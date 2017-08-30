Legendary head coach Rollie Massimino passes away at age 82

College Basketball Hall of Fame coach Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova to an improbable national championship as a No. 8 seed in 1985, has died at the age of 82. Massimino passed away at his home in Florida after dealing with recent health issues.
A former head coach with the Wildcats, UNLV, Cleveland State and Stony Brook, Massimino had most previously been the head coach at NAIA Keiser University, building the program from scratch beginning in 2006 when they were known as Northwood University. Still head coach at the school through the 2016-17 season, Massimino notched his 800th career victory as a head coach last December.
Massimino started his head coaching career with two seasons at Stony Brook before starting at Villanova in 1973. Staying with the Wildcats until 1992, Massimino moved on to UNLV and eventually Cleveland State. Massimino teams made five trips to the Sweet 16 during his Division I head coaching career.
With a career record of 816-462, Massimino is among the game’s greatest coaches as he was a head coach at the college level for 41 seasons and 45 seasons overall.
Gonzaga added some depth to its roster on Wednesday night as San Jose State transfer forward Brandon Clarke pledged to the Bulldogs.
The 6-foot-8 Clarke left the Spartans late this summer after the abrupt resignation of former head coach Dave Wojcik in mid-July. As a sophomore last season, Clarke put up 17.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 58 percent from the field. Clarke was named an All-Mountain West first team selection while also being named to the league’s All-Defensive team.
By adding Clarke, Gonzaga is giving itself a potential impact player in a few years as he’ll have to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer restrictions. When he’s able to return for the 2018-19 season, Clarke will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Gonzaga has been very successful navigating the transfer market the last few seasons and they’ve done a great job of developing players during a redshirt year. It’ll be fascinating to see what Gonzaga can do with a player like Clarke, as he has never had a lot of talent around him, yet still produced at an all-league level.
Excited to say that I am committing to Gonzaga University🏀👌🏽Thank you to the man upstairs🙏🏽 I cannot wait to be a Bulldog!!! #ZagUp
Louisville head coach Rick Pitino announced that he intends to have a Pro Day at the school this fall. Following in the footsteps of Duke and Kentucky, the Cardinals will have one-day event devoted to having NBA personnel in attendance to see their players in a pro-style workout. No date has been set yet for the event.
Not only does Louisville have a healthy amount of pro prospects for this upcoming season, but this is also a solid test for the team early in the season, according to Pitino. In a story from Jeff Greer of the Courier-Journal, Pitino shared some of the logic behind his decision behind the Pro Day.
“Because this team is so young, I want to see how they perform in a very intense practice in front of pro scouts,” Pitino said to Greer. “We’re going to probably have the No. 1 schedule in the nation again, and that is a lot of pressure that a young team will go through. We’re young in certain areas and very experienced in others, so I think it’s going to be good for these guys to play in front of pro scouts in one day.”
“This is just going to help our basketball team mature.”
With upperclassmen like Deng Adel, Anas Mahmoud and Ray Spaulding, the Cardinals should be a major factor in the ACC this season as those veterans are complemented by a group of talented underclassmen. Sophomore V.J. King is also back for the Cardinals and freshmen Malik Williams and Brian Bowen were both considered five-star prospects by many recruiting services.
This is a smart move by Pitino because elite recruits want to play in front of NBA eyes and get feedback as much as possible before they turn pro. By following in the footsteps of Duke and Kentucky, Louisville is trying to maintain its credibility with five-star prospects as a place that is open to players going pro when they are ready to do so.
With the recent Summer League success of former Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell with the Utah Jazz, the Cardinals are trying to capitalize on some recent pro success as they are hoping to sustain in order to help land top-notch recruits.
Kansas landed their first commitment in the Class of 2018, as Silvio de Sousa, a 6-foot-9 forward from Angola, pledged to the Jayhawks over the weekend.
De Sousa is ranked as the No. 18 recruit in the class by Rivals. According to the Lawrence Journal-World, he committed to Kansas on Sunday evening, at the end of his official visit to Lawrence.
Technically, de Sousa is the only player currently in the class for Kansas, but he will join transfers Dedric Lawson, K.J. Lawson and Charlie Moore as newcomers in the 2018-19 season. All three players are currently redshirting with the Jayhawks after transferring into the program.
The five-star prospect picked Kansas over the likes of Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina and Syracuse, among others.
John Calipari, Rice basketball join in on Hurricane Harvey fundraising efforts
Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced on Tuesday that he will be hosting a telethon to raise money to support the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
The details have yet to be announced, but the telethon will take place on Sunday.
This is not the first time that Calipari has done something like this. He raised more than $1 million with a ‘Hoops For Haiti’ telethon following the devastating earthquake in that country, and two years later he helped raise $500,000 for Hurricane Sandy relief.
The Red Storm announced Tuesday that the freshman wing from New York would transfer, citing personal reasons.
“A lot has happened in my life over the last few years,” Wilson said in a statement released by the school. “These factors played a large part in my decision to stay close to home, but unfortunately I recently realized it was not what is best for me at this time to manage adversity in my life.
“I am grateful for the opportunity that St. John’s provided me and for the support of coach (Chris) Mullin and the rest of the staff throughout this difficult process. In order for me to grow as a person and basketball player, I feel that I need to begin something new to explore what is next in my life. Although I know the grass isn’t always greener, this is a risk I am willing to take for personal reasons.”
Wilson attended his first three years of high school in the Bronx before transfering to prep powerhouse Brewster Academy for his senior season. He averaged 17.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as Brewster won a national prep championship. He chose St. John’s over the likes of UConn, Texas, Florida and Syracuse as a consensus top-100 recruit in the 2017 class.
“We know this was not an easy decision for Sid, so we are supportive of him as he strives to find the right fit,” Mullin said in a statement. “He is a good person and talented player who we wish the best as he begins his new journey.”
St. John’s went 14-19 last season, Mullin’s second at his alma mater. Brian Trimble, a three-star guard from Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan., was the only other member of the Red Storm’s 2017 class, though the team returns much of last year’s youthful roster.