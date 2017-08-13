More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Tre Jones, Jon Lopez/Nike

Duke lands commitment from Tre Jones, Tyus’ little brother

2 Comments
By Rob DausterAug 13, 2017, 6:21 PM EDT

For the second time in the last four years, Duke’s recruiting class is going to be headlined by a Jones.

On Sunday, Tre Jones, the younger brother of Tyus Jones and a top ten prospect in the Class of 2018, announced that he has committed to play his college ball for the Blue Devils. He is their first commitment in the class, and he may not be their last point guard commitment, either. Duke is also targeting Darius Garland, another five-star point guard.

While Tre and Tyus come from the same bloodline and play the same position, they are total opposites in the way that they attack the point guard spot. Tyus was more cerebral, a floor general that read the game, set up his teammates and embodied the “pure point guard” ideal that we talk so wistfully about.

Tre, on the other hand, is more dynamic and demonstrative, both in personality and the style that he plays. He a little bigger, longer and more athletic than Tyus was, and while he’s not yet on the same level as a shooter, he is an elite on-ball defender and a player that thrives in transition and when he’s allowed to attack the rim. There are people that believe that he is a better prospect that Tyus, that he has a higher ceiling.

But that’s not the biggest question surrounding his decision to head to Duke.

How will Tre handle following the path his brother blazed? What will the pressure be like heading to the same school where your brother won a national title and the NCAA tournament MOP?

To date, it has not bothered Tre. I wrote a long feature on the dynamic between the Jones brothers — they have an older brother named Jadee who is their trainer — and the topic of following in Tyus’ footsteps is something that they discuss often.

“We don’t feel like there is any pressure to outperform or live up to anything. It’s something we talk about quite a bit,” Jadee told me.

Part of the reason may be that Tre has surpassed just about every standard that Tyus set. He, too, played varsity in eighth grade. He’s also won a state title at Apple Valley High School; two, to be exact, one more than Tyus and one of which came after current Duke player Gary Trent Jr. left the program.

Tre has left his own legacy.

And he’ll look to do the same at Duke.

As I wrote last week, “maybe, one day, Tyus will be known as Tre’s older brother.”

Top-100 recruit commits to Northern Iowa

Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneAug 12, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

Northern Iowa persuaded a top-100 recruit to remain in-state, spurning offers from the Big Ten and Big 12 in the process.

AJ Green, a 6-foot-3 Cedar Rapids native, gave his verbal commitment to Ben Jacobson on Friday afternoon, according to Cole Bair of The Gazette.

“I’m excited to make the decision to be a Panther. I’m also glad that the recruiting process is finished now,” Green told The Gazette. “Looking back on it, it was a pretty cool experience. Knowing a lot of schools want you, it’s kind of humbling knowing all the hard work you’ve put in is starting to pay off.

“It just felt right. Down inside I knew that (UNI) was the place. I’ve been a Panther fan. Been around the program my whole life, so I’m glad to be a part of it. It’s pretty cool. Coach (Jacobson) has told me that he feels like we can go to the Final Four, so hopefully, we can accomplish that.”

Northern Iowa has seen great success during Ben Jacobson’s 11-year career, with seven 20-win seasons and four NCAA Tournament appearances. With Witchita State now a member of the American Athletic Conference, and with Jacobson locked up through the 2026-27 season after receiving a two-year extension in March, Friday’s commitment could lay the foundation to a strong run for Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference in the coming seasons.

Green is listed as a four-star recruit, rated No. 91 overall in the Class of 2017 by Rivals. He had offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, and Nebraska. He played for the Iowa Barnstormers in the adidas Gauntlet this spring and summer.

Ron Harper Jr. commits to Rutgers

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
1 Comment
By Terrence PayneAug 12, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

For the third time in 10 days Rutgers has landed a verbal commitment from a recruit in the Class of 2018.

Ron Harper Jr., son of the 15-year NBA veteran who won five championships with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, made his pledge to the Scarlet Knights. Harper Jr., a 6-foot-6 swingman, plays for Don Bosco Preparatory High School in New Jersey.

“He was real happy,” Harper toldRichard Schnyderite of the Rivals’ Rutgers affiliate site. “I also talked to [Head] Coach [Steve] Pikiell. He was really happy. He said he was really excited and happy to coach me. I love all the coaches’ personality and how they brought some solid new guys in the program. I think they’re heading the right direction with the right people.”

Harper, who is considered a three-star recruit by Rivals, held an offer from Nebraska as well as several mid-major programs. He joins center Mamadou Doucoure and guards Mac McClung and Montez Mathis, a four-star prospect, in the Class of 2018. McClung and Mathis both committed to Pikiell and his staff earlier this month.

This is the second commit Pikiell has received from the hotbed of New Jersey high school hoops since taking over the Big Ten program in 2016.

UNC lands commitment from 2019 point guard

Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneAug 12, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

North Carolina added another point guard for the future on Friday afternoon.

Jeremiah Francis, a four-star floor general from the Class of 2019, announced via Twitter that he had made a verbal commitment to the Tar Heels.

Joel Berry is set to exhaust his eligibility at the end of this upcoming season. Roy Williams has responded to that impending departure by adding lead guard Jalek Felton, nephew of former UNC star Raymond Felton, to this year’s team. Rechon Black, another four-star point guard, is set to join the program in the fall of 2018.

Francis, who plays for Pickerington Central in Ohio, is the first commit for UNC in the Class of 2019. He picked the Tar Heels over the likes of Ohio State, Indiana, Florida State and West Virginia, among others. His high school teammate, Sterling Manley, a three-star big man, will be a freshman at North Carolina this fall.

The 6-foot-2 Francis spent the spring and summer playing for Indiana Elite in the adidas Gauntlet.

Monmouth basketball coach King Rice signs five-year contract

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 12, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — King Rice, who has led Monmouth to a 55-15 record over the past two years, has signed a new five-year contract through the 2021-22 season.

University vice president and athletic director Dr. Marilyn McNeil announced the deal Friday.

Rice has been named MAAC Coach of the Year two years in a row, just the second coach in conference history to accomplish that feat outright. He has coached the Hawks to consecutive national postseason tournaments, hosting NIT games in West Long Branch two straight years.

Monmouth had a program-best 18 MAAC wins last season.

Rice has posted a 106-92 record at Monmouth.

DePaul lands a commitment from an eighth grader

Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneAug 12, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

DePaul has its first commit in the Class of 2022.

Yes, the Blue Demons received a verbal commitment from an eighth grader on Friday night.

Amari Bailey, who currently attends Mark T. Skinner West Elementary School in Chicago, announced via Twitter that he will remain in the city for his college career, according to Mike O’Brien of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“I am staying home,” he said in a tweet. “I verbally commit to DePaul. I’ve always wanted to play for my city and I’m not too young to know that I wanna put on for my city.”

The tweet was sent out through the Twitter account of Meanstreets, a grassroots program that currently plays in the Nike EYBL. On Thursday, DePaul added Tim Anderson, a Meanstreets coach, as an assistant.

A commitment made this far in advance is hardly a sure thing. There have been several cautionary tales over the years, including one that DePaul dealt with first hand.

In 2005, 15-year-old Cully Payne, who was from suburban Chicago, committed to the Blue Demons. Payne would back out of that commitment three years later. He later picked Alabama but would request a release from his letter of intent. He eventually wound up at Iowa before transferring to Loyola (Ill.). In his final collegiate season, Payne would record a season-high 24 points in a 69-61 victory over DePaul, giving the Ramblers their first win over the Blue Demons since 1989.

While it’s fair to be skeptical of this commitment, it shows that Dave Leitao’s offseason coaching hires are yielding immediate results on the recruiting trail. Leitao added Shane Heirman, who headed the La Lumiere Prep powerhouse, to his staff this spring. Graduate transfer Marin Maric, Illinois transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands, and Tyger Campbell, a four-star 2018 point guard, all have ties to Heirman.