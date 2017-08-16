Virginia head coach Tony Bennett: ‘We believe in diversity and unity to its fullest extent’

Virginia’s Tony Bennett finally spoke out on last weekend’s clash between white supremacists protesting the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee and counter-protesters that resulted in the deaths of a 32-year old woman named Heather Heyer and two police officers involved in a helicopter crash:
Bennett does not exactly take a hard-line stance — the message is more about healing within the community and how much he loves his current hometown than it is about condemning what happened — but he does say “we believe in diversity and unity to its fullest extent.”
Kyle Guy, a sophomore on the Virginia roster, had this to say on Sunday:
Say no 2 hate.Say yes 2 love.Say no 2 discrimination.Say yes 2 diversity.Say no 2 racism.Say yes 2 equality. Be different 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/1hX4tiH7ah
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — It has taken more than two years for North Carolina to appear before an NCAA infractions committee panel since initially being charged with five top-level violations amid its long-running academic scandal.
The two-day hearing begins Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee. The panel will ultimately determine whether the school faces penalties that could include fines, probation or vacated wins and championships, making this a major step toward resolution in an oft-delayed case filled with starts, stops and twice-rewritten charges.
“The hearing stage, no matter what size of a case, it’s a big deal to any university,” said Michael L. Buckner, a Florida-based attorney who has worked on infractions cases. “I’ve been a part of what you’d consider small cases, I’ve been a part of one of the largest cases. And trust me: The client feels the same anxiousness and apprehension no matter what size of a case it is.
“But I can definitely imagine with North Carolina, this is definitely a momentous occasion.”
The charges include lack of institutional control in a case tied to irregular courses in the formerly named African and Afro-American Studies (AFAM) department. The case is an offshoot of a 2010 football probe, with the NCAA reopening an investigation in summer 2014, filing charges in May 2015, revising them in April 2016 and then again in December.
The panel, which would typically issue a ruling weeks to months later, is chaired by Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey and includes former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales.
UNC’s representatives were seen arriving for the closed-door hearing at a Nashville hotel Wednesday morning. The contingent included athletic director Bubba Cunningham, men’s basketball coach Roy Williams, football coach Larry Fedora and women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell. Jan Boxill and Deborah Crowder, two former UNC employees charged individually in the case, were also seen with their attorneys.
None of the coaches are charged with a violation. But football and men’s basketball are referenced in a broad-based improper benefits charge tied to athlete access to the irregular courses, while women’s basketball is tied to a charge focused on a former professor and academic counselor providing improper assistance on assignments.
Fedora wasn’t working at UNC during the time in question.
“There’s nothing that I can add to what happened before I ever got here,” Fedora said last week. “But I’m there for support. I think me being there is important — not only for the NCAA but the university — that it shows compliance is important to me and our program.”
The focus is independent study-style courses misidentified as lecture classes that didn’t meet and required a research paper or two for typically high grades. In a 2014 investigation, former U.S. Justice Department official Keorneth Wainstein estimated more than 3,100 students were affected between 1993 and 2011, with athletes making up roughly half the enrollments.
The NCAA has said UNC used those courses to help keep athletes eligible.
UNC has challenged the NCAA’s jurisdiction, saying its accreditation agency — which sanctioned the school with a year of probation — was the proper authority. In a May filing , the school stated it “fundamentally believes that the matters at issue here were of an academic nature” and don’t involve NCAA bylaws.
The NCAA enforcement staff countered in a July filing: “The issues at the heart of this case are clearly the NCAA’s business.”
UNC has argued non-athletes had access to the courses and athletes didn’t receive special treatment. It has also challenged Wainstein’s estimate of athlete enrollments, saying Wainstein counted athletes who were no longer team members and putting the figure at less than 30 percent.
Duke made one of the biggest recruiting moves of the year official Tuesday.
The Blue Devils announced that Marvin Bagley has formally reclassified from 2018 to 2017 and will join Duke for the upcoming season.
“Marvin is a special basketball talent and a tremendous young man,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. “He is completely dedicated to his improvement as both a player and student and, given his family’s deep history in this area, he is fully aware of what it means to be part of Duke University. We’re thrilled to add Marvin to our program.”
Bagley’s history in the area comes from his father, who is a Durham native and played football collegiately at North Carolina A&T.
Bagley, who was the top-ranked player in 2018 and is considered by many now the top 2017 prospect and potential No. 1 NBA draft pick next summer, makes Duke the presumptive No. 1 preseason team as he joins a highly-touted recruiting class for Coach K that was previously headlined by Wendell Carter, Jr., Trevon Duval and Gary Trent, Jr.
The 6-foot-11 Bagley averaged 25.8 points, 14.9 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game while playing in the EYBL this summer.
Duke now the odds-on favorite to win NCAA title, according to oddsmakers
Prior to Bagley’s commitment, both Kentucky and Duke were sitting at 7/1 odds to win the title, but the addition of Bagley not only dropped Kentucky’s chances, it made betting on Duke silly. The Blue Devils are the preseason No. 1 team in the country, but they are anything but a lock to win the title. As we discussed on this podcast, there are still some major flaws with this team. They are not that much better than the field that they deserve to had those odds.
If you’re looking to place a wager on a team to win the title, the bets I really like are USC and Wichita State at 30/1 odds and Miami at 60/1. Those are three top ten teams with the horses to make a deep run in March.
Anyway, here is the full list of odds from the Westgate.
TEAM
OPEN
CURRENT
Duke
12/1
3/1
Kentucky
10/1
8/1
Michigan State
20/1
10/1
Kansas
12/1
12/1
Arizona
20/1
12/1
Louisville
12/1
15/1
UCLA
40/1
25/1
USC
60/1
30/1
Wichita State
20/1
30/1
Texas
300/1
30/1
North Carolina
12/1
30/1
Villanova
12/1
30/1
Florida
20/1
30/1
Missouri
300/1
40/1
Michigan
20/1
50/1
Alabama
80/1
50/1
Oregon
60/1
50/1
Gonzaga
12/1
60/1
Butler
20/1
60/1
West Virginia
30/1
60/1
Virginia
30/1
60/1
Miami
50/1
60/1
Notre Dame
80/1
60/1
Xavier
80/1
60/1
Baylor
50/1
80/1
Wisconsin
60/1
80/1
Iowa State
80/1
80/1
Oklahoma
30/1
100/1
Florida State
40/1
100/1
Saint Mary’s
40/1
100/1
Seton Hall
60/1
100/1
Purdue
60/1
100/1
Indiana
20/1
100/1
Creighton
80/1
100/1
Vanderbilt
80/1
100/1
SMU
80/1
100/1
Cincinnati
80/1
100/1
UConn
100/1
100/1
Syracuse
100/1
100/1
Maryland
100/1
100/1
Minnesota
100/1
100/1
Northwestern
100/1
100/1
Illinois
100/1
100/1
Arkansas
100/1
100/1
South Carolina
100/1
100/1
Texas A&M
100/1
100/1
Nevada
100/1
100/1
Utah
100/1
100/1
TCU
300/1
100/1
Auburn
300/1
100/1
UNLV
1000/1
100/1
VCU
100/1
200/1
Virginia Tech
100/1
200/1
Marquette
100/1
200/1
San Diego State
100/1
200/1
Providence
200/1
200/1
Georgetown
200/1
200/1
Georgia
200/1
200/1
Oklahoma State
300/1
300/1
Kansas State
300/1
300/1
Texas Tech
300/1
300/1
Dayton
300/1
300/1
Rhode Island
300/1
300/1
Wake Forest
300/1
300/1
Clemson
300/1
300/1
St. John’s
300/1
300/1
Iowa
300/1
300/1
Ohio State
300/1
300/1
Penn State
300/1
300/1
Nebraska
300/1
300/1
Ole Miss
300/1
300/1
Tennessee
300/1
300/1
Mississippi State
300/1
300/1
BYU
300/1
300/1
California
300/1
300/1
Colorado
300/1
300/1
Arizona State
300/1
300/1
Stanford
300/1
300/1
Illinois State
300/1
500/1
Houston
500/1
500/1
UCF
500/1
500/1
Memphis
500/1
500/1
Richmond
500/1
500/1
La Salle
500/1
500/1
Davidson
500/1
500/1
Georgia Tech
500/1
500/1
Pittsburgh
500/1
500/1
NC State
500/1
500/1
Middle Tennessee
500/1
500/1
LSU
500/1
500/1
Colorado State
500/1
500/1
Boise State
500/1
500/1
Fresno State
500/1
500/1
Oregon State
500/1
500/1
Wyoming
500/1
1000/1
Vermont
1000/1
1000/1
St. Bonaventure
1000/1
1000/1
George Washington
1000/1
1000/1
George Mason
1000/1
1000/1
Saint Louis
1000/1
1000/1
UNC Wilmington
1000/1
1000/1
Charleston
1000/1
1000/1
Old Dominion
1000/1
1000/1
Princeton
1000/1
1/1
Harvard
1000/1
1000/1
Yale
1000/1
1000/1
Texas Arlington
1000/1
1000/1
Georgia State
1000/1
1000/1
Arkansas State
1000/1
1000/1
Oakland
1000/1
1000/1
Valparaiso
1000/1
1000/1
Northern Iowa
1000/1
1000/1
Belmont
1000/1
1000/1
Akron
1000/1
1000/1
Ohio
1000/1
1000/1
Buffalo
1000/1
1000/1
New Mexico
1000/1
1000/1
Utah State
1000/1
1000/1
Washington State
1000/1
1000/1
East Tennessee State
1000/1
1000/1
Chattanooga
1000/1
1000/1
New Mexico State
1000/1
1000/1
Grand Canyon
1000/1
1000/1
Boston College
1000/1
1000/1
Florida Gulf Coast
2000/1
2000/1
Louisiana Tech
2000/1
2000/1
Monmouth
2000/1
2000/1
Troy
2000/1
2000/1
Pennsylvania
2000/1
3000/1
Western Kentucky
1000/1
3000/1
NC Central
2000/1
3000/1
Bucknell
2000/1
3000/1
Washington
2000/1
3000/1
Louisiana-Lafayette
2000/1
3000/1
UTEP
5000/1
5000/1
Mount St. Mary’s
5000/1
5000/1
San Francisco
5000/1
5000/1
Wright State
5000/1
5000/1
Jacksonville State
5000/1
5000/1
UNC Greensboro
5000/1
5000/1
South Dakota
5000/1
5000/1
North Dakota State
5000/1
5000/1
Fort Wayne
5000/1
5000/1
South Dakota State
5000/1
5000/1
IUPUI
5000/1
5000/1
Cal State Bakersfield
5000/1
5000/1
Texas State
5000/1
5000/1
Coastal Carolina
5000/1
5000/1
Albany
5000/1
5000/1
FIELD (All others)
300/1
300/1
CBT Podcast: How does Marvin Bagley’s commitment to Duke change college hoops?
Marvin Bagley III committed to play for the Duke Blue Devils this season on Monday night. Rob Dauster was joined by Scott Phillips of NBC Sports to discuss the commitment. How good is Bagley? How good is Duke going to be? Are they going to be the No. 1 team in the country again? How do the pieces on that roster fit? We break it all down for you.
I hope that you’re ready for Duke to be the biggest story in all of college basketball for the second straight season.
Because it’s happening.
Late on Monday night, live on Sportscenter, Marvin Bagley III, who may just be the best basketball prospect in the world that is not currently on an NBA roster, announced that he will not only be attending Duke for his one-and-done season, but that he’ll be reclassifying and enrolling this season.
This is not much of a surprise, mind you.
We all pretty much knew that this was how the Bagley saga was probably going to end up playing out, which means we’ve all had time to think through just how this decision is going to affect what happens during the 2017-18 season.
For me, it will bump Duke up to No. 1 in the NBC Sports Preseason Top 25, and I hardly imagine that I’ll be alone in that sentiment.
With Bagley now in the fold, Duke has four five-star prospects enrolling in this class, including the potential No. 1 pick and two more borderline top five recruits in point guard Trevon Duval and big man Wendell Carter. Throw in scoring machine Gary Trent Jr., and that’s a well-rounded, talented recruiting class. All four of those freshmen should be expected to start alongside Grayson Allen, the most well-known and disliked college basketball player in the country who, according to Mike Krzyzewski, is finally healthy and back to playing like the guy that was an All-American as a sophomore and the Preseason National Player of the Year as a junior.
Youth is going to be a major issue. Allen is the only rotation player that is an upperclassmen, and the other two returnees are Marques Bolden and Javin DeLaurier, neither of whom got much experience playing last season. Depth is going to be another problem as well, as Duke’s reserves will likely be made up of some combination of Bolden, DeLaurier and freshmen Alex O’Connell and Jordan Tucker.
The talent on this roster, however, is undeniable, just like last season.
But unlike last season, the pieces actually fit together. Duval should be excellent at the point, and while he finally gives the Blue Devils a point guard to replace Tyus Jones, he has a reputation for being more of an attacker than a ‘pure point guard’; frankly, Duval is the biggest concern I have with this team. On the wings, Trent and Allen are scorers with three-point range that will spread the floor and make defenses pay for helping off of them. Carter, who many believe to be the second-coming of Al Horford, should be able to handle his own on the block, and his face-up game is better than you may realize.
And then there’s Bagley, who is the ideal for what Duke is looking for at the four spot. He’s big enough that he can defend as a four — or even a five — but he’s skilled enough to play on the perimeter in four-around-one lineups. The Blue Devils did not previously have a guy that can fill that Jayson Tatum, Jabari Parker, Justise Winslow, Brandon Ingram role, and Bagley is probably better suited to do it than any of them.
At the very least he should being the most on the defensive end. He’s actually built like an NBA big man as opposed to effectively being an oversized guard.
It’s all there.
And I totally understand why you don’t want to hear it. I don’t really want to say it, not after this led to this led to this, ending in this.
But the simple fact of the matter is that Duke, right now, has the most talented and well-rounded starting five in college basketball.
They deserve to, at the absolute least, be in the conversation for preseason No. 1 team in the country with Arizona, Michigan State and Kansas, and you’ll have a hard time convincing me they shouldn’t top those rankings.
Let’s assume most voters agree with me on that.
What that means is that the Blue Devils will be preseason No. 1 with the potential No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft on their roster alongside Grayson Allen, the most famous — well, infamous — college basketball player we’ve seen in at least a decade.
And I haven’t even mentioned that we still have to wait to find out if and when Bagley will cleared by the NCAA.
I hope you’ve gotten over your Duke fatigue from last season.