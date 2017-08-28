Former Michigan State coach Jud Heathcote dies at 90

Jud Heathcote, who won a national championship and 416 games in over a 30-year, has died, Michigan State announced Monday night.
He was 90 years old.
“The basketball world is a sadder place today with the passing of Jud Heathcote,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “No one cared more about the welfare of the game than Jud. He was a coach’s coach and a mentor to many. Our hearts are filled with sadness and deepest sympathy for his wife Beverly and the Heathcote family.
“Without a doubt, he was one of the most influential people in my life, giving me a chance when no one else would. Any coaching success I’ve ever had is because of him. Long after he left Michigan State, he was still one of the first people I would call when I had a tough decision to make in coaching or life.
“Michigan State has lost one of its icons today. And yet, nothing can erase his impact on the program, the players he coached and the coaches he mentored. SPartan basketball is what it is today because of Jud Heathcote.”
Heathcote won 336 games coaching the Spartans from 1976 until 1995 after starting his head coaching career at Montana. Heathcote, Magic Johnson and the Spartans won the 1979 NCAA tournament championship. In his career, Heathcote won three Big Ten regular season titles and went to nine NCAA tournaments.
“Coach Heathcote had an impact on so many people,” Spartans athletic director Mark Hollis said in a statement. “For me, he was among the best teachers I had the opportunity to be around. Reflecting on my career and life, Jud was among the most influential people in regards to my preparation for both.
“He will be missed, yet his memory will be seen through the many different people he impacted. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Bev and the entire Heathcote family.”
Hurricane Harvey is currently ravaging Texas. As of Monday afternoon, three people were confirmed to have died due to the storm, and mandatory evacuations were beginning to be ordered by some counties in the state.
One of the places most impacted is Houston and its population of 4.5 million people.
The University of Houston’s basketball program is going to try to help its city.
Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson issued a request Monday, calling for coaches around the country – from all levels – to donate gear to help those affected by the storm.
“I have so many of my friends in the coaching profession tet and call offering prayers and thoughts for All Houstonians,” Sampson wrote. “They all ask what we can do to help.
“Both men’s and women’s (high school), junior college), every level of college D1, D2, D3 and NAIA… if you can please send 20 of your schools t-shirts and 10 pairs of shoes.”
The devastation racking the Texas coast right now is sure to be immense as the hurricane is expected to continue to drop rain on the region. When it’s over, there will be thousands of people needing assistance. The efforts of Sampson and the Houston program will certainly be welcomed – and impactful.
Syracuse sophomore forward Taurean Thompson has withdrawn from the school, according to Syracuse.com.
Thompson was expected to play a major role for the Orange this season. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 9.2 points in just over 17 minutes as a freshman, and with Tyler Lydon and Andrew White III gone, he and Tyus Battle were going to be counted on to carry the scoring load.
“We have been informed that Taurean is taking a leave of absence from Syracuse University,” head coach Jim Boeheim said in a statement. “My understanding is he wants to go to school closer to home due to some family health issues.”
Without Thompson, the Orange will not be without six of their top seven scorers from a team that went 19-15 last season and missed out on the NCAA tournament.
Mitchell Robinson’s recruitment took another strange turn over the weekend.
The 7-foot- McDonald’s All-American center and potential lottery pick has returned to Western Kentucky to play his freshman season, according to Scout.
If he does, this will go down as one of the weirdest recruitments that I can remember. Let’s recap it, shall we? Robinson committed to Rick Stansbury and Western Kentucky last summer, just a couple of weeks after Robinson’s godfather, Shammond Williams, was hired as an assistant coach with the program. He signed in November and enrolled for summer school in July, but after just a couple of weeks of classes, Robinson left school and received a release to transfer from the program. He visited Kansas, LSU and New Orleans, but since he was technically a transfer and would have to sit out the 2017-18 season, those deals all fell through.
Which left Robinson in a difficult spot.
He could sit out the season and train for the NBA Draft, which is what it was reported he was considering doing last week. He could try and find a professional team to play for, either in the G League or overseas. Or, and this was probably always the smartest move, he could tuck his tail between his legs and return to WKU.
And if he does end up staying and playing for WKU all year long, it will be the first time in this whole saga that he actually did what he was expected to do.
Four-star forward Jaylen Hoard ended his recruitment on Saturday afternoon as he committed to Wake Forest.
The 6-foot-8 Hoard became a priority recruit in the national recruiting scene after last summer after starring for the French national team during the FIBA U17 World Championships. Hoard finished the event second in scoring as he was dominant at times. Hoard had previously drawn attention after winning MVP at the Jordan Brand International Game in 2015 but the FIBA performance showed that Hoard could be a potential impact player during his freshman season.
Coming over to the United States for his junior season of high school basketball and playing this spring and summer in the Nike EYBL with Team CP3, Hoard solidified himself as one of the better frontcourt prospects in the Class of 2018. Rivals currently has Hoard as the No. 29 overall prospect in the class and a few other services have Hoard elevated into five-star status. Hoard put up 14.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and and 1.4 assists per game in the EYBL as he showed an ability to be a potential high-level scorer.
Hoard will have to improve his perimeter skill level for the next level but he’s shown flashes of being able to produce a workable three-pointer.
By adding Hoard, Wake Forest and head coach Danny Manning have also made a major statement in getting a potential McDonald’s All-American. Coming off of an NCAA tournament appearance and big man John Collins getting picked in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft, Wake Forest has quite a bit of positive momentum right now and it’s extending to the recruiting trail.
Hoard joins three-star guard Sharone Wright Jr. in the Wake Forest recruiting Class of 2018.
Kentucky hosted its UK Alumni Charity Game on Friday night as Big Blue Nation packed into Rupp Arena to see many of the former Wildcats who are now starring in the NBA.
While Kentucky fans were there to see former stars like Karl-Anthony Towns, DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo and Trey Lyles (to name a very select group from the star-studded roster) the event has, more importantly, become a key charity event for The Calipari Foundation.
This year’s game was no different, as Calipari told the Rupp Arena crowd on Friday night that over $1 million had been raised for charity through Calipari’s fantasy camp, golf outing and the alumni game during the offseason.
And with Hurricane Harvey making landfall in South Texas last night as a Category 4 hurricane, Calipari told the Rupp Arena crowd that some of that money was going to the Red Cross in Houston.
If you also wish to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, the Red Cross has set up a donation website for that specific purpose.
As for the game itself, Towns led all with 33 points on the night as he continued to make his anti-racism message felt after penning a piece in The Players’ Tribune earlier on Friday. Towns doubled down on his anti-racism stance at the UK Alumni Charity Game by wearing customized shoes that said “Love trumps hate.” Another shoe had the word “racism” crossed out in a red circle with a line through it.
