transfer Thompson
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest has added graduate transfer Terrence Thompson from Marshall.
Coach Danny Manning announced the addition of Thompson on Monday, calling him “someone who comes in with a level of maturity and experience” that can help the program.
Thompson started 21 of 23 games for the Thundering Herd and had nine games in double figures in points. He began his college career at Charlotte, redshirted in 2013-14 and transferred to a junior college in Georgia before coming to Marshall two years ago.
He fills the roster spot vacated by Dinos Mitoglou, who decided last month to skip his senior season and play professionally in his home country of Greece.
Purdue falls to Lithuania, wins silver medal at World University Games
After a series of dominant performances as Team USA’s representative in the World University Games, Purdue left Taipei with a silver medal following an 85-74 loss to Lithuania in the gold medal game.
Carsen Edwards finished with 23 points while Isaac Haas chipped in with 17 and Vince Edwards finished with 16.
Overall, the trip was a promising one for the Boilermakers, who, at least on paper, look like they’ll be able to survive the departure of Caleb Swanigan as an NCAA tournament team with the potential to climb into the top 25 and compete with Minnesota and Northwestern as Michigan State’s biggest Big Ten challenger. We know what they’re going to be — team that plays with two points guards and parks four sharp-shooters around Isaac Haas — and on the nights when those threes are falling, they are going to be tough to beat.
As a team, they were 16th nationally in three-point percentage last season, and they shot better than 43 percent from beyond the arc on this trip. Where they may struggle is when teams go big against them and pound the glass. In the finals here, Lithuania had 17 offensive rebounds.
Overall, this loss should not be all that concerning. Lithuania is one of the best basketball nations in Europe. Their roster is full of players that could compete at the high major level, including Notre Dame’s starting center, Martinas Geben.
What’s more important is that the Boilermakers essentially got a month-long head start on trying to figure out how they are going to replace Swanigan in the games that actually matter.