CBT Podcast: Syracuse and Indiana transfers, Kentucky offers and SMU’s hiring practices

Sam Vecenie joins Rob Dauster for a six pack of burning questions: How bad will Syracuse be without Taurean Thompson? Was Indiana in the wrong to cut Grant Gelon? How bad did Mitchell Robinson mess everything up? Is SMU playing dirty by hiring a recruit’s father? And is Kentucky’s failure to offer Louis King a bad sign for their 2017-18 team?
St. John’s freshman Sid Wilson transferring
Sid Wilson’s stay at St. John’s was a short one.
The Red Storm announced Tuesday that the freshman wing from New York would transfer, citing personal reasons.
“A lot has happened in my life over the last few years,” Wilson said in a statement released by the school. “These factors played a large part in my decision to stay close to home, but unfortunately I recently realized it was not what is best for me at this time to manage adversity in my life.
“I am grateful for the opportunity that St. John’s provided me and for the support of coach (Chris) Mullin and the rest of the staff throughout this difficult process. In order for me to grow as a person and basketball player, I feel that I need to begin something new to explore what is next in my life. Although I know the grass isn’t always greener, this is a risk I am willing to take for personal reasons.”
Wilson attended his first three years of high school in the Bronx before transfering to prep powerhouse Brewster Academy for his senior season. He averaged 17.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as Brewster won a national prep championship. He chose St. John’s over the likes of UConn, Texas, Florida and Syracuse as a consensus top-100 recruit in the 2017 class.
“We know this was not an easy decision for Sid, so we are supportive of him as he strives to find the right fit,” Mullin said in a statement. “He is a good person and talented player who we wish the best as he begins his new journey.”
St. John’s went 14-19 last season, Mullin’s second at his alma mater. Brian Trimble, a three-star guard from Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan., was the only other member of the Red Storm’s 2017 class, though the team returns much of last year’s youthful roster.
Wake Forest brings in Marshall grad transfer Thompson
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest has added graduate transfer Terrence Thompson from Marshall.
Coach Danny Manning announced the addition of Thompson on Monday, calling him “someone who comes in with a level of maturity and experience” that can help the program.
Thompson started 21 of 23 games for the Thundering Herd and had nine games in double figures in points. He began his college career at Charlotte, redshirted in 2013-14 and transferred to a junior college in Georgia before coming to Marshall two years ago.
He fills the roster spot vacated by Dinos Mitoglou, who decided last month to skip his senior season and play professionally in his home country of Greece.
Purdue falls to Lithuania, wins silver medal at World University Games
After a series of dominant performances as Team USA’s representative in the World University Games, Purdue left Taipei with a silver medal following an 85-74 loss to Lithuania in the gold medal game.
Carsen Edwards finished with 23 points while Isaac Haas chipped in with 17 and Vince Edwards finished with 16.
Overall, the trip was a promising one for the Boilermakers, who, at least on paper, look like they’ll be able to survive the departure of Caleb Swanigan as an NCAA tournament team with the potential to climb into the top 25 and compete with Minnesota and Northwestern as Michigan State’s biggest Big Ten challenger. We know what they’re going to be — team that plays with two points guards and parks four sharp-shooters around Isaac Haas — and on the nights when those threes are falling, they are going to be tough to beat.
As a team, they were 16th nationally in three-point percentage last season, and they shot better than 43 percent from beyond the arc on this trip. Where they may struggle is when teams go big against them and pound the glass. In the finals here, Lithuania had 17 offensive rebounds.
Overall, this loss should not be all that concerning. Lithuania is one of the best basketball nations in Europe. Their roster is full of players that could compete at the high major level, including Notre Dame’s starting center, Martinas Geben.
What’s more important is that the Boilermakers essentially got a month-long head start on trying to figure out how they are going to replace Swanigan in the games that actually matter.
Former Michigan State coach Jud Heathcote dies at 90
Jud Heathcote, who won a national championship and 416 games in over a 30-year, has died, Michigan State announced Monday night.
He was 90 years old.
“The basketball world is a sadder place today with the passing of Jud Heathcote,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “No one cared more about the welfare of the game than Jud. He was a coach’s coach and a mentor to many. Our hearts are filled with sadness and deepest sympathy for his wife Beverly and the Heathcote family.
“Without a doubt, he was one of the most influential people in my life, giving me a chance when no one else would. Any coaching success I’ve ever had is because of him. Long after he left Michigan State, he was still one of the first people I would call when I had a tough decision to make in coaching or life.
“Michigan State has lost one of its icons today. And yet, nothing can erase his impact on the program, the players he coached and the coaches he mentored. SPartan basketball is what it is today because of Jud Heathcote.”
Heathcote won 336 games coaching the Spartans from 1976 until 1995 after starting his head coaching career at Montana. Heathcote, Magic Johnson and the Spartans won the 1979 NCAA tournament championship. In his career, Heathcote won three Big Ten regular season titles and went to nine NCAA tournaments.
“Coach Heathcote had an impact on so many people,” Spartans athletic director Mark Hollis said in a statement. “For me, he was among the best teachers I had the opportunity to be around. Reflecting on my career and life, Jud was among the most influential people in regards to my preparation for both.
“He will be missed, yet his memory will be seen through the many different people he impacted. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Bev and the entire Heathcote family.”
Sampson asks coaches to send shirts and shoes to help city of Houston
Hurricane Harvey is currently ravaging Texas. As of Monday afternoon, three people were confirmed to have died due to the storm, and mandatory evacuations were beginning to be ordered by some counties in the state.
One of the places most impacted is Houston and its population of 4.5 million people.
The University of Houston’s basketball program is going to try to help its city.
Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson issued a request Monday, calling for coaches around the country – from all levels – to donate gear to help those affected by the storm.
“I have so many of my friends in the coaching profession tet and call offering prayers and thoughts for All Houstonians,” Sampson wrote. “They all ask what we can do to help.
“Both men’s and women’s (high school), junior college), every level of college D1, D2, D3 and NAIA… if you can please send 20 of your schools t-shirts and 10 pairs of shoes.”
The devastation racking the Texas coast right now is sure to be immense as the hurricane is expected to continue to drop rain on the region. When it’s over, there will be thousands of people needing assistance. The efforts of Sampson and the Houston program will certainly be welcomed – and impactful.
UPDATE: To get an idea of just how far-reaching this effort is already, take a scroll through the twitter feeds of Houston Men’s Basketball and Kelvin Sampson. This project is well beyond just Division I men’s basketball. I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say more than a thousand teams could end up donating clothes and shoes.
The University is closed until at least Monday, and at this point, no one is even in the Athletics Complex to pick up the packages if they even can be deliver, Houston spokesman Jeff Conrad told NBC Sports. But when they can get access to the facility, “our coaches, student-athletes and staff will start distributing to charity organizations,” Conrad said. “That initial wave could be pretty overwhelming.”
Overwhelming sounds great.
Keep the donations coming.
Even if you aren’t a member of a team, you can still help by donating clothes and shoes, even if they are just the clothes sitting in the back of your closet or the corner of your attic or children’s hand-me-downs you don’t have anyone to hand down to. The address is:
Guy V Lewis Development Center
3480 Cullen Blvd
Houston, TX 77204