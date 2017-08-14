Jim Calhoun has reportedly been offered a coaching job

“I’ve got a couple of other things in the works, one involving basketball, which I’m intrigued by,” Calhoun said. “It’s coaching.”
But this appears to be serious. St. Joseph is starting a Division III men’s basketball program, to begin play in 2018, and posted an opening for a head coach in late June. Calhoun would only say that the school was local, but sources confirmed it is St. Joseph. A decision could come within a week.
Up until review in 2016, St. Joseph’s had been an-all female institution. The university will admit male students in the fall of 2018.
Calhoun has been linked to jobs since his departure from UConn. In 2014, days after Steve Donahue was relieved of his duties at Boston College, a report surfaced that Calhoun, a native of Braintree, Massachusetts, had an interest in the opening. He later dismissed that report, stating on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, ““No, I’m not interested. … I have not talked to the people at BC. BC has not talked to me. You could imagine that with all my Boston ties a lot of people have called me.”
Calhoun, who has not coached since 2012, won 873 in his career. His first head coaching job was at Northeastern before turning UConn into a national powerhouse, winning three national championships. He was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005.
Since leaving Storrs, he has worked as an analyst for ESPN.
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State freshman guard Nick Weatherspoon has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence over the weekend.
Online arrest records for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office show that Weatherspoon was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of DUI and that he also ran a red light. No other details were immediately provided.
Mississippi State coach Ben Howland released a statement through the school saying he’s “aware of the situation, and I’ve talked to Nick and his family. This is a matter we will handle internally, and at this time I have no further comment.”
The 6-foot-2 Weatherspoon is expected to have a significant impact on the court this season. He’s the brother of Mississippi State junior guard Quinndary Weatherspoon, who led the team with 16.5 points per game last season.
Marvin Bagley would be a season-changing addition for Duke, USC or UCLA
Marvin Bagley, who may be the best basketball prospect that is not currently on an NBA roster, will be announcing where he will play his college basketball on Monday night.
We detailed the particulars of that decision last night — it will likely be as a member of the Class of 2017, it’s so he can get into the 2018 NBA Draft, whether or not he’s eligible to play immediately at the college level this year is not the most important part of this decision.
Here, we’re going to talk impact.
What will Bagley’s commitment mean for the three schools* still in the mix?
*(At this point it does not appear that Arizona is still in the mix for the Arizona-native. Bagley only visited Duke, USC and UCLA this past month, Arizona doesn’t have a scholarship available and the program is currently in Spain for their team trip. If he does shock the world and pick the Wildcats, they will quite clearly be the preseason No. 1 team in the country. Bagley and Deandre Ayton could end up being the top two picks in June.)
DUKE
With Bagley in the mix, Duke — who are, as of this posting, my pick to land the 6-foot-11 forward — would have a very strong case to be slotted as the preseason No. 1 team in the country. Given the way that last season went, that may not go over all that well, but there’s a valid argument: The Blue Devils would start three freshmen — Bagley, Trevon Duval and Wendell Carter — that are top seven prospects in the class, according to 247 Sports composite rankings, and another who would be the No. 17 player in the class in Gary Trent Jr. They finally have a point guard to replace Tyus Jones in the for of Duval. Grayson Allen, the lone returnee from last year’s team, is finally healthy, according to Mike Krzyzewski, and on paper is a veteran leader and an all-american caliber player.
Youth would be a major issue, as Allen would likely be the only rotation player that is an upperclassmen. Depth is going to be another problem as well, as Duke’s reserves will likely be made up of some combination of freshmen Alex O’Connell and Jordan Tucker and sophomore Marques Bolden and Javin DeLaurier.
But the talent there in undeniable, and unlike last season, the pieces actually fit together. Duval is a playmaker at the point, although he has a reputation for being more of an attacker than a ‘pure point guard’, while Trent and Allen are scorers with three-point range on the wing. Carter, who many believe to be the second-coming of Al Horford, should be able to handle his own on the block.
And then there’s Bagley, who is the ideal for what Duke is looking for at the four spot. He’s big enough that he can defend as a four — or even a five — but he’s skilled enough to play on the perimeter in four-around-one lineups. The Blue Devils don’t currently have a guy that can fill that Jayson Tatum, Jabari Parker, Justise Winslow, Brandon Ingram role, and Bagley might be better suited to do it than any of them.
At the very least he should being the most on the defensive end.
Which is why I think his arrival at Duke would make the Blue Devils a real national title contender, if not the favorite to win the whole thing.
USC
Imagine if the Trojans are able to land Bagley over Duke and UCLA. Andy Enfield beating out Coach K and Steve Alford for a recruit, particularly a recruit from the West Coast that played in Southern California last high school season?
That would be a helluva statement to make.
It would also put USC firmly in the mix as the nation’s preseason No. 1 team. They’re already loaded, particularly in the front court. Bennie Boatwright and Chimezie Metu both returned to school for their junior seasons, and with the addition of Bagley, one of those three would be relegated to coming off of the bench. My guess is that it would be Metu simply because of the style that USC plays. They want to run the floor, they want to space the court, they want to fire up threes and score points in a hurry, and I think that Bagley’s ability to replace the rebounding that rim protection that Metu provides is better than his ability to provide the pure shooting ability of Boatwright.
Regardless, that front court, which is already one of the best in the country, would likely become the best with the addition of Bagley.
And when the Trojans already have a perimeter attack that includes veterans Jordan McLaughlin, Elijah Stewart and Derryck Thornton along with De’Anthony Melton, Jonah Mathews and Shaqquan Aaron, you’re looking at an absolutely loaded roster that perfectly fits the way Enfield wants to play.
UCLA
The Bruins are the interesting case here.
For starters, they are an Under Armour school, and Bagley has played on the Nike circuit the last two years. That’s not a deal breaker, but the presence of LaVar Ball in and around that program, particularly with the one son (LiAngelo) every is already concerned about on the roster, it makes that landing spot seem somewhat unlikely.
But if Steve Alford does find a way to convince the Bagleys that UCLA is the best place for Marvin., he would be a season-changing recruit. UCLA already has a loaded perimeter attack. Jaylen Hands is one of the best point guards in the Class of 2017 even though he may not even be the best point guard on UCLA’s roster for this season; that title likely belongs to the ever-underrated Aaron Holiday. Throw in Kris Wilkes, Chris Smith, Prince Ali and Ball, and there are a ton of guard options here.
What they lack, however, is a proven four, someone who can play the role that T.J. Leaf played last season. Bagley can, and at a much higher level. That may be hard for someone like Cody Riley or G.G. Goloman to swallow, but Bagley’s skill alongside the ability of Thomas Welsh to pull defenders away from the rim is enticing.
UCLA is currently a top 20 team entering the season. With Bagley, they probably enter the top ten with a real shot of winning the Pac-12.
The best basketball prospect in America will be announcing where — and when — he will be playing his college basketball late on Monday night.
Marvin Bagley, who is currently the top prospect in the Class of 2018, will not only be announcing where he intends to play in college, but he will also be announcing whether or not he will be enrolling in college as a member of the Class of 2017. The three schools that are the finalists for the Arizona-native are Duke, USC and UCLA. He visited all three programs within the last four weeks. Bagley is currently living in Southern California but his family has roots in Durham, North Carolina.
Sources told NBC Sports that the staffs recruiting Bagley were not told of his decision as of Sunday night.
Bagley’s story is fairly well known at this point. He’s far and away the best prospect in the Class of 2018, but he’s also old enough that, should he graduate high school prior to the start of the 2017 NBA season, he’ll be eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft, where he’d be in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick with Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. and Arizona freshman Deandre Ayton.
And that, in the end, is the goal for Bagley, sources told NBC Sports: getting drafted next June. It means he gets NBA paychecks a year earlier and is a year younger when, after his second NBA contract, he would theoretically be up for one of the massive contracts the current CBA allows. It would also mean that, at the back-end of Bagley’s career, he’ll be signing his final contract a year earlier and he’ll get an extra season of big money salary on the back-end. It’s not an exaggeration to say that, over the course of his professional career, getting into the draft a year early could be worth in the mid-eight figures.
Whether or not Bagley is able to play in college it is secondary to ensuring that he does, in fact, get eligible for the 2018 draft. Sources told NBC Sports that the process for getting Bagley eligible to reclassify was started months ago and that he should be able to reclassify if he wants to, although the final decision will be left up to the NCAA.
Duke lands commitment from Tre Jones, Tyus’ little brother
For the second time in the last four years, Duke’s recruiting class is going to be headlined by a Jones.
On Sunday, Tre Jones, the younger brother of Tyus Jones and a top ten prospect in the Class of 2018, announced that he has committed to play his college ball for the Blue Devils. He is their first commitment in the class, and he may not be their last point guard commitment, either. Duke is also targeting Darius Garland, another five-star point guard.
Tre, on the other hand, is more dynamic and demonstrative, both in personality and the style that he plays. He a little bigger, longer and more athletic than Tyus was, and while he’s not yet on the same level as a shooter, he is an elite on-ball defender and a player that thrives in transition and when he’s allowed to attack the rim. There are people that believe that he is a better prospect that Tyus, that he has a higher ceiling.
But that’s not the biggest question surrounding his decision to head to Duke.
How will Tre handle following the path his brother blazed? What will the pressure be like heading to the same school where your brother won a national title and the NCAA tournament MOP?
“We don’t feel like there is any pressure to outperform or live up to anything. It’s something we talk about quite a bit,” Jadee told me.
Part of the reason may be that Tre has surpassed just about every standard that Tyus set. He, too, played varsity in eighth grade. He's also won a state title at Apple Valley High School; two, to be exact, one more than Tyus and one of which came after current Duke player Gary Trent Jr. left the program.