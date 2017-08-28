More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Sampson asks coaches to send shirts and shoes to help city of Houston

By Travis HinesAug 28, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT
Hurricane Harvey is currently ravaging Texas. As of Monday afternoon, three people were confirmed to have died due to the storm, and mandatory evacuations were beginning to be ordered by some counties in the state.

One of the places most impacted is Houston and its population of 4.5 million people.

The University of Houston’s basketball program is going to try to help its city.

Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson issued a request Monday, calling for coaches around the country – from all levels – to donate gear to help those affected by the storm.

“I have so many of my friends in the coaching profession tet and call offering prayers and thoughts for All Houstonians,” Sampson wrote. “They all ask what we can do to help.

“Both men’s and women’s (high school), junior college), every level of college D1, D2, D3 and NAIA… if you can please send 20 of your schools t-shirts and 10 pairs of shoes.”

The devastation racking the Texas coast right now is sure to be immense as the hurricane is expected to continue to drop rain on the region. When it’s over, there will be thousands of people needing assistance. The efforts of Sampson and the Houston program will certainly be welcomed – and impactful.

Syracuse loses promising sophomore Taurean Thompson

By Rob DausterAug 28, 2017, 1:31 PM EDT
Syracuse sophomore forward Taurean Thompson has withdrawn from the school, according to Syracuse.com.

Thompson was expected to play a major role for the Orange this season. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 9.2 points in just over 17 minutes as a freshman, and with Tyler Lydon and Andrew White III gone, he and Tyus Battle were going to be counted on to carry the scoring load.

“We have been informed that Taurean is taking a leave of absence from Syracuse University,” head coach Jim Boeheim said in a statement.  “My understanding is he wants to go to school closer to home due to some family health issues.”

Without Thompson, the Orange will not be without six of their top seven scorers from a team that went 19-15 last season and missed out on the NCAA tournament.

Report: Mitchell Robinson is now back at Western Kentucky

By Rob DausterAug 28, 2017, 9:21 AM EDT
Mitchell Robinson’s recruitment took another strange turn over the weekend.

The 7-foot- McDonald’s All-American center and potential lottery pick has returned to Western Kentucky to play his freshman season, according to Scout.

If he does, this will go down as one of the weirdest recruitments that I can remember. Let’s recap it, shall we? Robinson committed to Rick Stansbury and Western Kentucky last summer, just a couple of weeks after Robinson’s godfather, Shammond Williams, was hired as an assistant coach with the program. He signed in November and enrolled for summer school in July, but after just a couple of weeks of classes, Robinson left school and received a release to transfer from the program. He visited Kansas, LSU and New Orleans, but since he was technically a transfer and would have to sit out the 2017-18 season, those deals all fell through.

Which left Robinson in a difficult spot.

He could sit out the season and train for the NBA Draft, which is what it was reported he was considering doing last week. He could try and find a professional team to play for, either in the G League or overseas. Or, and this was probably always the smartest move, he could tuck his tail between his legs and return to WKU.

And if he does end up staying and playing for WKU all year long, it will be the first time in this whole saga that he actually did what he was expected to do.

Four-star 2018 forward Jaylen Hoard commits to Wake Forest

By Scott PhillipsAug 26, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT
Four-star forward Jaylen Hoard ended his recruitment on Saturday afternoon as he committed to Wake Forest.

The 6-foot-8 Hoard became a priority recruit in the national recruiting scene after last summer after starring for the French national team during the FIBA U17 World Championships. Hoard finished the event second in scoring as he was dominant at times. Hoard had previously drawn attention after winning MVP at the Jordan Brand International Game in 2015 but the FIBA performance showed that Hoard could be a potential impact player during his freshman season.

Coming over to the United States for his junior season of high school basketball and playing this spring and summer in the Nike EYBL with Team CP3, Hoard solidified himself as one of the better frontcourt prospects in the Class of 2018. Rivals currently has Hoard as the No. 29 overall prospect in the class and a few other services have Hoard elevated into five-star status. Hoard put up 14.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and and 1.4 assists per game in the EYBL as he showed an ability to be a potential high-level scorer.

Hoard will have to improve his perimeter skill level for the next level but he’s shown flashes of being able to produce a workable three-pointer.

By adding Hoard, Wake Forest and head coach Danny Manning have also made a major statement in getting a potential McDonald’s All-American. Coming off of an NCAA tournament appearance and big man John Collins getting picked in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft, Wake Forest has quite a bit of positive momentum right now and it’s extending to the recruiting trail.

Hoard joins three-star guard Sharone Wright Jr. in the Wake Forest recruiting Class of 2018.

Kentucky, John Calipari donates to Hurricane Harvey relief during UK Alumni Charity Game

By Scott PhillipsAug 26, 2017, 9:35 AM EDT
Kentucky hosted its UK Alumni Charity Game on Friday night as Big Blue Nation packed into Rupp Arena to see many of the former Wildcats who are now starring in the NBA.

While Kentucky fans were there to see former stars like Karl-Anthony Towns, DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo and Trey Lyles (to name a very select group from the star-studded roster) the event has, more importantly, become a key charity event for The Calipari Foundation.

This year’s game was no different, as Calipari told the Rupp Arena crowd on Friday night that over $1 million had been raised for charity through Calipari’s fantasy camp, golf outing and the alumni game during the offseason.

And with Hurricane Harvey making landfall in South Texas last night as a Category 4 hurricane, Calipari told the Rupp Arena crowd that some of that money was going to the Red Cross in Houston.

If you also wish to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, the Red Cross has set up a donation website for that specific purpose.

As for the game itself, Towns led all with 33 points on the night as he continued to make his anti-racism message felt after penning a piece in The Players’ Tribune earlier on Friday. Towns doubled down on his anti-racism stance at the UK Alumni Charity Game by wearing customized shoes that said “Love trumps hate.” Another shoe had the word “racism” crossed out in a red circle with a line through it.

 

Want to make college basketball more relevant? Play the games we actually care about

By Rob DausterAug 25, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT
It looks like we can cross Maryland and Georgetown off the list of obvious local rivals that are too dumb and stubborn to play each other.

In each of the last two seasons, the Terps and the Hoyas have produced two terrific, thoroughly entertaining basketball games early on in the non-conference season when college basketball is desperately trying to find a way into the conversation. In 2015, then-No. 3 Maryland beat the Hoyas 75-71 in College Park. The return game came last season, when the Hoyas somehow blew a nine-point lead in the final minutes in a loss at the Verizon Center.

But now that the Gavitt Games is no longer forcing the two biggest basketball brands in the nation’s capital to play each other, don’t expect it to happen again anytime soon.

From the Washington Post:

When asked if scheduling Maryland was a priority and a task he had thought about, Ewing flashed a wide grin and asked the room: “Who did he say?”

“I’m not thinking about Maryland. I’m not sure if or when we will schedule Maryland. My focus is on getting us back strong,” Ewing said.

And so it goes.

It has become all too common in college basketball for some of the most obvious and heated rivalries in the sport to never get played, and it sucks. Kansas is still too bitter about Missouri leaving for the SEC to schedule the Tigers, but don’t worry, Jayhawks fans, you still get those games against Washington, Stanford, Arizona State and Nebraska this year!

Duke and Maryland, which was almost as intense as Duke-North Carolina for a stretch of time in the late-90s and early-to-mid-00s, won’t ever get played for that same reason. If that matchup gets scheduled before Mike Krzyzewski retires I’ll be shocked.

Texas played Texas A&M during the 2015-16 season, but they needed the Battle 4 Atlantis to schedule it as an opening round matchup to make it happen. Ohio State has not played a non-conference game against Cincinnati since 2006, Dayton since 1988 and Xavier since 1935. Dayton and Xavier have not scheduled each other since Xavier left the Atlantic 10.

Pitt and West Virginia are only now reigniting the Backyard Brawl, which would be great if the Panthers weren’t an epic disaster at this point. Credit should be given to Syracuse, who has scheduled UConn, Georgetown, Villanova and St. John’s since they’ve left the Big East, but they aren’t going to be able to play everyone of those teams every year. Gonzaga and Washington went a decade between games.

Conferences can’t even get this stuff right. The idea that Indiana and Purdue will only play one Big Ten game against each other this season is pathetic, although the fact that Indiana is going to have themselves a rebuilding year probably takes away some of the angst.

That list is both too long and not complete.

And frankly, I’m not even sure that playing these rivalry games would be enough to make all that big of a difference in how much attention is paid to college basketball in November and December. Unless college hoops can find a way to make football go away or the NBA an inferior product — neither of those things are going to happen — they’re always going to be third fiddle.

But I do know this: There would be a whole lot more interest from each team’s fanbase if they played these rivalry games. What do you think Duke fans want to see more: A game against Maryland or the Blue Devils playing in the PK80 Invitational, seven buy games and a trip to St. John’s?

How much interest do you think could be generated nationally by promoting a game built around the craziest comeback in college basketball history?

How awesome would it be if, in a football state, headlines were made in the fall around a four-team double-header featuring matchups between the four Ohio schools?

Am I truly the only person that wants to see Michael Porter Jr. step into Allen Fieldhouse and have a go at Kansas?

If we really want to make college basketball more relevant, find a way to make the coaches with eight-figure contracts play the games that their fans actually give a damn about. Until then, I hope the fans paying for season tickets enjoy the first seven games of their ticket package coming against teams that get paid upwards of $100,000 to come to town and lose by 30.