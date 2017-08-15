Duke now the odds-on favorite to win NCAA title, according to oddsmakers

With Marvin Bagley III now in the fold, Duke has jumped up to become the favorite to win the national title in 2017-18, according to the Westgate Superbook.
Prior to Bagley’s commitment, both Kentucky and Duke were sitting at 7/1 odds to win the title, but the addition of Bagley not only dropped Kentucky’s chances, it made betting on Duke silly. The Blue Devils are the preseason No. 1 team in the country, but they are anything but a lock to win the title. As we discussed on this podcast, there are still some major flaws with this team. They are not that much better than the field that they deserve to had those odds.
If you’re looking to place a wager on a team to win the title, the bets I really like are USC and Wichita State at 30/1 odds and Miami at 60/1. Those are three top ten teams with the horses to make a deep run in March.
Anyway, here is the full list of odds from the Westgate.
|TEAM
|OPEN
|CURRENT
|Duke
|12/1
|3/1
|Kentucky
|10/1
|8/1
|Michigan State
|20/1
|10/1
|Kansas
|12/1
|12/1
|Arizona
|20/1
|12/1
|Louisville
|12/1
|15/1
|UCLA
|40/1
|25/1
|USC
|60/1
|30/1
|Wichita State
|20/1
|30/1
|Texas
|300/1
|30/1
|North Carolina
|12/1
|30/1
|Villanova
|12/1
|30/1
|Florida
|20/1
|30/1
|Missouri
|300/1
|40/1
|Michigan
|20/1
|50/1
|Alabama
|80/1
|50/1
|Oregon
|60/1
|50/1
|Gonzaga
|12/1
|60/1
|Butler
|20/1
|60/1
|West Virginia
|30/1
|60/1
|Virginia
|30/1
|60/1
|Miami
|50/1
|60/1
|Notre Dame
|80/1
|60/1
|Xavier
|80/1
|60/1
|Baylor
|50/1
|80/1
|Wisconsin
|60/1
|80/1
|Iowa State
|80/1
|80/1
|Oklahoma
|30/1
|100/1
|Florida State
|40/1
|100/1
|Saint Mary’s
|40/1
|100/1
|Seton Hall
|60/1
|100/1
|Purdue
|60/1
|100/1
|Indiana
|20/1
|100/1
|Creighton
|80/1
|100/1
|Vanderbilt
|80/1
|100/1
|SMU
|80/1
|100/1
|Cincinnati
|80/1
|100/1
|UConn
|100/1
|100/1
|Syracuse
|100/1
|100/1
|Maryland
|100/1
|100/1
|Minnesota
|100/1
|100/1
|Northwestern
|100/1
|100/1
|Illinois
|100/1
|100/1
|Arkansas
|100/1
|100/1
|South Carolina
|100/1
|100/1
|Texas A&M
|100/1
|100/1
|Nevada
|100/1
|100/1
|Utah
|100/1
|100/1
|TCU
|300/1
|100/1
|Auburn
|300/1
|100/1
|UNLV
|1000/1
|100/1
|VCU
|100/1
|200/1
|Virginia Tech
|100/1
|200/1
|Marquette
|100/1
|200/1
|San Diego State
|100/1
|200/1
|Providence
|200/1
|200/1
|Georgetown
|200/1
|200/1
|Georgia
|200/1
|200/1
|Oklahoma State
|300/1
|300/1
|Kansas State
|300/1
|300/1
|Texas Tech
|300/1
|300/1
|Dayton
|300/1
|300/1
|Rhode Island
|300/1
|300/1
|Wake Forest
|300/1
|300/1
|Clemson
|300/1
|300/1
|St. John’s
|300/1
|300/1
|Iowa
|300/1
|300/1
|Ohio State
|300/1
|300/1
|Penn State
|300/1
|300/1
|Nebraska
|300/1
|300/1
|Ole Miss
|300/1
|300/1
|Tennessee
|300/1
|300/1
|Mississippi State
|300/1
|300/1
|BYU
|300/1
|300/1
|California
|300/1
|300/1
|Colorado
|300/1
|300/1
|Arizona State
|300/1
|300/1
|Stanford
|300/1
|300/1
|Illinois State
|300/1
|500/1
|Houston
|500/1
|500/1
|UCF
|500/1
|500/1
|Memphis
|500/1
|500/1
|Richmond
|500/1
|500/1
|La Salle
|500/1
|500/1
|Davidson
|500/1
|500/1
|Georgia Tech
|500/1
|500/1
|Pittsburgh
|500/1
|500/1
|NC State
|500/1
|500/1
|Middle Tennessee
|500/1
|500/1
|LSU
|500/1
|500/1
|Colorado State
|500/1
|500/1
|Boise State
|500/1
|500/1
|Fresno State
|500/1
|500/1
|Oregon State
|500/1
|500/1
|Wyoming
|500/1
|1000/1
|Vermont
|1000/1
|1000/1
|St. Bonaventure
|1000/1
|1000/1
|George Washington
|1000/1
|1000/1
|George Mason
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Saint Louis
|1000/1
|1000/1
|UNC Wilmington
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Charleston
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Old Dominion
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Princeton
|1000/1
|1/1
|Harvard
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Yale
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Texas Arlington
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Georgia State
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Arkansas State
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Oakland
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Valparaiso
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Northern Iowa
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Belmont
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Akron
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Ohio
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Buffalo
|1000/1
|1000/1
|New Mexico
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Utah State
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Washington State
|1000/1
|1000/1
|East Tennessee State
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Chattanooga
|1000/1
|1000/1
|New Mexico State
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Grand Canyon
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Boston College
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2000/1
|2000/1
|Louisiana Tech
|2000/1
|2000/1
|Monmouth
|2000/1
|2000/1
|Troy
|2000/1
|2000/1
|Pennsylvania
|2000/1
|3000/1
|Western Kentucky
|1000/1
|3000/1
|NC Central
|2000/1
|3000/1
|Bucknell
|2000/1
|3000/1
|Washington
|2000/1
|3000/1
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2000/1
|3000/1
|UTEP
|5000/1
|5000/1
|Mount St. Mary’s
|5000/1
|5000/1
|San Francisco
|5000/1
|5000/1
|Wright State
|5000/1
|5000/1
|Jacksonville State
|5000/1
|5000/1
|UNC Greensboro
|5000/1
|5000/1
|South Dakota
|5000/1
|5000/1
|North Dakota State
|5000/1
|5000/1
|Fort Wayne
|5000/1
|5000/1
|South Dakota State
|5000/1
|5000/1
|IUPUI
|5000/1
|5000/1
|Cal State Bakersfield
|5000/1
|5000/1
|Texas State
|5000/1
|5000/1
|Coastal Carolina
|5000/1
|5000/1
|Albany
|5000/1
|5000/1
|FIELD (All others)
|300/1
|300/1