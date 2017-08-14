Second SEC team falls to Canadian powerhouse Carleton

For the second time in a five-day span, an SEC program has fallen to the dominant Canadian powerhouse, Carleton University.
On Monday evening, the Ravens defeated Vanderbilt, 61-56, in the Paradise Jam Tournament held at the U.V.I. Sports & Fitness Center in St. Thomas.
Eddie Ekiyor, originally a Xavier forward, led the Ravens with 17 points to go along with his five rebounds. Matthew Fisher-Davis matched Ekiyor’s point total with 17 of his own to lead the Commodores.
The Ravens have won 13 of the last 15 national titles, including seven in a row.
Last week, Carleton took down Alabama, a team pegged in the top-25 for next season, 84-71, in the 2017 Can-Am Shootout. The victories over the two SEC teams mark the 29th and 30th victory Carleton has landed over NCAA Division I programs.
This is the second loss in as many days for Vanderbilt, falling to the U.S. Virgin Island national team, 81-78, in the first exhibition game of the team’s summer foreign tour.
The Commodores are back in action on Wednesday against Brock University (Canada). They take on Carleton again the following day.
Carleton has two more opportunities to upset NCAA Division I opponents, bookending the rematch with Vandy with exhibition contests against Northern Colorado and James Madison.
Nevada added another transfer on Monday evening, continuing a trend during Eric Musselman’s tenure as head coach.
Corey Henson, who spent his first three seasons at Wagner, announced via Twitter that he had decided to use his final season of eligibility in Reno.
Henson tweeted: “After much deliberation over the course of the summer, I decided last week that I no longer wish to continue my education and basketball career at Wagner College. While my time at Wagner was great, I feel like I needed a change to take the next step as a player and as a student. This past weekend, I reached out to Coach Musselman and Nevada as the program had shown a lot of interest in me earlier this summer when I opened up my recruitment. Upon seeing that they were still interested in bringing me on board, I knew it was a decision that I could not make on my own. After discussing everything with my parents and seeing the type of program Coach Musselman is putting together, I decided that Nevada was building something special that I wanted to be part of. I can’t wait to be a member of the Wolf Pack family!”
The 6-foot-3 guard had initially decided in April to transfer but reversed that, announcing he’d return to Wagner in mid-July. He will have to sit out next season in accordance with NCAA transfer regulations. He will have one season of eligibility remaining beginning in the fall of 2018.
Henson has averaged double figures over the past two years, posting 14.6 points per game for the Seahawks during the 2016-17 season.
Currently, Nevada has 10 transfers on its 2017-18 roster. He joins transfers Nisré Zouzoua (Bryant), Tre’Shawn Thurman (Omaha), Darien Williams (St. John’s), Marquez Letcher-Ellis (Rice), Jazz Johnson (Portland), and Kendall Stephens (Purdue) as new additions to the Wolf Pack this season.
Nevada is spending this month on a foreign tour of Costa Rica.
TCU, on a foreign tour of Australia, picked up a 107-81 victory over the Longhorns on Sunday afternoon at Eagle Stadium in Werribee, Victoria, Australia.
Desmond Bane had 21 points off the bench to lead the Horned Frogs, followed by 19 points and eight assists from Alex Robinson. Redshirt freshman forward Kouat Noi was one-rebound shy of a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds.
As for the Longhorns, they were led by 28 points, off 10-of-14 shooting, from Jim Halpert. Yes, that Jim Halpert, the prankster paper salesman from the legendary comedy, ‘The Office’.
Meredith Palmer, the branch’s Supplier Relations Representative, contributed 17 points and six boards. Michael Scott proved his performance against the warehouse staff in 2005 was an off day and, in fact, he does “typically hit those.”
TCU, a fringe top-25 team entering the 2017-18 season, concludes its trip to Australia on Tuesday against the Knox Raiders at State Basketball Centre in Melbourne.
Jim Calhoun has reportedly been offered a coaching job
“I’ve got a couple of other things in the works, one involving basketball, which I’m intrigued by,” Calhoun said. “It’s coaching.”
But this appears to be serious. St. Joseph is starting a Division III men’s basketball program, to begin play in 2018, and posted an opening for a head coach in late June. Calhoun would only say that the school was local, but sources confirmed it is St. Joseph. A decision could come within a week.
Up until review in 2016, St. Joseph’s had been an-all female institution. The university will admit male students in the fall of 2018.
Calhoun has been linked to jobs since his departure from UConn. In 2014, days after Steve Donahue was relieved of his duties at Boston College, a report surfaced that Calhoun, a native of Braintree, Massachusetts, had an interest in the opening. He later dismissed that report, stating on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, ““No, I’m not interested. … I have not talked to the people at BC. BC has not talked to me. You could imagine that with all my Boston ties a lot of people have called me.”
Calhoun, who has not coached since 2012, won 873 in his career. His first head coaching job was at Northeastern before turning UConn into a national powerhouse, winning three national championships. He was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005.
Since leaving Storrs, he has worked as an analyst for ESPN.
Mississippi State’s Nick Weatherspoon arrested on DUI charge
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State freshman guard Nick Weatherspoon has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence over the weekend.
Online arrest records for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office show that Weatherspoon was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of DUI and that he also ran a red light. No other details were immediately provided.
Mississippi State coach Ben Howland released a statement through the school saying he’s “aware of the situation, and I’ve talked to Nick and his family. This is a matter we will handle internally, and at this time I have no further comment.”
The 6-foot-2 Weatherspoon is expected to have a significant impact on the court this season. He’s the brother of Mississippi State junior guard Quinndary Weatherspoon, who led the team with 16.5 points per game last season.
Marvin Bagley would be a season-changing addition for Duke, USC or UCLA
Marvin Bagley, who may be the best basketball prospect that is not currently on an NBA roster, will be announcing where he will play his college basketball on Monday night.
We detailed the particulars of that decision last night — it will likely be as a member of the Class of 2017, it’s so he can get into the 2018 NBA Draft, whether or not he’s eligible to play immediately at the college level this year is not the most important part of this decision.
Here, we’re going to talk impact.
What will Bagley’s commitment mean for the three schools* still in the mix?
*(At this point it does not appear that Arizona is still in the mix for the Arizona-native. Bagley only visited Duke, USC and UCLA this past month, Arizona doesn’t have a scholarship available and the program is currently in Spain for their team trip. If he does shock the world and pick the Wildcats, they will quite clearly be the preseason No. 1 team in the country. Bagley and Deandre Ayton could end up being the top two picks in June.)
DUKE
With Bagley in the mix, Duke — who are, as of this posting, my pick to land the 6-foot-11 forward — would have a very strong case to be slotted as the preseason No. 1 team in the country. Given the way that last season went, that may not go over all that well, but there’s a valid argument: The Blue Devils would start three freshmen — Bagley, Trevon Duval and Wendell Carter — that are top seven prospects in the class, according to 247 Sports composite rankings, and another who would be the No. 17 player in the class in Gary Trent Jr. They finally have a point guard to replace Tyus Jones in the for of Duval. Grayson Allen, the lone returnee from last year’s team, is finally healthy, according to Mike Krzyzewski, and on paper is a veteran leader and an all-american caliber player.
Youth would be a major issue, as Allen would likely be the only rotation player that is an upperclassmen. Depth is going to be another problem as well, as Duke’s reserves will likely be made up of some combination of freshmen Alex O’Connell and Jordan Tucker and sophomore Marques Bolden and Javin DeLaurier.
But the talent there in undeniable, and unlike last season, the pieces actually fit together. Duval is a playmaker at the point, although he has a reputation for being more of an attacker than a ‘pure point guard’, while Trent and Allen are scorers with three-point range on the wing. Carter, who many believe to be the second-coming of Al Horford, should be able to handle his own on the block.
And then there’s Bagley, who is the ideal for what Duke is looking for at the four spot. He’s big enough that he can defend as a four — or even a five — but he’s skilled enough to play on the perimeter in four-around-one lineups. The Blue Devils don’t currently have a guy that can fill that Jayson Tatum, Jabari Parker, Justise Winslow, Brandon Ingram role, and Bagley might be better suited to do it than any of them.
At the very least he should being the most on the defensive end.
Which is why I think his arrival at Duke would make the Blue Devils a real national title contender, if not the favorite to win the whole thing.
USC
Imagine if the Trojans are able to land Bagley over Duke and UCLA. Andy Enfield beating out Coach K and Steve Alford for a recruit, particularly a recruit from the West Coast that played in Southern California last high school season?
That would be a helluva statement to make.
It would also put USC firmly in the mix as the nation’s preseason No. 1 team. They’re already loaded, particularly in the front court. Bennie Boatwright and Chimezie Metu both returned to school for their junior seasons, and with the addition of Bagley, one of those three would be relegated to coming off of the bench. My guess is that it would be Metu simply because of the style that USC plays. They want to run the floor, they want to space the court, they want to fire up threes and score points in a hurry, and I think that Bagley’s ability to replace the rebounding that rim protection that Metu provides is better than his ability to provide the pure shooting ability of Boatwright.
Regardless, that front court, which is already one of the best in the country, would likely become the best with the addition of Bagley.
And when the Trojans already have a perimeter attack that includes veterans Jordan McLaughlin, Elijah Stewart and Derryck Thornton along with De’Anthony Melton, Jonah Mathews and Shaqquan Aaron, you’re looking at an absolutely loaded roster that perfectly fits the way Enfield wants to play.
UCLA
The Bruins are the interesting case here.
For starters, they are an Under Armour school, and Bagley has played on the Nike circuit the last two years. That’s not a deal breaker, but the presence of LaVar Ball in and around that program, particularly with the one son (LiAngelo) every is already concerned about on the roster, it makes that landing spot seem somewhat unlikely.
But if Steve Alford does find a way to convince the Bagleys that UCLA is the best place for Marvin., he would be a season-changing recruit. UCLA already has a loaded perimeter attack. Jaylen Hands is one of the best point guards in the Class of 2017 even though he may not even be the best point guard on UCLA’s roster for this season; that title likely belongs to the ever-underrated Aaron Holiday. Throw in Kris Wilkes, Chris Smith, Prince Ali and Ball, and there are a ton of guard options here.
What they lack, however, is a proven four, someone who can play the role that T.J. Leaf played last season. Bagley can, and at a much higher level. That may be hard for someone like Cody Riley or G.G. Goloman to swallow, but Bagley’s skill alongside the ability of Thomas Welsh to pull defenders away from the rim is enticing.
UCLA is currently a top 20 team entering the season. With Bagley, they probably enter the top ten with a real shot of winning the Pac-12.