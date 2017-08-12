Ron Harper Jr. commits to Rutgers

For the third time in 10 days Rutgers has landed a verbal commitment from a recruit in the Class of 2018.

Ron Harper Jr., son of the 15-year NBA veteran who won five championships with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, made his pledge to the Scarlet Knights. Harper Jr., a 6-foot-6 swingman, plays for Don Bosco Preparatory High School in New Jersey.

“He was real happy,” Harper toldRichard Schnyderite of the Rivals’ Rutgers affiliate site. “I also talked to [Head] Coach [Steve] Pikiell. He was really happy. He said he was really excited and happy to coach me. I love all the coaches’ personality and how they brought some solid new guys in the program. I think they’re heading the right direction with the right people.”

Harper, who is considered a three-star recruit by Rivals, held an offer from Nebraska as well as several mid-major programs. He joins center Mamadou Doucoure and guards Mac McClung and Montez Mathis, a four-star prospect, in the Class of 2018. McClung and Mathis both committed to Pikiell and his staff earlier this month.

This is the second commit Pikiell has received from the hotbed of New Jersey high school hoops since taking over the Big Ten program in 2016.