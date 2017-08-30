John Calipari, Rice basketball join in on Hurricane Harvey fundraising efforts

Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced on Tuesday that he will be hosting a telethon to raise money to support the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The details have yet to be announced, but the telethon will take place on Sunday.

This is not the first time that Calipari has done something like this. He raised more than $1 million with a ‘Hoops For Haiti’ telethon following the devastating earthquake in that country, and two years later he helped raise $500,000 for Hurricane Sandy relief.

Calipari is far from the only sports figure doing his part to raise money to help the people of Houston affected by the flooding. Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson has called on teams across the country to send shirts and shoes to the school to be donated to those that have been displaced or lost everything that they own. J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans has raised more than $5 million as of this posting. Members of the Rice basketball team have also made an effort to raise as much money as possible: