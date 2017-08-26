More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky, John Calipari donate to Hurricane Harvey relief during UK Alumni Charity Game

By Scott PhillipsAug 26, 2017, 9:35 AM EDT
Kentucky hosted its UK Alumni Charity Game on Friday night as Big Blue Nation packed into Rupp Arena to see many of the former Wildcats who are now starring in the NBA.

While Kentucky fans were there to see former stars like Karl-Anthony Towns, DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo and Trey Lyles (to name a very select group from the star-studded roster) the event has, more importantly, become a key charity event for The Calipari Foundation.

This year’s game was no different, as Calipari told the Rupp Arena crowd on Friday night that over $1 million had been raised for charity through Calipari’s fantasy camp, golf outing and the alumni game during the offseason.

And with Hurricane Harvey making landfall in South Texas last night as a Category 4 hurricane, Calipari told the Rupp Arena crowd that some of that money was going to the Red Cross in Houston.

If you also wish to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, the Red Cross has set up a donation website for that specific purpose.

As for the game itself, Towns led all with 33 points on the night as he continued to make his anti-racism message felt after penning a piece in The Players’ Tribune earlier on Friday. Towns doubled down on his anti-racism stance at the UK Alumni Charity Game by wearing customized shoes that said “Love trumps hate.” Another shoe had the word “racism” crossed out in a red circle with a line through it.

 

(H/t: Kyle Tucker, SEC Country)

Want to make college basketball more relevant? Play the games we actually care about

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
By Rob DausterAug 25, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT
It looks like we can cross Maryland and Georgetown off the list of obvious local rivals that are too dumb and stubborn to play each other.

In each of the last two seasons, the Terps and the Hoyas have produced two terrific, thoroughly entertaining basketball games early on in the non-conference season when college basketball is desperately trying to find a way into the conversation. In 2015, then-No. 3 Maryland beat the Hoyas 75-71 in College Park. The return game came last season, when the Hoyas somehow blew a nine-point lead in the final minutes in a loss at the Verizon Center.

But now that the Gavitt Games is no longer forcing the two biggest basketball brands in the nation’s capital to play each other, don’t expect it to happen again anytime soon.

From the Washington Post:

When asked if scheduling Maryland was a priority and a task he had thought about, Ewing flashed a wide grin and asked the room: “Who did he say?”

“I’m not thinking about Maryland. I’m not sure if or when we will schedule Maryland. My focus is on getting us back strong,” Ewing said.

And so it goes.

It has become all too common in college basketball for some of the most obvious and heated rivalries in the sport to never get played, and it sucks. Kansas is still too bitter about Missouri leaving for the SEC to schedule the Tigers, but don’t worry, Jayhawks fans, you still get those games against Washington, Stanford, Arizona State and Nebraska this year!

Duke and Maryland, which was almost as intense as Duke-North Carolina for a stretch of time in the late-90s and early-to-mid-00s, won’t ever get played for that same reason. If that matchup gets scheduled before Mike Krzyzewski retires I’ll be shocked.

Texas played Texas A&M during the 2015-16 season, but they needed the Battle 4 Atlantis to schedule it as an opening round matchup to make it happen. Ohio State has not played a non-conference game against Cincinnati since 2006, Dayton since 1988 and Xavier since 1935. Dayton and Xavier have not scheduled each other since Xavier left the Atlantic 10.

Pitt and West Virginia are only now reigniting the Backyard Brawl, which would be great if the Panthers weren’t an epic disaster at this point. Credit should be given to Syracuse, who has scheduled UConn, Georgetown, Villanova and St. John’s since they’ve left the Big East, but they aren’t going to be able to play everyone of those teams every year. Gonzaga and Washington went a decade between games.

Conferences can’t even get this stuff right. The idea that Indiana and Purdue will only play one Big Ten game against each other this season is pathetic, although the fact that Indiana is going to have themselves a rebuilding year probably takes away some of the angst.

That list is both too long and not complete.

And frankly, I’m not even sure that playing these rivalry games would be enough to make all that big of a difference in how much attention is paid to college basketball in November and December. Unless college hoops can find a way to make football go away or the NBA an inferior product — neither of those things are going to happen — they’re always going to be third fiddle.

But I do know this: There would be a whole lot more interest from each team’s fanbase if they played these rivalry games. What do you think Duke fans want to see more: A game against Maryland or the Blue Devils playing in the PK80 Invitational, seven buy games and a trip to St. John’s?

How much interest do you think could be generated nationally by promoting a game built around the craziest comeback in college basketball history?

How awesome would it be if, in a football state, headlines were made in the fall around a four-team double-header featuring matchups between the four Ohio schools?

Am I truly the only person that wants to see Michael Porter Jr. step into Allen Fieldhouse and have a go at Kansas?

If we really want to make college basketball more relevant, find a way to make the coaches with eight-figure contracts play the games that their fans actually give a damn about. Until then, I hope the fans paying for season tickets enjoy the first seven games of their ticket package coming against teams that get paid upwards of $100,000 to come to town and lose by 30.

The 2017 Great Alaska Shootout will be the event’s last

(Photo Courtesy of Sam Wasson)
By Terrence PayneAug 24, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT
The longest running regular season college basketball tournament will no longer hold that title at the end of this year.

The Great Alaska Shootout announced on Thursday that 2017 will be the final year of the event.

“The Shootout has been an iconic event at [University of Alaska Anchorage] for 40 years, but unfortunately we cannot sustain our funding of this tournament in the current budget climate,” UAA chancellor Sam Gingerich said in a statement. “We are grateful for the enthusiastic support we’ve received over the years from our community, fans, volunteers, civic and business leaders and donors.”

Once one of the premier tournaments in college basketball, the Great Alaska Shootout had powerhouse programs such as Kentucky, North Carolina, Arizona, Duke, Kansas, Syracuse, and Louisville, among others, all claiming championships in Anchorage.

There has been an increase in the number early season college basketball tournaments in recent years, one of the most notable being the Battle 4 Atlantis. With a major television deal and located in the Bahamas, the Battle 4 Atlantis has landed some of the top college basketball teams annually since its inception in 2011. Tournaments in Las Vegas and tropical locations have also popped up as of late. Even the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has adapted and expanded its early season presence in college basketball. From 1979 to 2005, Springfield was home to an annual college basketball game that featured some of the top talent in the country. Today, the Hall of Fame sponsors several different tournaments in the northeast, Miami, and Los Angeles.

In an arms race, the Great Alaska Shootout had lost the luster it once had.

The 2017 GCI Great Alaska Shootout will begin on Nov. 21 at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage. Cal Poly, College of Charleston, Central Michigan, Sam Houston State, Idaho, Santa Clara, CSU Bakersfield and Alaska Anchorage make up the final field.

Horizon League filed a lawsuit against Valparaiso

(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
By Terrence PayneAug 24, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
The Horizon League is looking to take Valparaiso to court, only this time it’s not on the hardwood of a college campus.

On Thursday, Jason Belzer of Forbes, reported that the league is suing the university for breach of contract. The Horizon League claims Valpo did not give the conference a year’s notice and owes $500,000 in exit fees.

Valparaiso left its conference home since 2007 in order to join the Missouri Valley Conference. The Crusaders were replacing Wichita State, which departed for the American Athletic Conference, as the Missouri Valley’s 10th member.

The Horizon League voted to up the exit fee from $50,000 to $500,000 in 2012. The change came following Butler’s back-to-back national championship game appearances in 2010 and 2011, which led to the university accepting an invitation to join the Atlantic 10 Conference. Valpo’s defense is that the exit fee was not part of the initial agreement the two sides reached in 2006. Belzer went on to note the several cases of exit fees as precedents that would go against Valpo’s defense.

This lawsuit was filed on June 27. A day later IUPUI was added to the Horizon League as Valparaiso’s replacement.

Grand Canyon cleared for D-I play by NCAA

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Associated PressAug 24, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon has been granted Division I active membership by the NCAA following a four-year transition period.

The school said it was informed by the NCAA on Wednesday and will begin Division I play in the 2017-18 season.

Grand Canyon went 81-46 in four seasons under coach Dan Majerle, the best record among 36 schools that transitioned to Division I since 2000. The Antelopes are one of six teams to have a winning record during its transition in that span.

Grand Canyon played a Division I schedule in the Western Athletic Conference last season, but was not eligible for the NCAA Tournament. The Antelopes are expected to be immediately competitive in the WAC after Majerle, a former Phoenix Suns forward, brought in a strong recruiting class.

Dayton’s Sam Miller gets probation for videotaped jailhouse fight

Mugshot of Sam Miller
Associated PressAug 24, 2017, 2:57 PM EDT
FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — A University of Dayton basketball player says he’s remorseful after a judge sentenced him to probation for a jailhouse fight after his arrest for underage drinking.

Twenty-year-old Sam Miller, of Arlington, Virginia, pleaded guilty Tuesday in southwest Ohio’s Greene County to disorderly conduct for a fight at the county jail in July.

Miller’s attorney says Miller is working hard not to repeat his mistakes.

Miller could be seen on surveillance video confronting and slapping another inmate. The inmate threw several punches that knocked Miller to the ground before deputies arrived.

Miller was a member of the University of Dayton basketball team the previous two seasons. Last season, he played in 26 games, averaging 4.5 points and 2.3 rebounds. The school has revoked his athletic scholarship for one year and has suspended him for the current semester.