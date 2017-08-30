More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED


Legendary head coach Rollie Massimino dies at 82

By Scott PhillipsAug 30, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT
College Basketball Hall of Fame coach Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova to an improbable national championship as a No. 8 seed in 1985, has died at the age of 82. Massimino passed away at his home in Florida after dealing with recent health issues.

A former head coach with the Wildcats, UNLV, Cleveland State and Stony Brook, Massimino had most previously been the head coach at NAIA Keiser University, building the program from scratch beginning in 2006 when they were known as Northwood University. Still head coach at the school through the 2016-17 season, Massimino notched his 800th career victory as a head coach last December.

Massimino started his head coaching career with two seasons at Stony Brook before starting at Villanova in 1973. Staying with the Wildcats until 1992, Massimino moved on to UNLV and eventually Cleveland State. Massimino teams made five trips to the Sweet 16 during his Division I head coaching career.

With a career record of 816-462, Massimino is among the game’s greatest coaches as he was a head coach at the college level for 41 seasons and 45 seasons overall.

VIDEO: Remembering Rollie Massimino

Associated PressAug 31, 2017, 9:59 AM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rollie Massimino took the stage surrounded by a band, students, and scores of blue-and-white balloons and delivered a speech as fiery as one of his Villanova halftime pep talks.

Thirty one years after Massimino brought an improbable national championship to Villanova, the 80-year-old coaching lifer exhorted protege Jay Wright to win a second title.

“We’re going to win tonight! We’re going to win tonight!” he commanded as the crowd in Houston roared. “You have family here that is part of your own personal family, but you’re part of the Villanova family. That’s why we’re going to win! Just remember, that part of me is we and Villanova’s guys are all in it together. When Jay wins that championship, with all his great players, we’re going to root, root, root for Villanova!”

The Wildcats delivered that night in 2016 for Daddy Mass and won the national championship. Six months later, Massimino returned to campus for a championship celebration and danced a little jig as he took the court. Wright, the cool, calm leader of the Wildcats, choked up when he surprised Massimino with a championship ring. The setting was perfect on a night when the 2016 banner joined the one for Massimino’s ’85 team in the rafters.

With Massimino in hospice care, a long battle with cancer about over, Wright traveled to Florida to say goodbye.

“We just thought if anybody was going to beat cancer and never die, you just thought it was going to be coach Mass,” Wright said Wednesday. “We watched him really struggle at the end, so it’s nice that he went peacefully and with his family. But it’s a big void in this Villanova basketball family because his presence was just so powerful. It impacted current players, current coaches, all his players, the players that came before him, coaches before him. He was just larger than life.”

The patriarch of the Villanova family is now gone. Massimino died Wednesday at his home, with his wife of 59 years and some of those closest to him at his side.

Massimino, who was still the coach at Keiser University, was 82. He won more than 800 games in his coaching career, the most notable of those wins coming when Villanova played “The Perfect Game” and stunned Georgetown for the 1985 NCAA title.

“Coach Mass’ job was to disturb the comfortable and comfort the disturbed,” 1985 Wildcat Gary McLain said.

Massimino, a finalist for enshrinement in the Basketball Hall of Fame this year, was a fixture behind the Villanova bench during its runs to the Final Four in 2009 and 2016. Wright was hired by Massimino to serve as an assistant at Villanova in 1987 and the two held the same jobs later at UNLV. When Wright was hired to coach the Wildcats, he patched the relationship between Massimino and Villanova that stemmed from an acrimonious split in 1992.

“I think he was really comfortable and knew that we all wanted him around, and he wanted to be here,” Wright said. “He always wanted to be at Villanova.”

Massimino, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2011, also coached at Stony Brook, UNLV and Cleveland State. He spent the last 11 years at Keiser, where he started the program and turned it into an NAIA power.

But he’s forever linked to Villanova and that April 1, 1985 night when the eighth-seeded Wildcats topped mighty Georgetown for the title. They remain the lowest-seeded program to win an NCAA title.

Villanova won games against Dayton, top-seeded Michigan, No. 5 Maryland, No. 2 North Carolina, and No. 2 Memphis State before defeating Georgetown in an all-Big East final 66-64.

The Wildcats sank 22 of 28 attempts, including nine of 10 in the second half. They made 22 of 27 free throws, with 11 coming in the final two minutes. Like the Miracle on Ice, the Miracle Mets or Buster Douglas, the ’85 Wildcats remain forever frozen near the top of the short list of great sports upsets.

Massimino always laughed when he said he never watched a tape of the ’85 title game.

“I’m afraid we’re still going to lose,” he said.

That game with the Tar Heels was the one where Massimino gave what those linked to that ’85 team still call “the pasta speech” at halftime.

“He looked at all of us and threw his coat down,” Chuck Everson, who played on that team, said Wednesday. “He said, ‘If I knew it was going to come down to this, I’d rather have a bowl of pasta with clam sauce and a lot of cheese on it.’ Everybody was looking at him like, ‘What the heck does this have to do about playing?’ What he was saying was just go out and have some fun. Do something you like. Play. Everybody’s eyes exploded.”

Massimino would never again find that so-called one shining moment. His critics said that success ruined him, something Jim Valvano — who led NC State to an improbable championship in 1983 — had warned Massimino about. Massimino and Villanova were held responsible for the crumbling of Philadelphia’s hallowed Big 5 and the Wildcats never got past the regional final again before he left in 1992 after 19 seasons at Villanova.

He kept his promise to his players that they would always be a part of his family. Massimino and his wife, Mary Jane, let grown men sleep on air mattresses scattered all over their home while dining on his favorites — tons of pasta, tons of eggplant, all the while toasting the past and the future.

Until this summer when the Pavilion was closed for renovations, a 50-foot mural inside the entrance to Villanova’s home court highlighted the Wildcats’ greatest basketball glory. There were pictures of Massimino and photos of the 1985 title team wildly celebrating in a parade, hoisting the trophy over their heads as crowds jammed the streets of downtown Philadelphia.

Weakened by cancer, Massimino made an appearance this summer at Villanova’s “Summer Jam,” a chance for past and present Wildcats to celebrate under one roof. Everson and fellow ’85 Wildcats Brian Harrington and Harold Pressley saw Massimino this week in hospice to tell their coach they loved him.

“The last thing he said to me was, ‘I love you,'” Everson said. “That’s a rarity with a coach and a player relationship. That doesn’t happen. He taught us that it was OK to be that way, to show your feelings like that. It was OK to do all that stuff.”

Pressley laughed as he recalled a bucket list trip he made just weeks ago with Massimino to Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“I never gamble! Let’s go gambling,” Pressley recalled Massimino telling him. “We lost a couple of hundred dollars each. He said, ‘How do people do this?’ I told him, Coach, let it go. It was something we had to do.”

Massimino is survived by his wife, five children and 17 grandchildren. Funeral arrangements were not immediately announced.

“He’s going to live in all the players he coached, all the coaches that coached with him,” Wright said. “We are all products of him.”

Dan Gelston, Associated Press

Gonzaga lands San Jose State transfer Brandon Clarke

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsAug 30, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
Gonzaga added some depth to its roster on Wednesday night as San Jose State transfer forward Brandon Clarke pledged to the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-8 Clarke left the Spartans late this summer after the abrupt resignation of former head coach Dave Wojcik in mid-July. As a sophomore last season, Clarke put up 17.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 58 percent from the field. Clarke was named an All-Mountain West first team selection while also being named to the league’s All-Defensive team.

By adding Clarke, Gonzaga is giving itself a potential impact player in a few years as he’ll have to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer restrictions. When he’s able to return for the 2018-19 season, Clarke will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Gonzaga has been very successful navigating the transfer market the last few seasons and they’ve done a great job of developing players during a redshirt year. It’ll be fascinating to see what Gonzaga can do with a player like Clarke, as he has never had a lot of talent around him, yet still produced at an all-league level.

Rick Pitino plans to hold Louisville Pro Day for NBA scouts

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsAug 30, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT
Louisville head coach Rick Pitino announced that he intends to have a Pro Day at the school this fall. Following in the footsteps of Duke and Kentucky, the Cardinals will have one-day event devoted to having NBA personnel in attendance to see their players in a pro-style workout. No date has been set yet for the event.

Not only does Louisville have a healthy amount of pro prospects for this upcoming season, but this is also a solid test for the team early in the season, according to Pitino. In a story from Jeff Greer of the Courier-Journal, Pitino shared some of the logic behind his decision behind the Pro Day.

“Because this team is so young, I want to see how they perform in a very intense practice in front of pro scouts,” Pitino said to Greer. “We’re going to probably have the No. 1 schedule in the nation again, and that is a lot of pressure that a young team will go through. We’re young in certain areas and very experienced in others, so I think it’s going to be good for these guys to play in front of pro scouts in one day.”

“This is just going to help our basketball team mature.”

With upperclassmen like Deng Adel, Anas Mahmoud and Ray Spaulding, the Cardinals should be a major factor in the ACC this season as those veterans are complemented by a group of talented underclassmen. Sophomore V.J. King is also back for the Cardinals and freshmen Malik Williams and Brian Bowen were both considered five-star prospects by many recruiting services.

This is a smart move by Pitino because elite recruits want to play in front of NBA eyes and get feedback as much as possible before they turn pro. By following in the footsteps of Duke and Kentucky, Louisville is trying to maintain its credibility with five-star prospects as a place that is open to players going pro when they are ready to do so.

With the recent Summer League success of former Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell with the Utah Jazz, the Cardinals are trying to capitalize on some recent pro success as they are hoping to sustain in order to help land top-notch recruits.

Kansas lands first commitment in 2018 class

Ed Zurga/Getty Images
By Rob DausterAug 30, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT
Kansas landed their first commitment in the Class of 2018, as Silvio de Sousa, a 6-foot-9 forward from Angola, pledged to the Jayhawks over the weekend.

De Sousa is ranked as the No. 18 recruit in the class by Rivals. According to the Lawrence Journal-World, he committed to Kansas on Sunday evening, at the end of his official visit to Lawrence.

Technically, de Sousa is the only player currently in the class for Kansas, but he will join transfers Dedric Lawson, K.J. Lawson and Charlie Moore as newcomers in the 2018-19 season. All three players are currently redshirting with the Jayhawks after transferring into the program.

The five-star prospect picked Kansas over the likes of Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina and Syracuse, among others.

John Calipari, Rice basketball join in on Hurricane Harvey fundraising efforts

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterAug 30, 2017, 10:01 AM EDT
Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced on Tuesday that he will be hosting a telethon to raise money to support the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The details have yet to be announced, but the telethon will take place on Sunday.

This is not the first time that Calipari has done something like this. He raised more than $1 million with a ‘Hoops For Haiti’ telethon following the devastating earthquake in that country, and two years later he helped raise $500,000 for Hurricane Sandy relief.

Calipari is far from the only sports figure doing his part to raise money to help the people of Houston affected by the flooding. Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson has called on teams across the country to send shirts and shoes to the school to be donated to those that have been displaced or lost everything that they own. J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans has raised more than $5 million as of this posting. Members of the Rice basketball team have also made an effort to raise as much money as possible: